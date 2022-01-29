Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

02 Psalms 119 They That Walk in His Ways

Jan. 29, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Spiritual

This is the adult Sunday school lesson for Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup, Washington January 30, 2022.

For more resources from Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup and Pastor Marvin McKenzie, visit bbcpuyallup.org or marvinmckenzie.org.
This lesson is from Psalms 119:1-8

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

10 Upon This Rock, Priesthood of the Believer
10 Upon This Rock, Priesthood of the Believer
Marvin McKenzie
09 Upon this Rock, Autonomy of the Local Church
09 Upon this Rock, Autonomy of the Local Church
Marvin McKenzie
08 Upon This Rock, Bible Authority
08 Upon This Rock, Bible Authority
Marvin McKenzie
07 Upon This Rock, The Return of Christ
07 Upon This Rock, The Return of Christ
Marvin McKenzie
Upon This Rock 06 Doctrine of Salvation
Upon This Rock 06 Doctrine of Salvation
Marvin McKenzie
Upon This Rock 05 Anthropology
Upon This Rock 05 Anthropology
Marvin McKenzie
04 Upon This Rock The History of the Doctrine of the Holy Ghost
04 Upon This Rock The History of the Doctrine of the Holy Ghost
Marvin McKenzie
03 Upon This Rock God With Us
03 Upon This Rock God With Us
Marvin McKenzie
02 Upon This Rock - God
02 Upon This Rock - God
Marvin McKenzie
The Story of the KJV
The Story of the KJV
Marvin McKenzie
01 Upon This Rock The Bible
01 Upon This Rock The Bible
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 13:11-14 Finally
2 Corinthians 13:11-14 Finally
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 13:10 The Biblical Exercise of Power
2 Corinthians 13:10 The Biblical Exercise of Power
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 13:7-9 The Good Fight
2 Corinthians 13:7-9 The Good Fight
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 13:2-6 Proof of Christ
2 Corinthians 13:2-6 Proof of Christ
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 13:2 Foreshadow of Christ
2 Corinthians 13:2 Foreshadow of Christ
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 13:1 The Third Time
2 Corinthians 13:1 The Third Time
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:20-21 Not That Humble
2 Corinthians 12:20-21 Not That Humble
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:17-19 For Your Edifying
2 Corinthians 12:17-19 For Your Edifying
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:13-16 Context Context Context
2 Corinthians 12:13-16 Context Context Context
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:15 The More I Love
2 Corinthians 12:15 The More I Love
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:14 Not Yours But You
2 Corinthians 12:14 Not Yours But You
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:11-16 Forgive Me This Wrong
2 Corinthians 12:11-16 Forgive Me This Wrong
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:7-10 The Sufficiency of Grace
2 Corinthians 12:7-10 The Sufficiency of Grace
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:6 A Study in Glorying
2 Corinthians 12:6 A Study in Glorying
Marvin McKenzie
49 2 corinthians 12v1 5 i knew a man
49 2 corinthians 12v1 5 i knew a man
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 12:1-5 Boasting vs Glorying
2 Corinthians 12:1-5 Boasting vs Glorying
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:28-33 A Few Final Answers
2 Corinthians 11:28-33 A Few Final Answers
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:23-28 Prove It
2 Corinthians 11:23-28 Prove It
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:21-23 Let's Compare
2 Corinthians 11:21-23 Let's Compare
Marvin McKenzie
2 corinthians 11:16-20 Too Kind
2 corinthians 11:16-20 Too Kind
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:13-15 no wonder
2 Corinthians 11:13-15 no wonder
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:10-12 To Cut Off Occasion
2 Corinthians 11:10-12 To Cut Off Occasion
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:7-9 Was Paul a Robber?
2 Corinthians 11:7-9 Was Paul a Robber?
Marvin McKenzie
40 2 Corinthians 11v5-6 Three Bold Claims
40 2 Corinthians 11v5-6 Three Bold Claims
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:4 Top This
2 Corinthians 11:4 Top This
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 11:1-3 Simplicity in Christ
2 Corinthians 11:1-3 Simplicity in Christ
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 10:12-18 Who's Commending Whom?
2 Corinthians 10:12-18 Who's Commending Whom?
Marvin McKenzie
36 2 Corinthians 10:7-11 The Outward Appearance
36 2 Corinthians 10:7-11 The Outward Appearance
Marvin McKenzie
2 Corinthians 10:1-6 The Weapons of Our Warfare
2 Corinthians 10:1-6 The Weapons of Our Warfare
Marvin McKenzie

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(4.5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Confessions Of Saint Augustine Augustine of Hippo
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fasting for Ramadan: Notes from a Spiritual Practice Kazim Ali
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Wholehearted Faith Rachel Held Evans
(5/5)
Free
Living the Faery Life: A Guide to Connecting with the Magic, Power, and Joy of the Enchanted Realm Kac Young
(4.5/5)
Free
Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life Sarah Jakes Roberts
(5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Searching for the Messiah: Unlocking the Psalms of Solomon and Humanity's Quest for a Savior Barrie Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
Saved From Success: How God Can Free You from Culture's Distortion of Family, Work, and the Good Life Dale Partridge
(4.5/5)
Free

02 Psalms 119 They That Walk in His Ways

  1. 1. Psalms 119 LESSON TWO THEY THAT WALK IN HIS WAYS
  2. 2. I. ARE BLESSED We, who are Christians, will use the word “blessed” to mean, the generosity and favor of God. Really the word just means, “happy.” A person who walks with the Lord because He is the Lord, will be much happier in life than the person who walks with the Lord because he wants something from God.
  3. 3. II. ARE DIRECTED The idea of direction is to have things in order and arranged. I notice that this passage is a plea and not a declaration.
  4. 4. III. ARE NOT FORSAKEN Verse 5, “Lord direct my steps” Verse 6 will be true of me, “I am not ashamed” Verse 7 “I am able to learn His righteous judgments and to praise God” Verse 8 “God does not forsake us utterly.”

×