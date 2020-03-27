Cognición y educación: Modelos de estilo de aprendizaje

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modelos de estilos de aprendizaje INTEGRANTES  MARY SOLENY CASTRO SUÁREZ 2020105003  STEPHANY GARCÍA POSADA 2020105006 ...
¿QUÉ SON LOS ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE? Son aquellos rasgos cognitivos, afectivos y fisiológicos, que sirven como indicadores...
ENFOQUES DE LOS ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE Los modelos centrados en la personalidad. Los centrados en la cognición. Los centra...
Los modelos de estilo de aprendizaje
MODELO DE PROGRAMACIÓN NEUROLINGÜÍSTICA DE BANDLER Y GRINDER Este modelo se conoce mejor como visual-auditivo-kinestésico ...
MODELO DE LOS CUADRANTES CEREBRALES DE HERRMANN Este modelo opera a partir del conocimiento del funcionamiento cerebral. H...
MODELO DE FELDER Y SILVERMAN En este modelo, encontramos una clasificación de estilos de aprendizaje en cinco dimensiones:...
MODELO DE KOLB El modelo de kolb identifica 4 tipos de alumnos. 2)- El alumno teórico es aquel que tiende a preferir las e...
MODELO DE LOS HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES (ROGER SPERRY) Este modelo enfatiza el uso de los hemisferios cerebrales como diferen...
MODELO DE LAS INTELIGENCIAS MÚLTIPLES DE GARDNER El modelo de Gardner propone que los seres humanos contamos con siete cam...
(Modelo pedagógico tradicionalista) Proponía que el docente moldeara al alumno mediante la progresiva transmisión de la in...
Modelo conductista Para el modelo conductista el estudiante debe adquirir los conocimientos, pero siempre guiado o conduci...
Conductismo Parte de Pavlov como precursor pero otros muchos autores le dieron forma y más contenido. En esta corriente lo...
Cognitivismo Para este modelo el aprendizaje parte de una codificación interna de la información que recibimos. La procesa...
Modelo constructivista Defiende que aprendemos de la interpretación que hacemos de la información, a causa de las experien...
Referencias bibliográficas
Modelos de estilo de aprendizaje, autores,categorías de modelos de aprendizaje, enfoques, modelos educativos y su importancia en el proceso de enseñanza

  1. 1. Modelos de estilos de aprendizaje INTEGRANTES  MARY SOLENY CASTRO SUÁREZ 2020105003  STEPHANY GARCÍA POSADA 2020105006  ANDRÉS FELIPE ROJAS DÍAZ GRANADOS 2020105022 UNIVERSIDAD DEL MAGDALENA COGNICIÓN Y EDUCACIÓN- ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN DOCENCIA UNIVERSITARIA DOCENTE: KAREN SOFIA JACKSON RODRÍGUEZ
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ SON LOS ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE? Son aquellos rasgos cognitivos, afectivos y fisiológicos, que sirven como indicadores de la forma como los individuos perciben, interaccionan y responden a sus ambientes de aprendizaje- Keefe y Thompson (1987)
  3. 3. ENFOQUES DE LOS ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJE Los modelos centrados en la personalidad. Los centrados en la cognición. Los centrados en la actividad.
  4. 4. Los modelos de estilo de aprendizaje
  5. 5. MODELO DE PROGRAMACIÓN NEUROLINGÜÍSTICA DE BANDLER Y GRINDER Este modelo se conoce mejor como visual-auditivo-kinestésico y organiza los estilos de aprendizaje alrededor de estos sistemas que utilizamos todos para representar mentalmente la información que recibimos: 1)- Los alumnos visuales son aquellos que aprenden mejor leyendo o viendo información. 2)- Los alumnos auditivos aprenden mejor cuando reciben explicaciones orales, y explicando de manera oral el contenido. 3)- El alumno kinestético es aquel que relaciona la información recibida con sensaciones y movimientos del cuerpo, es decir que aprenden mejor haciendo cosas físicas como experimentos, moviéndose y manipulando objetos.
  6. 6. MODELO DE LOS CUADRANTES CEREBRALES DE HERRMANN Este modelo opera a partir del conocimiento del funcionamiento cerebral. Herrmann divide el cerebro en cuatro hemisferios y propone que cada hemisferio representa una manera distinta de interactuar con la realidad. 2)- El cortical derecho, también conocidos como ‘estrategas’, hacen énfasis en un aprendizaje más holístico, intuitivo, integrador y sintetizador. 1)- El cortical izquierdo con más frecuencia, también conocidos como ‘expertos’ hacen énfasis en la lógica, el análisis, los hechos y los números. 3)- El límbico derecho hablamos de un ‘comunicador’, alguien que pone mayor énfasis en el aprendizaje interpersonal, los sentimientos, lo estético y lo emocional. 4)- El límbico izquierdo se refiere a indiviuos ‘organizadores’ que son más secuenciales, planeadores y detallados.
