Upon this Rock Lesson Twenty-one A Study in Baptist Doctrine Dr. Marvin McKenzie
I. DEFINITIONS • A. There is the view that no Rapture will occur. • B. Pre-Tribulation Rapture. • C. Mid-Tribulation Raptu...
II. HISTORY • A. The Earliest Christians Believed in the Pre- tribulation rapture • B. As the Catholic Church grew and too...
III. WHY I BELIEVE THE RAPTURE TAKES PLACE BEFORE THE TRIBULATION • A. First, because our judgment has already been dealt ...
Jan. 05, 2022
Upon This Rock Lesson 21 Pre Trib Rapture

This is the adult Sunday school lesson for Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup, Washington January 9, 2022.

For more resources from Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup and Pastor Marvin McKenzie, visit bbcpuyallup.org or marvinmckenzie.org.

This lesson covers the doctrine of the Rapture and why we preach that the rapture of the believers is pre-tribulation..

Upon This Rock Lesson 21 Pre Trib Rapture

  1. 1. Upon this Rock Lesson Twenty-one A Study in Baptist Doctrine Dr. Marvin McKenzie
  2. 2. I. DEFINITIONS • A. There is the view that no Rapture will occur. • B. Pre-Tribulation Rapture. • C. Mid-Tribulation Rapture. • D. Post Tribulation Rapture.
  3. 3. II. HISTORY • A. The Earliest Christians Believed in the Pre- tribulation rapture • B. As the Catholic Church grew and took root; it began to teach that the Bible was not to be taken literally, but spiritually. • C. Back in the late 1800's and Early 1900's two men, both Protestants, began to popularize the Pre-tribulation Rapture view. • D. However, in the last several years, there has been a popular movement by many fundamentalists towards the Mid-tribulation rapture view.
  4. 4. III. WHY I BELIEVE THE RAPTURE TAKES PLACE BEFORE THE TRIBULATION • A. First, because our judgment has already been dealt with on the cross. • B. What purpose is there for the rapture if not to rescue the Christian from Tribulation suffering? • C. The word church is not found anywhere in the book of Revelation after the Tribulation begins.

This is the adult Sunday school lesson for Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup, Washington January 9, 2022.

For more resources from Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup and Pastor Marvin McKenzie, visit bbcpuyallup.org or marvinmckenzie.org.

This lesson covers the doctrine of the Rapture and why we preach that the rapture of the believers is pre-tribulation.

×