Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
~ 0 ~ UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE BABAHOYO Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Escuela de Enfermería TESIS DE GRADO Previo a la Ob...
~ 1 ~ CERTIFICACIÓN Lic. Grey Andrade Tacuri. DIRECTORA DE TESIS CERTIFICA: Haber dirigido y asesorado en todas sus partes...
~ 2 ~ APROBACIÓN ---------------------------------------- Lic. BETTHY MAZACÓN ROCA Msc. Msg: DIRECTORA DE LA ESCUELA DE EN...
~ 3 ~ AUTORÍA. Los contenidos, procedimientos, criterios y propuesta emitidos en esta tesis cuya tema es: “NIVEL DE CONOCI...
~ 4 ~ UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE BABAHOYO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD ESCUELA DE ENFERMERÍA APROBACIÓN DEL TRIBUNAL. Los ...
~ 5 ~ UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE BABAHOYO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD ESCUELA DE ENFERMERÍA EL JURADO CALIFICADOR Otorga ...
~ 6 ~ DEDICATORIA Esta Tesis la dedicamos con mucho amor respeto y cariño a: A Dios, por darnos la dicha de la vida y de e...
~ 7 ~ AGRADECIMIENTO Los autores dejan constancia de su agradecimiento a la Universidad Técnica de Babahoyo extensión - Qu...
~ 8 ~ RESUMEN Introducción: El SIDA es una enfermedad crónica transmisible que afecta a todas las personas, los adolescent...
~ 9 ~ ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS Contenidos Pág. CERTIFICACIÓN APROBACIÓN DEDICATORIA AGRADECIMIENTO ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN CAPITUL...
~ 10 ~ 2.3. Planteamiento de hipótesis. 2.3.1. Hipótesis general. 2.3.2. Hipótesis especifica 2.4. Variables. 2.5. Operaci...
~ 11 ~ INTRODUCCIÓN El Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida (SIDA) es una enfermedad producida por el virus de inmunode...
~ 12 ~ CAPÍTULO I CAMPO CONTEXTUAL PROBLEMÁTICO 1.1 CONTEXTO NACIONAL, REGIONAL, LOCAL E INSTITUCIONAL. 1.1.1 Contexto Nac...
~ 13 ~ banano a nivel mundial y uno de los principales exportadores de flores, camarones y cacao. Según datos generados po...
~ 14 ~ Los Ríos provincia del Ecuador, ubicado en la costa ecuatoriana, limita con las provincias de Guayas, Pichincha, Ma...
~ 15 ~ Al norte: por los cantones Buena Fe y Valencia. Al Sur: Cantón Mocache. Al Este: Ventanas y Quinsaloma. Al Oeste: E...
~ 16 ~ Quevedo se convirtió en el centro de producción de cacao de buena calidad obteniendo actualmente denominación de or...
~ 17 ~ 1.1.4. Contexto Institucional. El colegio fiscal técnico “San Camilo” está ubicado en la Parroquia del mismo nombre...
~ 18 ~ dos plantas, cinco pabellones con dieciocho aulas, seis aulas adicionales en construcción, laboratorios: de Informá...
~ 19 ~ 1.2 SITUACIÓN ACTUAL DEL OBJETO DE INVESTIGACIÓN. SITUACIÓN PROBLEMÁTICA El problema actualmente, existe en toda Am...
~ 20 ~ La prevención a través de la educación sigue siendo la mejor esperanza en la lucha contra la epidemia del VIH-SIDA ...
~ 21 ~ 2. ¿Cómo aporta la actitud de los alumnos en la prevención y control del VIH - SIDA? 3. ¿Cómo influye la capacitaci...
~ 22 ~ 1.5 JUSTIFICACIÓN. Esta investigación es necesaria para que los jóvenes estudiantes del Colegio Nacional San Camilo...
~ 23 ~ 1.6 OBJETIVOS. 1.6.1. Objetivo general. Determinar el nivel de conocimiento mediante encuesta con la finalidad de a...
~ 24 ~ CAPITULO II MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1 ALTERNATIVAS TEÓRICAS ASUMIDAS. La infección del VIH está aumentando en adolescentes ...
~ 25 ~ El SIDA (Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida) es una enfermedad crónica causada por una infección del VIH (viru...
~ 26 ~ .2.2. CATEGORÍAS DE ANÁLISISTEÓRICO CONCEPTUAL VIH – SIDA 2.2.1. VIH El VIH ataca y destruye nuestras defensas. Es ...
~ 27 ~ situación, se han determinado algunas manifestaciones que pueden estar relacionadas con esta fase de la enfermedad,...
~ 28 ~ no cuentan con la información necesaria, que les indique la gravedad de la enfermedad. 4. Riesgo por condición soci...
~ 29 ~ 2.2.2.2. TRANSMISIÓN DEL VIH -SIDA El Virus se transmite por: sangre, semen, secreciones vaginales y leche materna....
~ 30 ~ El HIV-1 también fue aislado en otros lugares como: tejido nervioso, piel, pulmones, bazo, hígado, médula ósea, gan...
~ 31 ~ desde los 15 a los 45 años, con mayor incidencia en la población más joven (15-25 años). Por más que algunos dicen ...
~ 32 ~ En este período se puede realizar el diagnóstico demostrando la presencia del antígeno p24, PCR (reacción en cadena...
~ 33 ~ Disminución de las plaquetas, altos niveles de carga viral, se pueden detectar antígenos de la proteína P24 (es una...
~ 34 ~ Pueden transcurrir hasta 10años o más, para que aparezcan los primeros síntomas. Se podría clasificar en -SIDA con ...
~ 35 ~ distintos tipos de Hongos o Micosis (Cándida <lbicans que además de afectar la mucosa vaginal u oral, puede afectar...
~ 36 ~ infecciones por Citomegalovirus (que generalmente afecta ojos o intestino), infecciones por Micobacterias Atípicas,...
~ 37 ~ Hay que recordar el PERÍODO VENTANA mencionado anteriormente, que puede durar aproximadamente hasta 3 meses, donde ...
~ 38 ~ El paciente debe realizar un seguimiento clínico y serológico en forma periódica y una buena respuesta terapéutica ...
~ 39 ~ Ejemplos de estas situaciones son: violaciones, pinchazos, salpicaduras con sangre u otros fluidos que contengan vi...
~ 40 ~ de muchas chicas que dejan de comer para lograr ese cuerpo "maravilloso", suponiendo que detrás de este logro vendr...
~ 41 ~  Apasionada, por tanto, llena de tormentas, riñas y perdones. El adolescente va aprendiendo que el otro es alguien...
~ 42 ~ 1. Crecimiento hasta alcanzar el tamaño de una adulta 2. Las mamas crecen y las caderas se ensanchan y redondean. 3...
~ 43 ~ uso del desarrollo al igual que algunos problemas físicos y sociales como la parálisis cerebral o el alcoholismo de...
~ 44 ~  Cualquier tipo de relaciones sexuales (oral, anal o vaginal) sin el uso de condones  El uso de bebidas alcohólic...
~ 45 ~ El virus (VIH) muere rápidamente una vez que está fuera del cuerpo humano. No puede transmitirse a través de contac...
~ 46 ~ La epidemia del SIDA es compleja, de modo que sólo una combinación de enfoques puede dar resultado. Pero lo que es ...
~ 47 ~ ampliamente accesibles y se promoverá su uso entre las personas sexualmente activas de toda edad. 5. Ofrecer servic...
~ 48 ~ temprano en sus vidas y se sientan confundidos acerca de su futuro y el riesgo de transmitir la enfermedad a otras ...
~ 49 ~  Se considera que no hay peligro al besar "con la lengua" si no hay cortaduras en la boca. Entre las actividades s...
~ 50 ~  Establecer redes con otras organizaciones que trabajan con los jóvenes.  Mostrar compasión, respeto y apoyo al a...
~ 51 ~ La educación es primordial si deseamos alcanzar a los individuos infectados con el VIH y aquellos que viven con SID...
~ 52 ~ puede decir de los propios niños, una vez informados sobre el SIDA, pueden decirle a sus padres o sus amigos lo que...
~ 53 ~ Es frecuente que estos componentes de las actitudes esténseparados y hasta en contradicción. Las causas de esto son...
~ 54 ~ Las actitudes regulan la conducta sexual, son unapredisposición a opinar, sentir y actuar de una u otra forma frent...
~ 55 ~ VARIABLES. Variables independientes: Variables dependientes: VIG: Nivel de Conocimiento VDG: Medidas de prevención ...
2.4. OPERACIONALIZACIÓN DE LAS HIPÓTESIS ESPECÍFICAS 1. Será qué la edad y el sexo de los alumnos podría influir en el gra...
~ 57 ~ 2. Determinando el aporte de la actitud de los alumnos se contribuiría en la prevención y control del VIH - SIDA. C...
~ 58 ~ 3. Estableciendo capacitaciones de manera continua disminuirían las prácticas sexuales de riesgo CONCEPTO VARIABLES...
~ 59 ~ CAPITULO III METODOLOGÍA. 3.1.TIPO DE ESTUDIO Los tipos de investigación a emplearse son: descriptivas y explicativ...
~ 60 ~ margen de error de 5% y un nivel de confianza de 95%, y una tasa de no respuesta de 10%. Para determinar el tamaño ...
~ 61 ~ Tamaño De La Muestra: n = 192 alumnos 3.3. MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS DE RECOLECCIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN. Métodos: 3.3.1. Método...
~ 62 ~ Se refieren al camino a través del cual se establecen las relaciones o mediciones instrumentales entre el investiga...
~ 63 ~ 3.4. PLAN DE PROCEDIMIENTO Y ANÁLISIS DE DATOS La investigación será elaborada, procesada y sistematizada de la sig...
~ 64 ~ CAPITULO IV. 4. ANÁLISIS Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS. 4.1.Tabulación e interpretación de datos. 1. ¿CON CUAL GENERO S...
~ 65 ~ 2. ¿CUALES CREE QUE SON LAS CAUSAS DE LA INFECCIÓN DEL VIH –SIDA? CUADRO # 2 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total a. Drogas –alc...
~ 66 ~ 3. ¿CUALES CREE QUE SON LAS FORMAS DE TRANSMISIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA? CUADRO # 3 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total a. Compartir jer...
~ 67 ~ 4. ¿CUALES CREE QUE SON SÍNTOMAS DEL VIH-SIDA? CUADRO # 4 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total a. Pérdida de peso 9 20 2 31 b. F...
~ 68 ~ 5. ¿CREE UD. QUE LE ES O LE SERIA FIEL A SU PAREJA? CUADRO # 5 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 18 50 65 133 NO 8 17 5 30...
~ 69 ~ 6. ¿A QUE EDAD INICIO UD?¿LAS RELACIONES SEXUALES? a.- 10-12 14 b.- 13-15 20 C.- 16-18 24 d.- aun no 134 GRAFICO # ...
~ 70 ~ 7. ¿UD. UTILIZO O UTILIZARÍA CONDÓN EN SU PRIMERA RELACIÓN SEXUAL? GRAFICO # 7 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 15 46 40 ...
~ 71 ~ 8. ¿SE SENTIRÍA CAPAZ DE REHUSARSE A TENER RELACIONES SEXUALES, SI SU PAREJA NO QUIERE USAR CONDÓN? CUADRO # 8 10-1...
~ 72 ~ 9. ¿LE PREOCUPA QUE PUEDA CONTAGIARSE VIH/SIDA? CUADRO # 9 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 29 88 65 182 NO 1 2 2 5 A VEC...
~ 73 ~ 10.¿PARA EVITAR INFECTARSE CON EL VIH-SIDA, DEBE ABSTENERSE O MANTENER RELACIÓN CON UNA SOLA PAREJA? CUADRO # 10 10...
~ 74 ~ 11.¿SIEMPRE QUE TIENES RELACIONES SEXUALES USAS CONDÓN? CUADRO # 11 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 20 5 32 57 NO 9 83 1...
~ 75 ~ 12.¿RECIBE UD. CHARLA EDUCATIVA EN FORMA PERIÓDICA DE TEMAS DE ENFERMEDADES DE TRANSMISIÓN SEXUAL Y VIH-SIDA? CUADR...
~ 76 ~ 13. ¿EN LA MATERIA DE EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL LES HAN ENSEÑADO LA PREVENCIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA? CUADRO # 13 10-12 13-15 16-18 T...
~ 77 ~ 14. ¿CAMBIA UD. FRECUENTE DE PAREJAS? CUADRO # 14 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 8 5 7 20 NO 22 87 63 172 GRAFICO # 14 ...
~ 78 ~ 15.¿HAS TENIDOALGUNA VEZ ENFERMEDADES DE TRANSMISIÓN SEXUAL? CUADRO # 15 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 2 10 6 18 NO 28...
~ 79 ~ 16.¿HAS TENIDO ALGUNA RELACIÓN SEXUAL CASUAL? CUADRO # 16 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 5 0 5 10 NO 25 92 65 182 GRAFI...
~ 80 ~ 17. ¿TIENES O HAS TENIDO DOS - MAS PAREJA A LA VEZ? CUADRO # 17 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 2 2 2 6 NO 28 90 68 186 ...
~ 81 ~ 3.5. COMPROBACIÓN Y DISCUSIÓN DE HIPÓTESIS. Se estudiaron 192 alumnos del colegio Nacional San Camilo de la ciudad ...
~ 82 ~ CONCLUSIONES: El estudio demuestra que existen deficiencias en adolescentes sobre conocimientos de VIH- SIDA, Los a...
~ 83 ~ CAPITULO V 5. PROPUESTA ALTERNATIVA. 5.1. Título: Implementar un programa de capacitación sobre medidas preventivas...
~ 84 ~ Al Programar un modelo educativo sobre medidas preventivas del VIH- SIDA se propende a mejorar, el grado de conocim...
~ 85 ~ 5.3. Objetivos de la propuesta. 5.3.1. Objetivo General. Diseñar un programa de capacitación sobre medidas preventi...
~ 86 ~ Los jóvenes alumnos al aprender a sobre medidas de prevención del VIH van a disminuir riesgos de contagio de la enf...
~ 87 ~ Para evitar el contagio de ETS, es fundamental conocer su existencia, practicar sexo seguro, utilizar preservativo ...
~ 88 ~  Parenteral (por sangre). Es una forma de transmisión a través de jeringuillas infectadas que se da por la utiliza...
~ 89 ~ La prevención es también clave en el manejo de las ETS virales (VIH y herpes), pues son incurables. Muchas enfermed...
