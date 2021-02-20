Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Social Construction of Ethnicity: Whiteness and the Racialization of Immigrants Above, immigrants arrive at Angel Isla...
“Whiteness Studies” Kwame Anthony Appiah explains, “As a generation of work in ‘whiteness studies’…has emphasized, ‘white’...
Whiteness Studies • Basic premise of whiteness studies: European immigrants and ethnic groups did not automatically have t...
“On Being ‘White’ … and Other Lies” (1984) by James Baldwin “No one was white before he/she came to America. It took gener...
James Baldwin, “On Being ‘White’…and Other Lies” (1984) • The process of becoming white has required active or silent comp...
The Social Construction of Whiteness • Most immigrants from Europe historically did not identify as “white” (or even “Euro...
The “Price of Whiteness” • In Baldwin’s view, while whiteness as a political choice brings economic, political, and social...
Whiteness as a Political and Moral Choice • Baldwin emphasizes white Americans’ active (if sometimes unconscious) particip...
“Because they think they are white…”: Consequences of Choosing Whiteness • Moral authority is power legitimized by adheren...
Implications of Whiteness for Political Leadership • In a quest to protect white power, Baldwin argues, white Americans el...
Mirta Ojito, “Best of Friends, Worlds Apart,” New York Times (5 Jun 2000). Childhood friends, Achmed Valdés and Joel Ruiz ...
The experiences of these men, and the historical processes of immigration more broadly, illustrate the ways in which race ...
The story of these men illustrates the processes by which race and ethnicity are socially constructed, emphasizing how the...
However, the story of these men also powerfully illustrates how understandings of race are shaped by cultural context. Kee...
Racialization and the Experience of Immigration Ruiz acknowledges he has experienced racial profiling and discrimination a...
Quantifying Race and Ethnicity: The 2020 Census How would Joel Ruiz and Achmed Valdes respond to this census? What do thes...
Min Zhou, “Are Asian Americans Becoming ‘White’?” “Portrait of the Tape family in 1884. In the California Supreme Court ca...
Key Terms • Asian American—term born of ethnic-consciousness movements of 1960s • Rejection of western-imposed label of “O...
“I never asked to be white. I am not literally white. That is, I do not have white skin or white ancestors. I have yellow ...
Min Zhou, “Are Asian Americans Becoming ‘White’?” Main Ideas • Zhou examines the processes by which Asian immigrants and t...
This New York Times article, published in 1966, is often cited as the origin of the model minority myth in popular underst...
(31 Aug 1987) This Time cover story from 1987 explicitly constructed a mainstream (“white”) understanding of Asian America...
The “Model Minority” Myth • This myth positions Asian immigrants and their descendants as the ideal example of how a nonwh...
The “Model Minority” Myth (cont’d) • This myth ignores the reality that many groups, “particularly among the Chinese, Indi...
The graphic to the left reveals that, in 2010, people of Asian descent in the U.S. were significantly more likely to hold ...
Likewise, the above data, gathered as part of the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey indicates a range of educ...
New York Times Magazine (28 Aug 2019) Some activists have argued that perceptions of Asian Americans related to the model ...
In Dec 2018, the Washington Post reported: What is wrong with the personality traits of Asian-Americans? That’s the questi...
  1. 1. The Social Construction of Ethnicity: Whiteness and the Racialization of Immigrants Above, immigrants arrive at Angel Island in the San Francisco Bay, referred to as the “Ellis Island” for immigrants from Asia. Image source: https://nextcity.org/daily/entry/poetry-as-rescuing-angel-the-angel-island-immigration-station
  2. 2. “Whiteness Studies” Kwame Anthony Appiah explains, “As a generation of work in ‘whiteness studies’…has emphasized, ‘white’ arises as a racial designation only in contradistinction to other racial designations...Without the theory and practice of racism, there are neither blacks nor whites.” In the U.S. in particular, the terms “black” and “white” are defined in the context of and in opposition to each other.
