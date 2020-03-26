Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mary Lopez Sea Squirts and Pollution Biology/Art Series at NBCBH Photo by Bernard Dupont
Who we are! Biology/Art Series at NBCBH • NBCBH-a non profit organization that promotes human power boating in North Brook...
Ernst HaeckelSea Squirts Taxonomy • Kingdom: Animalia • Phylum: Chordata • Class: Ascidiacea • Order: Enterogona • Family:...
• Exist on the planet at least 500 to 600 million years ago • Length: 0.2 to 4 inches • Lifespan: 7-30 years • Shape: cyli...
Sea Squirt Facts Continue • Reside on pier pilings, ships’ hulls, rocks, large seashells, and the sea floor  • Food: debri...
• Golden star tunicate, Chain tunicate, Orange sheath tunicate, Sea grapes, and Sea vase Sea Squirts of New York Harbor
Some sea squirts are used as food • Sashimi in Japan • Stews in Korea   • Salads in France, Italy, and Greece • Seafood St...
Microplastics are Everywhere! • Public started to use plastics in 1950s • Types of Microplastics: 1. Care Products-Less th...
• History of sewers-1855 • Sewers overflow with rainwater and sewage • Goes to our waterways instead of the treatment plan...
Pollution: Eutrophication • Excess nutrients causing an algae bloom • Algal bloom dies and bacteria begins to decompose th...
Sea Squirts and Climate Change • Decrease in pH-decrease growth rate in shells • Increase in extreme events-lost of habita...
• Increase carbon dioxide emissions + sea water turns into carbonic acid: H20+C02=H2C03 Sea Squirts and Ocean Acidificatio...
Art Illustration Section • Let’s pivot from science and learn about art and its significance in learning
Art/Illustration has been around for a long time: Biological, Medical, Botanical, Zoological Illustration • Chauvet Cave P...
Types of Biological, Medical, Botanical, and Zoological Illustration • Microscope (1590) and Photography (1839) • Biologic...
Art Illustration Summary Purposes Dr. Johannes Sobotta • To communicate specific details, structures, and functions • To d...
Sea Squirt Anatomy
Sea Squirt Anatomy • Outer area is called Tunic • Have 2 openings or siphons: incurrent and excurrent • Water is passed th...
Art Project • We will use colored pencils • Tape down your paper • Use the template provided or sketch your own • Create a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sea Squirts and Pollution

41 views

Published on

Bio/Art Series for the NBCBH 

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sea Squirts and Pollution

  1. 1. Mary Lopez Sea Squirts and Pollution Biology/Art Series at NBCBH Photo by Bernard Dupont
  2. 2. Who we are! Biology/Art Series at NBCBH • NBCBH-a non profit organization that promotes human power boating in North Brooklyn that also educates the community about the environment and marine line surrounding NY-NJ estuaries. • 4 Biology/Art series: 1. Painting plankton: oil pastels, watercolors, pens 2. Sketching sea squirts: colored pencils 3. Oysters: watercolors 4. Salt water marshes: flip book
  3. 3. Ernst HaeckelSea Squirts Taxonomy • Kingdom: Animalia • Phylum: Chordata • Class: Ascidiacea • Order: Enterogona • Family: Cionidae • Genus: Ciona • Species: Ciona Intestinalis
  4. 4. • Exist on the planet at least 500 to 600 million years ago • Length: 0.2 to 4 inches • Lifespan: 7-30 years • Shape: cylindrical, round or bell-shaped Sea Squirt Facts Samuel Chow
  5. 5. Sea Squirt Facts Continue • Reside on pier pilings, ships’ hulls, rocks, large seashells, and the sea floor  • Food: debris from dead plants/animals and plankton • 3 main types: solitary, clumped, and colony • Predators: sharks, skates, eels, snails, starfish, and other bottom-dwelling fish Silke Baron
  6. 6. • Golden star tunicate, Chain tunicate, Orange sheath tunicate, Sea grapes, and Sea vase Sea Squirts of New York Harbor
  7. 7. Some sea squirts are used as food • Sashimi in Japan • Stews in Korea   • Salads in France, Italy, and Greece • Seafood Stews in Chile
  8. 8. Microplastics are Everywhere! • Public started to use plastics in 1950s • Types of Microplastics: 1. Care Products-Less than 5 mm (a grain of rice) in diameter 2. Disintegration of larger pieces of plastic, such as fibers from textiles, car tires, and packaging. • Solution: Refuse, Rethink, Redesign
  9. 9. • History of sewers-1855 • Sewers overflow with rainwater and sewage • Goes to our waterways instead of the treatment plant • Solution: Don’t take a shower, flush the toilet, or wash clothes when it rains!  Pollution: Combined Sewer Overflows (CSO)
  10. 10. Pollution: Eutrophication • Excess nutrients causing an algae bloom • Algal bloom dies and bacteria begins to decompose the remains using oxygen • Solution: Riparian Buffer • Depleted of oxygen, fish suffocate to death. Known as a dead zone Alexandr Trubetskoy
  11. 11. Sea Squirts and Climate Change • Decrease in pH-decrease growth rate in shells • Increase in extreme events-lost of habitat and erosion • Increase in temp-increase in algae blooms • Solution: Reduce carbon footprint
  12. 12. • Increase carbon dioxide emissions + sea water turns into carbonic acid: H20+C02=H2C03 Sea Squirts and Ocean Acidification • Oysters, scallops, and clams struggle to build or maintain their shells due to less carbonate. • Less plankton which is a major food source • Solution: Reduce carbon footprint
  13. 13. Art Illustration Section • Let’s pivot from science and learn about art and its significance in learning
  14. 14. Art/Illustration has been around for a long time: Biological, Medical, Botanical, Zoological Illustration • Chauvet Cave Paintings-horses, deer, bison, lions (35,000 Years Before Present) • Leonardo DaVinci-Botany, birds, Human Dissection (1452-1519) • Andreas Vesalius's On the Fabric of the Human Body in 7 volumes Medical Illustration (1543) • Ernst Haeckel-Art forms in nature Thousands of species (1899-1904)
  15. 15. Types of Biological, Medical, Botanical, and Zoological Illustration • Microscope (1590) and Photography (1839) • Biological Illustration uses colored pencils, watercolors, pen and ink, Bristol board (1839) • Digital-2D & 3D illustration, 2D & 3D animation, graphic design, sculpture • Textbooks, Posters, Cards, Books
  16. 16. Art Illustration Summary Purposes Dr. Johannes Sobotta • To communicate specific details, structures, and functions • To demonstrate interactions from a microscopic level to a whole living organism • To teach difficult concepts visually making them easy to understand
  17. 17. Sea Squirt Anatomy
  18. 18. Sea Squirt Anatomy • Outer area is called Tunic • Have 2 openings or siphons: incurrent and excurrent • Water is passed through pharynx with gill slits • Food is trapped in pharynx where it is digested • Waste/water is removed through excurrent siphon
  19. 19. Art Project • We will use colored pencils • Tape down your paper • Use the template provided or sketch your own • Create a legend on the anatomy and color code each organ • Or create your own project

×