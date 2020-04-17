Successfully reported this slideshow.
TWÓJ KLIENT J A K I E M A O C Z E K I W A N I A ? K W I E C I E Ń 2 0 2 0 • C U S T O M E R E X P E R I E N C E •   C U S ...
Econsultancy i Adobe przeprowadziły badanie na temat trendów cyfrowych, poprosili firmy B2B o podanie najbardziej ekscytuj...
J A K B U D O W A Ć P O Z Y T Y W N E W R A Ż E N I A K L I N E T A ? Dzisiejszym wyzwaniem jest zarządzanie złożonością m...
APRIL 2020 PAGE | 04 Obsługa klienta mobilnego jest priorytetem w zapewnieniu pozytywnych wrażeń. Powód jest prosty - złe ...
Ponieważ 9 na 10 firm konkuruje głównie z obsługą klienta, organizacje, które poważnie podchodzą do tego, wyróżniają się s...
Customer experience w obsludze klienta

Dlaczego tak wiele firm koncentruje się na doświadczeniu klienta i co dzieje się z firmami, które zdecydują się je zignorować?

Customer experience w obsludze klienta

  1. 1. TWÓJ KLIENT J A K I E M A O C Z E K I W A N I A ? K W I E C I E Ń 2 0 2 0 • C U S T O M E R E X P E R I E N C E •   C U S T O M E R S E R V I C E O C Z A M I K L I E N T A Dlaczego tak wiele firm koncentruje się na doświadczeniu klienta i co dzieje się z firmami, które zdecydują się je zignorować? Klienci nie opierają już lojalności na cenie ani produkcie. Zamiast tego pozostają lojalni wobec firm dzięki zdobytemu doświadczeniu. Jeśli nie jesteś w stanie sprostać rosnącym wymaganiom, klienci cię opuszczą. Obsługa klienta stała się najwyższym priorytetem dla firm, a w kolejnych latach nie będzie inaczej. Grupa Temkin odkryła, że firmy, które zarabiają 1 miliard USD rocznie, mogą spodziewać się średnio dodatkowych 700 milionów USD w ciągu 3 lat od zainwestowania w doświadczenie klienta. W szczególności dla firm SaaS mogą spodziewać się wzrostu przychodów o 1 miliard USD. Inwestowanie w inicjatywy CX może podwoić Twoje przychody w ciągu 36 miesięcy. Skąd więc ten wzrost przychodów? Portfel klienta. Dobra obsługa klienta oznacza, że klienci będą wydawać więcej. W rzeczywistości 86% kupujących jest skłonnych zapłacić więcej za doskonałą jakość obsługi klienta. Im droższy produkt, tym więcej są skłonni zapłacić, wynika z badań PWC. Na przykład klienci są gotowi zapłacić premię cenową w wysokości do 13% (i nawet 18%) za usługi luksusowe i życzliwy serwis obsługi klienta, jedynie dzięki doskonałemu doświadczeniu klienta. BY MARTA ŻARKOWSKA BADANIA POTWIERDZAJĄ 9 na 10 klientów jest gotowych zapłacić więcej niż tylko najniższą cenę, za wartość której poszukuje. Doświadczenie klientów to sposób, w jaki klienci postrzegają to, jak  firma ich traktuje. Te spostrzeżenia wpływają na ich zachowania oraz budują wspomnienia i uczucia, które z kolei kierują ich lojalnością. Innymi słowy - jeśli cię lubią i nadal będą cię lubili, będą robić z tobą interesy przez długi czas i polecać innym. Łatwo więc zrozumieć, dlaczego tak wiele firm skupia się na CX. Ale aby Twoi klienci cię polubili, musisz ich poznać, a następnie wykorzystać zdobytą na ich temat wiedzę, aby zapewnić spersonalizowane doświadczenia podczas całej podróży klienta. Zdobycie tej wiedzy o klientach nie jest czymś, co się po prostu dzieje. Musisz gromadzić dane klientów (tj. VOC Data) i wydobywać z nich cenne informacje z szybkością i precyzją.