  3. 3. Whiteness Studies • Basic premise of whiteness studies: European immigrants and ethnic groups did not automatically have the privileged status of “white” upon arrival. Instead, they historically underwent intricate processes of claiming a white identity. • The process of becoming “American” has historically been defined in white terms. • Becoming white has always relied on the systematic exclusion of nonwhite “others.” Historically, notions of whiteness and blackness have been mutually defined, as one concept has no meaning without the other.
  4. 4. “On Being ‘White’ … and Other Lies” (1984) by James Baldwin “No one was white before he/she came to America. It took generations, and a vast amount of coercion, before this became a white country” (pg. 178).
  5. 5. James Baldwin, “On Being ‘White’…and Other Lies” (1984) • The process of becoming white has required active or silent complicity or cooperation with systems and structures of racialized oppression, e.g. “slaughtering the cattle, poisoning the wells, torching the houses, massacring Native Americans, raping Black women” (pg. 179). • Baldwin argues that whiteness as a racial designation is not only socially constructed, but that it is a chosen political identity that bestows benefits on “white” people at the expense of the rights, freedoms, and humanity of nonwhite peoples. • Here, Baldwin identifies what today is referred to as “white privilege,” the unearned benefits experienced by all white people because they are white.
  6. 6. The Social Construction of Whiteness • Most immigrants from Europe historically did not identify as “white” (or even “European”) prior to arriving in the U.S. Instead, they identified by national origin or ethnicity, i.e. Irish, French, Spanish. • Major differences and conflicts between groups in Europe were ignored, downplayed, or forgotten in the process of “becoming white” in the U.S. • “America became white—the people who, as they claim, ‘settled’ the country became white—because of the necessity of denying the Black presence, and justifying the Black subjugation” (pg. 178). Whiteness emerged as an identity to justify the existence of race- based slavery and policies of genocide against indigenous peoples at the nation’s founding. • Baldwin characterizes whiteness as a “genocidal lie,” a falsehood created to justify the violent oppression of black and indigenous peoples. Given the consequences this lie, Baldwin argues that whiteness is not–and cannot be—the basis for a productive, creative communal identity. He writes, “No community can be based on such a principle—or in other words, no community can be established on so genocidal a lie” (pg. 178). • Genocide refers to the deliberate killing of a large group of people, particularly of a specific racial or ethnic group.
  7. 7. The “Price of Whiteness” • In Baldwin’s view, while whiteness as a political choice brings economic, political, and social benefits, it comes with a cost for those who become white, diminishing their humanity while justifying the dehumanization others. • Baldwin argues that, by “being white,” European immigrants and their descendants lost the possibility of forging an authentic or meaningful sense of community or maintaining a connection to their ancestors, as they lost a true understanding of history. • Baldwin argues the “price” of whiteness has perhaps been highest for Jewish Americans, who largely came to the U.S. to escape religious and racial persecution in Europe. Baldwin writes, “It is probable that it is the Jewish community—or more accurately, perhaps, its remnants—that in America has paid the highest and most extraordinary price for becoming white. For the Jews came here from countries where they were not white, and they came here, in part, because they were not white; and incontestably—in the eyes of the Black American (and not only in those eyes) American Jews have opted to become white, and this is how they operate” (pg. 178).
  8. 8. Whiteness as a Political and Moral Choice • Baldwin emphasizes white Americans’ active (if sometimes unconscious) participation in the social construction of whiteness, a process defined in opposition to the social construction of blackness. • It is a choice because “there are no white people” (pg. 180). The moral dimensions of this choice are related to the self-interest of those who claim that identity and therefore must remain silent as those who have not or can not make a similar choice are abused and degraded. • Baldwin argues that the social construction of whiteness has dire political consequences for nonwhite groups, esp. black Americans “who were not Black before we got here either, who were defined as Black by the slave trade,” and who “have paid for the crisis of leadership in the white community for a very long time, and have resoundingly, even when we face the worst about ourselves, survived, and triumphed over it” (pg. 180).
  9. 9. “Because they think they are white…”: Consequences of Choosing Whiteness • Moral authority is power legitimized by adherence to fundamental truths or principles. Baldwin argues that white Americans have forfeited all moral authority by violating the fundamental truth of human equality. • The decision to choose whiteness, and with it the decision to choose the dehumanization of black people, has caused white people to “debase” and “defame” themselves (pg. 170). • Baldwin emphasizes that the real cost of whiteness is paid by nonwhite people, over whom white political structures have power. He laments that, because “they think they are white...they have brought humanity to the edge of oblivion…[T]hey do not dare confront the ravage and the lie of their history…[T]hey cannot allow themselves to be tormented by the suspicion that all men are brothers…[T]hey are looking for, or bombing into existence, stable populations, cheerful natives, and cheap labor…” (pg. 180).
  10. 10. Implications of Whiteness for Political Leadership • In a quest to protect white power, Baldwin argues, white Americans elect leaders who are dedicated to maintaining white supremacy at the expense of other agendas, and particularly at the expense of the rights and interests of oppressed groups. As a result, political leaders and representatives are chosen because they are white, not because they are skilled leaders or moral agents. • Baldwin criticizes white politicians elected only as a “means of keeping” the white community “white,” resulting in white political leadership that “relentlessly mediocre” (pg. 179). • As a result, “…this cowardice, this necessity of justifying a totally false identity and of justifying what must be called a genocidal history, has placed everyone now living into the hands of the most ignorant and powerful people the world has ever seen…” (179). • “It is a terrible paradox, but those who believed they could control and define Black people divested themselves of the power to control and define themselves” (pg. 180).
  11. 11. Mirta Ojito, “Best of Friends, Worlds Apart,” New York Times (5 Jun 2000). Childhood friends, Achmed Valdés and Joel Ruiz left Cuba separately in 1994, were each detained at Guantanamo Bay, and each eventually made his way to Miami. This article describes their relationship in 2000. • How do the experiences of these two childhood friends differ in adulthood? • What factors have shaped their social identities? • What can their story reveal about intersections of race and ethnicity in the U.S., especially in a cosmopolitan city like Miami? • How do their experiences in the context of Miami illustrate the process by which race is socially constructed? Achmed Valdés, top, and Joel Ruiz, bottom. In America, they discovered race matters. (Photo: Librado Romero/ New York Times)
  12. 12. The experiences of these men, and the historical processes of immigration more broadly, illustrate the ways in which race and ethnicity are socially constructed. Here, we see the geographic distance between Cuba and Florida, which at its closest point is just over 90 miles. As Ojito emphasizes, however, the cultural, social, and historical contexts in which race is constructed in these two spaces result in experiences for these two childhood friends that are, as adults, “worlds apart.”
  13. 13. The story of these men illustrates the processes by which race and ethnicity are socially constructed, emphasizing how these categories of identity shift and take on new meanings in different contexts. Nationality typically refers to a person’s nation of citizenship. In Cuba, the nationality of each man was unquestionably Cuban. However, in the context of the U.S., their Cuban identity becomes an ethnic (or cultural) identity, rather than a national one. Within the context of Miami’s Cuban population, each man is seen as ethnically Cuban, a fact that makes them feel largely at ease in their new home, as Cuban cuisine is widely available, Spanish is widely spoken, and Cuban cultural influences are widely evident.
  14. 14. However, the story of these men also powerfully illustrates how understandings of race are shaped by cultural context. Keep in mind that the social construction of race refers to far more than mere “skin color.” Of course, the skin color of each man did not change upon arrival in the U.S.; instead, each developed new understandings of race and racial identity based on their personal experiences (i.e. how they were treated by others) as well as by how those around them talked about and understood racial difference. Joel quickly realizes that he is perceived by others (including white Cubans) as “black,” and therefore begins to proclaim an “Afro- Cuban” identity—a term that both acknowledges race while distinguishing himself from the native-born Black American population. Meanwhile, Achmed understands the social benefits he gains by being perceived as “White” and has come to hold anti-Black prejudices, which he sees as applying to all Black people who are not Cuban. In the context of New York or Boston, for example, the Cuban identity of each man might be felt and seen more strongly, but in the context of Miami, the men are separated by race perhaps more than they are united by a shared Cuban ethnicity. In other words, the meaning ascribed to attributes like skin color has taken on new significance in this geographic and cultural context. It may help to think of this article in relation to Berlin’s discussion of the “changing definition of African American.”
