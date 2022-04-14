We Can Learn 7 Marketing Lessons From TV Infomercials.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
  1. 1. We Can Learn 7 Marketing Lessons From TV Infomercials I despise admitting it, but I enjoy watching infomercials. And I've placed multiple orders with them! From cosmetics to a cell phone attachment, there's something for everyone. My friends, when questioned, admit the same thing. You'll find SOMETHING ordered from an infomercial if you sniff about most
  2. 2. people's homes, whether it's the Ronco Rotisserie or Victoria Principal's skincare. You might dismiss these frequently irritating shows as "junk TV," but you'd be wrong. Did you know that they employ many of the same tactics that we should? Now, this isn't to say that you should yell at your customers or display "$19.95" in blinking numerals on your website! Those are all ruses. However, most consumers are unaware that many of the STRATEGIES that sell kitchen gadgets are equally effective in selling your products and programs.) Here are seven of my personal favorites: 1. They pique your interest. Infomercials are broadcast on the most difficult media available: television. You're only a split second away from your prospect changing the channel on their television. As a result, they try their hardest to catch your attention as soon as possible and keep it for as long as feasible.
  3. 3. That's why infomercials make grandiose claims about how this gadget can improve your life. You should do the same thing – quit equivocating and tell your prospects how your products and services will improve *their* lives! I Will Write an engaging 1000-word Original SEO Content For Your Website or Blog article that is both engaging and informative. Click Here 2. They provide a plethora of real-life examples. You'll notice that TV infomercials have come a long way in recent years. It used to be that one or two people would spend the entire time chatting to a camera. Most typical 30-minute spots nowadays have over 80% consumer testimonials! That's for a good reason: they're the single most effective approach to establish quick credibility. One of those home exercise machines is a wonderful example. Years ago, I noticed on the infomercial, they only showed the super-ripped guy using it. Now they display that guy, as well as dozens of before and after testimonials from real-life males with real jobs and beer bellies who have had success with the product. That was a brilliant move on their part, since c'mon, I can't believe that super-ripped guy looked so good after only 30 minutes, three times a week!
  4. 4. 3. They employ the usage of personalities. Celebrity guest hosts are becoming commonplace in the most successful infomercials. They know that this will catch people's attention more than almost anything else. Jessica Simpson is used by Pro Activ. Susan Lucci is used by Youthful Essence (a skincare product I adore). Dan Marino is currently being used in NutriSystem advertising to target guys. You may apply the same strategy to your marketing. You can either hire a celebrity or, better yet, become a superstar yourself... by telling stories, being genuine, and having a good time with your target market. 4. They make an enticing offer. It's uncommon these days to encounter an infomercial that asks you to pay in full for something. "3 installments of $19.95" or "4 payments of $39.95" are common examples. Why? Americans who are strapped for cash are always more concerned with their cash flow than with the
  5. 5. whole cost. They'll even be willing to pay a lot more in the end to have a reduced monthly payment! You can follow suit. For your products, courses, workshops, and coaching, provide a payment plan. The increased reaction will astound you, and it's simple to do with marketing-savvy shopping cart solutions. 5. They make a powerful NOW call to action. These people understand that if you change the channel, you'll forget about their product. As a result, they make it really urgent for you to pick up the phone and call them right now, or go to their website and place an order. They usually say something along the lines of "If you call in the next 10 minutes, you'll also get..." and then go on to mention a few amazing extras. This isn't limited to television. We're all so busy and overwhelmed these days that we'd rather put off ANY decision! So, whether it's a limited-time discount, a payment plan that expires, a limited number of products or seats, a unique bonus... you get the idea, you need to give customers a solid REASON to act now.
  6. 6. 6. They make money by ensuring that things stay the same. What exactly is "continuity"? newsletter on the internet. It's when you make ONE sale that leads to numerous charges being added to your account over and over again. For example, after hearing so much about I.D. Bare Minerals natural makeup from my friends, I recently purchased a kit from their infomercial. Every two months, I get a new supply in the mail, and my card is charged once more. I like it since I don't have to worry about forgetting to reorder. They adore it since they only had to make ONE sale and they have me as a customer for the rest of my life unless I cancel! Hear me out... consistency will transform your life! Consider how this theory can be used by your company. Could you make some of your present services available on a monthly basis? Alternatively, instead of offering one-off teleseminars, why not start a monthly program? (This is something I performed with my Marketing & Motivation Mastermind group.)
  7. 7. 7. They keep doing the same thing. And they keep repeating themselves. They keep repeating themselves! Smart marketers understand that it takes an average of 9 times for someone to see/hear your message before they consider buying! That also applies to you. Many of my clients say that advertising is ineffective because they simply ran one ad. Or maybe they only sent out ONE mailing and didn't get any results. Remember that familiarity and trust are built over time through constant exposure and repetition with your prospects! And as a result, you'll make more sales than you ever thought. I Will Write an engaging 1000-word Original SEO Content For Your Website or Blog article that is both engaging and informative. Click Here

