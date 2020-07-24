Actv 06 Enfoque de la Gestalt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ENFOQUE DE LA GESTALT Actividad 06 Grupo 01 Martha Elizabeth Fernández ID:100070376 Ceyi Valencia Casquete ID: 100071469 Margarita Palacios ID: 100070158 Presentado a:Irina Granados Universidad Iberoamericana Facultad de Ciencias Humanas Psicología
  2. 2. LEY DE LA FIGURA Y FONDO FIGURA Y FONDO  Esta ley analiza la relación que hay entre los diferentes estímulos de la imagen. Los seres humanos tenemos tendencia a separar las figuras del fondo según su color, su forma, su tamaño, su contraste, Estas figuras se perciben más fácilmente cuanto más sencilla y simple sea la forma del objeto. El mejor ejemplo para esto es la famosa imagen de las caras y las copas. También se conoce como Principio de Dialéctica. En fotografía se aplica para resaltar los objetos o las personas dentro de un contexto determinado. ILUSION OPTICA
  3. 3. LEY DE LA SIMILITUD O SEMEJANZA SIMILITUD O SEMEJANZA  El principio de la semejanza dice que tenemos tendencia a ver como un todo las cosas que comparten características visuales, como el color, la forma, el tamaño o la textura. También se conoce como Principio de dirección común. En composición fotográfica el uso deliberado de la semejanza añade un significado a la imagen que es independiente del tema principal. Además, el uso de la repetición añade ritmo y eso, por lo general, suele desembocar en buenas fotografías.  Esto se debe a que la semejanza y la repetición en muchas formas de arte suelen considerarse como armónicas. ILUSION OPTICA
  4. 4. LEY DEL CIERRE LEY DEL CIERRE  El principio del cerramiento dice que nuestro cerebro tiene tendencia a "rellenar los huecos" y nos da o imagina los detalles que le faltan a una figura para completarla o cerrarla. Una vez que la figura se ha cerrado eliminamos los detalles innecesarios y establecemos un patrón para el futuro. La tendencia que tenemos a hacer esto se dispara por la sugerencia de una conexión visual o continuidad entre los elementos que, de hecho, no se tocan en una composición. También se conoce como Ley de la Compleción. ILUSION OPTICA
  5. 5. ILUSION OPTICA ESCOGIDA POR EL GRUPO 01 ILUSION OPTICA LA MONALISA  Las ilusiones ópticas son efectos sobre el sentido de la vista caracterizadas por la percepción visual de imágenes que son falsas o erróneas. Falsas si no existe realmente lo que el cerebro ve o erróneas si el cerebro interpreta equivocadamente la información visual. El origen de las ilusiones ópticas puede estar en una causa fisiológica, como un deslumbramiento debido a un estímulo luminoso intenso que deja por unos instantes saturados los receptores luminosos de la retina, o por el contrario puede ser un fenómeno cognitivo, cuando la causa es la interpretación errónea por parte del cerebro de las señales que el ojo le envía, por ejemplo una malinterpretación de la dimensión relativa de dos objetos debido a la perspectiva. ILUSION OPTICA CON FENOMENO PERCEPTIVO
  6. 6. ILUSION OPTICA ESCOGIDA POR EL GRUPO 01 FENOMENO PERCEPTIVO  De hecho, la pintura de renombre mundial de Leonardo da Vinci, también conocida como “La Gioconda”, inspiró el nombre de un fenómeno científico: el efecto Mona Lisa o la Percepción de que el sujeto de una imagen siempre está mirando directamente al espectador, sin importar dónde esté parado.  Autor:Leonardo Da Vinci -1503 y 1519.  CIBERGRAFIA: https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ALeKk011 Vv5KgBf6MrNr9P4f1CxVEI6BWA%3A159555024312 8&ei=IyoaX-WxB9CJgge-1Z- YAw&q=el+fenomeno+perceptivo+de+la+mon  Desde 1999, Capacitación, Perfeccionamiento y Actualización Docente en todo Chile https://educrea.cl/ilusion-optica-la- mona-lisa/  https://www.lavanguardia.com/vida/juni or-report/20190429/461871697737/mona- lisa-gioconda-da-vinci- misterio.html#:~:text=El%20famoso%20ret rato%20pintado%20por,cas CLASIFICACION:  El origen de las ilusiones ópticas puede estar en una causa fisiológica, como un deslumbramiento debido a un estímulo luminoso intenso que deja por unos instantes saturados los receptores luminosos de la retina, o por el contrario puede ser un fenómeno cognitivo, cuando la causa es la interpretación errónea por parte del cerebro de las señales que el ojo le envía, por ejemplo una malinterpretación de la dimensión relativa de dos objetos debido a la perspectiva.

