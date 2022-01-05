Upon This Rock Lesson 21 Pre Trib Rapture

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
This is the adult Sunday school lesson for Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup, Washington January 9, 2022.
For more resources from Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup and Pastor Marvin McKenzie, visit bbcpuyallup.org or marvinmckenzie.org.
This lesson covers the doctrine of the Rapture and why we preach that the rapture of the believers is pre-tribulation..
Be the first to like this
This is the adult Sunday school lesson for Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup, Washington January 9, 2022. For more resources from Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup and Pastor Marvin McKenzie, visit bbcpuyallup.org or marvinmckenzie.org. This lesson covers the doctrine of the Rapture and why we preach that the rapture of the believers is pre-tribulation..
Total views
60
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0