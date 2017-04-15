REDES SOCIALES ACTIVIDAD N° 7 • CANDELA LENCINAS • MARTINA CARRIZO TECNOLOGÍAS APLICADAS UTN – FRM Profesora: ANDREA CATTA...
¿QUÉ ES UN COMMUNITY MANAGER? Es el profesional responsable de construir, gestionar y administrar la comunidad online que ...
¿QUÉ ES FACEBOOK? Es una red social gratuita donde las personas se conectan y gestionan su propio espacio personal, para c...
¿QUÉ ES UNA FAN PAGE? Es una herramienta de Facebook también llamadas página de seguidores. Es un lugar en internet donde ...
LINKEDIN Es una red social orientada al segmento laboral. Nos permite colocar nuestra historia laboral, luego actualizarla...
¿QUÉ ES TWITTER? Es una red social que se diferencia de las demás por los límites de caracteres (140 caracteres) que tiene...
TWITTER ORIENTADO A EMPRESAS Para esto se utilizan las Lead Generation Cards, que están enfocadas a negocios y empresas qu...
¿QUÉ ES HASHTAG? Son una palabra o serie de palabras precedidas por el símbolo numeral (#), que sirvan como una herramient...
FAN PAGE DE HOTELES Y AGENCIASPARK HYATT MENDOZA
MARRIOT HOTEL
RISPOLI TEENS
TRAVEL ROCK
PARK HYATT MENDOZA: Es una pagina bastante completa y bien diseñada, contiene una breve introducción del hotel, e incluye ...
Park Hyatt sí tiene cuenta de twitter. Posee 4322 seguidores, y sigue a 835 usuarios. Principalmente publican contenido so...
Marriott Hotels en su twitter cuenta con 252,000 seguidores. Publican todo lo relacionado con las cadenas de hoteles en cu...
Rispoli Teens también tiene cuenta de twitter pero no publica contenido desde mayo de 2016. Publicaba fotos de los viajes,...
Travel Rock en su twitter publica fotos con imágenes de los viajes, con frases motivadoras y con frases típicas de los egr...
MI PERFIL DE LINKEDIN
Actividad 7 martina carrizo

  1. 1. REDES SOCIALES ACTIVIDAD N° 7 • CANDELA LENCINAS • MARTINA CARRIZO TECNOLOGÍAS APLICADAS UTN – FRM Profesora: ANDREA CATTANEO
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN COMMUNITY MANAGER? Es el profesional responsable de construir, gestionar y administrar la comunidad online que tiene una marca en Internet, creando y manteniendo relaciones estables y duraderas con sus clientes, sus fans y cualquier usuario interesado en la marca. La principal función que desarrolla es la creación de contenido atractivo y de calidad. Además de encargarse de las redes sociales, también tiene a su cargo el blog corporativo de la empresa. Tiene que decidir cuál es la mejor hora para publicar el contenido, tiene que monitorizar todas las publicaciones y novedades del sector de su empresa, y sigue y evalúa sus propias publicaciones, analizando la aceptación por parte de los usuarios. Es fundamental que el Community Manager conozca al público objetivo, ya que así puede plantear estrategias y determinar cuáles son las acciones con las que tendrá mayor éxito entre dicho público.
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES FACEBOOK? Es una red social gratuita donde las personas se conectan y gestionan su propio espacio personal, para comunicarse, compartir fotos, estados de ánimo, crear eventos, compartir videos entre otros. Su principal función es compartir información, impresiones y recursos con gente conocida, como amigos y familiares, aunque se puede conocer gente nueva y hasta crear un espacio entre un negocio y sus clientes.
  4. 4. ¿QUÉ ES UNA FAN PAGE? Es una herramienta de Facebook también llamadas página de seguidores. Es un lugar en internet donde la gente se une para realizar sus intereses, emprender algún negocio, revisar cosas de su agrado, etc. La clave es estar siempre en contacto con los usuarios de la página, subiéndoles fotos, nueva información acerca de sus servicios, e interactuar con otros.
  5. 5. LINKEDIN Es una red social orientada al segmento laboral. Nos permite colocar nuestra historia laboral, luego actualizarla, pedir recomendaciones a empresas en donde hemos trabajado cuando queremos presentarnos a un trabajo nuevo. Principalmente, es nuestra Carta de presentación para posibles entrevistas, ya que muchas empresas, al reclutar, están permanentemente buscando perfiles en esta red. Se ha convertido en el mayor sitio web de referencia para mantener un curriculum vitae online.
