Busqueda del arte previo

BÚSQUEDA DEL ARTE PREVIO Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador de Invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecnológica Oficina...
ANATOMIA DE UNA PATENTE
1 PARTES DE UN DOCUMENTO DE PATENTE Hoja Bibliográfica Descripción Dibujos
*(11) Número de la patente (10) Identificación de la patente (20) Datos relativos a la solicitud de patente *(21) Número a...
*(54) Título de la invención *(57) Resumen (70) Identificación de las partes relacionadas con el documento de patente *(71...
No. Publicación Logotipo Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Representante Prioridad Fechas
Publicación Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Fecha No. Solicitud
Publicación Logotipo Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores RepresentantePrioridad No. Solicitud
Publicación Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Representante Representante
Publicación Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Prioridad
3 Descripción Es el documento que revela el contenido de la invención, especificando lo que se desea proteger, y que poste...
Título de la invención Debe ser descriptivo de lo que es o hace la invención y ser el mismo que el que se señala en el for...
Campo técnico Antes de abordar la descripción, es conveniente exponer de forma clara en qué sector de la técnica se desenv...
Estado de la técnica La patente aporta una solución a un problema técnico, para el que normalmente ya existían otras soluc...
Descripción de la invención Explicación de la solución aportada por la invención que se quiere patentar, razonando las mej...
Descripción de los dibujos Explicación sobre el contenido de los dibujos
Modo de realización Ejemplos concretos de realización de la invención, aportando datos de condiciones operatorias, medidas...
Capítulo Reivindicatorio Recoge las características técnicas de la invención que se pretende proteger en la patente No exi...
Resumen Es el documento utilizado para facilitar el estudio o análisis sobre información de patentes, y es deseable que se...
4 Dibujos Es el documento (opcional) preparado para explicar la invención a mayor detalle y de una forma más comprensible ...
Las figuras van numeradas consecutivamente Los Elementos de las figuras se señalan con números, letras o símbolos apropiad...
BANCOS DE PATENTES
Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en la sección del título y/o resumen. Tomar en cuenta que las patente...
Permite buscar patentes en diferentes países Los No. de Publicación y Aplicación corresponden al destino que tendrán las p...
Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público Se puede buscar por: Año Año/Mes Año/Me...
Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología Empresas, Instituciones, o Personas
Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores Los inventores son dueños del Know-how, y ellos pued...
Actualmente existe un acervo de patentes de 65 millones Existe un sistema de Clasificación Internacional, el cual es útil ...
1 SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN DE LA GACETA DE LA PROPIEDAD INDUSTRIAL http://siga.impi.gob.mx/wb/SIGA/ 260,000
2 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS DE NORTEAMERICA http://patft.uspto.gov 8,000,000
3 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA JAPONESA DE PATENTES 9,141,390 http://www19.ipdl.inpit.go.jp/PA1/cgi-bin/PA1INIT?1294690...
4 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA EUROPEA DE PATENTES http://ep.espacenet.com/ 60,000,000
RESUMEN
ESTRATEGIAS DE BUSQUEDA
1 BUSQUEDA POR PALABRA CLAVE Las bases de datos de patentes se pueden investigar utilizando palabras claves que describen ...
HERRAMIENTAS Operadores de Palabras Truncamiento Jerarquización Fraseado
Operadores de Palabras Las palabras se pueden combinar y/o excluir utilizando los operadores llamados “bouleanos” “AND” “N...
Tennis AND ball Tennis NOT ball Documentos que tienen ambas palabras Documentos que tienen la palabra “tennis” pero no la ...
Truncamiento Las palabras de búsqueda se pueden truncar al utilizar los siguientes : ? # * En lugar de un carácter opciona...
Jerarquización Se refiere al uso de paréntesis para organizar la búsqueda de palabras en orden para resolver sintaxis pote...
(tennis AND ball) OR racket tennis AND (ball OR racket) Documentos que tienen ambas palabras “tennis” y “ball”, o la palab...
Fraseado Si se encierra un grupo de palabras con comillas, cada entrecomillado será tratado como un término de búsqueda te...
Lenguajes múltiples Los documentos de patente están disponibles en un número variable de lenguajes CUIDADO
CUIDADO Falta de ortografía A pesar de los mecanismos de control de calidad en el proceso de patentes, los términos no son...
CUIDADO Sinónimos o nombres científicos Las tecnologías pueden a menudo ser descritas utilizando una variedad de diferente...
2 BUSQUEDA POR CLASIFICACIÓN DE PATENTE Necesidades humanas Ejecución de Operaciones Química TextilesConstrucciones fijas ...
http://cip.oepm.es/ipcpub/?
3 BUSQUEDA POR RANGOS DE NÚMERO/FECHA A los documentos de patentes se les asigna un número de identificación en cada etapa...
También se registran en los documentos de patentes las fechas claves, que incluyen: • Fecha de llenado de solicitud • Fech...
