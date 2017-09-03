Information Literacy and the Lifelong Learner (Part III) MIL 12/Media and Information Literacy 12 Instructor: Monette T. R...
Mark #1: The information – literate person views information as part of a larger social vision Where is the life we have l...
Data – Information – Knowledge – Wisdom (DIKW) Heirarchy • Data are raw facts. • Information is made up. • Knowledge is in...
DIKW vis-à-vis Critical Thinking
Information Literacy, Social Responsibility and FOI Information Literacy Social Responsibility
Information Literacy, Social Responsibility and FOI • Information literacy is the responsibility of the individual to soci...
Accountability – BIG WORD! • The quality or state of being accountable; especially : an obligation or willingness to accep...
False Advertisement • Consumer Act Title III, Chapter V, Article 110: “It shall be unlawful for any person to disseminate ...
Freedom of Information • Provides full public disclosure of all government records involving public interest and upholds t...
The ultimate goal of information literacy is not simply to gain more information but to gain the wisdom essential for maki...
Sources: • Campos, Patrick F. From Cave to Cloud. P. 148 – 154. • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMCOB19lIDM • https://en...
ZCHHS MIL 12 Information Literacy and the Lifelong Learner Part III

ZCHHS MIL 12 Information Literacy and the Lifelong Learner Part III

  1. 1. Information Literacy and the Lifelong Learner (Part III) MIL 12/Media and Information Literacy 12 Instructor: Monette T. Rosello Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
  2. 2. Mark #1: The information – literate person views information as part of a larger social vision Where is the life we have lost in living? Where is the wisdom we have lost in knowledge? Where is the knowledge we have lost in information? - The Rock, T.S. Elliot (1934)
  3. 3. Data – Information – Knowledge – Wisdom (DIKW) Heirarchy • Data are raw facts. • Information is made up. • Knowledge is information that is personally useful in guiding decisions and actions. • After “a process of reflection”, wisdom is gained when the purpose of knowledge as a social good is understood.
  4. 4. DIKW vis-à-vis Critical Thinking
  5. 5. Information Literacy, Social Responsibility and FOI Information Literacy Social Responsibility
  6. 6. Information Literacy, Social Responsibility and FOI • Information literacy is the responsibility of the individual to society. • Information literacy is a social good available to everyone. • Access to information and the capacity to generate new information is our ACCOUNTABILITY.
  7. 7. Accountability – BIG WORD! • The quality or state of being accountable; especially : an obligation or willingness to accept responsibility or to account for one's actions. • Where you have access to information and others have little or none, then you positively contribute to informing others and turning the community into an informed and learning community. • When you generate new information, you are expected to be ethical, just and humane.
  8. 8. False Advertisement • Consumer Act Title III, Chapter V, Article 110: “It shall be unlawful for any person to disseminate or to cause the dissemination of any false, deceptive or misleading advertisement by Philippine mail or in commerce by print, radio, television, outdoor advertisement or other medium for the purpose of inducing or which is likely to induce directly or indirectly the purchase of consumer products or services. An advertisement shall be false, deceptive or misleading if it is not in conformity with the provisions of this Act or if it is misleading in a material respect. In determining whether any advertisement is false, deceptive or misleading, there shall be taken into account, among other things, not only representations made or any combination thereof, but also the extent to which the advertisement fails to reveal material facts in the light of such representations, or materials with respect to consequences which may result from the use or application of consumer products or services to which the advertisement relates under the conditions prescribed in said advertisement, or under such conditions as are customary or usual.”
  9. 9. Freedom of Information • Provides full public disclosure of all government records involving public interest and upholds the constitutional of people to information on matters on public concern. • One of the most illuminating issues in examining the interrelatedness of structural checks-and-balances, information access, and social responsibility.
  10. 10. The ultimate goal of information literacy is not simply to gain more information but to gain the wisdom essential for making life worth living.
×