• The relationship between Incident, Problem and Change – Using the Atlanta bridge fire and collapse • INCIDENT(s) ACTION ...
EXAMPLE 1 OF PROCESSES AT WORK • The Rerouting of Traffic is an EMERGENCY CHANGE – Change of Traffic Patterns – Reprogramm...
EXAMPLE 1 OF PROCESSES AT WORK • The PROBLEM of the Bridge section must be addressed • The problem spawns a CHANGE – {poss...
Change & Incident examples using Atlanta bridge collapse

What is an Incident? What is a problem? A real life example of ITIL in action.

Published in: Technology
Change & Incident examples using Atlanta bridge collapse

  1. 1. • The relationship between Incident, Problem and Change – Using the Atlanta bridge fire and collapse • INCIDENT(s) ACTION – The fire put out the fire – Traffic Jam reroute traffic – Bridge Collaps clean up The ACTIONS resolve the incidents, BUT ………..
  2. 2. EXAMPLE 1 OF PROCESSES AT WORK • The Rerouting of Traffic is an EMERGENCY CHANGE – Change of Traffic Patterns – Reprogramming traffic lights – Signage – Police Presence • The Rerouting is a “work around”, not a solution • The PROBLEM of the collapsed bridge still exists
  3. 3. EXAMPLE 1 OF PROCESSES AT WORK • The PROBLEM of the Bridge section must be addressed • The problem spawns a CHANGE – {possibly Urgent, not Emergency} • To clean up • Rebuild • Inspect • Reopen • In review: This one Event resulted in – Incident(s) - Major – Change(s) – both Emergency & non-Emergency – Problem(s)

