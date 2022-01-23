Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5

Accelerating prosecution at epo lesson #1 230122

Jan. 23, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

We all know that it takes in average between three (3) and five (5) years after filing a European Patent application to get a granted EP patent for that (click here).

But that is not necessarily the case. If you invest an extra effort, this time to grant can be brought down to less than a year.

It was only after a meeting with Director Mr. Michel Goudelis and Mr. Marcus Rabe, and Mr. Marcus Kahl - all of European Patent Office EPO - back in 2017 that I got the idea and major inputs for creating a new course for my website.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(3.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free

Accelerating prosecution at epo lesson #1 230122

  1. 1. Accelerating Patent Prosecution at the European Patent Office (EPO) for those who want to get an EP patent quick Lesson #1: Overview 23 January 2022 www.IP-lawyer-tools.com
  2. 2. Direct EP patent application PCT patent application 31mths (from earliest priority date) Overview: Boost your EPO application by Accelerating and Eliminating Prosecution Steps EP regional phase entry Voluntary amendments (Rule 161/162) Search or Supplementary search Confirmation to Proceed with Examination (Rule 70(2)) Examination Notice of Intention to Grant under (Rule 71(3)) Issuance of Grant 6mths saving 3 mths saving (in average) 6mths saving 23.3mths (in average) before saving Request for Early Entering/Process ing at EPO Rule 161/162 Waiver Choose EPO as ISA (optional) PACE I PACE II PPH Rule 70(2) Waiver Rule 71(3) Waiver Accelerate Eliminate www.ip-lawyer-tools.com EPO Total saving can be 38.3mths of an average prosecution time of about 50 months “Programme de traitement ACcélérE” www.IP-lawyer-tools.com
  3. 3. Accelerating Patent Prosecution at the EPO Please watch the full course with seven (7) lessons on my personal website www.IP-lawyer-tools.com Lesson #2: PACE Requests Basics Lesson #3: Turbo Charge your PACE Requests Lesson #4: PPH in a nutshell Lesson #5: Accelerate the final grant procedure Lesson #6: PCT procedure for connoisseurs Lesson #7: How to get all the toothpaste (time savings) out of the tube Note: each lesson of this course ends with a warning to users of my course. Please watch it.
  4. 4. Credits Credits go to Director Mr. Michel Goudelis and Mr. Marcus Rabe, and Mr. Marcus Kahl - all of European Patent Office EPO - who gave me the idea and major inputs for creating this course back in 2017. Thank you! Martin Schweiger 23 January 2022
  5. 5. Warning! • This course „Accelerating Patent Prosecution at the EPO” is intended as an advanced training for Lawyers and Patent Attorneys • This course is NOT intended for laymen and self-filers • The EPO operation procedures are fail-safe and intended to prevent unintended loss of rights, even for unexperienced applicants and inventors • By applying the teachings of this course, you deliberately cut away some safety nets. You may incur unwanted delays or even losses of rights if you do not know what you are doing.

×