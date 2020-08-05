Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why are the military surveillance systems so important

Unlike civilian surveillance systems, military surveillance systems need cameras that have more advanced technology. Military surveillance cameras can produce much better results than their civilian counterparts. There are many types of applications for military cameras. But three applications are the most encountered, and every country needs the right equipment to ensure top-notch surveillance.

Why are the military surveillance systems so important

  1. 1. Why Are the Military Surveillance Systems So Important? Keywords: military surveillance cameras, military surveillance systems Applications Where Military Surveillance Cameras Are Mandatory! Unlike civilian surveillance systems, military surveillance systems need cameras that have more advanced technology. Military surveillance cameras can produce much better results than their civilian counterparts. There are many types of applications for military cameras. But three applications are the most encountered, and every country needs the right equipment to ensure top- notch surveillance. • Borderland security. Every country must have the best surveillance system to avoid any type of illegal activity at the borders. The climate around the globe can differ very much, and the system must also be adapted to this. The requirements for the surveillance system of every country is different, and you need to ensure that the cameras used in these systems are the most adapted ones to the requirements. The illumination of the area can also differ greatly. So, you may need to use low light cameras, or even thermal cameras to ensure very tight surveillance of the border.
  2. 2. • Homeland security. Another type of military application is the security of the homeland. Be it military bases or the surveillance of specific defensive areas, all of them require the best cameras on the market. Most of the time, these applications will not only need normal cameras. But they will also need cameras that offer higher visibility in different weather conditions. For example, low light cameras or thermal cameras are needed most of the time in these types of surveillance applications. They will allow you to keep an area under surveillance even during the night. As well as detecting suspects even if there are obstacles in the way. • Perimeter security. Any country will need systems that are customized for different types of perimeter security. These systems are also used by civilians for the surveillance of businesses. But the country will use them for more important purposes, and that is why they need to use the most advanced cameras for their systems. The best example for such applications is the prisons. Every country has prisons, and they need the most advanced surveillance systems to reduce the risk of any prison break happening. 3 Types of Military Surveillance Cameras! Depending on the needs of the applications, there are 3 types of military surveillance cameras from which you can choose from. Each one of them has different purposes, and you only need to choose the ones that cover the needs of your applications. If you do not make the right choice, then you will most likely spend more money than needed for lower performance. So, what are the three types of cameras? • Normal cameras. As the name implies, these cameras are similar to the human eye, and they can be used for situations and applications that only require normal visibility. For the use of these cameras alone, you need to ensure that the surveillance area is always illuminated, and the visibility is always good. The main difference between these cameras is the image quality that they can produce. You can find different cameras, starting from the standard ones to HD and 4K. You should choose between them depending on the purpose of the surveillance. • Low light cameras. These cameras are used in applications where the visibility is not enough for normal cameras. Keep in mind that you can also use a combined surveillance system that can use normal cameras during the day and low light cameras during the night. You will also be able to find these types of cameras that can provide 4k images. The top model can even provide the same image quality during the night or in spaces with low illumination. • Thermal cameras. If the light is lacking even for low light cameras, then your best alternative is to use thermal cameras. They can also be used in applications where obstacles can be a problem. There are three different types of thermal technologies, and each one of
  3. 3. them has a different purpose. They are the uncooled thermal technology, cooled thermal technology, and the advanced uncooled thermal technology. Benefits You Can Get from Using Military Surveillance Systems! Even if you do not need the systems for military purposes, but you can also get the benefits of using military surveillance systems. But you need to keep in mind that you are only allowed to use these cameras for defensive purposes only. This means that a non-military entity can’t use these cameras to gather information from a public place or from another person’s private propriety. The main benefits that you will get are: • Prevention. The first goal of any civilian surveillance system is to prevent any illegal activity from happening on your property. Using military cameras can be expensive, but the prevention potential offered by these cameras is much higher. How so? Well, these cameras can be easily seen, and they will deter potential illegal activity much better than other types of cameras. • Protection. Military systems can also be used to protect yourself and your business from harm. Not only will you be able to get a better grasp over the situation if any urgent situation appears. But the alarms can also be automated through the use of the cameras. And this will stop a large chunk of the harm caused by these situations. For example, the
  4. 4. more pressure can your system puts on the thieves, the less they will be able to steal, and the lesser your harm will be. • Defense. The last and the most important purpose of a surveillance system is to defend yourself and your interests. So, you can use the top-notch quality images from the military cameras to ensure that your defense in any situation is almost guaranteed. For example, in a thief case, by using the best cameras on the market, you will be able to provide the best quality images to the authorities. This will ensure that the thief is found as fast as possible and detained.

