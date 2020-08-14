Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Greatest Monomial Factor of two or more terms is the product of all prime algebraic factors to every term, each to the...
Example 1. Factor out 4x2 + 6x3. Find first the GCF (Greatest Common Factor). Observe the following. 4x2 = 2 . 2 . x. x 6x...
Example 2. Factor out a2 + 2a – a2b. Find the GCF. a2 = a. a 2a = 2 . a a2b = a . a . b = a The GCF is a. Factor out a fro...
Example 3. Factor out 5x3 + 3x5. Find the GCF. 5x3 = 5 . x. x. x 3x5 = 3 . x . x. x. x. x = x3 The GCF is x3. Factor out x...
Example 4. Factor 15a2b – 10ab. Find the GCF. 15a2b = 5. 3 . a. a. b 10ab = 5. 2 . a . b = 5ab The GCF is 5ab. Factor out ...
Example 5. Factor 16x2y + 10xy2 – 8xy Find the GCF. 16x2y = 2 . 2 . 2 . 2 . x . x . y 10xy2 = 5 . 2 . x. y . y 8xy = 2 . 2...
Factoring polynomials using greatest common factor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Factoring polynomials using greatest common factor

33 views

Published on

powerpoint presentation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Factoring polynomials using greatest common factor

  1. 1. The Greatest Monomial Factor of two or more terms is the product of all prime algebraic factors to every term, each to the highest power that it occurs in all the terms. Check your answer by multiplying the factors.
  2. 2. Example 1. Factor out 4x2 + 6x3. Find first the GCF (Greatest Common Factor). Observe the following. 4x2 = 2 . 2 . x. x 6x3 = 2 . 3 . x. x . x = 2x2 The GCF is 2x2 . Factor out 2x2 from the given polynomial. = 4x2 + 6x3 = 2x2( 2 + 3x) Hence, the factored form of 4x2 + 6x3 is 2x2(2 + 3x).
  3. 3. Example 2. Factor out a2 + 2a – a2b. Find the GCF. a2 = a. a 2a = 2 . a a2b = a . a . b = a The GCF is a. Factor out a from the given polynomial. = a2 + 2a – a2b = a(a + 2 – ab) Hence the factored form a2 + 2a – a2b is a(a + 2 – ab).
  4. 4. Example 3. Factor out 5x3 + 3x5. Find the GCF. 5x3 = 5 . x. x. x 3x5 = 3 . x . x. x. x. x = x3 The GCF is x3. Factor out x3 from the given polynomial. = 5x3 + 3x5 = x3(5 + 3x2) Hence the factored form of 5x3 + 3x5 is x3(5 + 3x2).
  5. 5. Example 4. Factor 15a2b – 10ab. Find the GCF. 15a2b = 5. 3 . a. a. b 10ab = 5. 2 . a . b = 5ab The GCF is 5ab. Factor out the GCF from the given polynomial. = 15a2b – 10ab = 5ab(3a – 2) Hence the factored form is 5ab(3a – 2).
  6. 6. Example 5. Factor 16x2y + 10xy2 – 8xy Find the GCF. 16x2y = 2 . 2 . 2 . 2 . x . x . y 10xy2 = 5 . 2 . x. y . y 8xy = 2 . 2 . 2 . x . Y = 2xy The GCF is 2xy. Factored out the GCF from the given factor. = 16x2y + 10xy2 – 8xy = 2xy(8x + 5y – 4) Hence the factored form is 2xy(8x + 5y – 4).

×