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada

18 views

Published on

Tesis VIH-SIDA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

218492692 tesis-nivel-de-conocimiento-del-vih-sida-finalizada-2-modificada

  1. 1. ~ 0 ~ UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE BABAHOYO Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Escuela de Enfermería TESIS DE GRADO Previo a la Obtención del Título de Licenciado(a)en ENFERMERÍA TEMA: NIVEL DE CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE LAS MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA EN LOS ALUMNOS DEL COLEGIO NACIONAL SAN CAMILO DE LA CIUDAD DE QUEVEDO, DURANTE EL SEGUNDO SEMESTRE DEL 2010. DIRIGIDA POR: Lic. Grey Andrade Tacuri. AUTORES: Roberto Mauricio Carrillo Pavón Karla Maribel Muñoz Cabrera BABAHOYO – LOS RÍOS – ECUADOR 2010 - 2011
  2. 2. ~ 1 ~ CERTIFICACIÓN Lic. Grey Andrade Tacuri. DIRECTORA DE TESIS CERTIFICA: Haber dirigido y asesorado en todas sus partes, la tesis de Licenciatura en Enfermería denominada: NIVEL DE CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE LAS MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA EN LOS ALUMNOS DEL COLEGIO NACIONAL SAN CAMILO DE LA CIUDAD DE QUEVEDO, DURANTE EL SEGUNDOSEMESTRE DEL 2010. De la autoría de los señores estudiantes:  Roberto Mauricio Carrillo Pavón C.I.100202218-2  Karla Maribel Muñoz Cabrera C.I.120631406-2 Además encuentro que este trabajo ha sido realizado de acuerdo a las exigencias Metodológicas –Técnicas exigentes para el nivel de Licenciatura, por lo que autorizo su Presentación, Sustentación y Defensa. Lic. GREY ANDRADE TACURI DIRECTORA DE TESIS
  3. 3. ~ 2 ~ APROBACIÓN ---------------------------------------- Lic. BETTHY MAZACÓN ROCA Msc. Msg: DIRECTORA DE LA ESCUELA DE ENFERMERÍA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Lic. GREY ANDRADE TACURI. DIRECTORA DE LA TESIS DE GRADO ------------------------------------------------------------------ Ab. ISRAEL MALDONADO CONTRERAS SECRETARIO DE LA FACULTAD
  4. 4. ~ 3 ~ AUTORÍA. Los contenidos, procedimientos, criterios y propuesta emitidos en esta tesis cuya tema es: “NIVEL DE CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE LAS MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA EN LOS ALUMNOS DEL COLEGIO NACIONAL SAN CAMILO DE LA CIUDAD DE QUEVEDO, DURANTE EL SEGUNDO SEMESTRE DEL 2010”. Son de exclusiva responsabilidad de su autora(o): Roberto Mauricio Carrillo Pavón y Karla Maribel Muñoz Cabrera ………..……………………. Roberto Mauricio Carrillo Pavón C.I.100202218-2 ………………………………… Karla Maribel Muñoz Cabrera C.I.120631406-2
  5. 5. ~ 4 ~ UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE BABAHOYO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD ESCUELA DE ENFERMERÍA APROBACIÓN DEL TRIBUNAL. Los miembros del tribunal examinador aprueban el informe de investigación de tesis sobre el tema: “NIVEL DE CONOCIMIENTO SOBRE LAS MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA EN LOS ALUMNOS DEL COLEGIO NACIONAL SAN CAMILO DE LA CIUDAD DE QUEVEDO, DURANTE EL SEGUNDO SEMESTRE DEL 2010”. De sus autores: Roberto Mauricio Carrillo Pavón, y Karla Maribel Muñoz Cabrera Firma del Tribunal. ………………………………….. PRESIDENTE ………..……………………………. PRIMER VOCAL ………………………………… SEGUNDO VOCAL
  6. 6. ~ 5 ~ UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE BABAHOYO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD ESCUELA DE ENFERMERÍA EL JURADO CALIFICADOR Otorga al presente trabajo la calificación de: Calificación: ………………………………… Equivalente a…………………………………
  7. 7. ~ 6 ~ DEDICATORIA Esta Tesis la dedicamos con mucho amor respeto y cariño a: A Dios, por darnos la dicha de la vida y de esta manera poder compartir con las demás personas momentos maravillosos en nuestras vidas A nuestros padres cuyas largas horas de sacrificio y abnegación nos han servido de ejemplo para seguir adelante, a nuestras familias, por la comprensión que en todo momento nos dieron, a mi hijo verdadero ideal que ha forjado mi actitud, a todos ellos nuestro respeto y admiración por todo. A la Lic. Grey Andrade Tacuri. Directora, Docente y amiga, quien con sus conocimientos de maestra nos ha guiado y apoyado en el discernimiento y desarrollo de nuestro trabajo de tesis y así ver cristalizado nuestra meta. Al personal que laboran en los diferentes Hospitales en los cuales realizamos nuestro internado rotativo donde adquirimos conocimientos para formarnos como profesional, para ser útil al individuo, familia y comunidad. Roberto Mauricio Carrillo Pavón Karla Maribel Muñoz Cabrera
  8. 8. ~ 7 ~ AGRADECIMIENTO Los autores dejan constancia de su agradecimiento a la Universidad Técnica de Babahoyo extensión - Quevedo de la Faculta Ciencia de la Salud – Escuela de Enfermería Extensión Quevedo, la cual nos brindó la oportunidad de realizar nuestros estudios. A la Lic. Grey Andrade Tacuri: Tutora de nuestra tesis quien nos orientó para poder estructurar este importante documento de forma extraordinaria. A los alumnos encuestados y a las autoridades del Colegio Nacional San Camilo sin ellos no hubiese sido posible la realización de este estudio A nuestros familiares por su comprensión y apoyo incondicional para culminar esta etapa de nuestra vida profesional. Roberto Mauricio Carrillo Pavón Karla Maribel Muñoz Cabrera
  9. 9. ~ 8 ~ RESUMEN Introducción: El SIDA es una enfermedad crónica transmisible que afecta a todas las personas, los adolescentes constituyen el grupo de población con mayor riesgo de contraer la enfermedad. Objetivo:Determinar el nivel de conocimiento mediante encuesta con la finalidad de ampliar las medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA en los alumnos del Colegio Nacional San Camilo de la Ciudad De Quevedo, durante el segundo semestre del 2010. Diseño Metodológico:Los tipos de investigación a emplearse son: descriptivas y explicativas. Descriptivas, por cuanto a través de la información obtenida se clasifica elementos y estructuras para caracterizar la realidad y, Explicativa, porque permite el análisis del fenómeno para su rectificación. Operacionalización variables como: Nivel de Conocimiento - Medidas de prevención del VIH - SIDA Sexo y edad de los alumnos - grado de conocimiento Actitud de los alumnos - Prevención y control VIH –SIDA Capacitación Continua - prácticas sexuales de riesgo Los datos recopilados fueron procesados y se presentaron en 17 tablas y 17gráficos. Conclusiones: Teniendo en cuenta los resultados obtenidos, se concluyó que es necesario elaborar un programa educativo exclusivo de VIH – SIDA tomando en cuenta los factores culturales del SECTOR e informarles a los jóvenes continuamente sobre la vulnerabilidad ante el esta patología. Palabras Clave: VIH - SIDA, alumnos de colegio, nivel de conocimientos.
  10. 10. ~ 9 ~ ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS Contenidos Pág. CERTIFICACIÓN APROBACIÓN DEDICATORIA AGRADECIMIENTO ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN CAPITULO I. 1. CAMPO CONTEXTUAL PROBLEMÁTICO 1.1 Contexto Nacional, Regional, Local y/o Institucional. 1.1.1 Contexto Nacional 1.1.2 Contexto Regional 1.1.3. Contexto Local 1.1.4. Contexto Institucional. 1.2 Situación actual del objeto de investigación. 1.3. Formulación del problema 1.3.1. Problema general 1.3.2. Problemas derivados. 1.4. Delimitación de la investigación. 1.5. Justificación 1.6. Objetivos 1.6.1. Objetivo general 1.6.2. Objetivos específico CAPITULO II 2. MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1. Alternativas teóricas asumidas 2.2. Categorías de análisis teórico conceptual. 12 12 12 13 14 17 19 20 20 20 21 22 23 23 23 24 24 26
  11. 11. ~ 10 ~ 2.3. Planteamiento de hipótesis. 2.3.1. Hipótesis general. 2.3.2. Hipótesis especifica 2.4. Variables. 2.5. Operacionalización de lashipótesis especificas. CAPITULO III 3. DISEÑO METODOLÓGICO. 3.1. Tipo de investigación. 3.2. Universo y muestra. 3.3. Métodos y técnicas de recolección de información 3.4. Procedimentos CAPITULO IV 4. ANÁLISIS Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS 4.1. Tabulaciones e interpretaciones de datos 4.2. Comprobación y discusión de hipótesis 4.3. Conclusiones. CAPITULO V 5. PROPUESTA ALTERNATIVA 5.1. Presentación. 5.2. Objetivos 5.2.1. Objetivo general 5.2.2. Objetivos específicos 5.3. Desarrollo de la propuesta. 5.4. Descripción de los aspectos operativos de lapropuesta 5.5. Recursos 5.6. Cronograma de ejecución de La propuesta BIBLIOGRAFÍA ANEXOS 54 54 54 55 56 59 59 59 59 61 63 64 64 64 81 82 83 83 83 85 85 85 85 92 92 94 95 98
  12. 12. ~ 11 ~ INTRODUCCIÓN El Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida (SIDA) es una enfermedad producida por el virus de inmunodeficiencia humana, miembro de la familia Retrovertida (VIH), que afecta el sistema inmune. Este virus ha sido encontrado en sangre, esperma, saliva, lágrimas, tejido nervioso, leche materna y secreciones del tracto genital, pero sólo sangre, esperma, secreciones del tracto genital y leche materna transmiten la infección a otros. La transmisión del virus ocurre mediante el contacto sexual, incluyendo sexo anal, vaginal y oral; por medio de la sangre, sea por transfusiones o agujas infectadas; y en mujeres embarazadas al feto, o en la etapa de lactancia. Otras vías más raras pueden ser el pinchazo accidental con una aguja, la inseminación artificial y el trasplante de riñón. Investigaciones recientes revelan que los conocimientos sobre la prevención del VIH- SIDA en adolescentes y jóvenes son superficiales y no llevan a un cambio de actitudes o a conductas efectivamente protegidas en todas y cada una de las relaciones sexuales. El inicio cada vez más temprano de las relaciones sexuales, el cambio de pareja, la falta generalizada del uso de medios de protección, así como las variables sociales, hace de los adolescentes una población a riesgo de contraer el VIH o de aumentar la probabilidad de enfermar. El hecho de que no exista aun, tratamiento curativo hace que la divulgación de la información y las medidas preventivas sean las únicas medidas que puedan frenar la propagación de la enfermedad. Cabe destacar que la finalidad primordial del proyecto es determinar el nivel de conocimiento sobre medidas de prevención del VIH – SIDA en los alumnos del Colegio San Camilo los cuales se beneficiaran con el resultado de este estudio investigativo, el cual nos permitirá implementar una propuesta educativa para fortalecer los programas de educación sexual en el Centro Educativopara la prevención de infección.
  13. 13. ~ 12 ~ CAPÍTULO I CAMPO CONTEXTUAL PROBLEMÁTICO 1.1 CONTEXTO NACIONAL, REGIONAL, LOCAL E INSTITUCIONAL. 1.1.1 Contexto Nacional. Ecuador, es un país ubicado en el noroeste de América del Sur. Limita por el Norte con Colombia, al Sur y al Este con Perú y al Oeste con el océano Pacífico. Ecuador es un país multiétnico, con gran riqueza cultural, natural y arqueológica; situado en plena línea ecuatorial, a latitud cero. Tiene 256.370 kilómetros cuadrados de superficie, lo que evidencia que es el más pequeño de los países andinos, pero cuenta con la mayor biodiversidad por metro cuadrado del continente. Su capital es San Francisco de Quito, sede de los principales entes estatales y del Gobierno Nacional y su ciudad más grande es Santiago de Guayaquil, puerto marítimo principal e importante centro económico. Nuestro país se divide en 24 provincias, distribuidas en cuatro regiones naturales: Amazonía, Costa, Sierra, y Región Insular. En el Ecuador existen 55 volcanes, 14 activos y 41 pasivos, siendo el volcán más alto el Chimborazo, con 6.310 msnm. Es el país con la más alta concentración de ríos por milla cuadrada en el mundo. Es el principal exportador de
  14. 14. ~ 13 ~ banano a nivel mundial y uno de los principales exportadores de flores, camarones y cacao. Según datos generados por INEC (Instituto Ecuatoriano de Estadísticas y Censos), informan que en febrero de 2010, aproximadamente 14.306.876 de personas que habitan en Ecuador. En lo referente al sexo de la población, se puede establecer que alrededor del 49,4% se encuentra compuesta por hombres, y un 50,6% por mujeres. Estas cifras varían aún más a favor de las mujeres en las provincias de la sierra central ecuatoriana. Aproximadamente el 54% de la población reside en los centros urbanos, mientras el resto se desenvuelve en el medio rural. La realidad de salud en nuestro país, especialmente en el área rural y en salud infantil, no sólo ha permanecido invariable en los últimos años, sino que se ha hecho aún más tangible y presente. Los adelantos que la ciencia médica ha tenido en este lapso de tiempo, los nuevos conceptos y los avances tecnológicos son retórica y utopía en un medio carente de la más básica infraestructura sanitaria. En el transcurso de los últimos años se observa un mejoramiento de las condiciones de salud de la población ecuatoriana, sin embargo, se registran todavía tasas elevadas de mortalidad neonatal, infantil, niñez, materna y general, así como, deficiencias en infraestructura, equipamiento, recursos humanos y limitaciones presupuestarias. 1.1.2. Contexto Regional. La Región Litoral del Ecuador es una de las cuatro regiones naturales de nuestro país. La Costa, está conformada por las provincia de Guayas, Santa Elena, Manabí, El Oro, Los Ríos y Esmeraldas.
