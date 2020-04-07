Successfully reported this slideshow.
Innovando mediante el uso de vigilancia tecnológica Dr. Martín Pérez Santos
LAS INNOVACIONES
DETRÁS DE LAS INNOVACIONES Investigación y Desarrollo Mercado
INNOVACIÓN ABIERTA Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo Extern...
INDICADORES DE MÉXICO EN INNOVACIÓN Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología Patentes
Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología País % PIB País % PIB País % PIB País % PIB Israel 4.3 Bélgica 2.5 Inglaterra 1.7 Eslo...
Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología País % I&D financiado por Industria % I&D financiado por Gobierno % I&D financiado por...
Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología País % Investigadores por cada mil trabajadores % Investigadores en empresas Israel 21...
Patentes
Patentes TÍTULO DE PATENTE DURACIÓN DE 20 AÑOS IMPRORROGABLES INVENCIÓN
Puebla. Quinto lugar a patentes 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Cd. Méxi...
Solicitudes de patentes por la Academia en el Estado de Puebla 227 42 25 23 6
Categoría de Tecnología basado en patentes 25% 39% 16.5% 19.5% Aeroespacial Farmacéutica TIC’s Biomédicos Electrónica Vehí...
Las universidades aportan Investigación y Desarrollo Externo Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo...
TRANSFERENCIA DE TECNOLOGÍA
Transferir tecnología implica adquirir, ceder, compartir, licenciar, acceder o posicionar CONOCIMIENTO INNOVADOR en el mer...
Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Asesoría y Asistencia Científico Tecnológica Elaboración de Informes, Estudios o Di...
Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Pruebas mecánicas Moldeo por inyección de plástico Automotriz Proyectos PEI, 2017
Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Automotriz Diseño y Prototipado Alimentos procesados Proyectos PEI, 2017
Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Automotriz Moldeo por inyección de plástico Aeronáutica
Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Textil Papel Automotriz
Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Agrícolas Microbiológicos Semiconductores Análisis de biodiesel
Creación de Empresas Empresas
Creación de Empresas
Creación de Empresas Empresas
Creación de Empresas Empresas
La Academia de Puebla tiene predilección de Transferencia Tecnológica hacia el sector Automotriz, con poca diversificación...
VISIÓN A FUTURO Farmacéutica y salud Agrobiotecnología
La vigilancia estratégica al servicio de la innovación Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo inter...
¡Las fuerzas del Mercado! Clientes Proveedores Competidores Productos sustitutos Las fuerzas del Mercado
A partir de estos factores la empresa puede organizar su vigilancia estratégica en torno a cuatro ejes Tipos de Vigilancia
Los resultados que persigue alcanzar la vigilancia estratégica pueden clasificarse de la siguiente forma:
Definición de Necesidades Búsqueda y recogida de información Tratamiento de la información Difusión de la información Proc...
Resulta ilusorio querer saber todo. Es necesario empezar por identificar lo que es realmente importante y prioritario para...
Los competidores de la empresa. Los proveedores de la empresa y de sus competidores. Los clientes de la empresa, de sus co...
en conocimiento Cruzando la información recopilada y poniendo los elementos en perspectiva. Poniendo la información en su ...
Correo electrónico Foros de discusión Intranet de la empresa Soportes multimedia Protección de la información Difusión de ...
¿Qué decisiones se pueden toman? Puesta en marcha de proyectos de I+D. Compra de tecnología. Venta de tecnología. Contrata...
