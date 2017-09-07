dois dois doit devons devez doivent fais fais fait faisons faites font vais vas va allons allez vont ------ ------ ---- il...
vis vis vit vivons vivez vivent prends prends prend prenons prenez prennent mets mets met mettons mettez mettent écris écr...
conduis conduis conduit conduisons conduisez conduisent viens viens vient venons venez viennent sers sers sert servons ser...
réponds réponds répond répondons répondez répondent connais connais connaît connaissons connaissez connaissent sais sais s...
offre offres offre offrons offrez offrent résous résous résout résolvons résolvez résolvent souris souris sourit sourions ...
Verbos
verbes en francais

  1. 1. dois dois doit devons devez doivent fais fais fait faisons faites font vais vas va allons allez vont ------ ------ ---- il faut ---- ------ ------ ------ ai as a avons avez ont veux veux veut voulons voulez veulent peux peux peut pouvons pouvez peuvent suis es est sommes êtes sont Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles faire falloirvouloir alleravoirêtre pouvoir devoir
  2. 2. vis vis vit vivons vivez vivent prends prends prend prenons prenez prennent mets mets met mettons mettez mettent écris écris écrit écrivons écrivez écrivent dis dis dit disons dites disent apprends apprends apprend apprenons apprenez apprennent comprends comprends comprend comprenons comprenez comprennent lis lis lit lisons lisez lisent Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles J’ Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles J’ Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles prendre écrireapprendre mettredirelire comprendre vivre
  3. 3. conduis conduis conduit conduisons conduisez conduisent viens viens vient venons venez viennent sers sers sert servons servez servent ris ris rit rions riez rient pars pars part partons partez partent dors dors dort dormons dormez dorment cours cours court courons courez courent sors sors sort sortons sortez sortent Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles venir riredormir servirpartirsortir courir conduire
  4. 4. réponds réponds répond répondons répondez répondent connais connais connaît connaissons connaissez connaissent sais sais sait savons savez savent suis suis suit suivons suivez suivent vois vois voit voyons voyez voient peins peins peint peignons peignez peignent attends attends attend attendons attendez attendent bois bois boit buvons buvez boivent Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles J’ Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles connaître suivrepeindre savoirvoirboire attendre répondre
  5. 5. offre offres offre offrons offrez offrent résous résous résout résolvons résolvez résolvent souris souris sourit sourions souriez sourient sens sens sent sentons sentez sentent vends vends vend vendons vendez vendent meurs meurs meurt mourons mourez meurent ouvre ouvres ouvre ouvrons ouvrez ouvrent tais tais tait taisons taisez taisent Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles J’ Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles J’ Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles Je Tu Il/Elle/On Nous Vous Ils/Elles résoudre sentirmourir sourirevendre re taire ouvrir offrir