  15. 15. ~ 14 ~ Los Ríos provincia del Ecuador, ubicado en la costa ecuatoriana, limita con las provincias de Guayas, Pichincha, Manabí, Cotopaxi, Tungurahua y Bolívar. Su capital es Babahoyo, que se encuentra cerca de los ríos, San Pablo y el Caracol, que se unen para formar el río Babahoyo, que desemboca en el Rió Guayas. Cada año el 12 de octubre, los agricultores de la región sostienen un rodeo tradicional. Es la festividad de los agricultores típicamente costeros es celebrado en varios pueblos de Los Ríos y Guayas. La provincia de Los Ríos tiene 780.443 habitantes, 467.613 urbanos que corresponde al 60% y 312.830 rurales que corresponde al 40%. La Provincia de Los Ríos tiene una superficie de 7.100 kilómetros cuadrados, divididos en 12 cantones. Según fuente del INEC en la provincia de Los Ríos.2010 1.1.3. Contexto Local. Quevedo es una ciudad del Ecuador, situada al norte de la provincia de Los Ríos. Es una ciudad en desarrollo establecida en una fértil tierra agrícola, tiene una población de: 167.997 habitantes, 153.581 urbano que corresponde al 91% y 14.416 rurales que corresponde al 9%. Se encuentra a unos 190 km de Guayaquil y 240 de Quito. La ciudad es un importante cruce de carreteras, que conecta a Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas - Quito, Babahoyo - Guayaquil, El Empalme - Portoviejo y La Mana – Latacunga. Es una población situada en las orillas del río Quevedo. Está limitada por:
  16. 16. ~ 15 ~ Al norte: por los cantones Buena Fe y Valencia. Al Sur: Cantón Mocache. Al Este: Ventanas y Quinsaloma. Al Oeste: El Empalme. Tiene 9 parroquias urbanas:  San José  San Camilo  San Cristóbal  Venus del Río Quevedo  Nicolás Infante Díaz  Guayacán  Siete de Octubre  24 de mayo  Viva Alfaro 2 Rurales:  San Carlos  La Esperanza. La parroquia San Camilo tiene 14.615 habitantes, se encuentra situada al otro lado del río Quevedo, se extiende por un amplio territorio con pocas elevaciones lo que le ha permitido extenderse de manera desproporcionada en comparación a Quevedo. Quevedo es la Cabecera Cantonal y segundo centro comercial de la provincia, entregando divisas de la exportación de sus productos agrícolas como: banano, café, cacao, palo de balsa, caucho, palma africana, frutales, soya, maíz, entre otros. A mediados del siglo pasado
  17. 17. ~ 16 ~ Quevedo se convirtió en el centro de producción de cacao de buena calidad obteniendo actualmente denominación de origen por su producto "Sabor arriba" un chocolate negro de un fino aroma y muy apetecido en el mercado mundial. La diversidad de productos que se producen en Quevedo le ha dado el nombre de "granero del Ecuador" Entre las patologías que con más frecuencia se reportan en el Cantón Quevedo tenemos el siguiente cuadro que se ilustra a continuación. Nº Patologías Total 1 INFECCIONES RESPIRATORIAS AGUDAS 10.345 2 INFECCIONES DE VÍAS URINARIAS 5.077 3 PARASITOSIS 3.880 4 EDA 1.955 5 VAGINITIS 1.782 6 TIFOIDEA 920 7 GASTRITIS 519 8 FIEBRE 425 9 PIODERMITIS 271 10 DIABETES 255
  18. 18. ~ 17 ~ 1.1.4. Contexto Institucional. El colegio fiscal técnico “San Camilo” está ubicado en la Parroquia del mismo nombre, Cantón Quevedo, Provincia de Los Ríos, en la Avenida José Joaquín de Olmedo entre las calles “P” y la “O”. Su gestor, fundador y primer Rector es el Lcd. Gabriel Chévez Muñoz, en la actualidad está al frente de la institución el MSc. Samuel Bustillos Mena. En sus inicios este centro educativo funcionó como Colegio Sin Nombre hasta el 28 de Junio de 1982 fecha de su creación, en el periodo presidencial del Dr. Oswaldo Hurtado Larrea. Las actividades académicas las inició en la escuela “Delia Ibarra de Velasco” con tres paralelos y la presencia de los Docentes: Lcd. Gabriel Chévez Muñoz, Rector, Lcd. Amado Barros Fajardo, Prof. Clara Calderón Sosa, Abg. Juan Carlos Parrales, Prof. Alfonso Chévez Cruz, Lcd. Kléber Rizo Zamora y Lcd. Segundo Morán Lage, que por el lapso de diecisiete años permaneció en la escuela antes mencionada. En la actualidad el colegio cuenta con una superficie de tres y media hectáreas de terreno, edificio propio, cuarenta docentes, cuatro administrativos, tres de servicio, dos guardianes y seiscientos veinte alumnos distribuidos en dieciocho paralelos, nueve en el ciclo básico y nueve en el diversificado, un pabellón administrativo de RioQuevedo Col. Nacional ”San Camilo” Puente
  19. 19. ~ 18 ~ dos plantas, cinco pabellones con dieciocho aulas, seis aulas adicionales en construcción, laboratorios: de Informática, Ciencias Naturales y Matemáticas, una sala de video, dos baterías higiénicas cuatro canchas de usos múltiples, una cancha de fútbol, Departamento de Orientación Vocacional, Departamento Médico, tres bares, un bosque y plantaciones de árboles frutales. El colegio ofrece, Bachillerato de Comercio y Administración en las especialidades de Contabilidad e Informática, áreas para las cuales contamos un selecto grupo de docentes que en su mayoría son de cuarto nivel y laboran en las diferentes Universidades lo que garantiza el aprendizaje de los estudiantes, pero dada la problemática de la actualidad con la sociedad sobre el conocimiento del VIH SIDA siendo esta la razón por la cual el señor rector nos dio todas las facilidades para el estudio investigativo mediante la realización de una tesis de grado en un grupo de estudiantes del Colegio San Camilo . De acuerdo al organigrama, el colegio funciona con los siguientes niveles: Directivo: Rector, Vicerrector e Inspector General; Asesor: Junta General de directivos y profesores, Consejo Directivo; Operativo: Junta de directores de áreas, junta de profesores de cursos, guías de cursos, docentes y comisiones permanentes; Apoyo: secretaría, colecturía, biblioteca, departamento médico, departamento de orientación, auxiliares de servicio y guardianía, además de otros organismos como: Asociación de Profesores y Empleados del Colegio, Comité Central de Padres de Familia, Consejo Estudiantil. En el presente año lectivo contamos con 822 alumnos matriculados y asistiendo a clase de los cuales 435 son varones y 387 mujeres entre 10 - 19 años de edad.
  20. 20. ~ 19 ~ 1.2 SITUACIÓN ACTUAL DEL OBJETO DE INVESTIGACIÓN. SITUACIÓN PROBLEMÁTICA El problema actualmente, existe en toda América Latina se estima que unos 560 mil jóvenes están contagiados del VIH/SIDA, y nuestra ciudad Quevedo de la provincia de Los ríos no es la excepción, solo durante el segundo semestre del 2010 hubieron 46 nuevos casos de VIH positivo, de los cuales 35 llegaron en etapa de SIDA, y 3 fallecimientos;esto se debe a una combinación de factores sociales, biológicos y económicos que contribuyen a la expansión a nivel mundial quese caracteriza por un conjunto de enfermedades (generalmente infecciones) que aparecen como consecuencia de la infección por un virus -VIH, que destruye las defensas del sujeto hasta dejarle a merced de unas enfermedades infecciosas que en condiciones normales no aparecerían. El problema está ocasionado por el desconocimiento sobre medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA así mismo, su impacto se observa y son preocupantes las cifras de la ONU sobre la incidencia y prevalencia del VIH/SIDA en los adolescentes y jóvenes entre los 15 y 24 años que constituyen la mitad de los 5 millones de nuevos casos que cada año se agregan en todo el mundo. Enero – Diciembre 2008 Enero – Diciembre 2009 Enero- diciembre 2010 Enero- junio 2011 VIH reactivos 122 80 46 81 Pacientes SIDA No hay datos 60 35 17 Pacientes fallecidos 15 1 3 8
  21. 21. ~ 20 ~ La prevención a través de la educación sigue siendo la mejor esperanza en la lucha contra la epidemia del VIH-SIDA es por eso que en esta tesis se propone un programa educativo dirigido a jóvenes estudiantes del colegio San Camilo para disminuir significativamente la infección del VIH/SIDA, y a la vez pueden ser entes multiplicadores que pueden transmitir los conocimientos a otros jóvenes disminuyendo la incidencia de casos. Pues no tiene sentido heredar un mundo con más tecnología y más saber, si el futuro de la humanidad enfrenta a una enfermedad sin las herramientas necesarias para prevenirla y combatirla. 1.3.FORMULACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA. La elaboración alternativa de este trabajo con un marco contextual donde se articula la relación alumno, educadores, el trabajo es garantizado, por tanto el problema presentado define normas generales y derivadas que servirán para mejorar los conocimientos sobre medidas prevención del VIH-SIDA a los alumnos del Colegio Nacional San camilo. 1.3.1. Problema general. ¿Cómo aporta el nivel de conocimiento sobre las medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA a los alumnos del Colegio Nacional San Camilo? 1.3.2. Problemas derivados. 1. ¿De qué manera la edad y el sexo de los alumnos influiría en el grado de conocimiento sobre VIH-SIDA?
  22. 22. ~ 21 ~ 2. ¿Cómo aporta la actitud de los alumnos en la prevención y control del VIH - SIDA? 3. ¿Cómo influye la capacitación de manera continua en las prácticas sexuales de riesgo? 1.4. DELIMITACIÓN DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN. Delimitar ciertas manifestaciones teóricas y prácticas del objeto de la investigación, se considera necesario tener en cuenta los siguientes aspectos: Temporal El siguiente trabajo de investigación se realizó desde julio a diciembre del 2010 Espacial. Institución: Colegio Nacional “San Camilo” Ubicación: Parroquia: San Camilo Cantón: Quevedo Provincia: de Los Ríos País: Ecuador Unidades de observación: Alumnos del colegio
  23. 23. ~ 22 ~ 1.5 JUSTIFICACIÓN. Esta investigación es necesaria para que los jóvenes estudiantes del Colegio Nacional San Camilo de la ciudad de Quevedo, Provincia de Los Ríos, cuyas edades oscilan entre 10 y 19 años adquieran conocimientos sobre el VIH-SIDA ya que están en edades en que los jóvenes desean experimentar las relaciones sexuales ya sea por curiosidad, imitación u otros factores; por lo tanto son grupos de riesgo. En vista de la problemática antes mencionada surgió la inquietud para realizar esta tesis acorde con los avances científicos, tecnológicos y culturales que exige la globalización y el nivel superior.Así mismo, complementariamente es convenienteporque desde que inició la enfermedad del VIH/SIDA a nivel mundial ha sido una explosión por la forma en que se han ido incrementando los casos al no tener presentes los conocimientos, los jóvenes no aplican las medidas preventivas, aumentando el riesgo de adquirir la enfermedad La investigación es factible por que se cuenta, con la documentación bibliográfica necesaria para sustentar la parte científica de la tesis y además la autorización de las autoridades del Colegio Nacional “San Camilo” de la ciudad de Quevedo. Se pretende con este estudio brindar conocimientos, tratando de que sean útiles a quienes lean este trabajo, siendo la primera y principal finalidad investigar el Nivel de Conocimiento sobre las medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA
  24. 24. ~ 23 ~ 1.6 OBJETIVOS. 1.6.1. Objetivo general. Determinar el nivel de conocimiento mediante encuesta con la finalidad de amplificar las medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA en los alumnos del Colegio Nacional San Camilo de la Ciudad De Quevedo, 1.6.3. Objetivos específicos. 1. Establecer si la edad y el sexo de los alumnos influye en el grado de conocimiento 2. Determinar el aporte de la actitud de los alumnos en la prevención y control del VIH-SIDA 3. Determinar el aporte de la capacitación de manera continua en las prácticas sexuales de riesgo
  25. 25. ~ 24 ~ CAPITULO II MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1 ALTERNATIVAS TEÓRICAS ASUMIDAS. La infección del VIH está aumentando en adolescentes heterosexuales. Cuando los adolescentes toman ciertos riesgos, es más probable que contraigan la infección. Estos son los datos más importantes acerca del SIDA:  El SIDA es una enfermedad fatal.  Los adolescentes (de ambos sexos) pueden contraer el SIDA.  Los condones pueden prevenir el SIDA.  El SIDA se puede contraer después de una sola inyección con una aguja contaminada o de un solo acto sexual con una persona que tiene el VIH/SIDA. Riesgo de Contraer el SIDA  Un número creciente de compañeros sexuales,  El uso de drogas intravenosas y los tatuajes,  La copulación anal  Cualquier tipo de relaciones sexuales (oral, anal o vaginal) sin el uso de condones,  El uso de bebidas alcohólicas o de drogas (el sexo es más impulsivo y hay menos posibilidad de que se use un condón si la persona está bajo la influencia del alcohol o de otras drogas).
