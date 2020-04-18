Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. COMPARATIVES We use comparatives to compare 2 People: Personas Animals Places: Lugares Objetos: Objetos
  2. 2. EXAMPLES My mother is TALLER my sister.Than que adjective comparative Mi mam� es m�s alta que mi hermana. The airplane is fastER than the car El avi�n es m�s r�pido que el carro
  3. 3. RULES 1. When the adjective has one syllable, we add ER to the adjective ADJECTIVE COMPARATIVE small smallER cold coldER Strong StrongER Cajic� is coldER than Melgar.
  4. 4. 2. When the adjective has one syllable and it ends in E add just R ADJECTIVE COMPARATIVES Cute CuteR Safe SafeR Huge HugeR My dog is cuteR than a cat: Mi perro es m�s tierno que un gato. Cajic� is safeR than Bogot�: Cajic� es m�s seguro que Bogot�.
  5. 5. 3. When the adjective has one syllable and it has consonat + vowel + consonat, add the last consonat and ER ADJECTIVE COMPARATIVE Big BigGER Sad SadDER Hot HotTER Cartagena is hotTER than Villeta: Cartagena es m�s caliente que Villeta.
  6. 6. 4. When the adjective ends in Y change by I and add ER ADJECTIVE COMPARATIVE Friendly FriendlIER Happy HappIER Dry DrIER Dogs are FriendlIER than rabbits: Los perros son m�s amigables que los conejos..
  7. 7. 5. When the adjective has more than two syllables, we use MORE and the adjective ADJECTIVE COMPARATIVE Intelligent MORE intelligent Beautiful MORE beautiful Expensive MORE expensive The car is more expensive than the bike: El carro es m�s costoso que la bicicleta.
  8. 8. VOCABULARY ADJECTIVE MEANING Small Peque�o Strong Fuerte Safe Seguro Big Grande Sad Triste Friendly Amigable Cheap Barato Happy Feliz Beautiful Bonito Intelligent Inteligente

