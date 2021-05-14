Cooking with-kids-activity-sheets-us

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Food & Kitchen Safety When kids cook, everyone has fun. They learn about following directions, cooking skills, food safety, nutrition, math, reading, science, and motor skills. While We’re Cooking After We’re Done 2 3 • Be careful with sharp knives and other tools. Tools should stay onthe table at all times when you aren’t using them. • Always pick up your knives by the handles. • If you have to sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue and aim away from food. Then wash your hands right awaybefore touching anything. • Collect all dirty utensils. • Clean any countertops and dishes that you’ve used. • Wash your hands. Before We Start 1 • Wash your hands in warm, soapy water for 20 seconds (try singing “Happy Birthday” two times!) • Pull back long hair. • Roll up your sleeves so they don’t get in the way. • Make sure cooking surfaces are clean. • Set out all your tools and ingredients. Read these safety rules together before you start so everyone has a good time! p27065-032020
  2. 2. Cooking Tasks By Age Ages What They Can Do: Adult supervision required Remember that adult supervision is always required! p27065-032020
  3. 3. 5–Minute Dough Recipe To Prepare the Dough: 1. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Mix well. 2. Stir in the Greek yogurt. 3. Mix all ingredients until combined. The mixture will look dry and crumbly. 4. Lightly sprinkle flour on the middle of your cutting mat. 5. Gently turn the dough out onto the cutting mat and knead the dough for 4 minutes, sprinkling with additional flour as needed. Shape the dough into a ball. Do This at Home With an Adult: 6. Preheat a conventional oven to 450°F. 7. Place the dough on a baking stone or lightly greased pan. 8. Bake on the lowest rack of the oven for 14–16 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown. 9. Top with your choice of cheese, vegetables, or fruit, and bake an additional 6–9 minutes, or until the crust is a deep golden brown. Equipment Nutrients Per Serving: Ingredients Cook’s Tips 1 1/ 2 cups flour, plus additional as needed 1 1/ 2 tsp baking powder 1/ 2 tsp salt 1/ 4 tsp baking soda 1 cup 2% plain, low-fat Greek yogurt Flatbread has been around for thousands of years and plays an important role many cultures around the world. Flatbread is unleavened bread that you can season with herbs, zest, or even pesto. This basic, 5-minute flatbread dough recipe is a great introduction to making homemade dough for bread, pie crust, pizza, and other recipes. Calories 150, Total Fat 2 g, Saturated Fat 0.5 g, Cholesterol 5 mg, Sodium 380 mg, Carbohydrate 26 g, Fiber 1 g, Protein 6 g Cutting Mat Scraper Mixing Bowl M easuring Spoo n s Measuring Cup s To flavor your crust, stir in 1 tbsp chopped fresh herb or 2 tsp grated lemon zest into dry ingredients. Or, stir in 2 tbsp prepared pesto into the yogurt. Reflection Why is a recipe important? Rewrite the steps of this recipe in order in your own words with tips based on your experience. What was your favorite part of making the dough? Give reasons to support your opinion or draw a picture. Make a conclusion about what types of food you would enjoy making based on this experience. 1 2 3 Serves 6 p27065-032020
  4. 4. Making Salt Dough for Play Directions: 1. Place 3 tbsp of flour on the corner of the cutting mat. You’ll use this with the cookie cutters later. 2. Mix the remaining flour and cornstarch gently in your bowl. 3. Add water, salt, and oil. 4. Add in the powdered drink mix to get the color you want for your dough. 5. Gently stir everything together until the mixture is fully combined. 6. Put the dough into the middle of the cutting mat and knead it for 4 minutes. 7. Divide the dough into equal parts for every student to enjoy. 8. To practice using cookie cutters, press the dough flat, dip a cookie cutter into the extra flour on your cutting mat, and then press it into the dough. Equipment Ingredients 1 cup cold water 1 cup salt 2 tsp olive oil 3 cups flour 2 tbsp cornstarch 1 bag powdered drink mix for color and scent (or more if you want brighter colors!) Making salt dough is lots of fun and a great way to learn about cooking. Remember, while this dough is made of edible ingredients, it’s not tasty and not meant for eating. Reflection Why is a recipe important? Rewrite the steps of this recipe in order in your own words with tips based on your experience. What was your favorite part of making the dough? Give reasons to support your opinion or draw a picture. Make a conclusion about what types of meals you would enjoy making at home based on this experience. 1 2 3 Cutting Mat Scraper Mixing Bowl M easuring Spoo n s Measuring Cup s p27065-032020
  5. 5. Fresh Focus: Salad Homemade Dressing Recipe Salad Directions: 1. Wash all produce and pat it dry with a paper towel. 2. Remove leaves from the stems. Chop lettuce into smaller pieces, roughly 1 inch in size, and place in bowl. 3. Choose additional fruits or vegetables for salad and add them into the bowl. • Prepare ingredients by either chopping into smaller pieces or grating over bowl. Carrots, apple and cheese are good ingredients to grate. Cucumbers are good ingredients to chop. • Be careful not to add the core or stem of any produce. • The amount is up to you. Add as many or as few additional fruits and vegetables as you like to fit your taste. 4. Choose a fresh herb. Starting at the leafy ends, chop the herb into small fine pieces until you have the desired amount. 5. Stir everything together gently until fully combined. Salad Dressing Directions: 1. Prepare garlic cloves: • Crush cloves lightly with the flat of a knife and the heel of your hand. • Chop finely. • Peel cloves. 2. Chop herbs as needed. 3. Combine all ingredients. 4. Mix until blended. 5. Refrigerate until ready to use. Equipment Salad Ingredients 5 cups romaine hearts* 1 cucumber* 1 apple* 1 carrot* 1 block of cheddar cheese 2–4 tbsps. fresh herb*, such as parsley, cilantro, or dill Healthy Ranch Dressing Ingredients 1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk 2 /3 cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt 2 garlic cloves 1 tsp Dijon mustard 1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped* 1 /8 tsp each salt and pepper Dazzling Italian Dressing Ingredients 1/2 cup balsamic or white wine vinegar 2 garlic cloves 1 tbsp sugar 1 cup vegetable or olive oil 1/2 tsp dried oregano 1 /4 tsp dried basil 1/4 tsp onion powder 1/4 tsp salt A salad is so much more than lettuce! Making a salad is a great way to enjoy fresh vegetables, and even fruits, that you love. Create a salad using fresh produce and herbs, and then add one of these two homemade salad dressings to build your own healthy snack. Cutting Mat Scraper Mixing Bowl M easuring Spoo n s Measuring Cup s Nylon Knives V eggie Strip Mak e r Reflection Rewrite the steps of this recipe in order in your own words with tips based on your experience. What does fresh taste like? Describe your experience making the recipe and tasting the final salad. What words describe how it tasted? What does it mean to eat fresh food? How can you eat more fresh foods? What ingredients would you change to make this recipe taste better? 1 2 3 *Wash all ingredients before using. Serves 8–10 Serving size = 2 tbsp. Nutrients Per Serving: Salad Dressing Nutrients per serving Healthy Ranch Dressing—U.S. Nutrients per serving: Calories 20, Total Fat 0 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Carbohydrate 2 g, Sugar 2 g, Protein 2 g, Sodium 75 mg, Fiber 0 g Dazzling Italian Dressing—U.S. Nutrients per serving: Calories 210, Total Fat 22 g, Saturated Fat 1.5 g, Cholesterol 0 mg, Carbohydrate 3 g, Sugar 1 g, Protein 0 g, Sodium 60 mg, Fiber 0 g p27065-032020