  7. 7. MODELO DE FELDER Y SILVERMAN En este modelo, encontramos una clasificación de estilos de aprendizaje en cinco dimensiones: 1)- se refiere a individuos sensitivos- intuitivos, que son aquellos que reciben información externa a través de las sensaciones físicas, e información interna a través de memorias y experiencias. 2)- Se refiere a los individuos visuales-verbales, que reciben información externa en formatos visuales como cuadros y diagramas, o verbales mediante sonidos, expresión oral, etc. 3)- Se refiere a los individuos inductivos- deductivos, que son aquellos que entienden mejor cuando la información está organizada inductivamente de manera que los hechos se dan y los principios se infieren, o deductivamente, cuando los principios se revelan y las aplicaciones se deducen. 5)- Se refiere a los individuos activos- reflexivos, que procesan información ya sea mediante tareas activas como actividades físicas y discusiones, o a través de la reflexión. 4)- se refiere a los individuos secuenciales-globales quienes requieren ya sea de procedimientos secuenciales para lograr el aprendizaje, o de un entendimiento global con visión integral.
  8. 8. MODELO DE KOLB El modelo de kolb identifica 4 tipos de alumnos. 2)- El alumno teórico es aquel que tiende a preferir las experiencias abstractas en cuanto al aprendizaje se refiere. 3)- El alumno reflexivo es aquel que da preferencia al proceso de reflexión y pensamiento al aprender algo. 1)- El alumno activo es aquel que aprende mejor a partir de experiencias directas y concretas. 4)- Y por último el alumno pragmático es aquel que prefiere experimentar de forma activa con la información recibida para comprenderla.
  9. 9. MODELO DE LOS HEMISFERIOS CEREBRALES (ROGER SPERRY) Este modelo enfatiza el uso de los hemisferios cerebrales como diferenciador del estilo de aprendizaje. El hemisferio izquierdo son más analíticos y lineales y operan de manera lógica. Por esta razón se piensa que tienen una facilidad para cuestiones del lenguaje, y el álgebra. El hemisferio derecho son más imaginativos, intuitivos, sintéticos y emocionales.
  10. 10. MODELO DE LAS INTELIGENCIAS MÚLTIPLES DE GARDNER El modelo de Gardner propone que los seres humanos contamos con siete caminos hacia el aprendizaje. A partir de esto, describe cada una de la siguiente manera: 1)- La inteligencia lingüística se refiere a la capacidad para usar el lenguaje de manera efectiva ya sea de manera escrita u oral. 2)- La inteligencia lógico- matemática se refiere a la habilidad de manipular y comprender números de manera efectiva a través del razonamiento. 3)- La inteligencia corporal- kinética se refiere a la facilidad para expresar ideas y sentimientos utilizando todo el cuerpo y la capacidad de manipular materiales para crear y transformar objetos. 7)- La inteligencia intrapersonal se refiere al conocimiento de uno mismo y la habilidad de adaptar nuestra manera de actuar a partir de ese conocimiento. 6)- La inteligencia interpersonal es la que nos permite percibir distintos estados de ánimo, intenciones, motivaciones y emociones de otras personas. 5)-La inteligencia musical se refiere a la habilidad que tenemos para percibir, discriminar, transformar y expresar la música. 4)- La inteligencia espacial se refiere a la capacidad para percibir y transformar el mundo visual-espacial.
  11. 11. (Modelo pedagógico tradicionalista) Proponía que el docente moldeara al alumno mediante la progresiva transmisión de la información y que el alumno sea una página en blanco cuya función es recibir y memorizar la información sin cuestionarla, ya que su aprendizaje se deriva del conocimiento y experiencia de su profesor. CORRIENTES MÁS DESTACADOS DE ESTILOS DE APRENDIZAJES
  12. 12. Modelo conductista Para el modelo conductista el estudiante debe adquirir los conocimientos, pero siempre guiado o conducido por un profesor.
  13. 13. Conductismo Parte de Pavlov como precursor pero otros muchos autores le dieron forma y más contenido. En esta corriente los tipos de aprendizaje surge cuando hay cambios de conducta observables.
  14. 14. Cognitivismo Para este modelo el aprendizaje parte de una codificación interna de la información que recibimos. La procesamos y reorganizamos para aprenderla. J. Piaget y A. Bandura son dos de sus grandes precursores.
  15. 15. Modelo constructivista Defiende que aprendemos de la interpretación que hacemos de la información, a causa de las experiencias que hemos vivido.
  16. 16. Referencias bibliográficas • Ospina, M. A. P., Salazar, L. I. D., & Meneses, J. S. C. (2013). Modelos de estilos de aprendizaje. • LÍDER INFORMATIVO EN INNOVACIÓN EDUCATIVA (2019). ¿Cómo aprendemos? Estos son los modelos y estilos de aprendizaje. • Los modelos de estilos de aprendizaje y las generaciones actuales (2013). Manual de Estilos de aprendizaje. • González, G. Timoteo.,Sapiencia Aprendiendo (2013). MODELOS DE APRENDIZAJE.