  26. 26. ~ 25 ~ El SIDA (Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida) es una enfermedad crónica causada por una infección del VIH (virus de inmunodeficiencia humana). Algunos han desarrollado el SIDA, pero la mayoría no presenta aún ningún síntoma y muchos no saben que están infectados. Hay tratamientos médicos para la infección del VIH, pero hasta ahora no hay cura ni vacuna que lo prevenga. Transmisión a través del intercambio de ciertos fluidos del cuerpo, tales como la sangre, el semen, las secreciones vaginales y la leche materna. Para producir una infección, el virus tiene que pasar a través de la piel o de las membranas mucosas. Prevención. El conocimiento de los peligros del VIH puede ayudar a su prevención. Los padres deben de instruir a sus hijos y cooperar con las escuelas, iglesias, grupos juveniles y profesionales de la salud para asegurarse que tanto niños como adolescentes reciban instrucción sobre sexo y cursos sobre la prevención del abuso de drogas, que incluyan información acerca del VIH. El virus (VIH) muere rápidamente fuera del cuerpo humano. No puede transmitirse a través de contactos cotidianos o sociales que no sean los mencionados arriba. En este trabajo de investigación dentro del marco teórico, se conceptualizará proposiciones teóricas que sustentan la investigación, las mismas que están puntualizados en forma de categorías de análisis y luego desarrollarlas a través de una fundamentación científica, en estas áreas, y analizar las consideraciones más actualizadas sobre el objeto de investigación
  27. 27. ~ 26 ~ .2.2. CATEGORÍAS DE ANÁLISISTEÓRICO CONCEPTUAL VIH – SIDA 2.2.1. VIH El VIH ataca y destruye nuestras defensas. Es el virus causal de la enfermedad del sida. La palabra -VIH- es una sigla que significa "Virus de Inmunodeficiencia Humana" la definición de cada una de estas palabras es: Virus: Agente etiológico causante de la infección. Inmunodeficiencia: Este virus ataca el sistema inmunológico o de defensa, es decir el sistema que defiende al cuerpo de la acción de agentes dañinos como virus, bacterias, hongos, protozoarios, etc. Humana: Este virus únicamente ataca a los seres humanos, no se ha reportado su acción en ningún animal. Todos los seres humanos somos susceptibles a contraer el VIH, por esta razón se habla de vulnerabilidad universal, ya que este virus se puede transmitir sin distingo de raza, sexo, opción sexual o condición económica. 2.2.2. SIDA Sida es la enfermedad que puede causar el VIH cuando no se toma ningún tratamiento. La palabra sida es una sigla que significa "Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida". La definición de cada una de estas palabras es: Síndrome: Conjunto de síntomas que unidos componen todo un cuadro clínico complejo. En el caso del sida es difícil identificar con certeza cuál es la enfermedad real que tiene una persona, pues los síntomas son parecidos a los de otras enfermedades; A pesar de esta
  28. 28. ~ 27 ~ situación, se han determinado algunas manifestaciones que pueden estar relacionadas con esta fase de la enfermedad, tales como sudoración nocturna excesiva, fiebres recurrentes, pérdida de más del 30% del peso corporal en menos de un mes, diarrea e inflamación de ganglios. Es muy importante enfatizar que estos síntomas son comunes en casi todos los tipos de infecciones y que cuando son característicos de infección por VIH se deben presentar mínimo dos de ellos por un período de dos o tres meses consecutivos. De Inmunodeficiencia: Porque la acción de este virus tiene lugar directamente sobre el sistema inmunológico o de defensa, destruyendo la cantidad de defensas que necesita el cuerpo para hacer frente a los agentes que le pueden hacer daño. Adquirida: Porque este síndrome y el virus como tal, no está en las personas sino que se adquiere de alguien 2.2.2.1. Factores de riesgo para adquirir VIH/SIDA: 1. Riesgos por prácticas sexuales: muchos jóvenes inician sus relaciones sexuales a temprana edad, lo que hace que se expongan a infecciones como el VIH/SIDA debido a la falta de protección en las relaciones sexuales. 2. Riesgos por uso de alcohol y drogas: los efectos de estas sustancias generan un nivel de desequilibrio en las personas, que los exponen a conductas de alto riesgo, siendo incapaces de razonar y de poner en práctica la prevención para no infectarse. 3. Riesgo por falta de información: una gran proporción de jóvenes no les preocupa la posibilidad de infectarse debido a que en muchos casos
  29. 29. ~ 28 ~ no cuentan con la información necesaria, que les indique la gravedad de la enfermedad. 4. Riesgo por condición social y económica: la pobreza es una condición de vulnerabilidad frente al VIH, prueba de ello es que el 95% de los casos en VIH se presenta en países en desarrollo. 5. Riesgo por condición de género: las mujeres están expuestas al virus por 2 razones. Las mujeres son más vulnerables a la infección por la zona de exposición del virus durante la relación sexual y en el caso de las adolescentes parece ser más susceptible debido al epitelio del fondo de saco vaginal. 6. Riesgo por trasfusiones de sangre o de sus derivados estos casos son pocos en el país debido a los controles establecidos para evitar el riesgo de infección por esta vía. 7. Riesgo de infección de madres embarazadas a sus hijos e hijas. 8. En cuanto a la diferencia de género en los factores biológicos y sociales que influyen en la vulnerabilidad para contraer la infección se expresa en las relaciones de poder desiguales entre el hombre y la mujer, donde las mujeres son educadas para cuidar y no protegerse. Así mismo existen casos de abuso sexual contra la niñez, adolescencia y mujeres, dichas violaciones son cometidas en muchos casos por miembros del círculo familiar y no siempre son denunciadas. La expansión de la epidemia ha producido un giro hacia la transmisión heterosexual y las tasas de infección en las mujeres. Pero más allá de las estadísticas disponibles, hay profundas diferencias entre hombres y mujeres en las causas subyacentes de la infección por el VIH/SIDA y sus consecuencias, que reflejan las diferencias biológicas, de comportamiento sexual, de actitudes y presión social, y de poder económico que influyen en la vulnerabilidad a la infección. A continuación se revisan varios de estos factores:
  30. 30. ~ 29 ~ 2.2.2.2. TRANSMISIÓN DEL VIH -SIDA El Virus se transmite por: sangre, semen, secreciones vaginales y leche materna. Las vías de contagio son: 1)Vía Sexual: ya sea por contacto genital, por contacto anal o por contacto oral.En cuanto a ésta vía de contagio la mujer tiene más predisposición a contraer la infección (la causa de esto es desconocida). En el contacto anal el receptor está más expuesto y las relaciones orales parecen tener menor incidencia de contagio. 2)Vía Sanguínea: por uso de drogas intravenosas sin utilización de agujas y jeringas descartables, cualquier práctica que sea realizada sin la adecuada esterilización de los materiales utilizados (prácticas odontológicas, tatuajes, diálisis, cirugías, inseminación artificial, etc.) Transfusiones de sangre sin el testeo correspondiente para detectar el virus (actualmente esta posibilidad es prácticamente remota dado que en los países desarrollados se realizan los controles indicados para evitar esta posibilidad). Donación de órganos (igual que las transfusiones es prácticamente imposible dado que se realizan los controles previos a dicha cirugía). Si estos controles no fueran realizados adecuadamente, el riesgo NO sería para el donante sino para el receptor. 3)Vía vertical:producida por la transmisión de la infección de una mujer embarazada al feto, de no mediar un tratamiento adecuado. La mujer embarazada que presente infección por HIV, debe ser tratada para disminuir las probabilidades de contagio al feto y además tiene indicación de cesárea y NO PUEDE AMAMANTAR AL BEBÉ, dado que el virus se transmite por la leche materna.
  31. 31. ~ 30 ~ El HIV-1 también fue aislado en otros lugares como: tejido nervioso, piel, pulmones, bazo, hígado, médula ósea, ganglios linfáticos, líquido cefalorraquídeo, lágrimas. (NO SON VÍAS DE CONTAGIO). 2.2.2.3. ¿Qué diferencia existe entre ser portador y enfermo? PORTADOR: El individuo está infectado pero NO presenta síntomasy CONTAGIA. ENFERMO: El individuo presenta síntomas y CONTAGIA. En la propagación de la infección por HIV-1 el rol del PORTADOR es altamente preocupante dado que al desconocer su condición, si no práctica las medidas de profilaxis, extiende la cadena epidemiológica en forma alarmante. 2.2.2.4. Síntomas del sida Generalmente tiene un comienzo agudo a asintomático y luego tiene una evolución crónica, la cual se ha logrado gracias a la cantidad de drogas antivirales existentes, que han permitido que en muchos casos se transforme en una enfermedad crónica que muchas veces permite que el paciente viva muchos años posteriores al diagnóstico. Lamentablemente esta expectativa se presenta en los Países Desarrollados, lo cual no sucede en otros Países donde no hay infraestructura sanitaria, no hay medicamentos al alcance de la población, no hay suficientes o idóneas campañas dePREVENCIÓN (África, Asia, China, algunos países de América Latina, etc. Por supuesto los mejores logros terapéuticos se producen en Países como EE.UU. La edad más frecuente en que se contrae la infección es
  32. 32. ~ 31 ~ desde los 15 a los 45 años, con mayor incidencia en la población más joven (15-25 años). Por más que algunos dicen que predomina en las clases de bajo nivel socio-económico (debido a la falta de protección en las relaciones sexuales, prostitución), también se observa en otras clases sociales debido al consumo de drogas intravenosas. En definitiva, la infección por HIV-1, actualmente afecta tanto a homosexuales como a heterosexuales, de distintas clases sociales, sino toman las medidas de prevención para evitar dicho contagio. Nadie está exento de contraer la infección. En cuanto a la evolución de la infección por HIV-1 se podría hablar de tres Etapas: 1) Etapa Aguda 2) Etapa intermedia 3) Etapa final (SIDA) Un hecho particular a tener en cuenta es el denominado PERÍODO VENTANA (es un lapso de tiempo que transcurre desde que se contrae la infección hasta que las pruebas de laboratorio comienzan a dar resultados positivos por la aparición de anticuerpos contra el virus).Dura aproximadamente 3 meses y el riesgo del mismo es que la persona infectada desconoce su condición y si no practica sexo seguro o las demás medidas de prevención antes mencionadas, contagia. Por lo tanto ante un resultado seronegativo, siempre debe realizarse una segunda prueba de laboratorio para confirmar el diagnóstico inicial.
  33. 33. ~ 32 ~ En este período se puede realizar el diagnóstico demostrando la presencia del antígeno p24, PCR (reacción en cadena de la polimerasa, o medir la carga viral). Período de Incubación: pueden transcurrir desde semanas a años después de contraída la infección. Una vez infectado, el individuo ya contagia. Etapa aguda del sida Una vez producida la infección, el virus se extiende y multiplica, particularmente en los ganglios linfáticos (Linfocitos T CD4, Linfocitos T CD8, macrófagos, monocitos, etc.,), invadiendo y multiplicándose por todo el organismo, y comienza a destruir el Sistema Inmunológico (dicho Sistema permite a las personas defenderse frente a los distintos microorganismos existentes en el medio ambiente, como virus, bacterias, hongos, etc.) lo cual lleva a padecer, con el transcurso del tiempo las denominadas Enfermedades Oportunistas o Enfermedades Malignas. Existe un pequeño porcentaje de pacientes que no presenta ningún tipo de síntomas desde que se infecta, hasta que desarrolla la Etapa Final (SIDA),se piensa que esto se debería a alguna causa de origen genético. El paciente puede estar sin síntomas ( 30%-40%) o puede presentar síntomas parecidos a la Mononucleósis Infecciosa (60%-70%)o de tipo gripal. En este último caso puede tener fiebre, ganglios generalizados, erupciones en piel, enrojecimiento de las fauces, etc. El laboratorio presenta :
  34. 34. ~ 33 ~ Disminución de las plaquetas, altos niveles de carga viral, se pueden detectar antígenos de la proteína P24 (es una proteína que posee el virus), notable disminución de linfocitos T CD-4). Luego de un tiempo de aparecidos los primeros síntomas (aproximadamente 1 a 3 meses), el organismo “intenta defenderse” con la aparición de anticuerpos contra el virus (ELISA) al comienzo son de tipo IG M y luego de tipo IG G, lo que lleva a una disminución de la carga viral, desaparece el antígeno P24, y comienzan a elevarse los linfocitos T CD-4 Etapa intermedia Generalmente dura muchos años, por eso se podría decir que tiene una Evolución Crónica. En esta Etapa continúa la destrucción del Sistema Inmunológico. Los síntomas clínicos son poco frecuentes. A veces se presentan ganglios periféricos o algunos desordenes de origen neurológico o psiquiátrico, que son difíciles de detectar. La carga viral continúa, por lo cual podría decirse que se trata de un Período de Latencia con un Cuadro Clínico escaso o nulo ( generalmente asintomático), pero si el enfermo no conoce su condición y no practica las medidas de prevención, contagia y se extiende la Cadena Epidemiológica, aumentando aún más el número de infectados. Etapa final (SIDA) Se produce debido a la destrucción masiva del sistema inmune. El Período que transcurre entre que se contrae la infección y la aparición del SIDA, es muy variable y depende de cada individuo e influye también el tratamiento precoz con las drogas antivirales.
  35. 35. ~ 34 ~ Pueden transcurrir hasta 10años o más, para que aparezcan los primeros síntomas. Se podría clasificar en -SIDA con recuento de Linfocitos T CD4 alrededor de 400 a 500 por milímetro cúbico Clínicamente suelen presentarse ganglios en todo el organismo y lesiones en la piel (sarna, psoriasis, seborrea, molusco contagioso, etc.). También se observan lesiones en la lengua (Leucoplasia) producida por el Virus de Epstein Barr , lesiones en la boca (aftas, úlceras), lesiones en los labios (Producidas por el Virus Herpes). -SIDA con recuento de LINFOCITOS T CD4 alrededor de 200 a 400 por milímetro cúbico Clínicamente se presentan más síntomas como por ejemplo: diarrea frecuente, febrícula, adelgazamiento, dolores articulares o musculares, cansancio continuo, lesiones en piel, como las descriptas en la etapa anterior), hongos (como Candidiásis). Se observan más infecciones producidas por Bacterias que producen neumonías, bronquitis, sinusitis, etc. -SIDA con recuento de LINFOCITOS T CD4 alrededor de 50 a 200 por milímetro cúbico A todos los síntomas enumerados anteriormente, se le agregan otros de mayor gravedad. Son las denominadas Infecciones Oportunistas. Por ejemplo: neumonía por Pneumocystis Carinii, Toxoplasmosis (que puede producir encefalitis), retinopatía por HIV-1, afecciones por
  36. 36. ~ 35 ~ distintos tipos de Hongos o Micosis (Cándida <lbicans que además de afectar la mucosa vaginal u oral, puede afectar el esófago (es muy dolorosa y se denomina esofagitis candidiásica ), Criptococosis: es una infección producida por un Hongo que afecta el Sistema Nervioso Central llevando a una meningoencefalitis y también puede afectar: ojos, intestinos provocando diarreas profusas, piel, articulaciones, hígado etc.),Tuberculosis Generalizada (afectando pulmón, miocardio, intestino, etc.). Sarcoma de Kaposi: cáncer de piel producido por el Herpes Virus tipo 8 que se localiza generalmente en nariz, detrás de las orejas, pies, aunque suele comenzar en las mucosas (oral, glande, conjuntivas) y a veces invade tubo digestivo, ganglios y pulmón. Se observan también afecciones neurológicas (parálisis de pares craneanos, neuropatías) y de las glándulas endocrinas (trastornos menstruales, hipotiroidismo, insuficiencia suprarrenal).También puede afectar e Aparato Urinario y llevar a una Insuficiencia Renal. En sangre todas las series están bajas: hay anemia, disminución de los leucocitos, disminución de los neutrófilos, disminución de las plaquetas. Aparecen cánceres asociados como el cáncer de cuello uterino o el de recto. SIDA con recuento de LINFOCITOS T CD4 inferior a 50 por milímetro cúbico Lo más característico de esta fase es la imposibilidad del paciente de defenderse frente a cualquier tipo de germen, debido a la destrucción total de su Sistema Inmune. Se diseminan las Enfermedades Oportunistas y los tumores malignos (linfomas no Hodgkin, linfomas del Sistema Nervioso Central, Sarcoma de Kaposi) y aparecen nuevas patologías como: la Histoplasmosis, la leucoencefalopatía Multifocal Progresiva (producida por el Virus JC),
  37. 37. ~ 36 ~ infecciones por Citomegalovirus (que generalmente afecta ojos o intestino), infecciones por Micobacterias Atípicas, en resumen , todo el organismo se halla comprometido. Si predominan los síntomas neurológicos: encontraremos alteración de las funciones cognitivas y motrices. 2.2.2.5. Diagnóstico de HIV- SIDA CLÍNICOLABORATORIO: La prueba de serología más utilizada es la denominada ELISA la cuál detecta anticuerpos anti-HIV-1 de tipo inmunoglobulina G. Si da positiva hay que repetirla dado que puede dar falsos negativos (por ejemplo al comienzo de la infección o en las etapas terminales de la enfermedad) o falsos positivos. Ante dos ELISA positivas, sedebe confirmar el resultado de la prueba anterior, y se utiliza la PRUEBA DE WESTERN-BLOT (la más utilizada). Esta prueba detecta anticuerpos específicos contra determinadas proteínas que posee el virus y tiene aproximadamente un 100% de certeza. Ante dos ELISA positivas y una WESRTEN BLOT también positiva el diagnóstico está confirmado Otras pruebas utilizadas son la INMUNOFLUORESCENCIA INDIRECTA (mide anticuerpos contra el virus HIV-1). También se utilizan pruebas que determinan la CARGA VIRAL en al organismo. Dichas pruebas sirven para determinar la evolución de la infección o enfermedad, ya que a mayor carga viral el pronóstico es más desfavorable y por lo contrario a menor carga viral es más favorable. También se utilizan para modificar los esquemas terapéuticos cuando dicha carga viral es elevada.
