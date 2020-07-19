Successfully reported this slideshow.
Von der Idee zum Magazin in 14 Tagen

Wie wir mitten in der Coronakrise ein neues B2B-Magazin auf den Markt gebracht haben. Und was zum Gelingen beigetragen haben könnte.

Published in: Marketing
Von der Idee zum Magazin in 14 Tagen

  1. 1. Von der Idee zum Magazin in 14 Tagen.
  2. 2. März 2020. Digital EventsPrint
  3. 3. April 2020. Eine Uber-Fahrt mit Folgen.
  4. 4. April 2020. Das Interesse an Arbeitsschutz ist exponentiell gestiegen.
  5. 5. Das Relevanz-Kalkül. IM Factory Dispo HLK TGA FIWA TRA SOLID Arbeitsschutz ist eines der wenigen Meta-Themen, das für jede unserer fragmentierten Zielgruppen relevant ist.
  6. 6. April 2020. Alle im Home Office. Kein Budget.Viele Chancen.
  7. 7. 4. Mai 2020.
  8. 8. Mehrdimensional. Die E-Paper-Technologie macht es möglich, Inhalte multimedial zu erweitern.
  9. 9. Menschen.
  10. 10. Learnings. Warum ausgerechnet ein E-Paper? > Vertrieb ist an das Format „Inserat“ gewöhnt. > Hohe Geschwindigkeit bei der Produktion. > Zielgruppe war mit Printmedien nicht erreichbar. > Keine Distributionskosten. > Wertversprechen für LeserInnen und InserentInnen. > Pilotprojekt für andere E-Magazine.
  11. 11. Learnings II. Wie es gelingen kann. > Tappen Sie nicht in die Falle, betriebliche Strukturen bedienen zu wollen. > Es gibt keinen guten Distributionskanal, es gibt nur passende und unpassende Distributionskanäle. > Warten Sie nicht auf den letzten Bedenkenträger. > Definieren Sie ein Kernteam. Kein Projekt geht alle an. Und nicht jeder muss mitgenommen werden. > Tempo zählt. Jedes Projekt braucht einen Iterationshorizont. Und den sollte man ihm auch geben.
  12. 12. Danke. > martin.schwarz@industriemedien.at > industriemedien.at > b2impact.com > twitter.com/dakommtnochmehr > linkedin.com/in/martinschwarz1