4 BÚSQUEDA POR NOMBRES Se puede obtener rápidamente información sobre las actividades en materia de patentes de individuos...
5 BÚSQUEDA ÓPTIMA 1. Sitúa tu invento como producto o proceso
RESUMEN Palabra clave Clasificación Rangos de Número/fecha Nombres
Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador Departamental de invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecnológica ¡GRACIAS! OFICINA ...
  BÚSQUEDA DEL ARTE PREVIO Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador de Invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecnológica Oficina Regional Centro
  2. 2. ANATOMIA DE UNA PATENTE
  3. 3. 1 PARTES DE UN DOCUMENTO DE PATENTE Hoja Bibliográfica Descripción Dibujos
  4. 4. *(11) Número de la patente (10) Identificación de la patente (20) Datos relativos a la solicitud de patente *(21) Número asignado a las solicitudes *(22) Fecha de presentación de las solicitudes (30) Datos relativos a la prioridad en virtud del Convenio de París (40) Fecha o fechas de puesta a disposición del público 2 Hoja Bibliográfica
  5. 5. *(54) Título de la invención *(57) Resumen (70) Identificación de las partes relacionadas con el documento de patente *(71) Nombre del solicitante *(72) Nombre del inventor *(74) Nombre del mandatario o agente (80) (90) Identificación de datos relativos a convenios internacionales (50) Información técnica *(51) Clasificación Internacional de Patentes
  6. 6. No. Publicación Logotipo Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Representante Prioridad Fechas
  7. 7. Publicación Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Fecha No. Solicitud
  8. 8. Publicación Logotipo Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores RepresentantePrioridad No. Solicitud
  9. 9. Publicación Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Representante Representante
  10. 10. Publicación Clasificación Título Resumen Solicitante Inventores Prioridad
  11. 11. 3 Descripción Es el documento que revela el contenido de la invención, especificando lo que se desea proteger, y que posteriormente será utilizado por otros una vez liberado al público
  12. 12. Título de la invención Debe ser descriptivo de lo que es o hace la invención y ser el mismo que el que se señala en el formato de solicitud
  13. 13. Campo técnico Antes de abordar la descripción, es conveniente exponer de forma clara en qué sector de la técnica se desenvuelve, dado que una patente puede versar sobre cualquier materia técnica. Ello servirá para centrar el objeto de la invención, antes de describirlo
  14. 14. Estado de la técnica La patente aporta una solución a un problema técnico, para el que normalmente ya existían otras soluciones anteriores, respecto a las cuales la que ahora se aporta representa una mejora Por ello, antes de describir esta mejora, es útil reflejar cómo era abordado el problema técnico con anterioridad a esta mejora aportada Se puede citar en este apartado documentos relacionados con el objeto de la invención, en particular patentes anteriores conocidas que más se aproximen al mismo
  15. 15. Descripción de la invención Explicación de la solución aportada por la invención que se quiere patentar, razonando las mejoras y ventajas que aporta sobre lo previamente existente y exponiéndolo de forma clara y comprensible
  16. 16. Descripción de los dibujos Explicación sobre el contenido de los dibujos
  17. 17. Modo de realización Ejemplos concretos de realización de la invención, aportando datos de condiciones operatorias, medidas de las magnitudes empleadas en la producción, condiciones de funcionamiento, etc., según el tipo de invención de que se trate
  18. 18. Capítulo Reivindicatorio Recoge las características técnicas de la invención que se pretende proteger en la patente No existe limitación en cuanto al número de las misma
  19. 19. Resumen Es el documento utilizado para facilitar el estudio o análisis sobre información de patentes, y es deseable que se escriba en una forma que permita a los lectores comprender de forma rápida y acertada el contorno de la invención
  20. 20. 4 Dibujos Es el documento (opcional) preparado para explicar la invención a mayor detalle y de una forma más comprensible cuando los detalles técnicos son revelados únicamente a través de la especificación
  21. 21. Las figuras van numeradas consecutivamente Los Elementos de las figuras se señalan con números, letras o símbolos apropiados Los dibujos deben hacerse con líneas y trazos en tinta negra, sin marco, sin leyendas explicativas
  22. 22. BANCOS DE PATENTES
  23. 23. Permite buscar patentes utilizando “palabras claves” en la sección del título y/o resumen. Tomar en cuenta que las patentes estas en múltiples idiomas
  24. 24. Permite buscar patentes en diferentes países Los No. de Publicación y Aplicación corresponden al destino que tendrán las patentes El No. de Prioridad corresponde al origen que tienen las patentes