  6. 6. ¿QUÉ ES TWITTER? Es una red social que se diferencia de las demás por los límites de caracteres (140 caracteres) que tiene para dejar el mensaje. Estos mensajes son llamados tweets, y aparecen en el inicio de los usuarios que lo siguen a uno. Algunas de sus herramientas son: •Etiquetas (hashtag): son palabras claves que indican el tema del mensaje. •Retwittear: publicar en mi perfil lo que alguien más compartió. •Marcar como favorito: se guarda en mis “me gusta” •Responder: enviar un mensaje público de respuesta a un usuario. •Mencionar un usuario: se dirige el mensaje a una persona colocando su usuario luego de un @.
  7. 7. TWITTER ORIENTADO A EMPRESAS Para esto se utilizan las Lead Generation Cards, que están enfocadas a negocios y empresas que utilizan twitter como canal para promocionar ofertas, descuentos y otros tipos de ventajas. Son utilizada para transmitir ofertas, para hacer reservas de productos, para conocer el interés de los seguidores de una compañía en determinado producto. Estas tarjetas fueron claves para generar comparaciones de marketing.
  8. 8. ¿QUÉ ES HASHTAG? Son una palabra o serie de palabras precedidas por el símbolo numeral (#), que sirvan como una herramienta de comunicación que organiza, clasifica o agrupa publicaciones de acuerdo a su contenido o tema. Cuando un hashtag es utilizado por muchos usuarios al mismo tiempo por un período de tiempo, pasa convertirse en un Trending Topic (tendencia vulgarmente) por el momento. La gran ventaja es que otorgan mayor visibilidad a una publicación en una red social permitiendo que los usuarios puedan darle un seguimiento efectivo a eventos, campañas, noticias o acontecimientos.
  9. 9. FAN PAGE DE HOTELES Y AGENCIASPARK HYATT MENDOZA
  10. 10. MARRIOT HOTEL
  11. 11. RISPOLI TEENS
  12. 12. TRAVEL ROCK
  13. 13. PARK HYATT MENDOZA: Es una pagina bastante completa y bien diseñada, contiene una breve introducción del hotel, e incluye la opción de reservar o ver la disponibilidad de habitaciones para la fecha que uno elija. Además en el marco superior tiene diferentes secciones con información sobre las instalaciones del hotel. MARRIOTT HOTEL: Esta página a simple vista es bastante incompleta, la información que uno busca no esta visible. Nos gustaría que sea una página mas dinámica y práctica. RISPOLI TEENS: Apenas ingresas a esta pagina en la barra superior encontrás todas las secciones que uno puede abrir para dirigirse a la información deseada. Es muy particular porque mientras uno la revisa escucha la radio que contiene la pagina. Además contiene muchos videos y fotos, lo que es una buena estrategia para atraer y convencer a los clientes. TRAVEL ROCK: Esta pagina también contiene la barra con las distintas secciones de contenido informativo, incluye fotos y videos, es automática porque cada 5 segundos se cambia la pantalla para mostrar las diferentes actividades que se realizan en el viaje.
  14. 14. Park Hyatt sí tiene cuenta de twitter. Posee 4322 seguidores, y sigue a 835 usuarios. Principalmente publican contenido sobre actividades en la provincia y dentro del hotel. Ejemplos de hashtags: #WineRock2017, #MChicVinos
  15. 15. Marriott Hotels en su twitter cuenta con 252,000 seguidores. Publican todo lo relacionado con las cadenas de hoteles en cuanto a actividades, comidas y lugares para visitar. Ejemplos de hashtags: #marriottgtown, #TravelforLife
  16. 16. Rispoli Teens también tiene cuenta de twitter pero no publica contenido desde mayo de 2016. Publicaba fotos de los viajes, de los coordinadores, y fotos informáticas con las fechas y horarios de las reuniones informativas. Ejemplo de hashtags: #RispoliTeens2016, #previajedisneyjulio2016
  17. 17. Travel Rock en su twitter publica fotos con imágenes de los viajes, con frases motivadoras y con frases típicas de los egresados. Tiene 24000 seguidores aprox. Ejemplo de hashtags: #RockYourLife, #TravelRockers
  18. 18. MI PERFIL DE LINKEDIN

