Actividad de relfexion inicial 3.1

CONOCIMIENTOS DE CONCEPTOS LOGÍSTICOS PRESENTADO POR: MARTIN ELÍAS PORTO RODRÍGUEZ INSTRUCTOR: BORIS FOX CALVO GESTION LOG...
CONOCIMIENTOS DE CONCEPTOS LOGÍSTICOS • SUPPLY CHAIN - PROCESOS LOGÍSTICOS • CADENA DE ABASTECIMIENTO • TIPOS DE COSTEO • ...
• Suministro: ¿Cómo y de dónde obtenemos las materias primas? • Fabricación: Convertir dichas materias primas en productos...
TIPOS DE COSTEO DE LA CARGA COSTEO MARÍTIMO: Estos corresponden a aquellos que tienen una incidencia directa en la cadena,...
carga y los volúmenes regulares que pueda ofrecer el exportador. Igualmente dependen del puerto de salida. 2. Empaque y et...
6. Manipuleo La transferencia de los productos desde el local del exportador al del importador supone un cierto número de ...
la carga. Dentro de los aspectos a tener en cuenta en la cotización de fletes marítimos están el cargue y descargue del bu...
exportador debe conocer el arancel aplicable en el país de destino y los otros impuestos que puedan cobrarse; así mismo, d...
▪ Amortizaciones. ▪ Salarios de los conductores. ▪ Depreciación. Por otro lado, los costos variables tienden a ser altos, ...
En ellas se determina el coste de cada envío en base a un precio por kilogramo de peso tarifario. El peso tarifario es el ...
comisiones y otros que se originan por la obtención de préstamos ante entidades financieras. Tales intereses, comisiones y...
• Costos variables: Son aquellos costos totales que fluctúan en forma directa con los cambios en el nivel de producción, e...
prima, producción en proceso y producto terminado, reflejándola en el activo corriente y los costos de los artículos vendi...
• Costos irrelevantes: Son aquellos costos que permanecen inmutables sin importar el curso de acción elegido, en donde la ...
COSTOS OCULTOS Se entiende por costos ocultos aquellos gastos que no son productivos o estrictamente necesarios para el fu...
INFLACIÓN: El fenómeno de la inflación se define como un aumento sustancial, persistente y sostenido del nivel general de ...
no la pena invertir en ella. Otros agentes externos relevantes son: clientes, proveedores, posibles inversores, reguladore...
  1. 1. CONOCIMIENTOS DE CONCEPTOS LOGÍSTICOS PRESENTADO POR: MARTIN ELÍAS PORTO RODRÍGUEZ INSTRUCTOR: BORIS FOX CALVO GESTION LOGISTICA 1964659 CENTRO INTERNACIONAL NAUTICO, FLUVIAL Y PORTUARIO CARTAGENA DE INDIAS
  2. 2. CONOCIMIENTOS DE CONCEPTOS LOGÍSTICOS • SUPPLY CHAIN - PROCESOS LOGÍSTICOS • CADENA DE ABASTECIMIENTO • TIPOS DE COSTEO • ADMINISTRACIÓN POR CATEGORÍAS • COSTOS FINANCIEROS • COSTOS: TIPOS, POR ÁREAS Y OCULTOS. • INFLACIÓN • ANÁLISIS FINANCIERO SUPPLY CHAIN – PROCESOS LOGÍSTICOS: Supply Chain (SC) por “cadena de suministro” entendemos: los diferentes eslabones que se suceden en una compañía, que van desde las materias primas no procesadas hasta los productos terminados que llegan al consumidor final. La SC es el ciclo de vida de un producto o servicio, desde que se concibe hasta que se consume. Un subsistema dentro de la organización que engloba la planificación de las actividades de: suministro, fabricación y distribución de los productos. En definitiva, la cadena de suministro engloba la oferta y la demanda, dentro y fuera de la empresa. FASES DE LA CADENA DE SUMINISTRO (SUPPLY CHAIN) Durante los procesos que se dan en la cadena de suministro existen diversos eslabones (compras, suministro, gestión de existencias, transporte, mantenimiento). En ellos participan actores como: proveedores, fabricantes, distribuidores, mayoristas, detallistas y clientes o consumidores finales. Todos ellos trabajan codo con codo para que podamos disfrutar de un determinado producto o servicio. Pero ¿qué fases diferenciamos en la Cadena de Gestión de Suministro?
