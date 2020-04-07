Como accesar a los bancos de patentes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿CÓMO ACCESAR A LOS BANCOS DE PATENTES? Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador de Invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecn...
BANCOS DE PATENTES
1 SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN DE LA GACETA DE LA PROPIEDAD INDUSTRIAL http://siga.impi.gob.mx/wb/SIGA/SIGA_busqueda_estructurad...
Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en la sección del título y/o resumen
Permite buscar patentes por no. de solicitud o publicación
Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público
Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología Empresas, Instituciones, o Personas
Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores. Ellos son dueños del Know-how, y pueden ir de una E...
Existen representantes legales para solicitar patentes en otros países. Ellos son dueños del Know-how de propiedad industr...
Existe un sistema de Clasificación Internacional, el cual es útil para ubicar las patentes por Sectores Tecnológicos
2 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS DE NORTEAMERICA http://patft.uspto.gov/netahtml/PTO/search-adv.htm 8,000,000
Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público
Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en las secciones de título, resumen, reivindicaciones, y/o descripción
Existen sistemas de Clasificación Internacional y Norteamericano, los cuales son útiles para ubicar las patentes por Secto...
Permite buscar patentes que proceden de otros países
Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores, su origen por ciudad, estado o país
Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología, su origen por ciudad, estado, o país Empresas, Institucio...
Existen representantes legales para solicitar patentes Ellos son dueños del Know-how de propiedad industrial
3 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA JAPONESA DE PATENTES 9,141,390 http://www19.ipdl.inpit.go.jp/PA1/cgi-bin/PA1INIT?1294690...
4 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA EUROPEA DE PATENTES http://ep.espacenet.com/ 60,000,000
Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en la sección del título y/o resumen. Tomar en cuenta que las patente...
Permite buscar patentes en diferentes países Los No. de Publicación y Aplicación corresponden al destino que tendrán las p...
Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público Se puede buscar por: Año Año/Mes Año/Me...
Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología Empresas, Instituciones, o Personas
Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores Los inventores son dueños del Know-how, y ellos pued...
Actualmente existe un acervo de patentes de 65 millones Existe un sistema de Clasificación Internacional, el cual es útil ...
RESUMEN
ESTRATEGIAS DE BUSQUEDA
1 BUSQUEDA POR PALABRA CLAVE Las bases de datos de patentes se pueden investigar utilizando palabras claves que describen ...
Operadores de Palabras Las palabras se pueden combinar y/o excluir utilizando los operadores llamados “bouleanos” “AND” “N...
Tennis AND ball Tennis NOT ball Documentos que tienen ambas palabras Documentos que tienen la palabra “tennis” pero no la ...
Lenguajes múltiples Los documentos de patente están disponibles en un número variable de lenguajes CUIDADO
CUIDADO Falta de ortografía A pesar de los mecanismos de control de calidad en el proceso de patentes, los términos no son...
CUIDADO Sinónimos o nombres científicos Las tecnologías pueden a menudo ser descritas utilizando una variedad de diferente...
2 BUSQUEDA POR CLASIFICACIÓN DE PATENTE Necesidades humanas Ejecución de Operaciones Química TextilesConstrucciones fijas ...
http://cip.oepm.es/ipcpub/?
3 BUSQUEDA POR RANGOS DE NÚMERO/FECHA A los documentos de patentes se les asigna un número de identificación en cada etapa...
4 BUSQUEDA POR NOMBRES Se puede obtener rápidamente información sobre las actividades en materia de patentes de individuos...
RESUMEN Palabra clave Clasificación Rangos de Número/fecha Nombres
Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador Departamental de invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecnológica ¡GRACIAS! OFICINA ...
