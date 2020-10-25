Sistema de informacion marwanbohssass

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Sistemas De Información Autor: Marwan Bohssass Catedra :Análisis y Diseño de Sistema
  2. 2. Sistema de información Un sistema de información es un conjunto de datos que interactúan entre sí con un fin común. Los sistemas de información ayudan a: información relevante para los procesos fundamentales y las particularidades de cada organización. Administrar Recolectar Recuperar Procesar Almacenar Distribuir Todo sistema de información se compone de una serie de recursos interconectados y en interacción.
  3. 3. Características Un sistema de información se caracteriza principalmente por la eficiencia que procesa los datos en relación al área de acción. Un sistema de información se destaca por su: Diseño Facilidad de uso Flexibilidad apoyo en toma de decisiones críticas mantenimiento automático de los registros mantener el anonimato en informaciones no relevantes Los sistemas de información se alimentan de:  Procesos y herramientas de estadística  Probabilidad  Inteligencia de negocio  Producción  Marketing
  4. 4. Tipos de Sistema de información Procesamiento de datos (TPS:Traditional processing system) nivel operativo, destinado a procesar grandes volúmenes de información alimentando grandes bases de datos. basados en el conocimiento (KWS: Knowledge working systems) nivel operativo, selecciona la mejor solución para el problema presentado. Administración y gerenciales (MIS: Management information systems) nivel administrativo, gestiona y elabora informes periódicos. Toma de decisiones (DSS: Decision support systems): nivel estratégico, se destaca por su diseño y inteligencia que permite una adecuada selección e implementación de proyectos. Ejecutivos (EIS: Executive information systems) nivel estratégico, sistema personalizado para cada ejecutivo para que pueda ver y analizar datos críticos.
  5. 5. Tipos de Sistema de información Sistemas funcionales relacionados con los procesos internos de la organización. forman la base de los sistemas de información para ejecutivos.Algunas de las más conocidas implementadas para las necesidades de cada área son: Sistema de información financiera (SIF) Sistema de información legislativa (SIL) Sistema de información de marketing (SIM) Sistema de información geográfica (SIG) Sistema de información para directivos (SDD) Sistema de información de recursos humanos (SIRH) Sistema de información de producción (SIP)
  6. 6. Mediante la implementación de los sistemas de información, logramos la mejora de la eficiencia y eficacia administrativa de una organización INTEGRACIÓN DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACIÓN EN LA ADMINISTRACIÓN Por lo tanto, la administración apropiada de los sistemas de información es un desafío importante para los gerentes. Así la función de los SI representa: Una fuente importante de información y respaldo importante para la toma de decisiones efectivas por parte de los gerentes. Un ingrediente importante para el desarrollo de productos y servicios competitivos que den a las organizaciones una ventaja estratégica en el mercado global. Una oportunidad profesional esencial, dinámica y retadora para millones de hombres y mujeres. Una colaboración importante para le eficiencia operacional, la productividad y la moral del empleado, y el servicio y satisfacción del cliente. Un área funcional principal dentro de la empresa, que es tan importante para el éxito empresarial como las funciones de contabilidad, finanzas, administración de operaciones, marketing, y administración de recursos humanos.
  7. 7. Aplicación en el campo de trabajo Finanzas Gestión Contable Ciencias Geografía Administración