  3. 3. • Suministro: ¿Cómo y de dónde obtenemos las materias primas? • Fabricación: Convertir dichas materias primas en productos terminados. • Distribución: Trasladar el producto final hasta los comercios, factorías y lugares de venta para que pueda ser adquirido por el consumidor. La Cadena de Suministro está presente en cada fase del proceso de un producto o servicio, englobando todas las actividades de gestión y logística. Lo que para unos puede ser el producto final, para otros puede ser el producto intermedio o incluso la materia prima. CADENA DE ABASTECIMIENTO: El concepto de cadena de abastecimiento surge de la incapacidad de control del canal de flujo por parte de una sola compañía, esta pérdida de control es motivada principalmente por la “globalización de los mercados”. Este cambio del entorno hace que las organizaciones se vean obligadas a asumir el reto de la competencia a través de redes de empresas, redes a las que se les conoce con el nombre de cadenas de abastecimiento. Las cadenas de abastecimiento abarcan los procesos de negocio, de talento humano, los organizacionales, de infraestructura física, de tecnologías y plataformas de información, permitiendo el flujo continuo de los procesos de servicio y/o manufactura en pro de la creación de bienes y/o servicios con el objetivo de satisfacer las necesidades del consumidor final, obteniendo un beneficio global. La gestión de la cadena de abastecimiento es una práctica basada en la filosofía ganar/ganar, la cual consiste en la planificación, organización y el control de los flujos de la red de valor, entre los que se encuentran los flujos transaccionales, de productos y/o servicios, y de la información, los cuales son aplicados a los proveedores de mis proveedores, mis proveedores, los operadores de transportes, los centros de distribución, los vendedores y los consumidores finales.
  4. 4. TIPOS DE COSTEO DE LA CARGA COSTEO MARÍTIMO: Estos corresponden a aquellos que tienen una incidencia directa en la cadena, durante las interfaces país exportador – tránsito internacional – país importador. Hacen parte de ellos: empaque, embalaje, unitarización, documentación, manipuleos, transporte, seguros, almacenamiento, aduaneros bancarios y agentes. 1. Tarifas de transporte marítimo El transporte de productos debe realizarse en contenedores que almacenen el mismo producto bajo la premisa de la preservación de sus características fundamentales, de lo contrario, es posible que se vea afectada la calidad del mismo durante su desplazamiento. En la mayoría de los casos, el exportador contrata de manera exclusiva un contenedor para el transporte de sus productos y para el flete por la capacidad del mismo sin importar su contenido. El transporte es cobrado por el total del contenedor, independientemente del volumen de la carga que contiene. Debe tratar, dentro de los límites establecidos, de aprovechar al máximo la capacidad. El flete del transporte marítimo está compuesto por la tarifa básica más recargos. La tarifa básica se asigna a cada producto o grupo de productos y se liquida al peso o al volumen, la que más le convenga al naviero, dependiendo de la relación de estiba del producto. Para el transporte marítimo la relación de estiba (peso/volumen) está dada por 1 Ton equivale a 1m3 o 2.000 libras a 40 pies cúbicos. Otros recargos, tales como mercancías extrapesadas o extradimensionadas (superior a 5 toneladas por pieza y 12 metros de longitud) o gubernamentales. Cabe anotar, que los costos de los fletes y los recargos dependen de la naviera, el tipo de
  5. 5. carga y los volúmenes regulares que pueda ofrecer el exportador. Igualmente dependen del puerto de salida. 2. Empaque y etiquetado La estimación del costo de empaque y embalaje varía dependiendo de los requerimientos de cada tipo de producto, del medio de transporte a utilizar y del mercado de destino. Sin embargo, siempre se incurrirá en el costo del material (madera, tambores, barriles, cartón, papel, plásticos, pinturas, etiquetas, código de barras, sellos, marquillas, accesorios de amarre, grapas, zunchos, cintas, etc.) y de la mano de obra requerida para el empaque, marcado y embalaje del producto. 3. Documentación Este componente del costo incluye los gastos correspondientes a la documentación requerida tanto para la exportación (país de origen) como para la importación del producto (país destino) e incluye: facturas; documentos de embarque, que dependen del modo o modos de transporte a utilizar; formularios para declaraciones de exportación, de importación y de cambios; permisos o licencias y certificados fitosanitarios, de origen y de cantidad y calidad, entre otros. Se deben considerar tanto los costos como los tiempos necesarios para su obtención. 