Ramirez jimenez mariadelcarmen_m01s3ai6.pptx.lnk

ACTIVIDAD INTEGRADORA 3 CREAR UN RECURSO MULTIMEDIA ALUMNA: MARIA DEL CARMEN RAMIREZ JIMENEZ GRUPO: M1C3G15-173 ABRIL 2017
  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD INTEGRADORA 3 CREAR UN RECURSO MULTIMEDIA ALUMNA: MARIA DEL CARMEN RAMIREZ JIMENEZ GRUPO: M1C3G15-173 ABRIL 2017
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION La tecnología siempre ha sido parte importante en la vida del hombre, ya que desde nuestros antepasados el hombre a usado su inteligencia para crear tecnologías que nos permitan realizar mejor nuestras labores tanto a nivel personal, como profesional y escolar. Las necesidades en estos ámbitos han ido creciendo a tal manera que cada día se crean herramientas que hacen que nuestras labores mas accesibles.
  3. 3. LAS TIC EN LA CASA  La TIC en el hogar se han vuelto una necesidad ya que necesitamos de ellas para poder tener contacto con las personas o acceder a la información de lo que sucede día con día en nuestro alrededor por medio de un computador, televisor o por medio de un dispositivo móvil.
  4. 4. LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO EDUCATIVO  Las TIC en el ámbito educativo han permitido que tengamos un desarrollo significativo ya que ahora existen millones de sitios de consulta para cada tema los cuales nos empapan de información y esto hace que desarrollemos mejor nuestros sentidos ya que la forma dinámica con la que se manejan los temas hacen que nos mantengamos interesados e informados .
  5. 5. LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO LABORAL  Las TIC en un principio se crearon como herramientas que favorecieran el desarrollo de determinadas cosas, hoy por hoy determinar la forma de como se debe trabajar, estrategias comerciales, laborales y comerciales para que las empresas crezcan en cada una de las áreas en las que se desempeñan.
  6. 6.  http://www.ptolomeo.unam.mx:8080/xmlui/bitstrea m/handle/132.248.52.100/239/A4.pdf  https://educrea.cl/las-tics-en-el-ambito-educativo/  https://www.monografias.com/docs/Las-tic-en-el- ambito-laboral-P3Z4FNCMZ FUENTES CONSULTADAS

