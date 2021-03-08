https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1946203262 Law firms that don't sign clients on the first call are losing money. And those that don't train their people and follow up with prospects lose even more. Gary Falkowitz takes a thorough approach to Law Firm Intake and shows you how to increase your profits. You'll learn the importance of answering the phone properly⭐ asking clarifying questions⭐ using The Intake Bridge⭐ following up consistently⭐ monitoring results⭐ and so much more. Begin your journey to improving your intake and signing more cases by reading this book.