4. Unitarización Los principales costos de la unitarización corresponden al pallet (cuyo precio está relacionado con el material de fabricación y el tiempo de vida útil), materiales para cubrir o envolver la carga, tales como esquineros, zunchos, grapas y películas envolventes y mano de obra requerida para realizar dicha labor. En la contenedorización, se debe estimar el costo del contenedor o el valor del arrendamiento por el tiempo requerido para el traslado de las mercancías. Igualmente, se contempla el costo de los equipos (montacargas) y la mano de obra necesaria para el cargue y descargue. En el caso de productos del reino vegetal y animal es necesario tener en cuenta el carácter biológico de los productos hortofrutícolas y cárnicos dada su susceptibilidad a los microorganismos, es recomendable lavar y desinfectar el contenedor y las estibas, de tal forma que se garantice su inocuidad. Ello implica considerar costos adicionales. 5. Almacenaje en puerto de origen/destino, Aunque las tendencias en los negocios internacionales se orientan a evitar, en lo posible, el almacenamiento durante las fases anteriores al embarque y en las que preceden a la entrega de la carga en el destino final, es probable que se presenten situaciones que obliguen a almacenar el producto tales como: demoras en el cargue del buque o en la recolección del contenedor en el puerto destino, o trámites adicionales en el puerto. Estas situaciones incidirán en la tarifa por contenedor por mayores costos de generador y combustible durante el tiempo de conexión a las unidades eléctricas de ser el caso.
  6. 6. 6. Manipuleo La transferencia de los productos desde el local del exportador al del importador supone un cierto número de operaciones de manipuleo. En el país exportador se presenta manipuleo en el cargue del vehículo en la fábrica del exportador, cargue y descargue del vehículo desde la fábrica o desde una bodega intermedia hasta el sitio de embarque internacional, cargue del vehículo que transporta la carga hasta el punto de embarque internacional, costo de manipuleo en el punto de embarque. En operaciones de tránsito internacional se presenta manipuleo en los transbordos. En el país importador se presenta durante el descargue del vehículo que transporta la carga en el punto de desembarque internacional hasta las bodegas del cliente y durante los cargues y descargues en puntos o bodegas intermedias. 7. Transporte interno/internacional El primer flete que ha de costearse corresponde al transporte desde la zona de producción o acondicionamiento al puerto de embarque, el cual debe realizarse preferiblemente en camión o contenedor refrigerado. Para el análisis del transporte internacional deben analizarse cuantitativa y cualitativamente las características de todos los modos en los países por los cuales transita la carga (infraestructura, rutas terminales, centros de transferencias, legislación, fletes, recargos, descuentos, servicios disponibles, factor de estiba, documentación, normas y convenios internacionales, velocidad, competencia y complementariedad entre modos, etc.). Igualmente se deben considerar las características de cada una de las empresas transportadoras a evaluar, tales como: frecuencia del transporte, tiempo del viaje y tipo de carga que transporta el buque. La contratación del transporte internacional se hace a través de agentes de carga o agentes marítimos ( Freight Forwarders), el costo del flete depende de la línea marítima o aerolínea; las tarifas se cotizan en dólares. Las tarifas aéreas se calculan sobre la mayor dimensión entre peso bruto y volumen, denominado factor de estiba. En el caso de frutas y hortalizas, dado el tipo de embarque y embalaje, generalmente el flete se cobra sobre el volumen de
  7. 7. la carga. Dentro de los aspectos a tener en cuenta en la cotización de fletes marítimos están el cargue y descargue del buque. Para esto existen cuatro alternativas: LT: Términos de línea, en donde el armador es responsable de los costos de cargar y descargar la mercancía al/del barco en los puertos de embarque y desembarque, respectivamente, además del transporte entre ambos. FIO: Libre a bordo, en donde el cargue y descargue corre por cuenta del exportador o importador. FI: Libre a bordo, el porteador realiza el descargue en el puerto de destino y el cargue del producto debe realizarlo el exportador. FO: Libre en muelle, en donde el descargue del producto queda en manos del exportador. Para carga general los términos más utilizados son los de línea y por tanto el flete cobrado cubre el cargue y el descargue de la mercancía. 