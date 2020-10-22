Facilitation Competencies for Agilists

What skills, knowledge, and behaviours must facilitators have in order to be successful facilitating in a wide variety of environments? To what extent do these vary, if at all, when working online rather than face-to-face? What can we do, individually and together as Agilists and as peers, to develop our own facilitation competence? Join us to connect, share & learn!



The International Association of Facilitators (IAF) is the worldwide professional body established to promote, support and advance the art and practice of professional facilitation – through methods exchange, professional growth, practical research and collegial networking. The Core Facilitator Competencies framework was developed over several years by the IAF with the support of its members and facilitators from all over the world. In response to the needs of IAF members and their clients, the Association also established the IAF Certified™ Professional Facilitator (CPF) designation. This credential is the leading indicator that a facilitator is competent in each of the six Core Competencies for facilitators.



This session adapts the format of the ICA:UK Online Focused Conversation Series: Taking time to connect, learn and reflect. This was a series of taster sessions around different topics – both to examine and explore the topic, and to demonstrate the use of ICA’s ToP Focused Conversation Method. The 75 minute session will consist of a facilitated conversation followed by a brief introduction to the method used. The session will be recorded, and the recording will be made publicly available afterwards with the slides shared during the session. Participants will also be signposted to further opportunities to build on their experience.