Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Carl Jung’s Analytical Psychology MAP105 - Advanced Theories of Personality Presented by: Martin Vince C. Cruz
Biographical Sketch (1875-1961) ● Skeptic of the Orthodox church, despite his father being a minister ● Aspired to be an a...
What is Analytical Psychology? ● A term Jung used to differentiate his theory from Freudian psychoanalysis ● The roots are...
Psyche ● The total personality ● All psychological processes ● LIBIDO ○ Generalized, undifferentiated life energy
Psyche HOW DOES THE PSYCHE OPERATE? 1. Principle of Opposites -conflict between opposing processes to generate psychic ene...
Levels of Psyche ● CONSCIOUS ○ Sensed by the ego ● PERSONAL UNCONSCIOUS ○ Perceptions, thoughts, feelings and memories tha...
Archetypes: PERSONA -the social role that one assumes in society and how it is understood SHADOW -unsocial -we do not acce...
Archetypes: ANIMUS -feminine side of males ANIMA -masculine side of females
Archetypes: GREAT MOTHER -fertility and nourishment -power and destruction WISE OLD MAN -wisdom and meaning -spiritual fat...
Archetypes: HERO -conqueror of enemies and evil forces TRICKSTER -animalistic prankster
Archetypes: SELF -archetype of archetypes -the striving for unity of all parts of the personality -represented by a mandala
Psychological Types ATTITUDES - the predisposition to act or react in a characteristic direction. ● Introversion - psyche ...
Psychological Types FUNCTIONS ● Sensing - using the senses to deal with facts and reality ● Intuiting - looking through th...
m21 str8 bodybuilder laguna Introverted Extraverted Thinking -Idealistic -Logical, objective, dogmatic Feeling -reserved, ...
Stages of Development 1) CHILDHOOD ~Anarchic - chaotic and sporadic ~Monarchic - children see themselves objectively ~Dual...
Stages of Development 2) YOUTH -gain psychic and physical independence -increased activity, mature sexuality, growing cons...
Stages of Development 3) MIDDLE LIFE -around age 35 to 40 -increased anxieties can come with tremendous potentials
Stages of Development 4) OLD AGE -Death is the goal of life and that life can be fulfilling only when death is seen in thi...
Self-Realization ● Also known as individuation ● The fulfillment of one’s specific nature and realizing one’s uniqueness i...
Jung’s Method WORD ASSOCIATION TEST -based on the idea that complexes create measurable emotional experiences DREAM ANALYS...
Jung’s Method ACTIVE IMAGINATION -enter a dream scene and explore it further -revelation of archetypes MYERS-BRIGGS TYPE I...
Jung’s Psychotherapy 1. Confession 2. Interpretation, Explanation, and Elucidation 3. Humans as Social beings 4. Transform...
Freud vs. Jung The roots of his theory are in the ideas of the Christian Middle Ages, Greek philosophy, and alchemy. Later...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Carl Jung's Analytical Psychology

9 views

Published on

Carl Jung's Theory of Personality!

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Carl Jung's Analytical Psychology

