El modelo pedagógico como herramienta de enseñanza

El modelo pedagógico como herramienta de enseñanza

  1. 1. EL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO COMO HERRAMIENTA DE ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE CONCEPTUALIZACIÓN La tendencia pedagógica que implemento en mi labor educativa en el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje como docente de la institución semilla la esperanza hace referencia a los modelos pedagógicos tradicional y humanista por medio de un aprendizaje flexible teniendo como referencia las vivencias de la experiencia en la que el estudiante se puede fortalecer académicamente teniendo en cuenta los ritmos en sus procesos formativos. Las características del modelo tradicional hacen énfasis en la formación del carácter de los estudiantes moldeada por medio de la voluntad, la virtud y la disciplina, teniendo como idea principal la formación del humanismo y la ética. El conocimiento se adquiere a través de la memoria y la repetición En el tipo de aprendizaje humanista tenemos en cuenta las siguientes características:  La persona es valiosa por sí misma independientemente de su nivel socioeconómico, orientación sexual, etnia o nacionalidad.  Se puede confiar en la persona y en su innata curiosidad y deseo de aprender. El ser humano desea descubrir nuevos horizontes y adquirir nuevas posibilidades.
  2. 2. De acuerdo a los avances tecnológicos es importante utilizar sus herramientas en los modelos del aprendizaje para la vida, para la sociedad y para el trabajo; esta es una posibilidad para aprender y ampliar nuestros conocimientos adaptándolos a las necesidades del entorno y a situaciones propias cotidianas. ACCIONES QUE DESARROLLAN LOS ESTUDIANTES Los procesos educativos se basan en el aprendizaje como producto de la enseñanza, transmitir y entrenar en habilidades y destrezas; el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje es visto como un todo. La enseñanza es considerada como un verdadero arte donde el estudiante es el enfoque central en el proceso progresivo del conocimiento. El enfoque es comprensivo, y se transmite de tal modo que el estudiante llegue a comprender totalmente. El estudiante busca apoyo en las diferentes plataformas virtuales para contribuir a un mejor desarrollo de las clases por medio de artículos y videos en la labor educativa del aprendizaje flexible. CONCLUSIONES  Para concluir podemos resaltar que aprender de la experiencia y modificar la manera de jugar con la finalidad de ganar o de alcanzar un mejor resultado  La memorización y la repetición son elementos que no se pueden dejar de aplicar a pesar de las nuevas tendencias educativas
  3. 3.  El fin de la educación es fundamentalmente enseñar, transmitir y entrenar en habilidades y destrezas para un mejor desarrollo psicomotor.

×