8. Seguro del local del exportador al puerto de embarque En el caso de productos perecederos, los cuales se denominan vivos, debido a su alta susceptibilidad al deterioro, las compañías de seguros, por lo general aplican un alto factor de riesgo a la prima del seguro por no contar con certificaciones sobre el estado y manejo de la mercancía. Se debe tener en cuenta que el seguro lleva implícita la responsabilidad de un transportador y no cubre los eventos pre y post transporte. 9. Costos Aduaneros Se refieren al cobro de derechos de aduana. Las barreras arancelarias o tarifas aduaneras (ad-valorem, suma fija o alguna combinación de ambas) se aplican a los productos de importación. Sin embargo, algunos países en desarrollo aplican esporádicamente algunos impuestos a las exportaciones. En Panamá, las exportaciones en su mayoría están exentas del pago de impuestos aduaneros a excepción de la chatarra y el banano. Para el cálculo de los costos aduaneros, el
  8. 8. exportador debe conocer el arancel aplicable en el país de destino y los otros impuestos que puedan cobrarse; así mismo, debe saber si a los productos panameños les ha sido otorgada alguna preferencia arancelaria producto de un acuerdo bilateral de libre comercio. 10. Costos Bancarios Lo constituyen los honorarios, comisiones, trámites y formularios, además de las comisiones de reintegro. Cada banco tiene sus propias decisiones sobre el cobro de las comisiones, las cuales se basan, generalmente, en un porcentaje sobre el valor de la transacción y se encuentran entre el 0.25% y el 2.0%. 11. Agentes Entre los agentes que intervienen en una operación de distribución física se encuentran los Operadores de distribución física se encuentran los Operadores de Transporte Multimodal (OTM), agentes de carga aérea, agentes marítimos, agentes portuarios, agentes de aduana, comisionistas de transporte, agentes de seguros y operadores logísticos. De acuerdo con las características de su actividad, cada agente cobra una comisión. Para efectos del cálculo del costo de los agentes en este artículo sólo se tienen en cuenta los honorarios. Los cargos por otros servicios prestados, tales como, derechos de aduna, fletes, etc., son contabilizados en el componente correspondiente de costo de la Distribución Física Internacional. Es importante prever que se deberá contratar varios agentes, dependiendo del término de negociación acordado, en especial un agente de carga (para contratar el transporte) y un agente de aduana para realizar la declaración fiscal de salida. COSTEO TERRETSRE: El “inland” es el transporte interior terrestre de la mercancía en camión o ferrocarril desde el almacén del exportador al puerto de origen (transporte interior en origen) o desde el puerto de destino al almacén del importador (transporte interior en destino). ¿Qué costes tiene este servicio? ¿Cómo calcular un flete?... En la entrada de hoy intentaremos resolver las dudas económicas sobre el transporte terrestre. Los costes del transporte terrestre se pueden agrupar en fijos y variables. Sus costos fijos son los menores de cualquier medio de transporte, dado que no son propietarios de las vías por las que operan; entre sus costos fijos más representativos se tienen los siguientes: ▪ Seguros.
  9. 9. ▪ Amortizaciones. ▪ Salarios de los conductores. ▪ Depreciación. Por otro lado, los costos variables tienden a ser altos, dado a que la construcción y el mantenimiento de las vías de tránsito se cobran a los usuarios en forma de impuestos de combustible, peaje e impuestos por la relación de peso kilometraje; Los costos variables en el transporte terrestre deben calcularse por kilómetro recorrido, entre sus costos variables más significativos se encuentran los siguientes: ▪ Gasolina. ▪ Aceite. ▪ Llantas. ▪ Peajes. Los usuarios deben exigir de los transportadores por carretera cotizaciones que contemplen los siguientes aspectos: ▪ Valor de la tarifa por unidad de carga. ▪ Tipo de vehículo que se utilizará. ▪ Seguro que aplica. ▪ Recargos por manejos adicionales y/o stand by. ▪ Tiempo de tránsito. ▪ Condiciones de seguridad y control de trazabilidad. ▪ Condiciones de pago y documentos exigibles. COSTEO AEREO: Los costes y tarifas de una operación de transporte aéreo deben asignarse a vendedor o comprador en función del incoterm aplicado a la operación: EXW, FCA, CPT, CIP, DAT, DAP O DDP. Estos costes nos van a venir, una vez solicitado su presupuesto y aceptado en el Air Waybill y la factura posterior del agente de carga y se asocian básicamente a dos aspectos de la operación: el flete aéreo y los costes previos o posteriores al transporte aéreo. 1. El flete aéreo Transporte aéreo entre aeropuertos) se determina en base a las “The Air Cargo Tariff” (TACT), es decir, las Tarifas de Carga Aérea publicadas trimestralmente por la IATA. Existen distintos tipos de tarifa y su cálculo es diferente en función de cada tipo (Mínima, Normal. General por cantidad, Básica, Corates, de clase, por ULD, etc.).
