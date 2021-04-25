Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Misfit in Love
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
In this fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna hopes her brother?s wedding will be the perfect start to her own...
Misfit in Love Author : S.K. Ali Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Salaam Reads / Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers Langu...
Best Books of the Month The Way Things Work Now by David Macaulay (Author)
Misfit in Love
MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to rea...
In this fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna hopes her brother?s wedding will be the perfect start to her own...
Misfit in Love Author : S.K. Ali Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Salaam Reads / Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers Langu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
13 views
Apr. 25, 2021

*Read & Download *Download ebook Misfit in Love *[PDF] Full Access

.
.
.
.
.
.
.
In this fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna hopes her brother?s wedding will be the perfect start to her own summer of love, but attractive new arrivals have her more confused than ever.Janna Yusuf is so excited for the weekend: her brother Muhammad?s getting married, and she?s reuniting with her mom, whom she?s missed the whole summer.And Nuah?s arriving for the weekend too.Sweet, constant Nuah.The last time she saw him, Janna wasn?t ready to reciprocate his feelings for her. But things are different now. She?s finished high school, ready for college?and ready for Nuah.It?s time for Janna?s (carefully planned) summer of love to begin?starting right at the wedding.But it wouldn?t be a wedding if everything went according to plan. Muhammad?s party choices aren?t in line with his fianc?e?s taste at all, Janna?s dad is acting strange, and her mom is spending more time with an old friend (and maybe love interest?) than Janna.And Nuah?s treating her differently.Just when .

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

*Read & Download *Download ebook Misfit in Love *[PDF] Full Access

  1. 1. Misfit in Love
  2. 2. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere.
  3. 3. In this fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna hopes her brother?s wedding will be the perfect start to her own summer of love, but attractive new arrivals have her more confused than ever.Janna Yusuf is so excited for the weekend: her brother Muhammad?s getting married, and she?s reuniting with her mom, whom she?s missed the whole summer.And Nuah?s arriving for the weekend too.Sweet, constant Nuah.The last time she saw him, Janna wasn?t ready to reciprocate his feelings for her. But things are different now. She?s finished high school, ready for college?and ready for Nuah.It?s time for Janna?s (carefully planned) summer of love to begin?starting right at the wedding.But it wouldn?t be a wedding if everything went according to plan. Muhammad?s party choices aren?t in line with his fianc?e?s taste at all, Janna?s dad is acting strange, and her mom is spending more time with an old friend (and maybe love interest?) than Janna.And Nuah?s treating her differently.Just when .
  4. 4. Misfit in Love Author : S.K. Ali Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Salaam Reads / Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers Language : eng ISBN-10 : 55710757 ISBN-13 : 9781534442757
  5. 5. Best Books of the Month The Way Things Work Now by David Macaulay (Author)
  6. 6. Misfit in Love
  7. 7. MEET YOUR NEXT FAVORITE BOOK Over 4.5 million eBooks ready to download now. Discover important books for all ages - to read this month and beyond. Read anytime, anywhere.
  8. 8. In this fun and fresh sequel to Saints and Misfits, Janna hopes her brother?s wedding will be the perfect start to her own summer of love, but attractive new arrivals have her more confused than ever.Janna Yusuf is so excited for the weekend: her brother Muhammad?s getting married, and she?s reuniting with her mom, whom she?s missed the whole summer.And Nuah?s arriving for the weekend too.Sweet, constant Nuah.The last time she saw him, Janna wasn?t ready to reciprocate his feelings for her. But things are different now. She?s finished high school, ready for college?and ready for Nuah.It?s time for Janna?s (carefully planned) summer of love to begin?starting right at the wedding.But it wouldn?t be a wedding if everything went according to plan. Muhammad?s party choices aren?t in line with his fianc?e?s taste at all, Janna?s dad is acting strange, and her mom is spending more time with an old friend (and maybe love interest?) than Janna.And Nuah?s treating her differently.Just when .
  9. 9. Misfit in Love Author : S.K. Ali Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Salaam Reads / Simon Schuster Books for Young Readers Language : eng ISBN-10 : 55710757 ISBN-13 : 9781534442757

×