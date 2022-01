What to Upload to SlideShare

What to Upload to SlideShare

1.13.22 Defining "America" 1. Defining “America” 2. According to this 2019 children’s book cover, what is “America”? 3. Who is American? What does it mean to be an American? • What characteristics make a “nation”? • What are characteristics of the U.S. that bind us together as a nation? • What makes us a “people”? • What symbols indicate who and what we are? • What makes you feel like an American? Or what makes you feel like an “outsider”? 4 4. Ronald Reagan, Farewell Address (1989) What is “America”? What does it mean to be “American”? 5. Amanda Gorman, “The Hill We Climb” (2021) What is “America”? What does it mean to be “American”? 6. As you read the Wk 1 sources, consider: • What does it mean to each author to be “American”? • What aspects of identity does each author emphasize? • What interactions or incidents does each highlight in working to convey their experiences of being “othered” (marginalized) in their own country? • How does each author experience their identities as non- white Americans? 7. Historians’ Methodology and Approach • Historians work to interpret the past, identifying trends and analyzing the significance of events, movements, figures, and developments of previous eras to understand how the past affects our views of the present. • Central methodology: Analysis of primary sources, artifacts left behind by people who experienced or lived through a time or event. 8. Deciphering Sources • Primary Sources—offer first-hand accounts of an event, generally produced at the time that event occurred. • Examples: meeting minutes, laws, court documents, newspaper articles, diaries, letters, autobiographies, films, photos, music, etc. • Secondary Sources—offer an interpretation of an event based on analysis of primary sources. • Examples: journal articles, scholarly monographs, documentaries, etc. 9. Analyzing Sources It is imperative to note that most written primary sources that have survived are those produced by people of means, particularly people whose lives and work have been deemed by libraries and archives to be important. Therefore, the written record of an event is incomplete and partial to particular perspectives. In the U.S., the historical record therefore privileges sources that speak to the experiences of elite or educated white males. A key responsibility of historians is, therefore, to determine how to supplement or balance the story told through written records by identifying other useful sources, such as works of popular culture, oral history interviews, visual art, and items of everyday life (“material culture”) to craft a fuller, more nuanced vision of the past. 10. “We hold these truths to be self- evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” --Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) 11. Completed in 1781 Revised in 1782 First published in 1785 • Expressed Jefferson’s vision of the “good society,” embodied by his home state of Virginia. • Articulated a fundamental belief in individual liberty. • Advocated need for a constitution to establish powers and limitations of government, including a system of checks and balances and a clear separation of church and state. Notes on the State of Virginia 12. Jefferson’s Arguments About Race • On Africans and their descendants: “I advance it, as a suspicion only, that the blacks, whether originally a distinct race, or made distinct by time and circumstances, are inferior to the whites in the endowments both of body and mind.” • On Native Americans: “Their vivacity and activity of mind is equal to ours [European Americans] in the same situation. We shall probably find that they are formed in mind as well as in body, on the same module with the ‘Homo sapiens Europæus.’” —Notes on the State of Virginia 13. “It will probably be asked, Why not retain and incorporate the blacks into the state, and thus save the expence [sic] of supplying, by importation of white settlers, the vacancies they will leave? Deep rooted prejudices entertained by the whites; ten thousand recollections, by the blacks, of the injuries they have sustained; new provocations; the real distinctions which nature has made; and many other circumstances, will divide us into parties, and produce convulsions which will probably never end but in the extermination of the one or the other race.—To these objections, which are political, may be added others, which are physical and moral…This unfortunate difference of colour, and perhaps of faculty, is a powerful obstacle to the emancipation of these people…. Among the Romans emancipation required but one effort. The slave, when made free, might mix with, without staining the blood of his master. But with us a second is necessary, unknown to history. When freed, he is to be removed beyond the reach of mixture.” (pg. 145, 151). Repatriation and Colonization 14. Slavery’s Influence on Southern Culture and Race Relations “It is difficult to determine on the standard by which the manners of a nation may be tried, whether catholic, or particular. It is more difficult for a native to bring to that standard the manners of his own nation, familiarized to him by habit. There must doubtless be an unhappy influence on the manners of our people produced by the existence of slavery among us. The whole commerce between master and slave is a perpetual exercise of the most boisterous passions, the most unremitting despotism on the one part, and degrading submissions on the other. Our children see this, and learn to imitate it; for man is an imitative animal. This quality is the germ of all education in him. From his cradle to his grave he is learning to do what he sees others do. If a parent could find no motive either in his philanthropy or his self-love, for restraining the intemperance of passion towards his slave, it should always be a sufficient one that his child is present. But generally it is not sufficient” (168). 15. Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase (1803) doubled the size of the young nation, setting the stage for decades of debate and division about the future political and economic character of the territory west of the Mississippi River. The key questions: 1) How to address the reality that Native Americans had historical rights to those lands, and 2) Whether slavery would be permitted in new territories and states. 16. John L. O’Sullivan, editor of the Democratic Review, declared in 1839, “our national birth was the beginning of a new history, the formation and progress of an untried political system, which separates us from the past and connects us with the future only; and so far as regards the entire development of the natural rights of man, in moral, political, and national life, we may confidently assume that our country is destined to be the great nation of futurity. It is so destined, because the principle upon which a nation is organized fixes its destiny, and that of equality is perfect, is universal.” 17. “America is destined for better deeds. …Yes, we are the nation of progress, of individual freedom, of universal enfranchisement. Equality of rights is the cynosure of our union of States, the grand exemplar of the correlative equality of individuals…We must onward to the fulfilment of our mission -- to the entire development of the principle of our organization -- freedom of conscience, freedom of person, freedom of trade and business pursuits, universality of freedom and equality. This is our high destiny, and in nature’s eternal, inevitable decree of cause and effect we must accomplish it. All this will be our future history, to establish on earth the moral dignity and salvation of man -- the immutable truth and beneficence of God. For this blessed mission to the nations of the world, which are shut out from the life-giving light of truth, has America been chosen; and her high example shall smite unto death the tyranny of kings, hierarchs, and oligarchs, and carry the glad tidings of peace and good will where myriads now endure an existence scarcely more enviable than that of beasts of the field. Who, then, can doubt that our country is destined to be the great nation of futurity?” --O’Sullivan, “Our Great Nation of Futurity” (1839) 18. John Gast, American Progress (1872) “Manifest Destiny” President Andrew Jackson’s infamous “Indian removal” policies were central to the ideology later termed “manifest destiny,” which held that it was the fate of the U.S. and its people to spread across and rule over the North American continent. This ideology rationalized, and even sanctified, decades of continued war against indigenous nations, as well as the territorial conquest of Mexico. In hindsight, the expansion of slavery, and the Civil War that erupted as a result, were inevitable consequences of “manifest destiny.” 19. U.S. at War with Mexico, 1846-48 20. The U.S. Civil War (1861-1865) 21. Reconstruction (1865-1877) Thomas Nast, “The Union as it Was,” Harper’s Weekly (24 Oct 1874). 22. W.E.B. DuBois (1868 - 1963) • First African American to earn a doctorate from Harvard. • Used research and scholarship (esp. sociology and history) as tools of Black political advancement • The Souls of Black Folk: collection of 14 essays published in 1903. • Identified “the color line” as the defining problem of the 20th century. • Established metaphors of “double- consciousness” and “the veil” to describe the political and cultural condition of being Black in America. 23. (1903) “It is a peculiar sensation, this double-consciousness, this sense of always looking at one’s self through the eyes of others, of measuring one’s soul by the tape of a world that looks on in amused contempt and pity. One ever feels his twoness—an American, a Negro; two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body, whose dogged strength alone keeps it from being torn asunder.” 24. “The history of the American Negro is the history of this strife,-- this longing to attain self-conscious manhood, to merge his double self into a better and truer self. In this merging he wishes neither of the older selves to be lost.…He simply wishes to make it possible for a man to be both a Negro and an American, without being cursed and spit upon by his fellows, without having the doors of Opportunity closed roughly in his face. This, then, is the end of his striving: to be a co-worker in the kingdom of culture, to escape both death and isolation, to husband and use his best powers and his latent genius.” 25. “We the darker ones come even now not altogether empty-handed: there are to-day no truer exponents of the pure human spirit of the Declaration of Independence than the American Negroes; there is no true American music but the wild sweet melodies of the Negro slave; the American fairy tales and folklore are Indian and African; and, all in all, we black men seem the sole oasis of simple faith and reverence in a dusty desert of dollars and smartness.”

Editor's Notes