  10. 10. En ellas se determina el coste de cada envío en base a un precio por kilogramo de peso tarifario. El peso tarifario es el mayor entre el peso en báscula y el peso de volumen (relación de equivalencia entre 1 metro y 167 kg). A modo de ejemplo en la web de DHL http://www.dhl.es/es/herramientas/peso_volumetrico_express.html existe un convertidor automático. Al flete aéreo deben sumarse, en su caso, conceptos como el coste de expedición del Air Waybill y los recargos del flete aéreo por aspectos como combustible, etc. 2. Los costes previos o posteriores. En función del incoterm se puede acordar con el agente la gestión de otras operaciones, entre otras, las siguientes: - Transporte previo hasta aeropuerto. - Despachos de exportación o importación. - Gestiones documentales (certificados). - Cargo por valor. - Recargo por mercancías peligrosas, etc. ADMINISTRACIÓN POR CATEGORÍAS: Administración por categorías es un proceso compartido entre fabricantes y detallistas que evalúa y administra categorías de producto como unidades individuales de negocio sobre una base de presentación por presentación, que se enfoca en dar mayor valor al consumidor y desarrollar estrategias dirigidas a un crecimiento rentable de la categoría. Prácticamente cualquier persona involucrada en la industria de productos de consumo está familiarizada con el concepto de administración por categorías. Y es que de este tema se ha escrito y hablado mucho. Incluso, es una realidad que más de una cadena detallista en nuestro país ha integrado administración por categorías como un proceso estratégico de su negocio y lo ha establecido como un método conjunto de trabajo con algunos de sus principales proveedores. Sin embargo, también es un hecho que no todas las compañías practican este proceso, y las que lo hacen se encuentran en diferentes niveles de implantación y entendimiento sobre el qué y cómo establecer la administración por categorías. En realidad, esto no es extraño, porque la administración por categorías significa un cambio importante y fundamental en el estilo tradicional de hacer negocios en el comercio detallista, empezando por la forma y el fondo en que se basan las relaciones entre la cadena y sus proveedores. COSTOS FINANCIEROS: Se denomina costo financiero al conjunto de desembolsos en términos de unidades monetarias por concepto de intereses,
  11. 11. comisiones y otros que se originan por la obtención de préstamos ante entidades financieras. Tales intereses, comisiones y otros deben formar parte del costo del bien hasta el día anterior a la puesta en marcha del mismo, posterior a esa fecha los intereses representan gastos. COSTOS: TIPOS, POR ÁREAS Y OCULTOS: La clasificación de los costos, es la información requerida para la administración, para evaluar y controlar los costos de los procesos productivos, donde la gerencia tomará las herramientas necesaria para la toma de decisiones, se mencionarán algunos criterios que se toman en cuenta en sus funciones o actividades de los costos: COSTOS POR ÁREAS a. De acuerdo con la función en que se incurren: • Costos de producción: Es el proceso de transformar la materia prima en productos terminados: materia prima directa (costo de los materiales integrados al producto), mano de obra directa (que interviene directamente en la transformación del producto) y costos indirectos de fabricación (intervienen en la transformación del producto, con excepción de la materia prima directa y la mano de obra directa). • Gastos de venta o distribución: Son erogaciones en que se incurren en el área de mercadeo que se encarga de llevar el producto desde la empresa hasta el último consumidor. • Gastos de administración: Son erogaciones que se originan en el área administrativa. b. Con relación a su comportamiento al volumen de actividad: • Costos fijos: Son aquellos costos que permanecen constante ante cambios en el nivel de actividad, en períodos de corto a mediano plazo, son, independientes del volumen de producción (alquiler de la planta industrial, depreciación de la maquinaría, remuneración del gerente de producción y otros). Existen dos categorías: I. Costos fijos discrecionales: Son costos susceptibles de ser modificados (Salarios, alquileres). II. Costos fijos comprometidos: Son costos que no aceptan modificaciones, son los llamados costos sumergidos (Depreciación de la maquinaria).