  38. 38. ~ 37 ~ Hay que recordar el PERÍODO VENTANA mencionado anteriormente, que puede durar aproximadamente hasta 3 meses, donde las pruebas de laboratorio dan negativas a pesar de que el individuo está infectado.. En estos casos se puede realizar una prueba para detectar el Antígeno Viral p24 (es una proteína que se encuentra en el núcleo del virus). Esta prueba también se utiliza en el neonato y personas expuestas accidentalmente al virus (por ejemplo: violaciones, accidentes laborales, exposición a secreciones contaminadas, etc.). 2.2.2.6. Tratamiento del SIDA El SIDA, por el momento no tiene cura y desgraciadamente aún no se ha podido encontrar una vacuna contra el virus. La lucha contra esta infección se ha logrado a través de numerosos fármacos anti-retrovirales, que se utilizan en forma combinada y que por distintos mecanismos, intentan evitar la multiplicación del virus en el organismo. A esto se lo denomina Terapia Antiretroviral Altamente Activa. Una vez diagnosticada la infección, la finalidad de la terapia farmacológica es DISMINUIR LA CARGA VIRAL en el organismo y mantener los niveles más altos que sean posibles de LINFOCITOS T CD4.mSi esto se logra, el progreso de la infección se retarda y además el individuo mejora enormemente su calidad de vida, llegando a convertirse en una enfermedad de evolución crónica. Dentro de los fármacos utilizados se encuentran: Zidovudina o AZT(fue la primera droga que se encontró para el tratamiento contra el virus), Didanosina , Zalcitabina, , Estavudina, Lamivudina, Abacavir, Nevirapina, Delavirdina, etc. Dichas drogas se combinan en la forma más adecuada para cada caso, evaluando también los efectos colaterales que presentan cada una de ellas.
  39. 39. ~ 38 ~ El paciente debe realizar un seguimiento clínico y serológico en forma periódica y una buena respuesta terapéutica estaría determinada si se logra alcanzar que la CARGA VIRAL sea prácticamente indetectable, y que los LINFOCITOS T CD4 alcancen valores lo más cercano a los normales. 2.2.2.7. Prevención del SIDA Como ya dijimos al explicar las vías de contagio, se deduce que la prevención radica en la práctica de SEXO SEGURO (uso de condones de látex tanto femeninos como masculinos, evitar prácticas de riesgo, practicar la monogamia, evitar la promiscuidad, verificar que no se padecen otras enfermedades de transmisión sexual de otro tipo como Hepatitis B o C, Sífilis, Gonorrea, etc.  No consumir drogas IV  Evitar el contacto con sangre de otra persona.  Si la persona está infectada por HIV-DEBE informárselo a sus parejas sexuales, NO debe donar sangre, NO debe donar órganos NO debe donar semen ni plasma, No amamantar al bebé.  Existen dos situaciones donde se debe realizar profilaxis con drogas; 1) EMBARAZO: (transmisión vertical) Se utiliza Zidovudina después de la semana 14 hasta el parto. Luego se le administra al recién nacido durante 6 semanas. No puede amamantarlo. 2) EXPOSICIÓN ACCIDENTAL: (profilaxis post-exposición) Hay estudios que avalan que el tratamiento precoz (dentro de las primeras horas) con drogas antivirales disminuye la posibilidad de infectarse por el HIV-1.
  40. 40. ~ 39 ~ Ejemplos de estas situaciones son: violaciones, pinchazos, salpicaduras con sangre u otros fluidos que contengan virus, accidentes laborales de profesionales de la salud, etc. 2.2.2.8. Pronóstico A diferencia de lo que sucedía en décadas anteriores, la sobrevida de los pacientes afectados ha mejorado notablemente. Algunos han mencionado que algunos pacientes se han curado del sida al disminuir su carga viral significativa y duraderamente… Si bien, por el momento, no existe cura ni vacunas disponibles, la aparición de los medicamentos antiretrovirales elaborados por la industria farmacéutica, permiten mejorar la expectativa y la calidad de vida de los pacientes tratados, convirtiéndose en una enfermedad crónica. Sin embargo, el pronóstico es totalmente distinto en los países no desarrollados, donde existen epidemias, y se carece por completo de medios disponibles para el diagnóstico y tratamiento de la enfermedad y por lo tanto evolucionan rápidamente hacia la mortalidad 2.2.3. Etapa de adolescencia La adolescencia es una época ambigua, a medias entre la infancia y la madurez, en la que se definen tanto el cuerpo, como la personalidad del individuo. Época cruzada de conflictos, puede ser también la más sugerente de la vida. Todo depende de cómo se afronten las diferentes situaciones que la vida va presentando. Las calificaciones escolares, el propio cuerpo, la apariencia externa, la opinión de los demás sobre uno mismo, los amigos, el enamoramiento y las relaciones sexuales son temas centrales en esta época. La información que se tenga sobre ellos puede ser crucial. Ahí está el caso
  41. 41. ~ 40 ~ de muchas chicas que dejan de comer para lograr ese cuerpo "maravilloso", suponiendo que detrás de este logro vendrán muchos éxitos por sí solos. La caída que supone, el comprobar que no es así después de tantos sacrificios, resulta difícil de asimilar. Diferentes situaciones, en ésta época, traen de cabeza a padres y adolescentes. Sin embargo, conviene saber que la mayoría de las situaciones que se dan, no tienen mayor importancia, forman parte del proceso evolutivo, y cuando las hormonas y demás elementos encuentren su sitio, todo volverá a la normalidad. El adolescente, necesita a alguien de su misma edad y sexo, para compartir la pesada carga, de todas las dudas que le surgen constantemente. Ha de ser alguien que él vea como "un igual", con sus mismos problemas e inquietudes. Por eso no vale como amigo un padre o profesor, ya que éstos están investidos de autoridad aunque no lo pretendan. Además (padres, profesores...) tienen otro papel muy importante y necesario en la vida del adolescente. ¿A quién se escoge como amigo?  A aquella persona con la que el adolescente puede identificarse. No es importante que el amigo sea igual a uno mismo, es suficiente con que sea percibido así.  También se escoge o desea como amigo, a las personas populares dentro del grupo.  En alguna ocasión (las menos), se escoge como amigo a aquella persona que tiene valores complementarios. Por ejemplo un joven dominante puede buscar un amigo sumiso y viceversa. Características de la amistad adolescente  Lealtad  Intimidad: el diálogo confidencial es fundamental para que se consolide una amistad en esta etapa.
  42. 42. ~ 41 ~  Apasionada, por tanto, llena de tormentas, riñas y perdones. El adolescente va aprendiendo que el otro es alguien distinto a él.  Inestabilidad, propia de la personalidad adolescente. Una amistad íntima puede enfriarse por el simple hecho de cambiar de domicilio o de clase en el colegio, uno de los amigos. Algunas sugerencias  Fomentar en los adolescentes las relaciones sociales, enseñarle cómo conocer gente y hacer amigos. Se ha demostrado que aquellos jóvenes que no saben relacionarse con sus iguales en edades tempranas, suelen tener dificultades serias en la edad adulta.  Facilitar al adolescente que vaya a casa con sus amigos, y así los padres podrán conocerlos. De acuerdo a la OMS, la adolescencia se define como el grupo poblacional que se encuentra entre los 10-19 años de edad. Los niños sufren rápidos cambios de tamaño, la forma, y la fisiología corporales, así como en el funcionamiento psicológico y social. Son las hormonas las que fijan la agenda del desarrollo conjuntamente con las estructuras sociales destinadas a abrigar la transición desde la infancia a la edad adulta. Crecimiento se define como aumento del tamaño del cuerpo tanto en su estatura como peso y volumen. El desarrollo es el proceso de maduración física, mental y social, por lo tanto el crecimiento y desarrollo se vive desde que se nace hasta la muerte. La adolescencia se caracteriza, al inicio, por una serie de cambios físicos y de funcionamiento que ocurren en el cuerpo y en los órganos sexuales. Estos cambios dan comienzo a la capacidad de procrear hijos. En las adolescentes:
  43. 43. ~ 42 ~ 1. Crecimiento hasta alcanzar el tamaño de una adulta 2. Las mamas crecen y las caderas se ensanchan y redondean. 3. Crece vello en las axilas y alrededor de la vulva. 4. Inicia la menstruación y la ovulación, que al principio son irregulares. 5. La piel se hace grasosa, y puede haber acné y aumenta la transpiración. En los adolescentes: 1. El cuerpo crece hasta alcanzar el tamaño del adulto 2. Crece vello en las axilas y alrededor del pene y los testículos. 3. Cambia la voz. 4. Crece el pene y los testículos, comienza la eyaculación y se producen los espermatozoides. 5. La piel se vuelve grasosa, y aumenta la transpiración. Cambios psicológicos y sociales: 1. Buscan ser ellos mismos, quieren sentirse diferentes y únicos. Quieren independencia es decir buscan la identidad. 2. Hay cambios en el estado de ánimo, algunas veces se sienten alegres y otras tristes. 3. Hay un pensamiento más crítico, se cuestiona la sociedad, la religión, la política, etc., se le llama la edad de la rebeldía, pero esto es normal. 4. Hay alejamiento de la familia, y se quiere estar más cerca de los amigos. 5. Se busca estar más con gente de la misma edad. 6. Se puede presentar el enamoramiento y el noviazgo. 7. Se necesita más que nunca de la comprensión y el apoyo de los padres y madres, y demás integrantes de la familia, así como de otros adultos que los apoyen. Las líneas de desarrollo tienen lugar dentro de tres períodos de la adolescencia temprana, media, y tardía. El sexo y la subcultura afectan al
  44. 44. ~ 43 ~ uso del desarrollo al igual que algunos problemas físicos y sociales como la parálisis cerebral o el alcoholismo de los padres. 2.2.4. Los adolescentes frente al VIH/SIDA Hoy en día los adolescentes de ambos sexos confrontan un riesgo serio de infección por el VIH, que a su vez causa el SIDA. El SIDA es una enfermedad crónica y en la mayoría de los casos es mortal. A pesar de que existe un mayor entendimiento y consciencia, la infección del VIH es una amenaza seria para los adolescentes heterosexuales tanto como para los homosexuales. Cuando los adolescentes se toman ciertos riesgos, es más probable que se contagien con el VIH y que desarrollen el SIDA. Estos son los datos más importantes acerca del SIDA:  El SIDA es una enfermedad mortal.  Cualquiera se puede contagiar con el SIDA - muchos adolescentes (ambos, niños y niñas) han sido infestados.  Los condones pueden reducir el riesgo de contagiarse con el SIDA.  El SIDA se puede contraer después de una sola inyección con una aguja contaminada o de un solo acto sexual con una persona que tiene el VIH/SIDA. El riesgo de contraer el SIDA aumenta con:  Un número creciente de compañeros sexuales  El uso de drogas intravenosas  Las relaciones anales
  45. 45. ~ 44 ~  Cualquier tipo de relaciones sexuales (oral, anal o vaginal) sin el uso de condones  El uso de bebidas alcohólicas o de drogas (el sexo es más impulsivo y hay menos posibilidad de que se use un condón si la persona está bajo la influencia del alcohol o de otras drogas)  Los tatuajes y el agujerearse el cuerpo con agujas o instrumentos contaminados (sin esterilizar). El SIDA (Síndrome de Inmunodeficiencia Adquirida) es una enfermedad crónica causada por una infección del VIH (Virus de Inmunodeficiencia Humana). Hay millones de americanos infectados con el VIH. Algunos de ellos han desarrollado el SIDA, pero la mayoría no presenta aún ningún síntoma y muchos no saben que están infectados. A pesar de los adelantos significativos en los medicamentos disponibles para el tratamiento del SIDA, no hay cura definitiva o vacunas que puedan prevenir la enfermedad. Existen nuevos tratamientos que han permitido que muchas personas con el SIDA puedan vivir por más tiempo. El VIH/SIDA se puede prevenir evitando los comportamientos que exponen al individuo a un riesgo. El VIH se transmite a través del intercambio de ciertos fluidos del cuerpo, tales como la sangre, el semen, las secreciones vaginales y la leche materna. Para producir una infección, el virus tiene que pasar al cuerpo a través de la piel o de las membranas mucosas. La infección del VIH se puede prevenir. El conocimiento acerca del VIH es un aspecto importante para la prevención. Los padres deben de instruir a sus hijos y cooperar con las escuelas, iglesias, grupos juveniles y profesionales de la salud para asegurarse que tanto niños como adolescentes reciban instrucción acerca del sexo y tomen cursos sobre la prevención del abuso de drogas que incluyan información acerca del VIH.
