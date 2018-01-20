Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL FUTBOL TRABAJO EN GRUPO DE LENGUA Y LITERATURA INTEGRANTES: JUAN PABLO CIFUENTES, GABRIEL CHUGA, ISRAEL ORTEGA Y MARTIN...
QUE ES EL FUTBOL? • EL FÚTBOL, TRADUCIDO COMO BALOMPIÉ, FUNDADO EL 19 DE DICIEMBRE DE 1663 EN INGLATERRA, ES UN DEPORTE DE...
JUGADORES BALON DE ORO ■ Aquí tenemos unas estadísticas sobre los jugadores que fueron nombrados en su momento para ganar ...
El futbol
wwdsd

El futbol

  1. 1. EL FUTBOL TRABAJO EN GRUPO DE LENGUA Y LITERATURA INTEGRANTES: JUAN PABLO CIFUENTES, GABRIEL CHUGA, ISRAEL ORTEGA Y MARTIN HINOJOSA
  2. 2. QUE ES EL FUTBOL? • EL FÚTBOL, TRADUCIDO COMO BALOMPIÉ, FUNDADO EL 19 DE DICIEMBRE DE 1663 EN INGLATERRA, ES UN DEPORTE DE EQUIPO JUGADO ENTRE DOS CONJUNTOS DE ONCE JUGADORES CADA UNO Y ALGUNOS ÁRBITROS QUE SE OCUPAN DE QUE LAS NORMAS SE CUMPLAN CORRECTAMENTE. ES AMPLIAMENTE CONSIDERADO EL DEPORTE MÁS POPULAR DEL MUNDO, PUES LO PRACTICAN UNAS 270 MILLONES DE PERSONAS.4 TAMBIÉN SE LE CONOCE COMO FUTBOL ASOCIACIÓN O FÚTBOL ASOCIACIÓN, NOMBRE DERIVADO DE THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, PRIMERA FEDERACIÓN OFICIAL DEL MUNDO EN ESTE DEPORTE Y QUE UTILIZÓ ESE NOMBRE PARA DISTINGUIRLO DE OTROS DEPORTES QUE INCLUYEN LA PALABRA "FUTBOL" O "FÚTBOL".5 EN ALGUNOS PAÍSES DE HABLA INGLESA TAMBIÉN SE LE CONOCE COMO SOCCER, ABREVIATURA DE ASOCIACIÓN, PUESTO QUE EL NOMBRE DE FOOTBALL EN ESOS PAÍSES SE ASOCIA MAYORITARIAMENTE A OTROS DEPORTES CON ESA DENOMINACIÓN.
  4. 4. JUGADORES BALON DE ORO ■ Aquí tenemos unas estadísticas sobre los jugadores que fueron nombrados en su momento para ganar el premio mas importante para un futbolista el balón de oro, los siguientes son: ■ Lionel Messi 5: 2009,2010,2011,2012,2015 ■ Cristiano Ronaldo 3: 2008, 2013, 2014 ■ Michel Platini 3: 1983, 1984, 1985 ■ Johan Cruyff: 1971, 1973, 1974 ■ MarcoVan Basten 3: 1988, 1989, 1992