  12. 12. • Costos variables: Son aquellos costos totales que fluctúan en forma directa con los cambios en el nivel de producción, en donde los costos aumentan o disminuyen proporcionalmente con relación al volumen de las cantidades producidas. (Materiales, energía, comisiones por ventas y otros). • Costos semi-variables o semifijo: Son costos que determinados tramos de la producción operan como fijos, mientras que en otros varían y, generalmente en forma de modificaciones (Pasar de un supervisor a dos supervisores); o que están integrados por una parte fija y una variable (servicios públicos, energía, teléfonos suministro de agua, y otros). c. De acuerdo a su identificación con alguna unidad de costeo: • Costos directos: Son los que se identifican plenamente con la actividad en áreas específicas y se pueden relacionar o imputar, independientemente del volumen de actividad, a un producto o departamento determinado. Los que física y económicamente pueden identificarse con algún trabajo o centro de costos (Materia prima directa, mano de obra directa, consumidos por un trabajo determinado). • Costos indirectos: Son los que no se identifican plenamente con la actividad productiva y no se vinculan o imputan a ninguna unidad de costeo en particular, sino sólo parcialmente mediante su distribución entre los que han utilizado del mismo (Costos indirectos de fabricación: sueldo del gerente de planta, alquileres, energía y otros). d. De acuerdo con el tiempo en que fueron calculados: • Costos históricos: Son aquellos que se obtienen después que el producto o articulo ha sido elaborado o incurrieron en un determinado período. • Costos predeterminados: Son aquellos que se calculan antes de fabricarse el producto, en donde se estiman con bases estadísticas y se utilizan para elaborar los presupuestos, y se dividen en Costos estimados y costos estándar. e. De acuerdo con el tiempo en que se cargan o se enfrentan a los ingresos: • Costos del período: Se identifican con los intervalos de tiempo y no con los productos o servicios elaborados se relaciona directamente con las operaciones de distribución y administración, en donde se llevan al estado de resultado en el periodo en que se incurre en el renglón de gastos de operación. • Costos del producto: Son aquellos costos que están relacionados con la actividad de producción, se llevan contra los ingresos únicamente cuando han contribuido a generarlos en forma directa, sin importar el tipo de venta (a crédito o al contado). Los costos que no contribuyeron a generar ingresos en un período determinado, quedarán como inventarios tales como: Inventario de materia
  13. 13. prima, producción en proceso y producto terminado, reflejándola en el activo corriente y los costos de los artículos vendidos se reflejaran en el estado de resultado a medida que los productos elaborados se vendan. f. Según el grado de controlabilidad que ocurren en los costos: • Costos controlables: Son aquellas decisiones que permiten su dominio o gobierno por parte de un responsable (nivel de producción, sueldos de los gerentes de ventas, sueldo de la secretaria para su jefe inmediato y otros.) Es decir, una persona, a determinado nivel, tiene autoridad para realizarlos o no. • No controlables: Son aquellas decisiones que no tienen autoridad sobre los costos en que ese incurre y no existe la posibilidad de su manejo por parte de un nivel de responsabilidad determinado (costo del empleado, depreciación del equipo de la planta, el costo de la depreciación fue tomada por la alta gerencia). La controlabilidad se establece en orden a las atribuciones del responsable. A mayor nivel jerárquico existe un mayor grado de variables bajo su control. Los costos controlables no son necesariamente iguales a los costos directos. Estos costos son los fundamentos para diseñar contabilidades por áreas de responsabilidad o cualquier otro sistema de control administrativo. g. Según su cómputo de actividad financiera: • Costo contable: Es la asignación de las erogaciones que demanda la producción de un producto elaborado tales como: Materia prima directa, mano de obra directa y costos indirectos de fabricación. • Costo económico: Es aquella que se computa o registra todos los factores utilizados. se registra otras partidas que si bien no tienen erogación, sí son insumos o esfuerzos que tienen un valor económico por su intervención en el proceso: El valor del inmueble propio, la retribución del empresario y el interés del patrimonio neto propio. No significan gastos periódicos, sí son ingresos medidos en términos de costo de oportunidad. El costo es unidad de medición de esfuerzo de los factores de la producción destinados a satisfacer las necesidades humanas y generar ingresos para la entidad. h. De acuerdo con la importancia sobre la toma de decisiones: • Costos relevantes: Son aquellos que cambian o modifican de acuerdo con la opción que se adopte, también se los conoce como costos diferenciales, por ejemplo: Cuando se produce la demanda de un pedido especial existiendo capacidad ociosa. En este caso, la depreciación del edificio permanece constante, por lo tanto, es un elemento relevante por la administración para tomar la decisión.
