Aventura 4 sesion 3

RECORDANDO la aventura anterior ¿Qué recuerdas?
PRESENTACIÓN de los juegos Los juegos están muy divertidos
Algunos consejos • Evita el contacto muy próximo con personas enfermas. • Quédate en casa cuando estés enfermo. • Al toser...
Algunos consejos • Lávate las manos frecuentemente con jabón y agua (durante 20 segundos). • Si no tienes jabón, utiliza d...
SI TUVIERAS O TIENES coronavirus ¿Qué te gustaría obtener para alegrarte?
IDEAS de felicidad ¿Qué podemos crear para darles a las personas con coronavirus?
Taller para generar empatía en los estudiantes sobre las personas que tienen COVID-19.
Sesión creada para presentar en Scholas Aulas Abiertas Perú