Gracias
Innovando mediante el uso de vigilancia tecnológica

Innovando mediante el uso de vigilancia tecnológica

  1. 1. Innovando mediante el uso de vigilancia tecnológica Dr. Martín Pérez Santos
  2. 2. LAS INNOVACIONES
  3. 3. DETRÁS DE LAS INNOVACIONES Investigación y Desarrollo Mercado
  4. 4. DETRÁS DE LAS INNOVACIONES Investigación y Desarrollo Mercado
  5. 5. DETRÁS DE LAS INNOVACIONES Investigación y Desarrollo Mercado
  6. 6. INNOVACIÓN ABIERTA Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo Externo Nuestro Nuevo Mercado Mercado de otras empresas Inversión conjunta Licenciamiento Spin out Investigación y Desarrollo interno Nuestro Mercado Actual Propiedad Intelectual Propiedad Intelectual Propiedad Intelectual
  7. 7. INDICADORES DE MÉXICO EN INNOVACIÓN Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología Patentes
  8. 8. Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología País % PIB País % PIB País % PIB País % PIB Israel 4.3 Bélgica 2.5 Inglaterra 1.7 Eslovaquia 1.2 Corea del Sur 4.2 OCDE 2.4 Canadá 1.5 Rusia 1.1 Japón 3.5 Francia 2.2 Estonia 1.5 Grecia 1 Suecia 3.3 Islandia 2.2 Irlanda 1.5 Polonia 1 Austria 3.1 Eslovenia 2.2 Hungría 1.4 Turquía 1 Suiza 3 Australia 2.1 Italia 1.3 Sudáfrica 0.7 Dinamarca 3 China 2.1 Luxemburgo 1.3 Argentina 0.6 Alemania 2.9 Holanda 2 Portugal 1.3 México 0.6 Finlandia 2.9 Rep. Checa 1.9 España 1.2 Chile 0.4 EEUU 2.8 Noruega 1.9 Nueva Zelanda 1.2 Porcentaje de Producto Interno Bruto destinado a la Ciencia y Tecnología
  9. 9. Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología País % I&D financiado por Industria % I&D financiado por Gobierno % I&D financiado por otros Países Japón 78 15.4 6.1 China 74.7 21.3 - Corea del Sur 74.5 23.7 1 Eslovenia 69.2 19.9 0.3 Alemania 65.8 28.8 0.3 EEUU 64.2 24 7.1 Australia 61.3 24.1 1.4 OCDE 61.3 27.4 5.2 México (Penúltimo lugar) 20.6 71.2 7.8 Porcentaje de Producto Interno Bruto destinado a la Ciencia y Tecnología
  10. 10. Indicadores de Ciencia y Tecnología País % Investigadores por cada mil trabajadores % Investigadores en empresas Israel 21.4 83.7 Dinamarca 20.1 58.0 Finlandia 18.6 56.8 Corea del Sur 16.4 79.7 Suecia 16.2 68.6 Austria 15.8 63.7 Bélgica 15.7 48.3 México 1.1 24.5 Investigadores
  11. 11. Patentes
  12. 12. Patentes TÍTULO DE PATENTE DURACIÓN DE 20 AÑOS IMPRORROGABLES INVENCIÓN
  13. 13. Puebla. Quinto lugar a patentes 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400 450 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Cd. México Nuevo León Jalisco Estado de México 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 Cd. México Nuevo León Jalisco Estado de México Puebla 3024 1093 978 800 657
  14. 14. Solicitudes de patentes por la Academia en el Estado de Puebla 227 42 25 23 6
  15. 15. Categoría de Tecnología basado en patentes 25% 39% 16.5% 19.5% Aeroespacial Farmacéutica TIC’s Biomédicos Electrónica Vehículos de motor Química Maquinaria Barcos Plásticos Petróleo Minerales Metales Reciclaje Papel Alimentación Textiles Tecnología Mediana- Alta Alta Tecnología Tecnología Mediana- baja Baja Tecnología
  16. 16. Las universidades aportan Investigación y Desarrollo Externo Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo Externo Nuestro Nuevo Mercado Mercado de otras empresas Inversión conjunta Licenciamiento Spin out Investigación y Desarrollo interno Nuestro Mercado Actual Propiedad Intelectual Propiedad Intelectual Propiedad Intelectual
  17. 17. TRANSFERENCIA DE TECNOLOGÍA
  18. 18. Transferir tecnología implica adquirir, ceder, compartir, licenciar, acceder o posicionar CONOCIMIENTO INNOVADOR en el mercado. CONTRATOS DE TRANSFERENCIA DE TECNOLOGÍA PROYECTOS COLABORATIVOS DE I+D+I CREACIÓN DE EMPRESAS DE BASE TECNOLÓGICA PATENTES
  19. 19. Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Asesoría y Asistencia Científico Tecnológica Elaboración de Informes, Estudios o Dictámenes Servicios Técnicos, ensayos Comodato (préstamos de equipamientos) Formación Contratos de I+D
