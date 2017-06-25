UNIDAD 3 EL PROCESO FINAL DERECHO PROCESAL ADMINISTRATIVO EN EL ESTADO DE VERACRUZ. LIC. MARTHA ALEJANDRA PÉREZ GONZÁLEZ. ...
1.- Juicio Contencioso Administrativo No. 2.- H. Sala Regional Norte del Tribunal Contencioso Administrativo. 3.- Proemio....
5.- Concepto de Anulación del Acto.- perjuicio arts. 14, 16 Const., empresa notificó y no debe sino H. Ayto. y que pretend...
ARTÍCULO 301 C.P.A. ESTADO DE VERACRUZ. La contestación y la ampliación contendrán: I.- Incidentes de previo y especial pr...
3.4 ORGANIZACIÓN. Hubo necesidad de desechar interpretaciones tradicionales, de acuerdo con la exposición de motivos de la...
3.5 COMPETENCIA.
3.6 SENTENCIA. ARTÍCULO 325 C.P.A. ESTADO DE VERACRUZ La sentencia debe contener: I.- lugar, fecha y autoridad que la susc...
Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.
Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.
Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.
Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.
Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.
Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.

8 views

Published on

EL PROCESAL FINAL DEL DERECHO PROCESAL CONTENCIOSO ADMIISTRATIVO.

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentación1. lic. martha alejandra pérez gonzález.

  1. 1. UNIDAD 3 EL PROCESO FINAL DERECHO PROCESAL ADMINISTRATIVO EN EL ESTADO DE VERACRUZ. LIC. MARTHA ALEJANDRA PÉREZ GONZÁLEZ. DERECHO PROCESAL ADMINISTRATIVO. OCTAVO SEMESTRE. NO ESCOLARIZADO. DERECHO. UGM. VILLA DE LAS FLORES.
  2. 2. 1.- Juicio Contencioso Administrativo No. 2.- H. Sala Regional Norte del Tribunal Contencioso Administrativo. 3.- Proemio. 4.- a). Nombre y domicilio del actor. b). Autoridad Demandada y domicilio. c). Tercero Perjudicado y domicilio. d). Fecha en que se tuvo conocimiento del acto impugnado. e). Pretensión que se deduce. Que no reúne requisitos Legales 14, 16 Const., solicitan nulidad recibo.
  3. 3. 5.- Concepto de Anulación del Acto.- perjuicio arts. 14, 16 Const., empresa notificó y no debe sino H. Ayto. y que pretenden ustedes. Hacer y/o quitar. 6.-Pruebas.- 7.- Suspensión.- en base a que artículos de la ley, después redactar lo que pretenden ustedes que se suspenda del acto y que están pidiendo que se haga (algo nuevo). 8.- Petitorios.- 9.- Nombre, firma, fecha y ciudad.
  4. 4. ARTÍCULO 301 C.P.A. ESTADO DE VERACRUZ. La contestación y la ampliación contendrán: I.- Incidentes de previo y especial pronunciamiento. II.- Consideraciones que impidan se emita decisión en cuanto al fondo del asunto. III.- La referencia de los hechos, afirmando o negando, o que los ignora por no ser hechos propios , señalando como ocurrieron. IV.- Argumentos de la ineficiencia de los actos de impugnación. V.- Pruebas VI.- Nombre y domicilio del tercero perjudicado si lo hay y el demandante no lo haya hecho.
  5. 5. 3.4 ORGANIZACIÓN. Hubo necesidad de desechar interpretaciones tradicionales, de acuerdo con la exposición de motivos de la ley, se consideró posible constitucionalmente, el establecimiento de un Tribunal Administrativo, en razón de la Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación.
  6. 6. 3.5 COMPETENCIA.
  7. 7. 3.6 SENTENCIA. ARTÍCULO 325 C.P.A. ESTADO DE VERACRUZ La sentencia debe contener: I.- lugar, fecha y autoridad que la suscribe II.- análisis de casos de improcedencia o sobreseimiento en el juicio. III.- fijación clara y precisa de los puntos controvertidos. IV.- análisis de cada una de las cuestiones planteadas. V.- pruebas. VI.- normas que la sustentan. VII.- suplencia de la queja. VIII.- puntos resolutivos

×