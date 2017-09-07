Hs2k10 browser-snatchers-share

Hackspace 2K10 - 04 - 22
Introduction • Présentateur • Présentation • Laboratoire
• Exemple de laboratoire avec un serveur Web compromi et BeEF. • Deux exemples de laboratoire avec un serveur Web compromi...
Injection BeEFFureteur vulnérable Serveur web compromi <!-- PENTEST LAB ... pour windows seulement. --> <script language='...
Injection Meterpreter reverse_tcp (ou reverse_https) Serveur web compromi Fureteur/javascript activé Antivirus sans analys...
Injection Meterpreter VNC reverse_tcpFureteur/javascript activé Antivirus sans analyse temps réel (vulnérable) Serveur web...
#!/usr/bin/python import urllib2 import re import libmiddler as ml import libmiddler.api.header as header request_match = ...
Utilisation de SET, metasploit et meterpreter • Ingénierie sociale • Intrusion • Reconnaissance • Exploit des vulnérabilit...
Utilisation pratique du laboratoire (Preuves de concepts en entreprise) • Tester la sécurité des postes de travail • Teste...
Pour plus d'informations Martin Paquet Linkedin : martypacket