  20. 20. Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Pruebas mecánicas Moldeo por inyección de plástico Automotriz Proyectos PEI, 2017
  21. 21. Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Automotriz Diseño y Prototipado Alimentos procesados Proyectos PEI, 2017
  22. 22. Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Automotriz Moldeo por inyección de plástico Aeronáutica
  23. 23. Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Textil Papel Automotriz
  24. 24. Contratos de Transferencia Tecnológica Agrícolas Microbiológicos Semiconductores Análisis de biodiesel
  25. 25. Creación de Empresas Empresas
  26. 26. Creación de Empresas
  27. 27. Creación de Empresas Empresas
  28. 28. Creación de Empresas Empresas
  29. 29. La Academia de Puebla tiene predilección de Transferencia Tecnológica hacia el sector Automotriz, con poca diversificación hacia otros sectores
  30. 30. VISIÓN A FUTURO Farmacéutica y salud Agrobiotecnología
  31. 31. La vigilancia estratégica al servicio de la innovación Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo interno Investigación y Desarrollo Externo Nuestro Nuevo Mercado Mercado de otras empresas Inversión conjunta Licenciamiento Spin out Investigación y Desarrollo interno Nuestro Mercado Actual Propiedad Intelectual Propiedad Intelectual Propiedad Intelectual
  32. 32. ¡Las fuerzas del Mercado! Clientes Proveedores Competidores Productos sustitutos Las fuerzas del Mercado
  33. 33. A partir de estos factores la empresa puede organizar su vigilancia estratégica en torno a cuatro ejes Tipos de Vigilancia
  34. 34. Los resultados que persigue alcanzar la vigilancia estratégica pueden clasificarse de la siguiente forma:
  35. 35. Definición de Necesidades Búsqueda y recogida de información Tratamiento de la información Difusión de la información Proceso de decisión
  36. 36. Resulta ilusorio querer saber todo. Es necesario empezar por identificar lo que es realmente importante y prioritario para la empresa, cuáles son las informaciones indispensables para la toma de decisión, etc. Por ejemplo: ¿Es más importante conocer mis clientes o mis competidores? ¿Cuáles son las oportunidades de desarrollo de mi empresa? ¿Cuáles son las áreas de interés estratégico en las que la empresa debe estar constantemente informada? 3a Definir necesidades
  37. 37. Los competidores de la empresa. Los proveedores de la empresa y de sus competidores. Los clientes de la empresa, de sus competidores, de sus proveedores... Las empresas subcontratadas. Las ferias, exposiciones, salones, etc. Los congresos, seminarios, jornadas, etc. Otras fuentes internas de la empresa: amigos, antiguos compañeros de trabajo, experiencia adquirida por el personal de la empresa a lo largo de su vida laboral, contactos personales con clientes, proveedores, universidades, centros tecnológicos... La prensa. Las patentes. Las bases de datos. Las publicaciones de otras empresas. Las publicaciones de organismos oficiales. Los libros. Internet. Búsqueda y recogida de información
  38. 38. en conocimiento Cruzando la información recopilada y poniendo los elementos en perspectiva. Poniendo la información en su contexto. Analizando a través de sus conocimientos y experiencia el valor y alcance de la información recopilada. Interpretando la información. Construyendo escenarios, proponiendo cambios y orientando la estrategia de la empresa. Tratamiento de la información
  39. 39. Correo electrónico Foros de discusión Intranet de la empresa Soportes multimedia Protección de la información Difusión de la información
  40. 40. ¿Qué decisiones se pueden toman? Puesta en marcha de proyectos de I+D. Compra de tecnología. Venta de tecnología. Contratación de expertos exteriores. Colaboración con entidades externas (centros tecnológicos, universidades, empresas...). Cambios en estrategia tecnológica de la empresa. Abandono de proyectos. Externalización de ciertas tareas de I+D. Adelanto en el lanzamiento de nuevos productos. Proceso de decisión
  41. 41. Gracias