  46. 46. ~ 45 ~ El virus (VIH) muere rápidamente una vez que está fuera del cuerpo humano. No puede transmitirse a través de contactos cotidianos o sociales cercanos. Los familiares de una persona infestada con el VIH no pueden contagiarse usando el mismo vaso que el paciente usó para beber. No se conoce de ningún caso en el que el niño infectado con VIH le haya transmitido el virus a otro niño en el curso de las actividades escolares. La infección del VIH ocurre en grupos de todas las edades. Un 25 % de los bebés que nacen de madres infectadas con el VIH desarrollan la infección del VIH. Muchos de estos niños se mueren antes de llegar al año o a los dos años de edad y, aunque algunos viven por años, su desarrollo se atrasa y contraen muchas infecciones. Las madres en estado de embarazo y que tienen VIH tienen que tener tratamiento especial para tratar de evitar el que se transmita el virus a sus fetos. Existen nuevos tratamientos para las mujeres embarazadas que pueden reducir el riesgo de transmisión del virus a menos de uno en diez niños de madres que resultan positivas con el VIH. El abuso de las drogas y/o del alcohol y la promiscuidad sexual y/o prematura son comportamientos altamente arriesgados. Una evaluación por un siquiatra de niños y adolescentes puede ser un primer paso importante para ayudar a la familia a responder efectivamente a los comportamientos que implican un alto riesgo para los niños y los adolescentes. 2.2.4.1. Cómo abordar la epidemia El reciente descenso de la incidencia del VIH/SIDA en algunos países, acompañado de signos de cambio en el comportamiento arriesgado de los jóvenes, da esperanza. Hoy día el SIDA se ve en general como una crisis social y también como un problema de comportamiento individual.
  47. 47. ~ 46 ~ La epidemia del SIDA es compleja, de modo que sólo una combinación de enfoques puede dar resultado. Pero lo que es cada vez más claro es que los jóvenes deben constituir el centro de atención de las estrategias para controlar el VIH/SIDA. 1. Establecer apoyo para la prevención del SIDA. Hasta que no haya más líderes que hablen acerca de la crisis del SIDA entre los jóvenes y asignen prioridad máxima al financiamiento y las actividades por llevar a cabo, no hay mucha esperanza de solucionarla. 2. Ofrecer programas de educación y comunicación. Los jóvenes necesitan que se les ayude a conocer los riesgos que presenta el VIH/SIDA y la manera de evitarlos. Los programas de educación y comunicación no deben limitarse a ofrecer meramente información sino que también deben promover la capacidad para evitar los riesgos, como la postergación del inicio de la actividad sexual, la abstinencia y la negociación con la pareja sexual. La educación sobre el VIH/SIDA deberá comenzar temprano, aun antes de que los niños sean sexualmente activos. 3. Abordar las normas culturales y sociales. Muchas tradiciones y prácticas culturales contribuyen a que los riesgos sean mayores para los jóvenes que para los adultos y para las jovencitas aún más que para los muchachos. Los esfuerzos tendientes a lograr la participación de las comunidades y a cambiar las normas sociales son tan cruciales como los encaminados a reducir la exposición individual a los riesgos. 4. Promover los condones para la doble protección. Los condones, el único método anticonceptivo que puede proteger contra el VIH y contra el embarazo, son de importancia vital para controlar el VIH/SIDA entre los jóvenes. Los condones deberán ser
  48. 48. ~ 47 ~ ampliamente accesibles y se promoverá su uso entre las personas sexualmente activas de toda edad. 5. Ofrecer servicios que sean acogedores para los jóvenes. Para atender mejor a los jóvenes los proveedores de atención de salud deben esforzarse más para que aquéllos se sientan bienvenidos y cómodos. Los servicios, con inclusión del tratamiento de ITS y la orientación voluntaria sobre el VIH, así como los análisis y las remisiones a otros servicios deben tener carácter confidencial y ofrecerse con tacto. 6. Llegar a los jóvenes. Los programas deben llegar a los niños de la calle, los trabajadores del comercio sexual y a otros jóvenes vulnerables, inclusive los millones que ha dejado huérfanos el SIDA. En su mayoría, los programas para jóvenes funcionan mejor cuando éstos ayudan a hacer y dirigir los planes. Los programas también tienen que encontrar maneras más eficaces de llegar a los padres y otros adultos que pueden influir en la vida de los jóvenes De todas las infecciones de transmisión sexual, el VIH/SIDA es quizás la más aterradora porque no tiene cura. De los 33 millones de habitantes en todo el mundo que han contraído la infección por el VIH, por lo menos una tercera parte tiene entre 10 y 24 años de edad. Casi 3 millones de nuevas infecciones ocurren anualmente entre los jóvenes, incluidos 1,7 millones en África y 700.000 en Asia y el Pacífico. Las personas que son VIH positivas pueden ser objeto de ostracismo en sus comunidades. A los adolescentes se les puede obligar a abandonar la escuela o sus hogares. Por lo general, son menos conscientes de sus derechos legales, más vulnerables a las dificultades financieras y menos capaces de encontrar y adquirir servicios de atención. Posiblemente, estén enojados por haber sido infectados tan
  49. 49. ~ 48 ~ temprano en sus vidas y se sientan confundidos acerca de su futuro y el riesgo de transmitir la enfermedad a otras personas. El SIDA no tiene cura, pero la infección por el VIH se puede prevenir, y usted como proveedor de servicios puede desempeñar una función importante en este aspecto. Usted puede explicar lo siguiente: Las tres formas más comunes de transmitir el VIH son las siguientes: 1. Mediante el acto sexual (semen y secreciones vaginales). 2. Mediante el contacto con sangre infectada (agujas compartidas o ya usadas, pinchazo accidental con una aguja, compartir una navaja de afeitar, perforación corporal, transfusiones de sangre infectada). 3. De madre a hijo durante el embarazo o el alumbramiento (secreciones vaginales) o mediante la leche materna. El VIH no se transmite en las siguientes circunstancias:  Por el aire, como la tuberculosis o el resfriado.  Por picaduras de insectos.  Mediante la saliva o los besos.*  Al tocar o abrazar a una persona infectada.  Mediante los alimentos.  Al compartir platos, tazas o vasos con una persona infectada.  Al nadar.  Al entrar en contacto con el asiento del sanitario.  A través de condones (como se rumora en algunos países).
  50. 50. ~ 49 ~  Se considera que no hay peligro al besar "con la lengua" si no hay cortaduras en la boca. Entre las actividades sexuales que aumentan el riesgo del VIH están las siguientes: o Acto sexual vaginal sin condón. o Acto sexual anal sin condón. o Recibir semen en la boca durante las relaciones sexuales orogenitales. o Todo acto sexual que produce sangrado. La mejor forma de saber si una persona ha contraído el VIH es mediante un examen de sangre, que suele revelar la presencia del VIH al cabo de seis u ocho semanas de la exposición. Al trabajar con los jóvenes para ayudarles a prevenir el VIH, usted puede hacer lo siguiente:  Ofrecerles servicios de educación e información acerca de la prevención del VIH.  Ofrecer información para ayudarles a tomar decisiones respecto a los comportamientos sexuales.  Hablar sobre las formas de expresión sexual sin riesgos.  Darles oportunidades para que aborden el tema de la responsabilidad sexual y la sexualidad.  Ofrecer condones a los jóvenes de ambos sexos que tienen relaciones sexuales y animarlos a que los usen en cada acto sexual.
  51. 51. ~ 50 ~  Establecer redes con otras organizaciones que trabajan con los jóvenes.  Mostrar compasión, respeto y apoyo al atender a los adolescentes que son VIH positivos o que tienen SIDA.  Tratar las enfermedades oportunistas en los jóvenes con SIDA.  Ayudar a los jóvenes a distinguir entre lo real y lo falso respecto a lo que es el VIH y cómo se transmite.  Dar a los jóvenes de sexo masculino información exacta relativa al mayor riesgo de transmisión del VIH por parte de las trabajadoras del sexo y la necesidad especial de usar condón durante esos contactos sexuales.  Informar a las jóvenes acerca de los riesgos especiales de infección por el VIH transmitido por los hombres de más edad (por ejemplo, los amantes protectores) en algunas comunidades 2.2.5. Educación en salud La Educación, es uno de los factores condicionantes para mejorar el estado de salud de los individuos, la familia y la comunidad y ha sido reconocida por los gobiernos como uno de los elementos básicos para alcanzar el desarrollo económico y social. VIH y el SIDA puede tener lugar en muchos entornos diferentes, de las clases en la escuela a las familias y amigos compartir el conocimiento en su casa. Es importante que esta educación se imparte en una gran variedad de opciones para asegurarse de que los grupos más vulnerables y marginados de la sociedad se han alcanzado, y que la información precisa sobre el VIH y el SIDA se ve reforzado a partir de diferentes fuentes.
  52. 52. ~ 51 ~ La educación es primordial si deseamos alcanzar a los individuos infectados con el VIH y aquellos que viven con SIDA. ¡Obviamente, nuestro mejor recurso son aquellos que se encuentran afectados por la enfermedad! La información no está alcanzando a quienes más lo necesitan y existe cierta desconfianza hacia la ciencia y la medicina. Las personas tienen miedo. Muchos sólo han visto o han oído hablar de las personas que están muriendo y muchas personas creen que las medicinas los matarán. Es importante que aprendan de quienes han salvado sus vidas y quienes se han beneficiado de los tratamientos con medicamentos, mientras se renueva una calidad de vida que no habría tenido de ninguna otra manera. 2.2.6. Educación del VIH - SIDA en las escuelas y colegios El lugar más común para la gente a aprender sobre el VIH y el SIDA es en las escuelas y los colegios. Debido a su capacidad, los colegios y escuelas son un escenario crucial para educar a los jóvenes sobre el SIDA . Como los jóvenes tienen un alto riesgo de infectarse con el VIH, es vital que estén informados sobre la transmisión del VIH antes de que sean expuestos a situaciones que los ponen en riesgo de infección por el VIH (por ejemplo, antes de que sean sexualmente activas). Las escuelas y los colegios juegan un papel importante en la formación de las actitudes, opiniones y comportamiento de los jóvenes y por lo tanto son un medio ideal para la enseñanza de la social, así como los aspectos biológicos del VIH y el SIDA. Los miembros de la comunidad en general también pueden aumentar sus conocimientos sobre el VIH y el SIDA a través del ambiente escolar. Los maestros que ampliar su comprensión de la materia, mientras que la planificación de clases y recibir la formación del profesorado puede pasar esta información a los adultos como para los alumnos, y lo mismo se
  53. 53. ~ 52 ~ puede decir de los propios niños, una vez informados sobre el SIDA, pueden decirle a sus padres o sus amigos lo que han aprendido. 2.2.7. Actitud del adolescente ante la sexualidad Se definen la actitud como “ciertasregularidades de los sentimientos, pensamientos ypredisposiciones de un individuo hacia algún aspecto del entorno”. Krech, Crutchfield y Ballachey (1962), definen las actitudescomo “sistemas duraderos de valuaciones positivas o negativas,sentimientos emocionales y tendencias a la acción favorable ocontraria respecto de unos objetos sociales”. Allport (1924), la define como “el estado mental y nerviosode disposición adquirida a través de la experiencia, que ejerce unainfluencia directiva o dinámica sobre las respuestas del individuoante los objetos y situaciones con la que se relacionan”. Una actitud contiene tres elementos que son:  El cognitivo: referido a los conceptos, opiniones, ideas ycreencias sobre los objetos, situaciones, normas o costumbres ypersonas.  El afectivo o emocional: se refiere a las valoraciones sobreun objeto o un hecho, en términos de atracción o no atracción.  El conductual: hace referencia a la predisposición deactuar sobre los hechos u objetos. Si se considera algo comonegativo y ello provoca malestar o desagrado, es probable que seintente evitar. De la misma forma, si se tiene un determinadopatrón de conducta, es muy probable que se intente justificar conopiniones y se adapten los afectos a él.
  54. 54. ~ 53 ~ Es frecuente que estos componentes de las actitudes esténseparados y hasta en contradicción. Las causas de esto son muydiversas y pueden ser internas y externas a la persona. Un ejemploes el de los cambios evolutivos que conllevan a la aparición deelementos y capacidades que pueden provocar que las actitudesprevias sean insostenibles o se desequilibren. La capacidad derazonamiento puede llevar al adolescente a comprender quedeterminadas creencias son erróneas y provocar cambios en elGarcía – Vidales Componente cognitivo; los cambios hormonales introducenelementos nuevos en la forma de sentir y en la tendencia a actuar,que pueden modificar el componente afectivo o el componenteconductual de las actitudes. Las actitudes son una realidad cambiante, de ahí laimportancia de conocer cuál es su dirección con respecto a lasexualidad en el adolescente. Si ésta es favorable o positiva, pudierapensarse que la recepción del contenido del tema le permitirá alindividuo la adaptación a la realidad. Las actitudes se forman a través de un proceso en el queintervienen diferentes circunstancias tales como: repetición deexperiencias semejantes; vivencias muy intensas; esquemassociales; carácter de las personas; familia y aptitudes. Determinanel auto conocimiento, la aceptación de la realidad, la manera derelación con los demás. Toda la vida pasada conforma la actitudpresente; la experiencia es decisiva para formar las actitudes. Hablar de actitudes positivas y negativas hacia la sexualidady, sobre todo, las primeras, implica que la persona está enarmonía con el hecho sexual humano y con su propia sexualidad.Puede hablar positivamente de su sexualidad y aceptar susexualidad personal organizando su biografía sexual de formasaludable (López Sánchez 2005).
  55. 55. ~ 54 ~ Las actitudes regulan la conducta sexual, son unapredisposición a opinar, sentir y actuar de una u otra forma frente asituaciones sexuales como: pornografía, preferencias sexuales,normas o costumbres sociales, relaciones prematrimoniales,noviazgo, matrimonio y conducta sexual. 2.3 PLANTEAMIENTO DE HIPÓTESIS. Es el componente de investigación en el cual gira todo el trabajo de la tesis, se la define como una suposición verdadera o no, de la que se trata de sacar una consecuencia de respuestas provisional y anticipada que se da al problema, pero que requiere su verificación. En nuestro trabajo las especificamos de la manera siguiente: 2.3.1 Hipótesis General Determinando el nivel de conocimiento se podría establecer medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA en los alumnos del Colegio Nacional San Camilo de la Ciudad de Quevedo 2.3.2.Hipótesis Específicos 1. Será qué la edad y el sexo de los alumnos podría influir en el grado de conocimiento sobre VIH-SIDA. 2. Determinando el aporte de la actitud de los alumnos se contribuiría en la prevención y control del VIH - SIDA. 3. Estableciendo capacitaciones de manera continua disminuirían las prácticas sexuales de riesgo.
