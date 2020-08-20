Medios de comunicacion l

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO FINAL MARTHA KARINA REYNA GONZÁLEZ
than the Moon • Se llama comunicación interpersonal al intercambio de información que suele darse entre personas que compa...
¿Qué es la comunicación?
● El proceso comunicativo se desarrolla a través de la emisión de señales que pueden ser sonidos, gestos o señas, olores, ...
Modelo básico del proceso comunicativo, basado en el modelo aristotélico
A partir de este momento, se entenderá a la comunicación, en el más amplio de los sentidos, a todo acto que los seres vivo...
● La comunicación animal puede establecerse a través de estímulos químicos, de la kinésica o de ciertos patrones de movimi...
● El signo lingüístico proviene de la combinación de significante y significado, de manera que se constituyen como las dos...
Lenguaje de señas
Teoría de gestalt
● La teoría de la Gestalt es un concepto que seguramente te sonará si eres de esas personas que sienten curiosidad por el ...
Son percibidos como si tuviera la misma formula Se percibe como un todo Una forma se percibe mejor cuando mas cerrado esta...
Ejemplos de la gestalt
PAULO FREIRE
● En 1947 inició sus esfuerzos para la alfabetización de adultos, que durante los años sesenta trataría de llevar a la prá...
ORIGEN DE LA COMUNICACIÓN
EL PEDAGOGO Es la persona que se dedica a educar a los niños dentro del ámbito escolar. Posee cualidades de maestro así co...
 Se encarga de la planificación, ejecución y seguimiento de los programas educativos.  Plantea propuestas de mejora ases...
Actitudes del docente: • Hacia sí mismo: nivel de confianza, seguridad y autoestima. • Hacia sus alumnos: grado de empatía...
● La interacción comunicativa es la forma que tenemos los docentes de poner en acción el currículo planificado y de crear ...
● El docente debe tener habilidades decodificadoras efectivas para recibir la respuesta del alumno. Incluyen el contacto v...
COMUNICACIÓN E INTENCIONALIDAD EDUCATIVA
● Toda comunicación se lleva a cabo en un contexto determinado y está condicionada por las exigencias de la tarea instruct...
IDEOLOGIA Y MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN MASIVA
¿Qué es la comunicación masiva? ● Es el proceso de transmisión de información a múltiples receptores, gracias a la presenc...
Modelo de análisis estructural de los mensajes.
Análisis correcto de lo que se muestra (Publicidad). Descripcion de imagenes. Varios elementos. Teoria de Umberto Eco Se b...
 El objetivo primordial es transmitir conocimientos.  El profesor seria el emisor y el estudiante seria el receptor.  I...
Comunicación no verbal Es sumamente compleja debido a que esta sujeta a una gran cantidad de interpretaciones. 1. Saludar ...
COMUNICACIÓN INTERPERSONAL La comunicación interpersonal se distingue de otras formas de comunicación ya que es el medio p...
LOS MEDIOS DE INSTRUCCIÓN ● 1.- Naturaleza del elemento directriz ● 2.- Características de la audiencia. ● 3.- Característ...
● Refiriéndonos al contexto educativo y para que el aprendizaje del alumno sea significativo, el docente debe tener en cue...
La taxonomía de Bloom la clasificación de los objetivos educativos más usada y conocida en entornos educativos. Bloom defi...
Medio educativo visual Transmite contenido de todo tipo, por medio de folletos, cartillas, manuales técnicos, los fascícul...
¿QUES ES UN MATERIAL DIDACTICO?
● Es aquello que reúne medios y recursos que ● facilitan la enseñanza y el aprendizaje. ● Suelen utilizarse dentro del amb...
VENTAJAS Y DESVENTJAS DE UN MATERIA DIDACTICO Proporcionan una base concreta para el procedimiento conceptual. Tiene alto ...
  1. 1. PROYECTO FINAL MARTHA KARINA REYNA GONZÁLEZ
  2. 2. than the Moon • Se llama comunicación interpersonal al intercambio de información que suele darse entre personas que comparten un espacio físico, es decir, que cohabitan y por ende se ven en la necesidad de emitir y recibir mensajes para normar u organizar la convivencia.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es la comunicación?
