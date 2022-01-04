Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Danio adventure. Developmental biology of the zebrafish in science popularisation Magda Dubińska-Magiera, Marta Migocka-P...
Introduction Every year, many science festivals take place around the world. They allow scientists, scholars and academic ...
The importance of science popularisation One can ask why the popularisation of science is so important and whether it is t...
The importance of science popularisation Since we live in a world which is dependent on, or even addicted to science and t...
Figure 1. An example of the educational project workflow and some useful advice based on the authors’ experience.
The importance of science popularisation As many experts underline, science education and popularisation of science in the...
Educational project – case studies Animals are widely used models in teaching developmental biology. The combination of in...
The e-danio project. Dive for knowledge! The project ‘e-danio. Dive for knowledge!’ was invented to encourage young people...
The e-danio project. Dive for knowledge! The meetings’ scope and organisation were similar, but the difficulty level was a...
The e-danio project. Dive for knowledge! The third meeting – ‘seeing means believing’ – was all about observations. The st...
Figure 2. The measurable effects of the e-danio. Dive for knowledge! and DANiO educational projects: (a) The students were...
DANiO The DANiO1 project had a slightly different character than the e-danio. Dive for knowledge! project. In addition to ...
DANiO Multi-step recruitment of participants was applied. As a first step, an inaugural lecture was organised, which was o...
DANiO During these meetings, the candidates took part in a short lecture on the scientific method and performed laboratory...
Figure 3. The students and teacher are discussing experimental results. An example of activities performed in the framewor...
DANiO The research included in the DANiO project aimed to assess the possibility of reducing muscle damage induced by sele...
DANiO The project ended with a summary and exchange of experiences between participants and tutors. An evaluation question...
Measurable effects The active learning approach provides a better educational effect than traditional lectures. The resear...
The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination The popularisation of science to the public (non-scientists) gives immediat...
The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination The intensity of meetings and the participants’ involvement are highly sati...
Figure 4. Some of the mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination and science popularisation. *PZS – The Polish Zebrafish S...
The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination The great advantage of our two projects, in terms of effective knowledge tr...
The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination Science dissemination, especially for secondary school students, is an attr...
The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination Finally we would like to underline one thing, which may be obvious for ever...
Acknowledgments We thank the Department of Animal Developmental Biology members for supporting the projects. We especially...
Funding The project DANiO was funded by the City Council of Wroclaw and organized by the Academy of Young Scholars and Art...
References • Bela, G., T. Peltola, J. C. Young, B. Balázs, I. Arpin, G. Pataki, J. Hauck, et al. 2016. “Learning and the ...
Science popularisation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Science popularisation Slide 1 Science popularisation Slide 2 Science popularisation Slide 3 Science popularisation Slide 4 Science popularisation Slide 5 Science popularisation Slide 6 Science popularisation Slide 7 Science popularisation Slide 8 Science popularisation Slide 9 Science popularisation Slide 10 Science popularisation Slide 11 Science popularisation Slide 12 Science popularisation Slide 13 Science popularisation Slide 14 Science popularisation Slide 15 Science popularisation Slide 16 Science popularisation Slide 17 Science popularisation Slide 18 Science popularisation Slide 19 Science popularisation Slide 20 Science popularisation Slide 21 Science popularisation Slide 22 Science popularisation Slide 23 Science popularisation Slide 24 Science popularisation Slide 25 Science popularisation Slide 26 Science popularisation Slide 27 Science popularisation Slide 28
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Education
Jan. 04, 2022
16 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Science popularisation

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 04, 2022
16 views

Here we present our experience and research outcomes regarding one of the possible approaches to disseminate knowledge. The independent educational project with flexible formula provides many benefits both for participants, and teachers. The advantages incudes, but are not limited to, clearly hearable voice in public debate and/or useful preliminary results from experimental research. We argument here also for significant educational impact of this approach.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Science popularisation

  1. 1. Danio adventure. Developmental biology of the zebrafish in science popularisation Magda Dubińska-Magiera, Marta Migocka-Patrzałek & Aurelia Cegłowska (2020): Danio adventure. Developmental biology of the zebrafish in science popularisation, Journal of Biological Education, DOI: 10.1080/00219266.2020.1776752 To link to this article: https://doi.org/10.1080/00219266.2020.1776752