  1. 1. Carl Jung’s Analytical Psychology MAP105 - Advanced Theories of Personality Presented by: Martin Vince C. Cruz
  2. 2. Biographical Sketch (1875-1961) ● Skeptic of the Orthodox church, despite his father being a minister ● Aspired to be an archaeologist, but didn’t pursue due to financial incapacity ● Worked with Eugen Bleuler and developed a word-association test ● First met with Freud in 1907, but broke away in 1913.
  3. 3. What is Analytical Psychology? ● A term Jung used to differentiate his theory from Freudian psychoanalysis ● The roots are in the ideas of the Christian Middle Ages, Greek philosophy, and alchemy. Later, Jung gradually incorporated into his theory the ideas of Eastern philosophy, theology, and mythology. ● Occult phenomena can and do influence the lives of everyone
  4. 4. Psyche ● The total personality ● All psychological processes ● LIBIDO ○ Generalized, undifferentiated life energy
  5. 5. Psyche HOW DOES THE PSYCHE OPERATE? 1. Principle of Opposites -conflict between opposing processes to generate psychic energy 2. Principle of Equivalence -redistribution of energy 3. Principle of Entropy -tendency toward balance or equilibrium 4. Principle of Synchronicity -events are related to one another through occurrence and meaning
  6. 6. Levels of Psyche ● CONSCIOUS ○ Sensed by the ego ● PERSONAL UNCONSCIOUS ○ Perceptions, thoughts, feelings and memories that has been put aside or those that are repressed/forgotten ○ Represented by the complex ● COLLECTIVE UNCONSCIOUS ○ Inherited from our ancestors ○ Can be demonstrated in myths, dreams, and cross-cultural data ○ Represented by the archetypes
  7. 7. Archetypes: PERSONA -the social role that one assumes in society and how it is understood SHADOW -unsocial -we do not accept
  8. 8. Archetypes: ANIMUS -feminine side of males ANIMA -masculine side of females
  9. 9. Archetypes: GREAT MOTHER -fertility and nourishment -power and destruction WISE OLD MAN -wisdom and meaning -spiritual father
  10. 10. Archetypes: HERO -conqueror of enemies and evil forces TRICKSTER -animalistic prankster
  11. 11. Archetypes: SELF -archetype of archetypes -the striving for unity of all parts of the personality -represented by a mandala
  12. 12. Psychological Types ATTITUDES - the predisposition to act or react in a characteristic direction. ● Introversion - psyche is oriented to the subjective world (inward) ● Extraversion - psyche is oriented to the objective world (outward) m21 str8 bodybuilder laguna
  13. 13. Psychological Types FUNCTIONS ● Sensing - using the senses to deal with facts and reality ● Intuiting - looking through the relationships and meanings about past or future events ● Thinking - using logic and impersonal analysis ● Feeling - concerned with values, attitudes, and beliefs m21 str8 bodybuilder laguna
  14. 14. m21 str8 bodybuilder laguna Introverted Extraverted Thinking -Idealistic -Logical, objective, dogmatic Feeling -reserved, undemonstrative, capable of deep emotion -Emotional, sensitive, sociable -common in women Sensing -detached, express through aesthetic pursuits -outgoing, pleasure-seeking, adaptable Intuiting -concern with unconscious than everyday reality -creative, motivates others, seize opportunities
  15. 15. Stages of Development 1) CHILDHOOD ~Anarchic - chaotic and sporadic ~Monarchic - children see themselves objectively ~Dualistic - the ego becomes objective and subjective
  16. 16. Stages of Development 2) YOUTH -gain psychic and physical independence -increased activity, mature sexuality, growing consciousness ~Conservative Principle - the natural tendency to cling to narrow consciousness of childhood
  17. 17. Stages of Development 3) MIDDLE LIFE -around age 35 to 40 -increased anxieties can come with tremendous potentials
  18. 18. Stages of Development 4) OLD AGE -Death is the goal of life and that life can be fulfilling only when death is seen in this light.
  19. 19. Self-Realization ● Also known as individuation ● The fulfillment of one’s specific nature and realizing one’s uniqueness in one’s place within the whole
  20. 20. Jung’s Method WORD ASSOCIATION TEST -based on the idea that complexes create measurable emotional experiences DREAM ANALYSIS -interpret dreams to uncover unconscious conflicts and integrate it to the conscious
  21. 21. Jung’s Method ACTIVE IMAGINATION -enter a dream scene and explore it further -revelation of archetypes MYERS-BRIGGS TYPE INDICATOR -based on the different psychological types
  22. 22. Jung’s Psychotherapy 1. Confession 2. Interpretation, Explanation, and Elucidation 3. Humans as Social beings 4. Transformation
  23. 23. Freud vs. Jung The roots of his theory are in the ideas of the Christian Middle Ages, Greek philosophy, and alchemy. Later, he gradually incorporated into his theory the ideas of Eastern philosophy, theology, and mythology. Mental EnergySexuality and Libido Mental Energy Dreams are brought my repressed memories Dreams are the mythological stories from the experiences of our ancestors Religion is a manifestation of libido and fear The concept of God is in the archetypes Maturity is defined in terms of interpersonal relations Maturity is the integration or balance within the self The structure of personality are in conflict The structure of personality are interacting with one another to strive for harmony Stage of Development covers age 12 onwards as the last stage Provided an emphasis on later stages

×