LOGO PLACE Curso Medio de Cooperativismo
LOGO PLACE Lección educación en las 4 Organizaciones Solidarias
LOGO PLACE Introducción La educación cooperativa es un pilar de desarrollo de la economía solidaria y sus modelos empresar...
LOGO PLACE Conceptualización Educación en las organizaciones de economía solidaria · La educación es un proceso dinámico q...
LOGO PLACE Fundamentos de la educación cooperativa · Historia del Cooperativismo. · El pensamiento Cooperativo y Solidario...
LOGO PLACE Entiéndase por educación cooperativa solidaria el proceso permanente orientado a fortalecer la práctica de valo...
LOGO PLACE Principios de la educación solidaria (directiva 31/2000) DANSOCIAL Estimular y generar amplios procesos de desa...
LOGO PLACE 1. La educación cooperativa debe tener las mismas características del movimiento. 2. La educación cooperativa e...
LOGO PLACE La elaboración del plan de educación en las cooperativas debe basarse en proyecto educativo socio empresarial P...
LOGO PLACE Se debe responder las siguientes preguntas: * A los directivos. * A los funcionarios. * A los empleados. * A lo...
LOGO PLACE Componentes modelo formación y educación cooperativa 1. Diagnóstico – Necesidades del proceso Enseñanza – Apren...
LOGO PLACE Funciones del comité de educación Difundir la doctrina cooperativa. Definir y velar por el cumplimiento de la p...
LOGO PLACE Retos de la Educación Cooperativa Incidir políticamente y participar en políticas públicas en favor de las enti...
LOGO PLACE Conclusión La educación es el medio que permite el desarrollo integral del ser humano y, por ende, el de la soc...
Autor: Dora Elci Sierra García
Imágenes diseñadas por: Freepik Iconicbestiary RosaPuchalt
Derechos Reservados
  16. 16. LOGO PLACE Autor: Dora Elci Sierra García Imágenes diseñadas por: Freepik Iconicbestiary RosaPuchalt Derechos Reservados