  56. 56. ~ 55 ~ VARIABLES. Variables independientes: Variables dependientes: VIG: Nivel de Conocimiento VDG: Medidas de prevención del VIH - SIDA VI1: Sexo y edad de los alumnos VD1: grado de conocimiento VI2: Actitud de los alumnos VD2: Prevención y control VIH – SIDA VI3: capacitación Continua VD3: prácticas sexuales de riesgo
  57. 57. 2.4. OPERACIONALIZACIÓN DE LAS HIPÓTESIS ESPECÍFICAS 1. Será qué la edad y el sexo de los alumnos podría influir en el grado de conocimiento sobre VIH-SIDA. CONCEPTO VARIABLES DIMENSIONES INDICADORES ESCALAS Se refiera a la división del género humano en dos grupos: hombre o mujer. Cantidad de años que un ser ha vivido desde su nacimiento: Sexo y Edad Genero Edad Identifica tu genero sexual Edad de primera relación sexual y Edad actual a. hombre b. mujer c. otros a. 10-12 b. 13-15 c. 16-18 Magnitud de nociones e ideas que se tienen sobre una materia Grado de conocimiento VIH -SIDA Causas que determinan los adolescentes sobre VIH SIDA Formas de transmisión Síntomas a. Drogas –alcohol b. Múltiples parejas c. No uso del condón d. Todas las anteriores a. Compartir jeringuillas b. De madre a hijo c. Relaciones sexuales a. Pérdida de peso b. Fiebre c. diarrea d. decaimiento
  58. 58. ~ 57 ~ 2. Determinando el aporte de la actitud de los alumnos se contribuiría en la prevención y control del VIH - SIDA. CONCEPTO VARIABLES DIMENSIONES INDICADORES ESCALAS Ciertas regularidades de los sentimientos, pensamientos y predisposiciones de un individuo hacia algún aspecto del entorno”. Actitud Conductual (Predisposición) Inicio de relaciones sexuales tempranas Uso del preservativo en primera relación Fidelidad Sí No Sí No Sí No Acción de anticiparse y controlar una patología. Prevención y Control Preservativos Abstinencia Uso del preservativo Abstenerse a las relaciones sexuales Sí No Sí No
  59. 59. ~ 58 ~ 3. Estableciendo capacitaciones de manera continua disminuirían las prácticas sexuales de riesgo CONCEPTO VARIABLES DIMENSIONES INDICADORES ESCALAS Conjunto de acciones formativas que se desarrollan para mejorar el nivel de conocimientos. Capacitación continua Charlas Programa Educativo Reciben charlas educativas con temas de ETS, VIH-SIDA Educación sexual – VIH-SIDA Sí No Sí No Formas de actividad sexual que tienen un nivel relativamente alto de riesgo de adquisición de una enfermedad de transmisión sexual (especialmente SIDA) Practica sexuales de riesgo Relaciones Sexuales Cambio frecuente de parejas Múltiples parejas Haz tenido ETS. Relaciones sexuales casuales Sí No Sí No Sí No Sí No
  60. 60. ~ 59 ~ CAPITULO III METODOLOGÍA. 3.1.TIPO DE ESTUDIO Los tipos de investigación a emplearse son: descriptivas y explicativas. Descriptivas, por cuanto a través de la información obtenida se clasifica elementos y estructuras para caracterizar la realidad y, Explicativa, porque permite el análisis del fenómeno para su rectificación. 3.2.UNIVERSO Y MUESTRA 3.2.1. Población. La población o universo a investigarse lo conforma Los alumnos de ambos sexo matriculas en el colegio Nacional San Camilo. 3.2.2. Muestra El universo lo constituyeron 822 alumnos del Colegio Nacional San Camilo. El tamaño muestral calculado fue de 192alumnos, con un
  61. 61. ~ 60 ~ margen de error de 5% y un nivel de confianza de 95%, y una tasa de no respuesta de 10%. Para determinar el tamaño de la muestra hemos utilizado la siguiente formula estadística: N n = e² ( N - 1) + 1 3.2.3. Procedimiento Cuya Simbologia es la siguiente n = Tamaño de la Muestra 1 = constante de la varianza poblacional N = tamaño de la población e = error máximo admisible al (10% ) = 0.02 822 n = --------------------------------- 0.02 ² (822-1) + 1 822 n = ------------------------------ 0.004(821) + 1 822 n = ------------------------------ = 3.28 + 1 822 n = ------------------------------ = 192 4.28
  62. 62. ~ 61 ~ Tamaño De La Muestra: n = 192 alumnos 3.3. MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS DE RECOLECCIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN. Métodos: 3.3.1. Método Científico Utilizaremos el método científico porque emplea un conjunto de procedimientos lógicamente sistematizados ya que se requiere descubrir hechos, datos y problemas reales, los mismos que permitirán establecer las conclusiones y el diseño de la estrategia alternativa. Se aplica las siguientes fases del Método Científico.  Observación.  Determinación del problema.  Ideas a defender.  Verificación de los resultados.  Recopilación de datos. 3.3.2. Método descriptivo Este método en la investigación será usado para clasificar y ordenar estadísticamente los datos conseguidos y conseguir la interpretación de Cómo aporta el nivel de conocimiento sobre las medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA a los alumnos del Colegio Nacional San Camilo 3.3.3. Técnicas.
  63. 63. ~ 62 ~ Se refieren al camino a través del cual se establecen las relaciones o mediciones instrumentales entre el investigador y el consultado, para la recolección de datos y el logro de los objetivos. Entre las técnicas que se emplearan tenemos: Observación.- como técnica es fundamental para la recopilación de datos, es el registro sistemático, válido y confiable del comportamiento o conducta manifiesta. La encuesta.- Consiste en obtener información de los sujetos de estudios proporcionados por ellos mismo, sobre opiniones, conocimientos, actitudes o sugerencias. Hay dos maneras de obtener información: La entrevista y el Cuestionario. En la entrevista, las respuestas son formuladas verbalmente y se necesita del entrevistador; en el procedimiento denominado cuestionario, las respuestas son formuladas por escrito y no se requiere del entrevistador. La entrevista.- es un conjunto de preguntas respecto a una o más variables a medir. La técnica de la entrevista nos permite tener un acercamiento objeto sujeto, para determinar objetivamente las preguntas previamente establecidas en un patrón predefinido. A través de esta técnica nos permite obtener información por medio del diálogo entre dos o más personas. La entrevista será estructurada (preguntas previamente elaboradas y ordenadas) la misma que nos conducirá a un acercamiento al personal objetos y sujetos de la investigación.
  64. 64. ~ 63 ~ 3.4. PLAN DE PROCEDIMIENTO Y ANÁLISIS DE DATOS La investigación será elaborada, procesada y sistematizada de la siguiente manera:  Investigación bibliográfica.  Construcción del marco contextual  Elaboración del marco teórico  Construcción del diseño metodológico.  Redacción y presentación del borrador de lo anterior.  Aplicación de instrumentos de investigación.  Tabulación de datos.  Procesamiento de datos.  Redacción de la ejecución y propuesta de la tesis.  Defensa y exposición.
  65. 65. ~ 64 ~ CAPITULO IV. 4. ANÁLISIS Y DISCUSIÓN DE RESULTADOS. 4.1.Tabulación e interpretación de datos. 1. ¿CON CUAL GENERO SEXUAL SE IDENTIFICA? ¿QUE EDAD TIENE? a) Masculino 98 a. 10-12 30 b) Femenino 94 b. 13-15 92 c) otros c. 16-18 70 GRAFICO # 1 ANÁLISIS: el 16 % corresponde a alumnos de entre 10- 12 años de edad, el 48 % corresponde alumnos de entre 13 -15 años y el 36 % corresponde a alumnos de entre 16 – 18 años de edad. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 sexo edad 98 94 30 92 70 Masculino Femenino otros 10 - 12 años 13 - 15 años 16 -18 años
  66. 66. ~ 65 ~ 2. ¿CUALES CREE QUE SON LAS CAUSAS DE LA INFECCIÓN DEL VIH –SIDA? CUADRO # 2 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total a. Drogas –alcohol 2 4 0 6 b. Múltiples parejas 17 13 15 45 c. No uso del condón 9 34 0 43 d. Todas las anteriores 2 41 55 98 GRAFICO # 2 ANÁLISIS:el 48% desconoce de las causa de la infección del VIH-SIDA de estos el 7% corresponde a los alumnos de entre 10-12 años,46% corresponde a los alumnos de entre 13-15 años, y a el 61% corresponde a los alumnos de 16- 18 años de edad lo que nos indica que entre más edad tengan los estudiantes más conocimiento poseen acerca de las causas de la infección del VIH- SIDA 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Drogas Multiples parejas No uso del condon todas las anteriores 2 17 9 24 13 34 41 0 15 0 55 10-12 años 13-15 años 16-18 años
  67. 67. ~ 66 ~ 3. ¿CUALES CREE QUE SON LAS FORMAS DE TRANSMISIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA? CUADRO # 3 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total a. Compartir jeringuillas 2 7 4 13 b. De madre a hijo 0 8 1 9 c. Relaciones sexuales 21 32 3 56 d. Todas las anteriores 7 45 62 114 GRAFICO # 3 ANÁLISIS: el 59 % tiene conocimiento de las formas de transmisión del VIH-SIDA de estos el 6 % corresponde a los alumnos de entre 10-12 años,41% corresponde a los alumnos de entre 13-15 años, y a el 53 % corresponde a los alumnos de 16- 18 años de edad lo que nos indica que entre más edad tengan los estudiantes más conocimiento poseen acerca de la forma de transmisión de VIH- SIDA. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 a. Compartir jeringuillas b. De madre a hijo c. Relaciones sexuales d. Todas las anteriores 2 0 21 77 8 32 45 4 1 3 62 10-12 años 13-15 años 16-18 años
  68. 68. ~ 67 ~ 4. ¿CUALES CREE QUE SON SÍNTOMAS DEL VIH-SIDA? CUADRO # 4 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total a. Pérdida de peso 9 20 2 31 b. Fiebre o 7 3 10 c. Diarrea 1 4 4 9 d. Decaimiento 9 13 6 28 e. Todas las anteriores 11 48 55 114 GRÁFICOS # 4 ANÁLISIS: el 59 % tiene conocimiento de los síntomasdel VIH-SIDA de estos el10% corresponde a los alumnos de entre 10-12 años, 42 % corresponde a los alumnos de entre 13-15 años, y a el 48% corresponde a los alumnos de 16- 18 años de edad lo que nos indica que entre más edad tengan los estudiantes más conocimiento poseen acerca de los síntomas del VIH- SIDA. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 a. Pérdida de peso b. Fiebre c. Diarrea d. Decaimiento e. Todas las anteriores 9 0 1 9 11 20 7 4 13 48 2 3 4 6 55 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  69. 69. ~ 68 ~ 5. ¿CREE UD. QUE LE ES O LE SERIA FIEL A SU PAREJA? CUADRO # 5 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 18 50 65 133 NO 8 17 5 30 A VECES 4 25 0 29 GRAFICO # 5 ANÁLISIS: el 69 % de los alumnos respondieron que sí, son o le serian fiel a sus parejas de estos el14% corresponde a los alumnos de entre 10- 12 años, 38% corresponde a los alumnos de entre 13-15 años, y a el49% corresponde a los alumnos de 16- 18 años de edad lo que nos indica que el 31 % de los alumnos no consideran la fidelidad como método preventivo del VIH- SIDA. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 SI NO A VECES 18 8 4 50 17 25 65 5 0 10-12 años 13-15 años 16-18 años
  70. 70. ~ 69 ~ 6. ¿A QUE EDAD INICIO UD?¿LAS RELACIONES SEXUALES? a.- 10-12 14 b.- 13-15 20 C.- 16-18 24 d.- aun no 134 GRAFICO # 6 ANÁLISIS: El 70% de los alumnos encuestado aún no han tenido relaciones sexuales, lo que nos indica que el 30 % están en riesgo si no tiene una buena educación sexual. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 a.- 10-12 b.- 13-15 C.- 16-18 d.- aun no 14 20 24 134 a.- 10-12 b.- 13-15 C.- 16-18 d.- aun no
  71. 71. ~ 70 ~ 7. ¿UD. UTILIZO O UTILIZARÍA CONDÓN EN SU PRIMERA RELACIÓN SEXUAL? GRAFICO # 7 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 15 46 40 101 NO 7 22 17 46 NO SE 8 24 13 45 GRAFICO # 7 ANÁLISIS: El 15 % dijo que no utiliza ni utilizaría condón, lo que lo que nos indica que son jóvenes potencialmente en riesgo de contraer la infección del VIH. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 si no No sé 15 7 8 46 22 24 40 17 13 10-12-años 13-15 años 15-18 años
  72. 72. ~ 71 ~ 8. ¿SE SENTIRÍA CAPAZ DE REHUSARSE A TENER RELACIONES SEXUALES, SI SU PAREJA NO QUIERE USAR CONDÓN? CUADRO # 8 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 5 17 60 82 NO 18 25 5 48 NO SE 7 50 5 62 GRAFICO # 8 ANÁLISIS: El 43 % de los alumnos respondieron que si son capaces de rehusarse a tener relaciones sexuales sin condón, lo que nos indica que 57 % podrían tener relaciones sexuales de riesgo. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 SI NO NO SE 5 18 7 17 25 50 60 5 5 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  73. 73. ~ 72 ~ 9. ¿LE PREOCUPA QUE PUEDA CONTAGIARSE VIH/SIDA? CUADRO # 9 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 29 88 65 182 NO 1 2 2 5 A VECES 0 2 3 5 GRAFICO # 9 ANÁLISIS: El 95 % respondió que si le preocupa el contagio del VIH, por lo que nos da la pauta para poder guiarlos hacia una vida sexual activa y segura. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 SI NO NO SE 29 1 0 88 2 2 65 2 3 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  74. 74. ~ 73 ~ 10.¿PARA EVITAR INFECTARSE CON EL VIH-SIDA, DEBE ABSTENERSE O MANTENER RELACIÓN CON UNA SOLA PAREJA? CUADRO # 10 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 28 87 65 180 NO 1 2 2 5 NO SE 1 3 3 7 GRAFICO # 10 ANÁLISIS: El 94 % respondió que sí tienen que abstenerse de tener relaciones sexuales o tener una sola pareja, 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 SI NO NO SE 28 1 1 87 2 3 65 2 3 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  75. 75. ~ 74 ~ 11.¿SIEMPRE QUE TIENES RELACIONES SEXUALES USAS CONDÓN? CUADRO # 11 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 20 5 32 57 NO 9 83 18 110 A VECES 1 4 20 25 GRAFICO # 11 ANÁLISIS: El 57 % respondió que no usa condón cuando tienen relaciones sexuales de los cuales el 90% corresponde a las edades de 13 – 15 años. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 SI NO A VECES 20 9 1 5 83 4 32 18 20 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  76. 76. ~ 75 ~ 12.¿RECIBE UD. CHARLA EDUCATIVA EN FORMA PERIÓDICA DE TEMAS DE ENFERMEDADES DE TRANSMISIÓN SEXUAL Y VIH-SIDA? CUADRO # 12 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 22 89 70 181 NO 8 3 0 11 GRAFICO # 12 ANÁLISIS: El 94 % respondió que si reciben charla educativa de forma periódica de temas de enfermedades de transmisión sexual sexuales y de VIH- SIDA 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 SI NO 0 22 8 0 89 3 0 70 0 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  77. 