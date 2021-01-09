Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOLVING QUADRATIC INEQUALITIES
A quadratic inequality is a mathematical sentence in the form of ax2 + bx + c > 0, that relates a quadrat...
Example 1: Solve for the quadratic inequality of x2 + 2 ≥ 3x. ax2 + bx + c > 0 a. x2 + 2 ≥ 3x x2 – 3x + 2...
The solution to x2 + 2 ≥ 3x are the values of x that will make the product of the factors x – 1 and x ...
Solving quadratic inequalities

  2. 2. WOODGROVE BANK 2 A quadratic inequality is a mathematical sentence in the form of ax2 + bx + c > 0, that relates a quadratic expression using the inequality symbols ≠, <, >, ≤, or ≥. To solve for quadratic inequalities, a. express the inequality in standard forn; b. determine the boundary points; c. set the intervals that will represent values to the left and right of the boundary points; d. pick a test point for each interval and check which will make the inequality statement true; then e. write the solution for the inequality.
  3. 3. WOODGROVE BANK 3 Example 1: Solve for the quadratic inequality of x2 + 2 ≥ 3x. ax2 + bx + c > 0 a. x2 + 2 ≥ 3x x2 – 3x + 2 ≥ 0 b. x2 – 3x + 2 = 0 (x – 2)(x – 1) = 0 x – 2 = 0 x – 1 = 0 x = 2 x = 1 The boundary points are 1 and 2. The graph shows the possible interval solutions of the inequality. Since x can be equal to 1 or 2, there are possible intervals which illustrated as (-∞, 1], [1, 2], [2, +∞).
  4. 4. WOODGROVE BANK 4the The solution to x2 + 2 ≥ 3x are the values of x that will make the product of the factors x – 1 and x – 2 greater than or equal to zero. We need to identify the interval/s that gives a result with positive sign. Thus the solutions are the intervals (-∞, 1] ∪ [2, +∞).