  4. 4. ● El proceso comunicativo se desarrolla a través de la emisión de señales que pueden ser sonidos, gestos o señas, olores, etc., con la intención de dar a conocer un mensaje, y que a consecuencia de éste, se produzca una acción o reacción en quienes lo reciben. Comunicación
  5. 5. Modelo básico del proceso comunicativo, basado en el modelo aristotélico
  6. 6. A partir de este momento, se entenderá a la comunicación, en el más amplio de los sentidos, a todo acto que los seres vivos realizan con el fin de dar a entender un mensaje que logre producir una respuesta correspondiente, ya sea positiva o negativamente, a la intención o necesidad que inició el proceso comunicativo.
  7. 7. ● La comunicación animal puede establecerse a través de estímulos químicos, de la kinésica o de ciertos patrones de movimiento; además, puede ser proxémica o relativa a la distancia que guarde respecto de otros, a través de estímulos eléctricos, y auditiva. Cabe mencionar que todas estas clases de comunicación también son usadas por los seres humanos, a excepción quizá de la eléctrica. Comunicación animal
  8. 8. ● El signo lingüístico proviene de la combinación de significante y significado, de manera que se constituyen como las dos caras de una moneda. Esta definición fue propuesta por Ferdinand de Saussure, uno de los lingüistas contemporáneos más reconocidos. El significante se refiere a la estructura de sonidos o de imágenes con que representamos a las cosas; la idea o concepto, constituye el significado. signo lingüístico
  9. 9. Lenguaje de señas
  10. 10. Teoría de gestalt
  11. 11. ● La teoría de la Gestalt es un concepto que seguramente te sonará si eres de esas personas que sienten curiosidad por el mundo de la psicología. Es una teoría muy utilizada actualmente en psicoterapia y resolución de problemas, pero también se ha popularizado por ser uno de los enfoques psicológicos más atractivos para aquellas personas que crean que la manera de ser, comportarse y sentir del ser humano no puede reducirse sólo a lo que es directamente observable o medible. TEORIA DE GESTALT
  12. 12. Son percibidos como si tuviera la misma formula Se percibe como un todo Una forma se percibe mejor cuando mas cerrado esta su contorno. Se tiende a percibirse como si formaran parte de una unidad Una forma abierta tiende a percibirse como serrada LEYES DE PRINCIPIO DE GESTALT El fondo es todo lo que no se percibe como figura
  13. 13. Ejemplos de la gestalt
  14. 14. PAULO FREIRE
  15. 15. ● En 1947 inició sus esfuerzos para la alfabetización de adultos, que durante los años sesenta trataría de llevar a la práctica en el nordeste de Brasil, donde existía un elevado índice de analfabetismo. Con la ayuda del obispo Helder Cámara, promovió en 1961 el denominado «movimiento de educación de base», a la vez que desarrollaba su metodología educativa.
  16. 16. ORIGEN DE LA COMUNICACIÓN
  17. 17. EL PEDAGOGO Es la persona que se dedica a educar a los niños dentro del ámbito escolar. Posee cualidades de maestro así como conocimientos psicosociales ya que está capacitado para instruir y tratar las actuaciones del niño.
  18. 18.  Se encarga de la planificación, ejecución y seguimiento de los programas educativos.  Plantea propuestas de mejora asesorando al resto de los miembros de la comunidad educativa.  Elabora materiales didácticos como los libros de texto o audiovisuales.  Conseguir una formación integral de los estudiantes escolarizados dentro del centro. FUNCIONES DEL PEDAGOGO:
  19. 19. Actitudes del docente: • Hacia sí mismo: nivel de confianza, seguridad y autoestima. • Hacia sus alumnos: grado de empatía, apertura y accesibilidad. ● Habilidades de comunicación del docente: ● El docente debe tener habilidades decodificadoras efectivas para recibir la respuesta del alumno. Éstas incluyen el contacto visual, empatía, habilidades de escucha, formulación de preguntas. CARACTERÍSTICAS Y HABILIDADES DEL DOCENTE
  20. 20. ● La interacción comunicativa es la forma que tenemos los docentes de poner en acción el currículo planificado y de crear las situaciones para que los alumnos interactúen con el conocimiento, permitiéndoles el acceso a contenidos que solos no podrían abordar.
  21. 21. ● El docente debe tener habilidades decodificadoras efectivas para recibir la respuesta del alumno. Incluyen el contacto visual, empatía, habilidades de escucha, formulación de preguntas. Es determinante para su efectiva transmisión ya que no se puede comunicar eficientemente el conocimiento que no se domina ni tampoco es posible escoger el canal y código adecuados sino se maneja de forma integral el tema y la información que se desea compartir. ● Habilidades de escucha activa. ● Parafrasear. ● Escudriñar. ● Enfocarse en el orador. ● Reflejar. .
