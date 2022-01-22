Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4

01 Psalms 119 Let Me Count the Ways

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Spiritual

This is the adult Sunday school lesson for Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup, Washington January 9, 2022.

For more resources from Bible Baptist Church of Puyallup and Pastor Marvin McKenzie, visit bbcpuyallup.org or marvinmckenzie.org.
This lesson introduces Psalms 119

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story Huda Fahmy
(4.5/5)
Free
Around the World on 50 Bucks: How I Left with Nothing and Returned a Rich Man Christopher Schacht
(4.5/5)
Free
Success from the Inside Out: Power to Rise from the Past to a Fulfilling Future Nona Jones
(4.5/5)
Free
All Along You Were Blooming: Thoughts for Boundless Living Morgan Harper Nichols
(4/5)
Free
How Yiddish Changed America and How America Changed Yiddish Restless Books, Inc.
(5/5)
Free
Heaven and Hell: A History of the Afterlife Bart D. Ehrman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Next Right Thing: A Simple, Soulful Practice for Making Life Decisions Emily P. Freeman
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Stay Human in a F*cked-Up World: Mindfulness Practices for Real Life Tim Desmond
(3/5)
Free
What Made Jesus Mad?: Rediscover the Blunt, Sarcastic, Passionate Savior of the Bible Dr. Tim Harlow
(4.5/5)
Free
Marriage Triggers: Exchanging Spouses' Angry Reactions for Gentle Biblical Responses Amber Lia
(4.5/5)
Free
I'm Possible: Jumping into Fear and Discovering a Life of Purpose Jeremy Cowart
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Living: Peace and Freedom in the Here and Now Thich Nhat Hanh
(4.5/5)
Free
The Rational Bible: Exodus Dennis Prager
(4/5)
Free
The Baggage Handler David Rawlings
(4.5/5)
Free
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts Gary Chapman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Screwtape Letters C. S. Lewis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happiness Becomes You Tina Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
Searching for the Messiah: Unlocking the Psalms of Solomon and Humanity's Quest for a Savior Barrie Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire: The Guide to Being Glorious You Jen Hatmaker
(4.5/5)
Free
The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today Shannon Bream
(4.5/5)
Free
Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life Kathie Lee Gifford
(4.5/5)
Free
The Barn at the End of the World: The Apprenticeship of a Quaker, Buddhist Shepherd Mary Rose O'Reilley
(4/5)
Free
Let Us Dream: The Path to a Better Future Pope Francis
(4/5)
Free
Fasting for Ramadan: Notes from a Spiritual Practice Kazim Ali
(4/5)
Free
Holy Envy: Finding God in the Faith of Others Barbara Brown Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Live in Grace, Walk in Love: A 365-Day Devotional Bob Goff
(4.5/5)
Free
A Love Letter Life: Pursue Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully Jeremy Roloff
(4.5/5)
Free
Miracles and Other Reasonable Things: A Story of Unlearning and Relearning God Sarah Bessey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Immoral Majority: Why Evangelicals Chose Political Power Over Christian Values Ben Howe
(4/5)
Free
Saved From Success: How God Can Free You from Culture's Distortion of Family, Work, and the Good Life Dale Partridge
(4.5/5)
Free

01 Psalms 119 Let Me Count the Ways

  1. 1. Psalms 119 LESSON ONE LET ME COUNT THE WAYS
  2. 2. I. QUESTIONS ABOUT THE WRITER There is nothing in the passage to give a definite answer. I think it is likely David.
  3. 3. II. QUESTIONS ABOUT WHEN IT WAS WRITTEN Who was the writer? To whom was he writing? What were the circumstances at the time of the writing? I see David perhaps beginning this as a young man and working on it for the better part of his life
  4. 4. III. QUESTIONS ABOUT THE STRUCTURE B. Each stanza contains eight lines. Each one of the eight lines in each stanza begin with the the same Hebrew letter. E. None of them are the same. There are one and seventy-five declarations about the Bible and not one of them are a repeat. F. How many ways can we praise God for His Word? It should be the meditation of your lifetime.

×