  15. 15. Racialization and the Experience of Immigration Ruiz acknowledges he has experienced racial profiling and discrimination as a Black man in the U.S., Ojito notes, “[b]ut he says he does not for a minute regret leaving Cuba. It’s not that he isn’t acutely aware of the way his blackness has guided his story so far in America. He understands the bargain he has made. In Cuba, he says, he did not think about race, but he had no freedom and few options. Here he cannot forget about race, or his many responsibilities, and he has grown apart from his best friend. But instead of the limits, he focuses on the opportunities.” This is often the narrative of immigration to the U.S. In the process of movement, something is lost—friendships, roots, security, family connections, social status, a sense of belonging—but those are often viewed as necessary sacrifices for what is gained by way of perceived opportunities and “freedoms,” even when others who were once in the same boat are treated differently or fare better because of how they are perceived and positioned in the social construction of identity in the United States.
  16. 16. Quantifying Race and Ethnicity: The 2020 Census How would Joel Ruiz and Achmed Valdes respond to this census? What do these questions and answer choices suggest about how Hispanic populations fit into the U.S. system of racial classification?
  17. 17. Min Zhou, “Are Asian Americans Becoming ‘White’?” “Portrait of the Tape family in 1884. In the California Supreme Court case Tape v. Hurley, the Tape family successfully won the right for their daughter Mamie to attend public school, which was a major civil rights victory for Chinese American immigrants.” Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Image source: https://www.vox.com/identities/2020/4/21/21221007/anti-asian-racism-coronavirus.
  18. 18. Key Terms • Asian American—term born of ethnic-consciousness movements of 1960s • Rejection of western-imposed label of “Oriental” • Today, an “umbrella category that includes both U.S. citizens and immigrants whose ancestors came from Asia, east of Iran” (pg. 30). • Zhou argues that few people would willingly claim this label, instead choosing to identify by ethnicity or nation of origin (e.g. “Vietnamese American” rather than “Asian American”) • Pan-ethnic identity—e.g. “Asian American”—“one way the politically vocal in any group try to stem defections” by emphasizing commonality rather than difference (pg. 30) • Privilege—unearned advantage based on ascribed membership in a social group • Ethnic enclave—a self-contained space where members of an ethnic or immigrant group live, work, own businesses, and worship; primary spoken language might not be English (e.g. Chinatown, Little Tokyo, etc.) • Assimilation—process by which one’s culture or behaviors comes to resemble that of the dominant group
  19. 19. “I never asked to be white. I am not literally white. That is, I do not have white skin or white ancestors. I have yellow skin and yellow ancestors, hundreds of generations of them. But like so many other Asian Americans of the second generation, I find myself now the bearer of a strange new status: white, by acclimation. Thus it is that I have been described as an ‘honorary white,’ by other whites, and as a ‘banana’ by other Asians… [T]o the extent that I have moved away from the periphery and toward the center of American life, I have become white inside.” --Eric Liu, The Accidental Asian (p. 34)
  20. 20. Min Zhou, “Are Asian Americans Becoming ‘White’?” Main Ideas • Zhou examines the processes by which Asian immigrants and their descendants have fit into an American racial classification system that has historically been positioned as a black-white binary, which defines a successful, “assimilated” American as “white.” • In the U.S., white values, norms, and systems are normalized and rationalized. Everything else is deemed “deviant,” a threat to the status quo. • “Becoming ‘white’” has historically been associated with career and financial advancement, educational attainment, residential integration, and intermarriage. • This process entails or requires “distancing oneself from ‘people of color’ or disowning one’s ethnicity” (pg. 30).