  2. 2. Econsultancy i Adobe przeprowadziły badanie na temat trendów cyfrowych, poprosili firmy B2B o podanie najbardziej ekscytującej okazji na rok 2020. Wyniki? Na pierwszym miejscu, wśród wymienianych pojawiło się doświadczenie klienta (CX), następnie content marketing, wideo marketing i media społecznościowe! Dzisiejsi konsumenci oczekują łatwych, wartościowych doświadczeń. Nowoczesna podróż klienta jest złożona i nieprzewidywalna. Może zostać zrozumiana i być zarządzana jedynie w czasie rzeczywistym, Personalizacja usług i produktów jest równoległym priorytetem, To pewne wyzwanie dla marketerów, aby ewoluowali nie tylko swoje umiejętności zarządzania danymi klientów, ale używali ich w celu dostarczenia wyjatkowych doświadczeń w czasie rzeczywistym, które są dopasowane do konsumenta i jego potrzeb. CX wpływa również na zakupy na miejscu - 49% kupujących dokonało impulsowych zakupów po otrzymaniu bardziej spersonalizowanego doświadczenia. Najbardziej przekonujący powód, dla którego CX stał się tak ważny, to Badanie Walkera. Wykazało, że do końca 2020 r. doświadczenie klienta wyprzedzi cenę i produkt jako kluczowy wyróżnik marki. Dobrą wiadomością jest to, że nie ma znaczenia jakiego rodzaju działalności prowadzisz - udoskonalanie obsługi klienta bezsprzecznie wpływa na wzrost staysfakcji klientów, a to bezpośrednio przekłada się na wzrost przychodów. Kanały interaktywne mogą dawać ludziom to, czego chcą- w każdym miejscu i czasie. CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE • ZEN CX APRIL 2020 PAGE | 02 8 0 % f i r m d e k l a r u j e , ż e o f e r u j e " n a d z w y c z a j n ą " o b s ł u g ę k l i e n t a . T y l k o 8 % i c h k l i e n t ó w s i ę z t y m z g a d z a . 89% FIRM KONKURUJE DZIŚ PRZEDE WSZYSTKIM OBSŁUGĄ KLIENTA.
  3. 3. J A K B U D O W A Ć P O Z Y T Y W N E W R A Ż E N I A K L I N E T A ? Dzisiejszym wyzwaniem jest zarządzanie złożonością marketingu skierowanego do jednostki. Wiele firm wciąż nie ma jednolitego profilu klienta, ponieważ mają trudności z zarządzaniem odmiennymi źródłami danych. Zarządzanie podróżą i cenna personalizacja zależą od identyfikacji i obsługi danej osoby w czasie rzeczywistym i na dowolną skalę. Zrozumienie osoby oznacza zrozumienie jej położenia. Jeśli widzisz świat oczami potencjalnego klienta, możesz przewidzieć i zaspokoić jego potrzeby. Zarządzanie podróżą pozwala marketerom wpływać na proces bycia klientem, a w świecie, w którym natychmiastowa usługa jest standardem, często proces ten jest produktem! Mapowanie podróży klienta w połączeniu z treścią prowadzi do wzrostu zysków. Content marketing połączony z budowaniem podróży klienta zapewnia bardziej dynamiczne i bezpieczne doświadczenia oraz angażuje klientów na nowych arenach, takich jak np. głos, który obecnie daje dużą szansę aby uzyskac przewagę konkurencyjna na rynku. CX obejmuje całą podróż, dotykając bezpośrednio produktu, usługi, marketingu, technologii i sprzedaży, z których wszystkie muszą być strategicznie wspierane przez kierownictwo i finanse. W organizacjach, w których interesariusze nie dzielą się wiedzą, danymi i zasobami, doświadczenie klienta nie może ewoluować z prędkością rynku. Organizacje, które odnoszą największe sukcesy w zarządzaniu doświadczeniami klientów, zrozumiały wartość CX i przeprowadziły restrukturyzację w celu budowania zespołów i wyrównania zasobów na potrzeby customer journey. Stosują podejście do testowania i uczenia się oraz stosują zwinne metodologie, aby szybko uczyć się i podejmować działania, reagować szybciej na zmiany, swoich klientów i rynek. Nikt nie chce robić interesów z firmą, która źle cię traktuje. A to jak się czujesz po interakcji z centrum obsługi klienta ma ogromny wpływ na twoje przyszłe decyzje zakupowe. Dobra interakcja sprawia, że jesteś