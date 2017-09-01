Martha Lucía Jaramillo G. Bienes Raíces CONTACTO: cel.: 3112288983 bienesraicesmljg@gmail.com @bienesraicesMLJ
VENTA APARTAMENTO CONTADOR- NUEVO COUNTRY $390.000.000 Bogotá Espectacular apartamento zona residencial rodeadade parquesy...
VENDO PENTHOUSE DÚPLEX BELLA SUIZA $1.200.000.000 Bogotá Piso 18, espectacular vista hacia los cerrosorientales. Excelente...
134 y 127, cerca al Éxito, Clínica el Bosque, parques,clubes y centros comerciales. Estrato 5 Administración $600.000 Vent...
Apartamento para estrenar, en sector de gran proyección y valorización, hermosa vista, iluminado, ventilación natural, tre...
Para uso residencial y en especial para uso comercial, agencias de aduana, instituciones y/o empresas en general, en óptim...
depósito, sistema inteligente de seguridad en el edificio, chip electrónico y circuito cerrado,excelente ubicación,vías de...
Arriendo Oficinas y Local Comercial - Chicó Edificio Unión 94 PH Oficinas Piso 2, 3,5 y 6 Ubicación Estratégica, cerca al ...
Vendo espectacular Apartamento Santa Marta $320.000.000 Santa Marta Vendo apartamento piso 12, Torre Areia en el sector de...
Venta Casa en Condominio $290.000.000 Apulo- Cundinamarca Área 110 M2 Dos pisos Administración: $270.000 Casa campestre en...
Venta Apartamento en Condominio Reserva del Peñón $210.000.000 GirardotCundinamarca Nuevo, Club House,cuatro piscinas, tre...
vigilancia privada, a dos cuadras de Unicentro,apartamento en séptimo piso, hermosa vista, luces led, aire acondicionado,b...
Propiedades en venta y renta Bogotá y Colombia
