EJERCICIO #8 AEROPUERTO Marvin Jared AMALIA PATRICIA JIMENEZ DELGADO 2�J
ENUNCIADO #8: En un aeropuerto se registra de cada pasajero su nombre, edad, nacionalidad, numero de vuelo, c�digo de bole...
PRUEBA DEL DIAGRAMA #8:
Enunciado #8

enunciado

Enunciado #8

  1. 1. EJERCICIO #8 AEROPUERTO Marvin Jared AMALIA PATRICIA JIMENEZ DELGADO 2�J
  2. 2. ENUNCIADO #8: En un aeropuerto se registra de cada pasajero su nombre, edad, nacionalidad, numero de vuelo, c�digo de boleto. A su vez del avi�nse obtiene su numero de avi�n, cantidad de pasajeros y numero de piloto. Tambi�n del personal abordo se obtiene nombre, direcci�n, c�digo y edad. Un pasajero puede abordar un avi�n, uno o mas pasajeros pueden abordar un avi�n, un avi�n es pilotado por uno o mas pilotos y un piloto puede pilotar un avi�n.
  3. 3. PRUEBA DEL DIAGRAMA #8:

