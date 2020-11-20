Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Add a Footer 1
2 Add a Footer 2 Ang maikling kwento ay isang akdang pampanitikan na nagsasalaysay ng pangyayari sa buhay ng mga piling ta...
3 Add a Footer 3 Kayarian: Bilang isang akdang pampanitikan, maaaring magsalaysay ng tuluy-tuloy ang maikling kuwento ng i...
4 Add a Footer 4 Mga Elemento: •Panimula- Dito nakasalalay ang kawilihan ng mga mambabasa. Dito rin kadalasang pinapakilal...
5 Add a Footer 5 •Kasukdulan- Makakamtan ng pangunahing tauhan ang katuparan o kasawian ng kanyang ipinaglalaban. •Kakalas...
6 Add a Footer 6 •Paksang Diwa- pinaka kaluluwa ng maikling kuwento. •Kaisipan- mensahe ng kuwento. •Banghay- pagkakasunod...
7 Add a Footer 7 Mga bahagi: Ito ang mga bahagi at ng sangkap ng isang maikling kuwento: 1. Simula - Bahagi ng suliranin a...
8 Add a Footer 8 2. Gitna - Binubuo ang gitna ng saglit na kasiglahan, tunggalian, at kasukdulan. kasiglahan - naglalahad ...
9 Add a Footer 9 3. Wakas - Binubuo ang wakas ng kakalasan at katapusan. a. kakalasan - ang bahaging nagpapakita ng unti-u...
10 Add a Footer 10 Gayunpaman, may mga kuwento na hindi laging winawakasan sa pamamagitan ng dalawang huling nabanggit na ...
11 Add a Footer 11
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Maikling kwento

11 views

Published on

powerpoint presentation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Maikling kwento

  1. 1. 1 Add a Footer 1
  2. 2. 2 Add a Footer 2 Ang maikling kwento ay isang akdang pampanitikan na nagsasalaysay ng pangyayari sa buhay ng mga piling tauhan. Ito ay likhang isip lamang na nabubuo batay sa sariling karanasan na posibling mag-iiwan ng aral o matinding damdamin sa mga mambabasa. Tulad ng nobela at dula, isa rin itong paggagad ng realidad, kung ginagagad ang isang momento lamang o iyong isang madulang pangyayaring naganap sa buhay ng pangunahing tauhan. Si Deogracias A. Rosario ang tinuturing na "Ama ng Maikling Kuwento". Tinawag rin itong dagli noong panahon ng mga Amerikano at ginagawa itong libangan ng mga sundalo.
  3. 3. 3 Add a Footer 3 Kayarian: Bilang isang akdang pampanitikan, maaaring magsalaysay ng tuluy-tuloy ang maikling kuwento ng isang pangyayari hango sa tunay na buhay; may isa o ilang tauhan lamang, sumasaklaw sa maikling panahon, may isang kasukdulan, at nag- iiwan ng kakintalan o impresyon sa isip ng mambabasa.
  4. 4. 4 Add a Footer 4 Mga Elemento: •Panimula- Dito nakasalalay ang kawilihan ng mga mambabasa. Dito rin kadalasang pinapakilala ang iba sa mga tauhan ng kuwento. •Saglit na Kasiglahan- Naglalahad ng panandaliang pagtatagpo ng mga tauhang masasangkot sa suliranin. •Suliranin- Problemang haharapin ng tauhan. •Tunggalian- May apat na uri: tao laban sa tao, tao laban sa sarili, tao laban sa lipunan, tao laban sa kapaligiran o kalikasan.
  5. 5. 5 Add a Footer 5 •Kasukdulan- Makakamtan ng pangunahing tauhan ang katuparan o kasawian ng kanyang ipinaglalaban. •Kakalasan- Tulay sa wakas. •Wakas- Ito ang resolusyon o ang kahihinatnan ng kuwento. •Tagpuan- nakasaad ang lugar na pinangyayarihan ng mga aksiyon o mga insidente, gayundin ang panahon kung kailan naganap ang kuwento.
  6. 6. 6 Add a Footer 6 •Paksang Diwa- pinaka kaluluwa ng maikling kuwento. •Kaisipan- mensahe ng kuwento. •Banghay- pagkakasunod-sunod ng mga pangyayari sa kwento
  7. 7. 7 Add a Footer 7 Mga bahagi: Ito ang mga bahagi at ng sangkap ng isang maikling kuwento: 1. Simula - Bahagi ng suliranin ang siyang kababasahan ng problemang haharapin ng pangunahing tauhan. Napapasama rin dito ang pagpapakilala ng ilan sa mga tauhan at ng tagpuan.
  8. 8. 8 Add a Footer 8 2. Gitna - Binubuo ang gitna ng saglit na kasiglahan, tunggalian, at kasukdulan. kasiglahan - naglalahad ng panandaliang pagtatagpo ng mga tauhang masasangkot sa suliranin. tunggalian - ang bahaging kababasahan ng pakikitunggali o pakikipagsapalaran ng pangunahing tauhan laban sa mga suliraning kakaharapin, na minsan ay sa sarili, sa kapwa, o sa kalikasan. kasukdulan - pinakamadulang bahagi kung saan makakamtan ng pangunahing tauhan ang katuparan o kasawian ng kanyang ipinaglalaban.
  9. 9. 9 Add a Footer 9 3. Wakas - Binubuo ang wakas ng kakalasan at katapusan. a. kakalasan - ang bahaging nagpapakita ng unti-unting pagbaba ng takbo ng kuwento mula sa maigting na pangyayari sa kasukdulan. b. katapusan - ang bahaging kababasahan ng magiging resolusyon ng kuwento. Maaring masaya o malungkot, pagkatalo o pagkapanalo.
  10. 10. 10 Add a Footer 10 Gayunpaman, may mga kuwento na hindi laging winawakasan sa pamamagitan ng dalawang huling nabanggit na mga sangkap. Kung minsan, hinahayaan ng may-akda na mabitin ang wakas ng kuwento para bayaang ang mambabasa ang humatol o magpasya kung ano, sa palagay nito, ang maaring kahinatnan ng kuwento.
  11. 11. 11 Add a Footer 11

×