14 Jude 1v8 Filthy Dreamers.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
14 Jude 1v8 Filthy Dreamers.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
This is the Sunday school lesson at Bible Baptist Church in Puyallup January 8, 2023.

The "certain men" of verse four are labelled here, "filthy dreamers."

find the message at this youtube link. http://www.youtube.com/c/MarvinMcKenzie

14 Jude 1v8 Filthy Dreamers.pptx

  1. 1. THE BOOK OF JUDE LESSON FOURTEEN – FILTHY DREAMERS
  2. 2. I. DEFILE THE FLESH • Right away I see the sensual inuendoes of the context: • But if we stop there, we miss the whole teaching of God’s Word AND we might be guilty of prematurely excusing ourselves.
  3. 3. II. DESPISE DOMINION • Governmental leadership • God’s Own Church
  4. 4. III. SPEAK EVIL OF DIGNITIES We’re only two Sundays into 2023 and I’ve already spoken with two pastors who are being viciously attacked in their churches.