szczęśliwy i zadowolony, podczas gdy słaba interakcja może sprawić, że przestaniesz robić interesy z tą firmą. Właśnie z tego powodu 88% firm priorytetowo traktuje teraz jakość obsługi klienta w swoich centrach kontaktowych. Tak, to jest ważne i łatwo zrozumieć, dlaczego. Jeśli klienci w przeważającej większości decydują się na biznesy oparte o CX, to właśnie tu musisz się wyróżnić! Dlatego jeśli chcesz, aby Twoi klienci mieli pozytywne doświadczenia, musisz w nie zainwestować. W rzeczywistości 62% firm będzie teraz inwestować w CX, aby zaspokoić zmieniające się potrzeby klientów. Więc od czego zaczynasz? Według badań Gartnera firmy, które z sukcesem wdrażają projekty dotyczące obsługi klienta, zaczynają od skupienia się na tym, w jaki sposób gromadzą i analizują opinie klientów. Niezależnie od tego, czy korzystasz z ankiet, formularzy internetowych czy programów Net Promoter Score (NPS), przeczytaj ich komentarze, sugestie i opinie, aby zobaczyć, czego oczekują od ciebie. Następnie zainwestuj w te projekty, aby spełnić ich oczekiwania. Co więcej, Adobe odkryło niedawno, że firmy o najsilniejszych strategiach angażowania klientów wielokanałowych cieszą się 10% wzrostem YoY 10% wzrostem średniej wartości zamówienia 25% wzrostem stawek zamknięcia! Wydaje się, że inwestowanie w CX nie wymaga zastanowienia, prawda? CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE • ZEN CX APRIL 2020 PAGE| 03 SZYBKOŚĆ JEST NAJSILNIEJSZYM ATRYBUTEM WSPÓŁCZESNEGO MARKETINGU Personalizacja Obsługa klienta to nowe pole bitwy
  4. 4. APRIL 2020 PAGE | 04 Obsługa klienta mobilnego jest priorytetem w zapewnieniu pozytywnych wrażeń. Powód jest prosty - złe korzystanie z urządzeń mobilnych może poważnie zaszkodzić Twojej marce! 57% klientów nie poleca firmy ze źle zaprojektowaną witryną na urządzenia mobilne A jeśli witryna nie jest dostosowana do urządzeń mobilnych, 50% klientów przestanie ją odwiedzać, nawet jeśli podoba się jej firma. Nie dostarczając pozytywnych wrażeń z urządzeń mobilnych, narażasz rozwój biznesu na niebezpieczeństwo utraty klientów. Nadal zadajesz sobie pytanie, czy korzystanie z telefonu komórkowego jest ważne? Wiemy, że tak! Według Stat Counter 52% całego ruchu internetowego pochodzi teraz z urządzeń mobilnych, a wykorzystanie komputerów stacjonarnych spada. W przypadku firm, które zbyt wolno dostosowują się do tego trendu - szczególnie jeśli chodzi o obsługę klienta - ponad 90% klientów twierdzi, że ma złe doświadczenia z szukaniem pomocy technicznej na urządzeniach mobilnych. Najczęstsze skargi to nawigacja, wyszukiwanie w witrynie i czasy ładowania. Jeśli Twoi klienci nie mogą łatwo poruszać się po Twojej stronie i znaleźć tego, czego szukają, to ich frustrujesz. I tracisz ich! Według Estebana Kolsky'ego 72% klientów podzieli pozytywne doświadczenia z 6 lub więcej osobami. Z drugiej strony, jeśli klient nie jest zadowolony, 13% z nich podzieli się swoim doświadczeniem z 15 lub więcej. Wyzwanie polega na tym, że w większości przypadków klienci nie mówią, że są niezadowoleni. W rzeczywistości tylko 1 na 26 niezadowolonych klientów faktycznie narzeka. Reszta po prostu odchodzi, twierdzi Kolsky. MULTI-CHANNEL WZROST ZANCZENIA OBSŁUGI WIELOKANAŁOWEJ Firmy wchodzą w interakcje z klientami za pośrednictwem wielu kanałów, które mogą odbywać się za pośrednictwem formularzy na stronie internetowej, czatu na żywo, mediów społecznościowych i innych. Jednak chociaż klienci mogą być pozytywni i akceptują różne poziomy usług z różnych kanałów, oczekują również, że komunikacja pozostanie spójna. Czy zapewniasz spójne wrażenia na wszystkich kanałach, zarówno online, jak i offline? Może to być trudne. Zobacz jak to robi IKEA. Jeśli odwiedzisz dowolny sklep IKEA na całym świecie, otrzymasz takie same wrażenia. IKEA bardzo