  1. 1. ¿CÓMO ACCESAR A LOS BANCOS DE PATENTES? Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador de Invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecnológica Oficina Regional Centro OFICINA REGIONAL CENTRO
  2. 2. BANCOS DE PATENTES
  3. 3. 1 SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN DE LA GACETA DE LA PROPIEDAD INDUSTRIAL http://siga.impi.gob.mx/wb/SIGA/SIGA_busqueda_estructurada 260,000
  4. 4. Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en la sección del título y/o resumen
  5. 5. Permite buscar patentes por no. de solicitud o publicación
  6. 6. Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público
  7. 7. Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología Empresas, Instituciones, o Personas
  8. 8. Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores. Ellos son dueños del Know-how, y pueden ir de una Empresa/Institución a otra
  9. 9. Existen representantes legales para solicitar patentes en otros países. Ellos son dueños del Know-how de propiedad industrial
  10. 10. Existe un sistema de Clasificación Internacional, el cual es útil para ubicar las patentes por Sectores Tecnológicos
  11. 11. 2 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS DE NORTEAMERICA http://patft.uspto.gov/netahtml/PTO/search-adv.htm 8,000,000
  12. 12. Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público
  13. 13. Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en las secciones de título, resumen, reivindicaciones, y/o descripción
  14. 14. Existen sistemas de Clasificación Internacional y Norteamericano, los cuales son útiles para ubicar las patentes por Sectores Tecnológicos
  15. 15. Permite buscar patentes que proceden de otros países
  16. 16. Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores, su origen por ciudad, estado o país
  17. 17. Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología, su origen por ciudad, estado, o país Empresas, Instituciones, o Personas
  18. 18. Existen representantes legales para solicitar patentes Ellos son dueños del Know-how de propiedad industrial
  19. 19. 3 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA JAPONESA DE PATENTES 9,141,390 http://www19.ipdl.inpit.go.jp/PA1/cgi-bin/PA1INIT?1294690282859
  20. 20. 4 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA EUROPEA DE PATENTES http://ep.espacenet.com/ 60,000,000
  21. 21. Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en la sección del título y/o resumen. Tomar en cuenta que las patentes estas en múltiples idiomas
  22. 22. Permite buscar patentes en diferentes países Los No. de Publicación y Aplicación corresponden al destino que tendrán las patentes El No. de Prioridad corresponde al origen que tienen las patentes
  23. 23. Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público Se puede buscar por: Año Año/Mes Año/Mes/Día
  24. 24. Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología Empresas, Instituciones, o Personas
  25. 25. Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores Los inventores son dueños del Know-how, y ellos pueden ir de una Empresa/Institución a otra
  26. 26. Actualmente existe un acervo de patentes de 65 millones Existe un sistema de Clasificación Internacional, el cual es útil ubicar las patentes por Sectores Tecnológicos
  27. 27. RESUMEN
  28. 28. ESTRATEGIAS DE BUSQUEDA
  29. 29. 1 BUSQUEDA POR PALABRA CLAVE Las bases de datos de patentes se pueden investigar utilizando palabras claves que describen la tecnología o el problema que la tecnología resuelve
  30. 30. Operadores de Palabras Las palabras se pueden combinar y/o excluir utilizando los operadores llamados “bouleanos” “AND” “NOT” “OR”
  31. 31. Tennis AND ball Tennis NOT ball Documentos que tienen ambas palabras Documentos que tienen la palabra “tennis” pero no la palabra “ball” Tennis OR ball Documentos que tienen la palabra “tennis” o “ball” o ambas
  32. 32. Lenguajes múltiples Los documentos de patente están disponibles en un número variable de lenguajes CUIDADO
  33. 33. CUIDADO Falta de ortografía A pesar de los mecanismos de control de calidad en el proceso de patentes, los términos no son siempre correctos ortográficamente
  34. 34. CUIDADO Sinónimos o nombres científicos Las tecnologías pueden a menudo ser descritas utilizando una variedad de diferentes términos comunes o técnicos Carro Auto AutomóvilCoche
  35. 35. 2 BUSQUEDA POR CLASIFICACIÓN DE PATENTE Necesidades humanas Ejecución de Operaciones Química TextilesConstrucciones fijas Ingeniería Mecánica Física Electricidad
  36. 36. http://cip.oepm.es/ipcpub/?
  37. 37. 3 BUSQUEDA POR RANGOS DE NÚMERO/FECHA A los documentos de patentes se les asigna un número de identificación en cada etapa de su proceso: • Número de solicitud • Número de publicación • Número de patente, si es otorgada
  38. 38. 4 BUSQUEDA POR NOMBRES Se puede obtener rápidamente información sobre las actividades en materia de patentes de individuos, compañías u organizaciones al buscar en las bases de patente utilizando sus NOMBRES
  39. 39. RESUMEN Palabra clave Clasificación Rangos de Número/fecha Nombres
  40. 40. Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador Departamental de invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecnológica ¡GRACIAS! OFICINA REGIONAL CENTRO jperez@impi.gob.mx(01 222) 4 31 01 09