  2. 2. Introduction Every year, many science festivals take place around the world. They allow scientists, scholars and academic teachers to share their knowledge with non-specialists. Science festivals create an oppor- tunity to reach a wide audience in a diverse age range. They are undoubtedly a great way for a scientist to take the first steps in the field of science popularisation – especially for those who have not had too many opportunities to present their research or scientific interests in a way that goes beyond the typical academic framework. Science festivals are usually well known, since they are accompanied by marketing campaigns and provided with administrative support (e.g. registration of participants). The established reputation and large scale of such festivals makes them accessible and convenient for researchers and academic teachers. Despite the numerous important benefits, science festivals have several significant disadvantages. One of them is a relatively inflexible formula that imposes a number and duration of meetings with participants (usually it is one 2–3 hour meeting). In addition, festivals as cyclic events take place in the same order or at the same time (e.g. once a year). For many, it may be neither sufficient nor satisfactory. So, perhaps it is time to leave the safe harbour of the science festivals and start sailing the high seas by establishing one’s own educational project? (Figure 1)
  3. 3. The importance of science popularisation One can ask why the popularisation of science is so important and whether it is truly worth ‘wasting time’ on. Is it really necessary to convey complicated scientific issues in a lucid and digestible form? In this paper we will try to demonstrate why it is important, especially when we want to be well understood, not only by our colleagues but also by students or experts from both related and different fields. And that is not all. Scientific research explains our world. It also (directly or more often indirectly) contributes to the progress of humanity by bringing solutions that find application in various areas of life. It should, therefore, come as no surprise to anyone that large financial resources are allocated for scientific research. The increase in financial expenses for scientific projects is also dictated by the requirements of increasingly advanced research methodology, including the use of expensive equipment, materials, and procedures. Currently, the possibility of conducting high-quality research without financial support is very limited. Conducting scientific research through public funds involves incurring a debt to society. And this obligation should be paid off. Giving the public ready-made tools, including technological innovations such as spaceships or drugs, is not enough. It is rather about being fair with society. Science popularisation works well, especially in the case of basic research that primarily brings an understanding of the foundations of natural or other phenomena. This is a priceless opportunity to convince non-specialists, including decision makers such as politicians, that science is important for all of us.
  4. 4. The importance of science popularisation Since we live in a world which is dependent on, or even addicted to science and technol- ogy, we should use it wisely. It is not just about giving people a tool, but about explaining it to them. Otherwise, it can lead to a situation that will become a global problem. One of the best examples is antibiotics. Negligence in the matter of raising peoples’ awareness of how antibiotics work has led us to the problem of antibiotic resistance. It is very tempting to blame ignorance. After all, anyone who has graduated from any school should know that antibiotics kill only bacteria and not viruses, and are therefore not suitable for treating flu. And if someone doesn’t understand such ‘simple’ things, it’s all his or her fault. In fact, this way of thinking leads to a dead end. This may contribute to promoting the stereotypical image of the scientist to the masses as an alienated ‘egghead in the world of dummies’. Science popularisa- tion is a great tool, which can prevent this happening. It is a great way of shaping how the public perceives science and scientists. Bringing science to the general public enables people to be informed about potentially dangerous misconceptions. It can also counter misinformation from various lobbies, which is particularly important in the case of issues that have a direct impact on future generations. For example, in the era of the climate crisis, when it is necessary to involve as many citizens of the world as possible to solve the problem, science popularisation is an invaluable tool to raise environmental awareness.
  5. 5. Figure 1. An example of the educational project workflow and some useful advice based on the authors’ experience.
  6. 6. The importance of science popularisation As many experts underline, science education and popularisation of science in the biomedical area is very beneficial. Social consciousness allows for critical thinking, as well as appreciation for new advances of knowledge and technology. Science popularisation, especially through high quality education, may also stimulate scientific vocation among young people (Bela et al. 2016; Grynszpan and Araújo-Jorge 2000; Schall 2000). In a wider perspective, science popularisation may be relevant to influencing decision-making agencies regarding legislation that regulates the use of animals in biomedical research and education. Moreover, it is valuable in inspiring young people to pursue academic and research careers and helps with talent scouting. Last but not least, popularisation can allow a scientist to look at their work from a completely new, sometimes even surprising, perspective.
  7. 7. Educational project – case studies Animals are widely used models in teaching developmental biology. The combination of in vivo observations, alongside an active tutorial, provides an imaginative illustration of complex developmental processes. Various animals can be used, amongst which Xenopus laevis, chicken, and the zebrafish (Danio rerio) are very popular (Goś 2019; Goś et al. 2016; Modak 2003; Olive et al. 2003). We used zebrafish in our own educational projects. This fish is an exceptional example of an animal with many useful features, making it a popular model organism in biomedical research.