  14. 14. • Costos irrelevantes: Son aquellos costos que permanecen inmutables sin importar el curso de acción elegido, en donde la administración no toma en cuantas aquellas erogaciones que pueda incidir al comportamiento de los costos del producto. i. De acuerdo con el tipo de costo sacrificado incurrido: • Costos Desembolsables: son aquella erogaciones que Implicaron una salida de efectivo, por lo cual pueden registrarse en la información generada por la contabilidad. • Costos de oportunidad: Son erogaciones que se origina al tomar una determinada decisión, la cual provoca la renuncia a otro tipo de opción. El costo de oportunidad representa utilidades que se derivan de opciones que fueron rechazadas al tomar una decisión, por lo que nunca aparecerán registradas en los libros de contabilidad por no ser tomadas en cuentas en la última decisión del costo oportuno. j. De acuerdo con el cambio originado por un aumento o disminución en la actividad: • Costos diferenciales: Son aquellos costos que aumentan o disminuyen en el costo total del costeo del producto, o el cambio en cualquier elemento del costo de producción, en donde están sujeto a una variación en la operación de la empresa según su actividad económica, clasificándola de la siguiente manera: I. Costos decrementales: son generados por las disminuciones o reducciones en el volumen de costos operación o de producción. II. Costos incrementales: Cuando existe las variaciones en los costos que son ocasionados por un aumento en las actividades de producción u operaciones de la empresa. • Costos sumergidos: son aquellos costos que independientemente, de acuerdo al curso de acción que se tomen o sean elegidos, no se verán alterados. ya que estos no necesitan cambios o modificaciones, por ser un costo real o históricos. k. De acuerdo con su relación a una disminución de actividades: • Costos evitables: Son aquellos que se identificables con un producto o departamento de producción, de tal forma que si se elimina el producto o departamento, en donde la materia prima será eliminada en el mercado en las fabricaciones de bienes. • Costos inevitables: Son aquellos costos que no se suprimen, aunque el departamento o producto sea eliminado de la empresa, en este caso sería el departamento de ensamble, pero el sueldo del supervisor, del gerente de producción, en estos casos no tendrá variaciones.
  15. 15. COSTOS OCULTOS Se entiende por costos ocultos aquellos gastos que no son productivos o estrictamente necesarios para el funcionamiento de la empresa y que suelen pasar desapercibidos para los sistemas contables y la cuenta de resultados. Los ejemplos, que son diversos y afectan a todas las áreas, reconocen diferentes orígenes. Los costes ocultos son señal de ineficiencia que acaba provocando un gasto innecesario por dejadez, poca planificación o mal uso de los recursos. Por ejemplo: I. Energía y consumibles: gasto excesivo de electricidad, agua, combustible, papel, materias primas, etc. II. Obsolescencia: uso de equipos antiguos, propensos a averías y poco funcionales. III. Inventario: no optimizar el stock provoca exceso o defecto de mercancía. En el primer caso, se elevan los gastos de almacenamiento y el riesgo de rotura o deterioro. En el segundo, se puede perder un cliente por no atenderle a tiempo. IV. Falta de previsión: lo que no se controla no se puede corregir y cuando falla llegan las prisas. El descontrol en la liquidez es de lo más serio y las urgencias para conseguir efectivo generan decisiones precipitadas y un aumento de la deuda y los costes financieros. V. Pérdida o robo de material: Es importante tener asegurado el material o inmobiliario ante situaciones desagradables. Y ser consciente de la importancia de tenerlo localizado en todo momento. VI. Rotura: Todo tiende a romperse, más tarde o más temprano, y muchas veces cuando más lo necesitamos. Hay que estar preparado para cubrir el coste de estas situaciones.
