Accelerating prosecution at epo lesson #1 230122

We all know that it takes in average between three (3) and five (5) years after filing a European Patent application to get a granted EP patent for that (click here).



But that is not necessarily the case. If you invest an extra effort, this time to grant can be brought down to less than a year.



It was only after a meeting with Director Mr. Michel Goudelis and Mr. Marcus Rabe, and Mr. Marcus Kahl - all of European Patent Office EPO - back in 2017 that I got the idea and major inputs for creating a new course for my website.