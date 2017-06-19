Erklärvideo vs. Imagefilm

MartinaHautau©2014 ErklärVideos! Bewegtbilder, die bewegen!

Fakten zu Videos gesteigerte Popularität gesteigerte Gehirnreizung verbesserte Konversationsrate

Fakten zu Videos 60 Sekunden Film = 1,8 Millionen Wörter
Erklävideo versus Imagefilm Erklärvideos steigern die Erinnerung an das Geschehene bis zu 80%
0 2 8 Geschichten erzählen Zahlensymbolik nach der Geisselhart-Methode
Geschichten erzählen
aus Bildern 0 ….werden Geschichten Aus einem Ei schlüpfte…
aus Bildern 2….werden Geschichten … ein Schwan. Er wusste, er hat nur wenig…
aus Bildern 8….werden Geschichten … Zeit, sich seine Wünsche zu erfüllen!
aus Bildern ….werden Geschichten
0 2 8 Geschichten erzählen Zahlensymbolik nach der Geisselhart-Methode
Die Kraft des Erklärvideos Bewegtbilder garantieren Aufmerksamkeit!
Die Kraft des Erklärvideos Komplexes kinderleicht erklärt
Die Kraft des Erklärvideos in Sekundenschnelle überzeugt
Die Kraft des Erklärvideos unterhaltsame Informationen
Die Kraft des Erklärvideos emotional
Die Kraft des Erklärvideos auch ohne Worte, verstehen
…bis zu 3x mehr geteilt Die Empfehlungsfreudigkeit liegt bei 54%! Erklävideo versus Imagefilm
…bis zu 40% mehr Kauflust Erklävideo versus Imagefilm
Google 90.6% Bing 3.1% Yahoo** 1.3% T-Online* 1.1% Ask.com 0.8% AOL Suche* 0.7% Search.com 0.7% Web.de* 0.7% gmx.net* 0.6% Conduit* 0.3% GoogleGalaxy
in 7 Tagen auf Platz 7 GoogleGalaxy
GoogleGalaxy
Erklärungsbedarf Analyse der Zielgruppe Kernbotschaft
20 Sekunden vom Problem zur Lösung!
StorySteps Menschen Drama Kontraste Emotionen Humor
Bausteine des Erklärvideos Ein Bild sagt mehr als 1000 Worte
Bausteine des Erklärvideos Musik, die berührt
Bausteine des Erklärvideos …weibliche Stimme, erinnert an Kindertage!
Zusammengefasst Erklärvideos steigern: Likes & Shares, schaffen Aufmerksam- keit, Backlinksund ein höheres Google/ Youtube-Ranking
Ich erzähle gerne Ihre Geschichte!
Erklärvideo vs. Imagefilm

