best business in 2022

It was talking about a new kind of digital money called “Bitcoin”. As I read it, I immediately realized what a potential breakthrough this new technology could be.
But of course I was skeptical. Unsure if it would really work in practice.
I decided to buy a few bitcoins just in case it was for real and would go on to become successful.