Actividad 7 Relación entre genética y comportamiento

  1. 1. RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO Presentado por: Martha Elena Avendaño Núñez, Paola Andrea Rivera Amariles, Yesica Paola Muñoz Rincón, lizbeth Melo Acosta Asignatura: Biología Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana 20/12/2020
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA GENÉTICA? • La genética es el área de estudio de la biología que busca comprender y explicar cómo se transmite la herencia biológica de generación en generación mediante el ADN. • Su composición, organización, como se estructura en genes que es la unidad básica de información genética y en cromosomas, además de cómo se produce la herencia de los caracteres biológicos. La replicación de ADN y la regulación de la expresión génica que también se encuentran dentro de su objeto de estudio.
  3. 3. RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO La genética es la base de la personalidad y de las diferencias entre la población humana, sin embargo ciertas implicaciones ambientales y cerebrales también influyen en el ser y en el comportamiento. La genética del comportamiento o psicogenética: Es el estudio de la influencia de la composición genética de un organismo y la interacción de la herencia y el medio ambiente en la medida en que afectan el comportamiento. La herencia se refiere a la transmisión de estas diferencias de padre a hijo. También estudia las influencias genéticas y ambientales que dan lugar a diferencias en la conducta; en definitiva, el conocimiento, de la conducta normal y la psicopatología, así como los trastornos psicológicos asociados a las alteraciones genéticas, ya sean estas génicas o cromosómicas.
  4. 4. EL COMPORTAMIENTO El comportamiento humano es complejo y es influido por los genes y el ambiente en el cual se desarrolla la persona siendo una mediación entre un espacio interno y un espacio externo. Por ello se han emplean varios métodos para estudiar las relaciones entre los genes y algunas conductas entre los cuales están: • Los estudios de descendencia Los estudios de selección • Los estudios sobre gemelos Los estudios de adopción Según Robert Plomin, John C. DeFries, Gerald E. McClearn y Peter McGuffin en el libro ‘’GENETICA DE LA CONDUCTA, cap.1: Una visión en conjunto’’ en la mayoría de los aspectos y trastornos del comportamiento, es la genética la que explica la similitud entre familiares, de aquí su relación entre ambos conceptos, ya que más que formar aspectos individualmente conductuales pueden demostrarse de forma conjunta entre hermanos por ejemplo en el caso de gemelos y mellizos. Los investigadores en genética de la conducta entienden que los factores hereditarios intervienen, y bastante, en muchas conductas complejas, incluyendo capacidades cognitivas, personalidad y psicopatologías, por ejemplo podemos hablar del Comportamiento Antisocial y el Síndrome de Turner.
  5. 5. COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: El desarrollo del comportamiento antisocial puede definirse como un patrón general de desprecio y violación de los derechos de los demás, que suele ser contraria a los intereses o valores del conjunto de la sociedad, puede comenzar a temprana edad, así como en la adolescencia o adultez e ir variando según la edad del individuo, su cultura y el contexto. El comportamiento antisocial es un fenómeno muy amplio que incluye distintos tipos de acciones, de las cuales destacan diferentes tipos de agresión, robos, engaños, conductas impulsivas, ultrajes y violencia entre sus diferentes manifestaciones. Las consecuencias de todos estos comportamientos se traducen en una grave preocupación social en la actualidad, ya que constituyen el núcleo de la delincuencia violenta
  6. 6. SÍNDROME DE TURNER El síndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromosómico, no heredable, el cual se caracteriza por la anomalía total o parcial del cromosoma X en el sexo femenino, por un cromosoma ausente o incompleto. Los avances científicos en la genética molecular han permitido el conocimiento de la secuencia compleja del genoma humano facilitando la localización e identificación de genes. Los síntomas incluyen estatura baja, retraso de la pubertad, infertilidad, defectos cardíacos y ciertos problemas de aprendizaje. El tratamiento consiste en la terapia de hormonas. Cromosoma X
  7. 7. VULNERABILIDAD SOCIAL EN EL SINDROME DE TURNER Los genes juegan un papel importante en la conducta humana. Por esta razón se debe destacar la importancia del ambiente familiar y social en el desarrollo neuropsicológico de las mujeres con síndrome de Turner. La dificultad de las personas con Síndrome de Turner para interactuar con sus pares es una característica ampliamente descripta. En general presentan problemas para constituir nuevas relaciones, conformar y mantener relaciones de amistad y establecer pareja (Danielewicz & Pisula, 2005; Lesniak Karpiak, Mazzocco, & Ross, 2003). Durante el desarrollo atraviesan diversas situaciones, consecuencia de las características físicas y psicológicas particulares del síndrome. Según Lesniak Karpiak et al. (2003) en la temprana infancia las relaciones sociales están menos estigmatizadas y dañadas que en la adolescencia.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS Síndrome de Turner © 1998-2020 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. All rights reserved. https://www.mayoclinic.org/es-es/diseases-conditions/turner-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc- 20360782?utm_source=Google&utm_medium=abstract&utm_content=Turner-syndrome&utm_campaign=Knowledge-panel La genética del comportamiento, conceptos básicos https://www.psicoactiva.com/blog/la-genetica-del-comportamiento-conceptos-basicos/ López, M. C. (2009). Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes-Ambiente. PSICOLOGÍA CÊNCIA E PROFISSÃO, 29 (2), 318-329. Recuperado de http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09 file:///D:/descargas/Dialnet-VulnerabilidadSocialEnElSindromeDeTurner-6152840%20(1).pdf Lesniak Karpiak, K., Mazzocco, M., & Ross, J. (2003). Behavioral assessment of social anxiety in females with Turner or fragile X syndrome. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, 33(1), 55-67.