inwestuje w obsługę klienta. Tylko w zeszłym  roku otworzyli więcej sklepów, zainwestowali w sieć dostaw do domu i uruchomili zupełnie nową aplikację - wszystko z korzyścią dla klienta. A odzew był ogromny! IKEA jest nie tylko jedną z najbardziej ulubionych firm na świecie, ale ich roczne przychody osiągnęły obecnie ponad 40 miliardów dolarów na całym świecie. Właśnie ten poziom wykonania i rezultatów zmusza więcej firm do inwestowania w obsługę wielokanałową. PWC w raporcie z 2020 r. wykazało, że liczba firm inwestujących w multi-channel wzrosła z 20% do ponad 80%. OBSŁUGA KLIENTA MOBILNEGO CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE • ZEN CX
  5. 5. Ponieważ 9 na 10 firm konkuruje głównie z obsługą klienta, organizacje, które poważnie podchodzą do tego, wyróżniają się spośród hałasu i zdobywają lojalnych klientów. Jedno jest pewne, aby zapewnić pozytywne wrażenia, musisz lepiej poznać swoich klientów. Oznacza to tworzenie kompletnych profili klientów, które pomagają zrozumieć i zmierzyć ich zachowanie w każdym punkcie kontaktu i na wielu kanałach. Jednym ze sposobów rozwiązania tego problemu jest użycie CRM. Gdy już dobrze znasz swoich klientów, możesz wykorzystać tę wiedzę do spersonalizowania każdej interakcji. Klienci mają dziś większą moc i możliwości niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej. W związku z tym jesteś odpowiedzialny za zrozumienie i uznanie ich potrzeb. Jeśli upewnisz się, że ich interakcja z Twoją firmą jest płynna, przyjemna i stale się poprawia, zwiększysz lojalność wobec marki. Jeśli nie, dasz swoim konkurentom najlepszy prezent, jaki możesz - swoich klientów. APRIL 2020 PAGE| 05 Dla wielu firm brak negatywnych opinii jest oznaką satysfakcji. Ale, jak pokazują badania, może to być błędne założenie. PwC przeprowadził ankietę wśród 15 000 konsumentów i stwierdził, że 1 na 3 klientów porzuci markę, którą lubi, po jednym złym doświadczeniu, a 92% całkowicie porzuci firmę po dwóch lub trzech negatywnych interakcjach. Co stanowi złe doświadczenie? Czasami jest to właśnie słaba obserwacja klienta. Badania pokazują, że bardzo niewiele firm współpracuje z klientami. Mówiąc prościej, możesz uniknąć wielu z tych złych doświadczeń, wysyłając wiadomości e-mail i monitorując zachowania klientów. SAMOOBSŁUGA  Pomoc samoobsługowa ( ang. self-service help) będzie pierwszym wyborem W 2020 r. Firmy powinny zadbać o to, aby klienci mogli znaleźć odpowiedzi na swoje pytania, korzystając z szerokiej gamy opcji samoobsługi. Dziś 67% klientów woli samoobsługę niż rozmowę z przedstawicielem firmy. Ponadto 91% klientów korzystałoby z internetowej bazy wiedzy, gdyby była ona dostępna i dostosowana do ich potrzeb. Klienci chętnie sami znajdą odpowiedzi. Aby poradzić sobie z tym popytem, firmy zwracają się do sztucznej inteligencji (AI). W 2018 r. 25% wszystkich interakcji z klientami zostało zautomatyzowanych za pomocą sztucznej inteligencji i uczenia maszynowego. Ponieważ 90% firm planuje obecnie wdrożyć sztuczną inteligencję w ciągu 3 lat, oczekuje się, że liczba ta wzrośnie do 40% do 2023 r. W perspektywie krótkoterminowej musisz upewnić się, że gdy klient ma problem, dostępne mu są odpowiednie narzędzia, aby sam mógł go rozwiązać. W dłuższej perspektywie musisz pomyśleć o tym, w jaki sposób sztuczna inteligencja i technologia mogą pomóc Ci poprawić jakość obsługi klienta. PODSUMOWANIE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE • ZEN CX Źródła: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/50-important-customer-exp_b_8295772 https://www.pwc.co.za/en/services/advisory/customer-experience.html https://www.adobe.com/uk/offer/digital-trends-2020.html https://www.pwc.com/gx/en/news-room/analyst-citations/2017/customer-experience-has-become-a-defining-moment-in-business.html

