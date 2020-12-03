Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ang ugnayan ng pandiwa at paksa sa isang pangungusap ay tinatawag na pokus. Matutunghayan at makikilala ito sa tulong ng m...
1. Pokus na Tagaganap- Ang pandiwa ay nasa pokus na tagaganap kung ang paksa ng pangungusap ang tagaganap ng kilos o aksiy...
2. Pokus sa Layon- Ang pandiwa ay nasa pokus sa layon kung ang paksa o binibigyang-diin sa pangungusap ay siyang layon. Gi...
Tukuyin ang pokus ng pandiwa sa mga sumusunod: 1. Takpan mo ang mga pagkain sa mesa. 2. Akyatin mo naman ang puno ng mangg...
Pokus ng pandiwa
Pokus ng pandiwa

powerpoint presentation

Published in: Education
Pokus ng pandiwa