77. ~ 76 ~ 13. ¿EN LA MATERIA DE EDUCACIÓN SEXUAL LES HAN ENSEÑADO LA PREVENCIÓN DEL VIH-SIDA? CUADRO # 13 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 25 91 70 186 NO 5 1 0 6 GRAFICO # 13 ANÁLISIS: El 97% de los estudiantes respondieron que si recibían educación sexual y que SI les han enseñado como prevenir el VIH-SIDA 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 SI NO 25 5 91 1 70 0 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  78. 78. ~ 77 ~ 14. ¿CAMBIA UD. FRECUENTE DE PAREJAS? CUADRO # 14 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 8 5 7 20 NO 22 87 63 172 GRAFICO # 14 ANÁLISIS: El 90% de los alumnos encuestados respondieron que no cambian frecuentemente de pareja lo que nos indica que 10% llevan una vida de promiscuidad. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 SI NO 8 22 5 87 7 63 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  79. 79. ~ 78 ~ 15.¿HAS TENIDOALGUNA VEZ ENFERMEDADES DE TRANSMISIÓN SEXUAL? CUADRO # 15 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 2 10 6 18 NO 28 82 64 174 GRAFICO # 15 ANÁLISIS. EL 9 % de los alumnos respondieron que si han tenido infección de transmisión sexual y de estos el 56 % corresponden a las edades de 13 - 15 años, lo que no indica que ellos han estado en riesgo de contraer VIH-SIDA. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 SI NO 2 28 10 82 6 64 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  80. 80. ~ 79 ~ 16.¿HAS TENIDO ALGUNA RELACIÓN SEXUAL CASUAL? CUADRO # 16 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 5 0 5 10 NO 25 92 65 182 GRAFICO # 16 ANÁLISIS: El 5% de los encuestados respondieron que si han tenido relaciones sexuales casuales, lo que nos indica que han estado expuestos al riesgo de infectarse con VIH-SIDA 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 SI NO 5 25 0 92 5 65 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  81. 81. ~ 80 ~ 17. ¿TIENES O HAS TENIDO DOS - MAS PAREJA A LA VEZ? CUADRO # 17 10-12 13-15 16-18 Total SI 2 2 2 6 NO 28 90 68 186 GRAFICO # 17 ANÁLISIS: El 3% de los alumnos encuestados respondieron que si han tenido dos a mas parejas a la vez. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 SI NO 2 28 2 90 2 68 10-12 años 13-15 años 16- 18 años
  82. 82. ~ 81 ~ 3.5. COMPROBACIÓN Y DISCUSIÓN DE HIPÓTESIS. Se estudiaron 192 alumnos del colegio Nacional San Camilo de la ciudad de Quevedo a los cuales se le realizó una encuesta sobre VIH- SIDA y los resultados del estudio demuestran que Todas las hipótesis planteadas en el presente trabajo son positivas: La hipótesis Nº 1, comprueba que, la edad de los alumnos si influyen en el nivel de conocimiento porque de los siguientes grupos de edades respondieron correctamente acerca cuales eran los síntomas, las causas y formas de transmisión del VIH – SIDA 10 -12 años el 22%, 13 -15 años el 49 % 16-18 años el 82 % Y que el sexo no interviene en el nivel de conocimiento La hipótesis Nº 2, se comprueba que la actitud (conductual) de los alumnos si contribuye en la prevención y control del VIH – SIDAporqueatodos les preocupa infectarse, pero los que son sexualmente activos (30%) no aplican medidas preventivas ya que no usa condón,no son fieles a sus parejas y no ven como una opción la abstinencia sexual. La hipótesis Nº 3, se comprueba que si reciben capacitaciones de manera continua porque cuentan con una asignatura de 1h30 cada semana de educación sexual pero aun así el nivel de conocimiento de prevención del VIH- SIDA y de enfermedades de transmisión sexual es deficiente especialmente en los alumnos menores de 15 años.
  83. 83. ~ 82 ~ CONCLUSIONES: El estudio demuestra que existen deficiencias en adolescentes sobre conocimientos de VIH- SIDA, Los adolescentes conocen que una de las principales causas por las cuales se puede contraer el VIH-SIDA se debe a las relaciones sexuales desprotegidas, sin embargo al indagar sobre si siempre que tiene relaciones sexuales usan condón como formas de prevención el 57% menciona que no usan condón, y que 32 % de los alumnos sexualmente activos han tenido enfermedades de transmisión sexual; lo que denota la mala actitud o falta de conciencia del riesgo de no utilizar el preservativo. Otro factor relevante que se observo es el inicio precoz de las relaciones sexuales, aumentando el riesgo de contraer la infección, vulnerabilidad que aún no logran percibir. La asignatura de educación sexual que forma parte del programa o estrategias del Ministerio de Educación para guiar en salud sexual a los adolescentes no es eficaz porque se debería de tomar en cuenta los factores culturales del SECTOR e informarles a los jóvenes continuamente sobre la vulnerabilidad ante el VIH-SIDA.
  84. 84. ~ 83 ~ CAPITULO V 5. PROPUESTA ALTERNATIVA. 5.1. Título: Implementar un programa de capacitación sobre medidas preventivas del VIH – SIDA. 5.2. Presentación de la propuesta. La capacitación es una actividad sistemática, planificada y permanente cuyo propósito general es preparar, desarrollar e integrar a los recursos humanos al proceso productivo, mediante la entrega de conocimientos, desarrollo de habilidades y actitudes necesarias para el mejor desempeño de todos los trabajadores en sus actuales y futuros cargos y adaptarlos a las exigencias cambiantes del entorno
  85. 85. ~ 84 ~ Al Programar un modelo educativo sobre medidas preventivas del VIH- SIDA se propende a mejorar, el grado de conocimiento, las actitudes y las prácticas que tienen las personas para lograr una vida más sana y productiva, basándose en su propia realidad y tratando de conseguir la participación activa de toda la población. Para lograr los objetivos de la educación sobre medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA debe reunir las siguientes características: * Efectiva. Para que en base a lo aprendido solucionen el déficit de conocimiento y se beneficie. * Participativa. Para que los jóvenes enfrenten el problema y puedan ser entes de réplica a otros jóvenes. * Creativa. Porque el grupo que participa va descubriendo como mejorar y obtener mayor provecho de los recursos que disponen, cómo transmitir los contenidos educativos y reforzarlos. * Integradora. Porque enfoca las diferentes causas que originan el problema mediante la educación.
  86. 86. ~ 85 ~ 5.3. Objetivos de la propuesta. 5.3.1. Objetivo General. Diseñar un programa de capacitación sobre medidas preventivas del VIH – SIDA. 5.3.2. Objetivos Específicos. - Orientar a los estudiantes sobre factores de riesgos que conlleven a una infección por VIH - Promover la prevención del VIH - SIDA - Fomentar el uso del preservativo o la abstinencia sexual para disminuir los riesgos de la enfermedad. 5.4. Desarrollo de la propuesta. El factor humano es cimiento y motor de toda organización y su influencia es decisiva en el desarrollo, evolución y futuro de la misma, por eso el personal de enfermería en su aplicación de su rol de orientadora e informadora capacita a los pacientes y usuarios sobre diversos temas de salud con la finalidad de contribuir en el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida personal y familiar. Cuando hablamos de capacitación nos referimos a la educación que recibe una persona con el fin de estimular su efectividad en la posición que desempeña dentro de su hogar. Normalmente la capacitación tiene objetivos a corto o mediano plazo y busca desarrollar una capacidad específica, sobre medidas de prevención del VIH-SIDA a los estudiantes del Colegio Nacional San Camilo.
  87. 87. ~ 86 ~ Los jóvenes alumnos al aprender a sobre medidas de prevención del VIH van a disminuir riesgos de contagio de la enfermedad. La participación de los docentes del colegio durante todo el proceso educativosdebe ser activa. Para este fin la participación del personal docente es muy importante, ya que todo contacto con los servicios de salud es una oportunidad que debe ser aprovechada para influir en la adquisición de los conocimientos y prácticas que permitirán al alumno tomar mejores decisiones para evitar el contagio del VIH-SIDA o la muerte a causa de las complicaciones de esta enfermedad y evitar también el dolor que poden causar a los familiares,y a la comunidad, a continuación se define que una persona capacitada: Es aquel que después de un proceso educativo demuestra que reconoce: INFECCIONES DE TRANSMISIÓN SEXUAL (ITS) Las infecciones de transmisión sexual (ITS) (también enfermedades de transmisión sexual (ETS) antes enfermedades venéreas) son un conjunto de entidades clínicas infectocontagiosas agrupadas que se transmiten de persona a persona por medio de contacto sexual que se produce, casi exclusivamente, durante las relaciones sexuales, incluido el sexo vaginal, el sexo anal y el sexo oral; también por uso de jeringuillas contaminadas o por contacto con la sangre, y algunas de ellas pueden transmitirse durante el embarazo, es decir, de la madre al hijo. La mayor parte de las enfermedades de transmisión sexual son causadas por dos tipos de gérmenes: bacterias y virus, pero algunas también son causadas por hongos y protozoos.
  88. 88. ~ 87 ~ Para evitar el contagio de ETS, es fundamental conocer su existencia, practicar sexo seguro, utilizar preservativo o condónque protejan del contagio y conocer sus síntomas, para solicitar cuanto antes tratamiento sanitario. También es imprescindible evitar compartir jeringuillas El sistema inmunitario innato, que lleva las defensas contra el VIH, puede prevenir la transmisión del VIH cuando las cuentas virales son muy bajas, pero si está ocupado con otros virus o abrumado, el VIH puede establecerse. Ciertas ETS virales también aumentan mucho el riesgo de muerte para los pacientes infectados con VIH. Alrededor de un 15 % de los contagios se producen por causas desconocidas no relacionadas con el contacto sexual.Es decir, un 7 % de los contagios se producen en lugares públicos, aseos, saunas, piscinas, paritorios, etc. El 8 % restante se contagian a través de otras partes del cuerpo (manos, pies, piel). Estos contagios son especialmente peligrosos en el caso de la sífilis, ya que, al no tener conciencia del contagio, la enfermedad avanza a estados más graves. En el caso del VIH, los contagios por causas desconocidas disminuyen al 2 %. Los integristas achacan este 2 % al uso del condón. Estudios más rigurosos demuestran que se debe a errores de clasificación, a mutaciones genéticas, a errores de diagnóstico o a tos con esputos sanguíneos. Estos contagios es presentan en 1 de cada 1.000.000 habitantes. VÍAS DE TRANSMISIÓN Las tres principales vías de transmisión del VIH son:  Sexual (acto sexual sin protección). La transmisión se produce por el contacto de secreciones infectadas con la mucosa genital, rectal u oral de la otra persona.
  89. 89. ~ 88 ~  Parenteral (por sangre). Es una forma de transmisión a través de jeringuillas infectadas que se da por la utilización de drogas intravenosas o a través de los servicios sanitarios, como ha ocurrido a veces en países pobres; también en personas con hemofilia que han recibido una transfusión de sangre infectada o productos infectados derivados de la sangre;  Vertical (de madre a hijo). La transmisión puede ocurrir durante las últimas semanas del embarazo, durante el parto o al amamantar al bebé. De las tres, el parto es la más problemática. el parto se realiza por cesárea generalmente, se suprime la producción de leche (y con ello la lactancia), e incluso se da tratamiento antiviral al recién nacido. PREVENCIÓN DEL SIDA Entre las medidas de prevención recomendadas para reducir el riesgo de transmisión sexual del VIH se conocen las siguientes:  prácticas sexuales seguras  evitar las relaciones sexuales con personas desconocidas  uso de preservativo o condón SEXO CON PROTECCIÓN La manera más efectiva de prevenir las infecciones de transmisión sexual es evitar el contacto de las partes del cuerpo o de los líquidos que pueden provocar que se transmita un microorganismo. Idealmente, ambos miembros de la pareja deben conseguir pruebas para ITS antes de iniciar el contacto sexual, independientemente de que ambos hayan o no hayan tenido encuentros sexuales previos con otras personas; sin embargo, ciertas ETS, particularmente ciertos virus persistentes, como por ejemplo el VPH, pueden ser imposibles de detectar con los procedimientos médicos actuales, y pueden ser asintomáticos.
  90. 90. ~ 89 ~ La prevención es también clave en el manejo de las ETS virales (VIH y herpes), pues son incurables. Muchas enfermedades que establecen infecciones permanentes pueden ocupar el sistema inmune; así, otras infecciones podrán transmitirse más fácilmente. El llamado sexo seguro debe llamarse más bien sexo protegido o sexo con protección. Se dispone de algunas vacunas para proteger contra algunas ETS virales como, por ejemplo, la hepatitis B y algunos tipos de VPH. Es aconsejable la vacunación antes del contacto sexual, para asegurar la máxima protección. LOS PRESERVATIVOS Los preservativos o condones solamente proporcionan protección cuando se utilizan correctamente como barrera desde/hacia el área que cubren. Las áreas descubiertas todavía son susceptibles a muchas ETS. En el caso del VIH, las rutas de transmisión sexual implican casi siempre el pene, puesto que el VIH no puede esparcirse a través de la piel intacta; así, al proteger el pene de la vagina o del ano con un condón usado correctamente, se impide con eficacia su transmisión. Un líquido infectado en una piel rota que llevase a la transmisión directa del VIH no sería considerado “transmitido sexualmente”, pero puede ocurrir teóricamente durante el contacto sexual; esto puede evitarse simplemente dejando de tener contactos sexuales cuando se tiene una herida abierta. Otras ITS, incluso infecciones virales, se pueden prevenir con el uso de los condones de látex como barrera. Los condones están diseñados, probados y manufacturados para no fallar nunca si se usan apropiadamente. El condón nunca es un cien por ciento seguro.

×