  16. 16. INFLACIÓN: El fenómeno de la inflación se define como un aumento sustancial, persistente y sostenido del nivel general de precios a través del tiempo. Vamos a dejar un poco la simpleza conceptual para explicar cómo este fenómeno puede llegar a producir resultados muy dañinos para la economía en general y el desarrollo de un país. Existen algunos razonamientos según los cuales la inflación tiene cierta capacidad para promover el crecimiento económico, básicamente, en aquellas economías que muestran bajos niveles de ingresos y, por tanto, una baja capacidad para generar ahorro que permita financiar inversiones, incrementar el empleo y, en general, la actividad productiva. Estos razonamientos llegan a considerar que las autoridades económicas, utilizando su capacidad para crear dinero, pueden aumentarlo, aun haciendo crecer los precios, con la esperanza de que ello traiga mayor crecimiento económico, siempre que el aumento del dinero se destine a estimular la inversión. Los autores de tales planteamientos suponen que el sistema económico tiene suficiente flexibilidad de respuesta, y así, lo que en un principio es exceso de dinero para financiar el sector productivo, se compensa cuando la inversión dé frutos, porque hay una mayor capacidad de oferta de la economía y esta lleva, finalmente, a un ajuste y estabilidad de los precios en el mediano y largo plazo. ANÁLISIS FINANCIERO: El análisis financiero es el estudio e interpretación de la información contable de una empresa u organización con el fin de diagnosticar su situación actual y proyectar su desenvolvimiento futuro. El análisis financiero consiste en una serie de técnicas y procedimientos (como estudios de ratios financieros, indicadores y otras técnicas) que permiten analizar la información contable de la empresa de modo de obtener una visión objetiva acerca de su situación actual y cómo se espera que esta evolucione en el futuro. OBJETIVO DEL ANÁLISIS FINANCIERO El objetivo del análisis financiero es obtener un diagnóstico que permita que los agentes económicos interesados o relacionados con la organización, tomen las decisiones más acertadas. El uso del análisis financiero dependerá de la posición o perspectiva en la que se encuentre el agente económico en cuestión. Considerando lo anterior podemos dividir a los agentes en dos grupos: • Internos: Los administradores de la empresa utilizan el análisis financiero con el fin de mejorar la gestión de la empresa, corregir desequilibrios, prevenir riesgos o aprovechar oportunidades. Un buen análisis financiero es clave para poder planificar, corregir y gestionar. • Externos: Los agentes externos utilizan el análisis financiero para conocer la situación actual de la empresa y su posible tendencia futura. Así, por ejemplo, para un inversor es un importante conocer el estado de una empresa para ver si vale o
  17. 17. no la pena invertir en ella. Otros agentes externos relevantes son: clientes, proveedores, posibles inversores, reguladores, autoridades fiscales, etc. ¿CÓMO SE REALIZA EL ANÁLISIS FINANCIERO? El análisis financiero se realiza a través de la observación de los datos contables de la empresa (principalmente Estados Financieros de un determinado período), ratios, índices y otros indicadores junto con información adicional principalmente relacionada con contexto económico y competitivo en el que se desenvuelve la organización. Existen tres conceptos básicos sobre los cuales se debe informar: • Rentabilidad: Se observan las cuentas relacionadas con ingresos, costos y resultados. Se trata de determinar no sólo su valor, sino que también su composición, calidad, evolución y proyección. • Liquidez: Esto es, la capacidad de hacer frente a sus necesidades de recursos y de cumplir con sus deudas de corto plazo. Acá se observan variables como: endeudamiento, activo circulante, periodo de maduración, rotación, etc. • Solvencia: Se refiere a su capacidad de cumplir con las deudas de largo plazo y también poder invertir para crecer en el futuro. En este caso observamos variables como: endeudamiento a largo plazo, patrimonio, fuentes de financiación, etc. MÉTODOS DE ANÁLISIS FINANCIERO Existen dos métodos de acuerdo a como se estructura el análisis: • Vertical: se analizan los Estados Financieros de un solo período • Horizontal: se estudian los Estados Financieros de más de un período y/o más de una empresa.