  25. 25. Permite buscar patentes donde la información técnica ya esta disponible al público Se puede buscar por: Año Año/Mes Año/Mes/Día
  26. 26. Permite buscar patentes a partir de los dueños de la tecnología Empresas, Instituciones, o Personas
  27. 27. Permite buscar patentes a partir del Nombre del Inventor o Inventores Los inventores son dueños del Know-how, y ellos pueden ir de una Empresa/Institución a otra
  28. 28. Actualmente existe un acervo de patentes de 65 millones Existe un sistema de Clasificación Internacional, el cual es útil ubicar las patentes por Sectores Tecnológicos
  29. 29. 1 SISTEMA DE INFORMACIÓN DE LA GACETA DE LA PROPIEDAD INDUSTRIAL http://siga.impi.gob.mx/wb/SIGA/ 260,000
  30. 30. 2 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS DE NORTEAMERICA http://patft.uspto.gov 8,000,000
  31. 31. 3 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA JAPONESA DE PATENTES 9,141,390 http://www19.ipdl.inpit.go.jp/PA1/cgi-bin/PA1INIT?1294690282859
  32. 32. 4 BANCO DE PATENTES DE LA OFICINA EUROPEA DE PATENTES http://ep.espacenet.com/ 60,000,000
  33. 33. RESUMEN
  34. 34. ESTRATEGIAS DE BUSQUEDA
  35. 35. 1 BUSQUEDA POR PALABRA CLAVE Las bases de datos de patentes se pueden investigar utilizando palabras claves que describen la tecnología o el problema que la tecnología resuelve
  36. 36. HERRAMIENTAS Operadores de Palabras Truncamiento Jerarquización Fraseado
  37. 37. Operadores de Palabras Las palabras se pueden combinar y/o excluir utilizando los operadores llamados “bouleanos” “AND” “NOT” “OR”
  38. 38. Tennis AND ball Tennis NOT ball Documentos que tienen ambas palabras Documentos que tienen la palabra “tennis” pero no la palabra “ball” Tennis OR ball Documentos que tienen la palabra “tennis” o “ball” o ambas
  39. 39. Truncamiento Las palabras de búsqueda se pueden truncar al utilizar los siguientes : ? # * En lugar de un carácter opcional (por ejemplo telephone? para una búsqueda de telephone o telephones) En lugar de un carácter obligatorio (por ejemplo car# para una búsqueda de card o cars o cart, pero no car) Para reemplazar un número ilimitado de caracteres (por ejemplo play* para una búsqueda para play, plays, player, playback, etc)
  40. 40. Jerarquización Se refiere al uso de paréntesis para organizar la búsqueda de palabras en orden para resolver sintaxis potencialmente confusa tennis AND ball OR racket dos resultados potenciales de la búsqueda que se resolverán tennis AND ball ball OR racket
  41. 41. (tennis AND ball) OR racket tennis AND (ball OR racket) Documentos que tienen ambas palabras “tennis” y “ball”, o la palabra “racket” Documentos que tienen la palabra “tennis” , y juntas las palabras “ball” o “racket”
  42. 42. Fraseado Si se encierra un grupo de palabras con comillas, cada entrecomillado será tratado como un término de búsqueda tennis ball Documentos que tienen ambas palabras “tennis” y “ball” “tennis ball” Documentos que tienen la frase “tennis ball”
  43. 43. Lenguajes múltiples Los documentos de patente están disponibles en un número variable de lenguajes CUIDADO
  44. 44. CUIDADO Falta de ortografía A pesar de los mecanismos de control de calidad en el proceso de patentes, los términos no son siempre correctos ortográficamente
  45. 45. CUIDADO Sinónimos o nombres científicos Las tecnologías pueden a menudo ser descritas utilizando una variedad de diferentes términos comunes o técnicos Carro Auto AutomóvilCoche
  46. 46. 2 BUSQUEDA POR CLASIFICACIÓN DE PATENTE Necesidades humanas Ejecución de Operaciones Química TextilesConstrucciones fijas Ingeniería Mecánica Física Electricidad
  47. 47. http://cip.oepm.es/ipcpub/?
  48. 48. 3 BUSQUEDA POR RANGOS DE NÚMERO/FECHA A los documentos de patentes se les asigna un número de identificación en cada etapa de su proceso: • Número de solicitud • Número de publicación • Número de patente, si es otorgada
  49. 49. También se registran en los documentos de patentes las fechas claves, que incluyen: • Fecha de llenado de solicitud • Fecha de publicación • Fecha de prioridad (la fecha del primer llenado de solicitud de la patente) • Fecha de otorgamiento de la patente
  50. 50. 4 BÚSQUEDA POR NOMBRES Se puede obtener rápidamente información sobre las actividades en materia de patentes de individuos, compañías u organizaciones al buscar en las bases de patente utilizando sus NOMBRES Se utilizan las mismas técnicas descritas las PALABRAS CLAVES (operadores, truncamiento, jerarquización, y fraseado)
  51. 51. 5 BÚSQUEDA ÓPTIMA 1. Sitúa tu invento como producto o proceso
  52. 52. RESUMEN Palabra clave Clasificación Rangos de Número/fecha Nombres
  Dr. Martín Pérez Santos Coordinador Departamental de invenciones y Servicios de Información Tecnológica ¡GRACIAS!