  22. 22. COMUNICACIÓN E INTENCIONALIDAD EDUCATIVA
  23. 23. ● Toda comunicación se lleva a cabo en un contexto determinado y está condicionada por las exigencias de la tarea instructiva (intenciones educativas) así como las características del alumnado (estilo de aprendizaje). ● Esta debe de cumplir las siguientes condiciones básicas: • Motivadora • Persuasiva • Estructurada • Adaptativa • Generalizadora • Inteligible
  24. 24. IDEOLOGIA Y MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN MASIVA
  25. 25. ¿Qué es la comunicación masiva? ● Es el proceso de transmisión de información a múltiples receptores, gracias a la presencia de los medios de comunicación.
  26. 26. Modelo de análisis estructural de los mensajes.
  27. 27. Análisis correcto de lo que se muestra (Publicidad). Descripcion de imagenes. Varios elementos. Teoria de Umberto Eco Se basa en:
  28. 28.  El objetivo primordial es transmitir conocimientos.  El profesor seria el emisor y el estudiante seria el receptor.  Idealmente, los roles pueden intercambiarse volviéndose el profesor “receptor” y el alumno “emisor” Análisis del contenido de la comunicación educativa.
  29. 29. Comunicación no verbal Es sumamente compleja debido a que esta sujeta a una gran cantidad de interpretaciones. 1. Saludar antes de la clase 2. Una palmada en la espalda Ejemplo:
  30. 30. COMUNICACIÓN INTERPERSONAL La comunicación interpersonal se distingue de otras formas de comunicación ya que es el medio por el cual dos personas pasan de tener una interpersonal a una personal. La comunicación interpersonal comienza con el yo. La imagen del yo influye en cómo nos relacionamos con los demás.
  31. 31. LOS MEDIOS DE INSTRUCCIÓN ● 1.- Naturaleza del elemento directriz ● 2.- Características de la audiencia. ● 3.- Características del ambiente. ● 4.- Organización del tiempo. Son aquellos recursos que facilitan el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje dentro de un contexto educativo; proporcionan información necesaria para facilitar un determinado aprendizaje
  32. 32. ● Refiriéndonos al contexto educativo y para que el aprendizaje del alumno sea significativo, el docente debe tener en cuenta que, no todos los alumnos tienen el mismo ritmo ni el mismo estilo de aprendizaje, y para ello debe adecuar su currícula, de tal manera que el alumno tenga un aprendizaje significativo Clasificación de los medios de instrucción
  33. 33. La taxonomía de Bloom la clasificación de los objetivos educativos más usada y conocida en entornos educativos. Bloom definía tres ámbitos en los que deben ubicarse los objetivos de la enseñanza: -Ámbito Cognitivo -Ámbito Afectivo -Ámbito Psicomotor
  34. 34. Medio educativo visual Transmite contenido de todo tipo, por medio de folletos, cartillas, manuales técnicos, los fascículos, libros, guías de técnicas y de aprendizaje. Medios Educativos de comunicación Es cualquier elemento, aparato o representación que se emplea en una situación de enseñanza-aprendizaje para promover información que se desea comunicar. Medio educativo audiovisual Se contempla en esta categoría el video, la televisión, el sonoviso. Los audiovisuales se construyen teniendo en cuanta un orden lógico, pedagógico y un orden dramático. Es un lenguaje compuesto, que articula códigos visuales, verbales y sonoros. Características Adaptación desescolarizada y presencial Requiere concentración Capacidad de transmisión de información
  35. 35. ¿QUES ES UN MATERIAL DIDACTICO?
  36. 36. ● Es aquello que reúne medios y recursos que ● facilitan la enseñanza y el aprendizaje. ● Suelen utilizarse dentro del ambiente ● educativo para facilitar la adquisición de ● conceptos, habilidades, actitudes y destrezas.
  37. 37. VENTAJAS Y DESVENTJAS DE UN MATERIA DIDACTICO Proporcionan una base concreta para el procedimiento conceptual. Tiene alto grado e interés para los alumnos. Hace que el aprendizaje sea mas duradero y continuo. Ofrece una experiencia real que estimula las actividades de los alumnos. Elevado coste de adquisición y mantenimiento del equipo informático . Velocidad vertiginosa con la que avanzan los recursos técnicos, volviendo los equipos obsoletos en un plazo muy corto de tiempo. Dependencia de los elementos técnicos para interactuar y poder utilizar los materiales.