  21. 21. This New York Times article, published in 1966, is often cited as the origin of the model minority myth in popular understanding, illustrating the role played by news media in the social construction of race and ethnicity.
  22. 22. (31 Aug 1987) This Time cover story from 1987 explicitly constructed a mainstream (“white”) understanding of Asian American identity as correlating with strong academic performance, particularly in the fields of science, math, and computer technology.
  23. 23. The “Model Minority” Myth • This myth positions Asian immigrants and their descendants as the ideal example of how a nonwhite group can assimilate into white society, emphasizing high rates of educational achievement, economic and professional advancement, residential integration, and interracial marriage among people of Asian ancestry, esp. in contrast to rates among other racial minority groups. • This stereotype both marks “Asian Americans as different from whites” by underscoring their status as a minority group while also pitting Asian Americans against other subordinate racial groups. Moreover, it causes division between Asian Americans who fit this model and those who do not.
  24. 24. The “Model Minority” Myth (cont’d) • This myth ignores the reality that many groups, “particularly among the Chinese, Indians, and Koreans, arrive as middle-class or upper middle-class immigrants,” thereby making it “easier for their children to achieve middle class status in their new homeland” (pg. 34). In reality, there is great diversity among Asian-origin populations in the U.S., particularly along socioeconomic lines. • The expectations embedded in this myth serve to narrowly define career “success” in terms favoring the fields of science, engineering, medicine, and law, making it more difficult for Asian Americans to pursue careers outside these fields. • Perhaps most problematic, this stereotype reinforces the myth that the U.S. “is devoid of racism and accords equal opportunity to all, fostering the view that those who lag behind do so because of their own poor choices and inferior culture.” In this way, the model minority myth “can impede other racial minorities’ demands for social justice by pitting minority groups against each other” (pg. 33).
  25. 25. The graphic to the left reveals that, in 2010, people of Asian descent in the U.S. were significantly more likely to hold a bachelor’s degree than were members of other racial groups, and that the median household income of people of Asian descent was significantly higher than the median household income of other racial groups. However, the image below complicates this information, illustrating great socioeconomic diversity among Asian populations in the U.S. Data from 2013 to 2015 revealed, for example, the median income of Burmese households in the U.S. was about only 36 percent of the median income of Indian households.
  26. 26. Likewise, the above data, gathered as part of the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey indicates a range of educational attainment among populations of Asian descent in the U.S., with Indian Americans earning at least a bachelor’s degree at a rate five times higher than Laotian Americans and 2.3 times higher than the U.S. population in general.
  27. 27. New York Times Magazine (28 Aug 2019) Some activists have argued that perceptions of Asian Americans related to the model minority myth are now directly harming the prospects of applicants of Asian descent as they apply to elite academic institutions. In 2018, Students for Fair Admissions sued Harvard University, charging that it discriminates against Asian Americans in its admissions process.
  28. 28. In Dec 2018, the Washington Post reported: What is wrong with the personality traits of Asian-Americans? That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit between Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) and Harvard University. SFFA claims that the Harvard admission office illegally uses ‘racial balancing’ as part of its formula for admitting students, a practice that hurts Asian-American applicants. These applicants have consistently received lower scores on soft skills like ‘likability,’ ‘helpfulness,’ ‘integrity’ and ‘courage.’ Over the past half century, Asian-Americans became known as the ‘model minority.’ But this has been a political construction that has benefited the majority at the expense of minorities. Harvard’s ranking of Asian-American personalities as consistently lower compared to white students and students from other minority groups, is just the latest chapter in the tensions between a society professing a commitment to equality while maintaining a social system that benefits white and wealthy Americans. In 2019, a judge found that Harvard’s admissions process was constitutional and “very fine,” but activists continue to insist that the myth of the “model minority” serves to divide subordinate racial groups against each other while fostering discrimination and prejudice against Asian Americans. Demonstrators against Harvard University’s admission process hold signs while gathering during a protest at Copley Square in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Bloomberg

