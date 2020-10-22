Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation Facilitation competencies for Agilists Martin Gilbraith CPF|M, ICA:UK Megan Evans ...
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 2 Session Aims • To connect, share and learn with others sharing your interest in ...
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 3 Process – 75 minutes 1. Overview & introductions 2. The IAF core competencies – ...
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 4 ToP values ➢ Inclusive Participation ➢ Teamwork & Collaboration ➢ Individual & G...
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 5 ToP Focused Conversation method 5
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 66 ToP Focused Conversation method
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 7 Facilitation competencies for Agilists ⚫ What skills, knowledge, and behaviours ...
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 88 ⚫ The Art of Focused Conversation ⚫ Getting to the Bottom of ToP ⚫ Is there a s...
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 99 International Association of Facilitators (IAF)
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 1010
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 1111
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 1212
www.martingilbraith.com#ToPfacilitation 1313
What skills, knowledge, and behaviours must facilitators have in order to be successful facilitating in a wide variety of environments? To what extent do these vary, if at all, when working online rather than face-to-face? What can we do, individually and together as Agilists and as peers, to develop our own facilitation competence? Join us to connect, share & learn!

The International Association of Facilitators (IAF) is the worldwide professional body established to promote, support and advance the art and practice of professional facilitation – through methods exchange, professional growth, practical research and collegial networking. The Core Facilitator Competencies framework was developed over several years by the IAF with the support of its members and facilitators from all over the world. In response to the needs of IAF members and their clients, the Association also established the IAF Certified™ Professional Facilitator (CPF) designation. This credential is the leading indicator that a facilitator is competent in each of the six Core Competencies for facilitators.

This session adapts the format of the ICA:UK Online Focused Conversation Series: Taking time to connect, learn and reflect. This was a series of taster sessions around different topics – both to examine and explore the topic, and to demonstrate the use of ICA’s ToP Focused Conversation Method. The 75 minute session will consist of a facilitated conversation followed by a brief introduction to the method used. The session will be recorded, and the recording will be made publicly available afterwards with the slides shared during the session. Participants will also be signposted to further opportunities to build on their experience.