  8. 8. The e-danio project. Dive for knowledge! The project ‘e-danio. Dive for knowledge!’ was invented to encourage young people to enter higher education by providing them an additional, high-quality path of education. The project aimed also to create a positive image of the university and promote the profession of the researcher. To achieve its goals the project involved several thematically connected meetings, both at the University and schools, used innovative e-learning activities and created a content-rich website. The participants (15 students in each group) came from primary and secondary schools. The groups were formed by teachers, who chose students with biological interests. The participants gained their first experience in laboratory work, and became acquainted with the specifics of conducting experiments and challenges faced by scientists working with model animals such as zebrafish. The students had the opportunity to understand the importance of systematic work and self- discipline in conducting research. During the laboratory classes they had to demonstrate patience and precision. Very helpful in understanding the most difficult issues were the ‘instructions’, printed materials with the most important information, procedures, and schemes e.g. the stages of zebrafish development according to Kimmel et al. (1995a). The instructions also contained ‘working sheets’ with exercises to be filled out during meetings or at home (the example is shown in supplementary materials 1).
  9. 9. The e-danio project. Dive for knowledge! The meetings’ scope and organisation were similar, but the difficulty level was adjusted to the capabilities of each group. The first meeting was for 'warming up' the participants. It started with a brief theoretical introduction, including health and safety rules applicable in the laboratory. Then the school children had the opportunity to visit the laboratories. The hands-on training started with preparing biological material for histological staining. The pupils’ task was to prepare slides with material of several developmental stages of zebrafish embryos (Kimmel et al. 1995a). The second part of the meeting consisted of a short, theoretical introduction concerning the early stages of embryonic development, microscope work, sketching observed objects and discussing. The second meeting 'proves that practice makes perfect'. After a short lecture, students had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with several histological and histochemical staining techni- ques, including the use of fluorochromes such as DAPI, which stains the cell nucleus in a very fast and easy way. In the second part of the meeting they observed self-prepared microscopic slides using the fluorescence microscope.
  10. 10. The e-danio project. Dive for knowledge! The third meeting – ‘seeing means believing’ – was all about observations. The students used commercially available histological slides of the mammal oogenesis and whole-mount zebrafish embryo and larvae at different stages of development. In the last, most satisfying part of the meeting, the students evaluated their work, observing the self- made slides containing stained zebrafish cross-sections. The fourth meeting, since ‘it is never late to learn’, regarded the use of model organisms in developmental biology. After a short introduction, the participants took part in a practical work- shop involving several basic techniques such as pulling the glass microcapillaries into ‘needles’ for injection. At the end, during a discussion, we summarised our joint ‘diving for knowledge’ experience and made conclusions (Dubińska-Magiera and Migocka-Patrzałek 2015). Between one meeting and another the participants used the information at the project webpage. They watched or read information essential for the next task such as ‘how to use a microscope properly’. The online resources, prepared in such a way that they could be used during classes at primary and secondary schools, are available for free. The evaluation questionnaire (Figure 2(b)) and enthusiasm (delighted, spontaneous cheers whilst conducting experiments, and sometimes even ovations) assure us that the effort was worth it!
  11. 11. Figure 2. The measurable effects of the e-danio. Dive for knowledge! and DANiO educational projects: (a) The students were given quizzes consisting of multiple choice and calculations questions. The DANiO project participants' (DANiO participants) results were compared with three other groups of students (general and subject-enhanced classes: humanities, and biology and chemistry). The students as well as the DANiO participants were at same high school educational level (age 16–17). The results were compared using a T test, n = 17–28, ***p < 5x10−5). (b) After each activity of the e-danio. Dive for knowledge! and DANiO projects the students were given evaluation questionnaire. This consisted of the question ‘Do you like the way of learning in the project?’ with three possible answers: positive, neutral and negative. The graph shows the 100% positive feedback. The table summarises the number of participants in each activity.
  12. 12. DANiO The DANiO1 project had a slightly different character than the e-danio. Dive for knowledge! project. In addition to educational value, it also included elements of real research. The main bjective of the project was to familiarise its participants with the rules that should be followed while conducting research. Due to the nature of the project, young, talented students showing an interest in life sciences were invited to take part. The 16–17 year old students were selected from high schools. In the experimental part of the project, participants assessed the effect of selected compounds on zebrafish development and muscle structure. Additional project goals included dissemination of knowledge about the role of scientific research in contemporary society and the use of animals in science and education, especially among high school students, their teachers and parents. 1Origin of the title: DANiO is an acronym for ‘Danio Adventure! Nauka i Odkrycia’ created from English and Polish words. ‘Nauka i Odkrycia’ means Science and Discoveries.
  13. 13. DANiO Multi-step recruitment of participants was applied. As a first step, an inaugural lecture was organised, which was open to a wide audience. The subject of the lecture concerned issues related to the model organisms and the possibility of making predictions about mechanisms of human diseases from their use. At the beginning and at the end of the lecture, the participants could express their opinions on these subjects using the voting cards prepared for them. The lecture was also an invitation to take part in further recruitment for the project. In the next step, candidates submitted written applications containing a letter of motivation and recommendation from their biology teacher. This was aimed at limiting the number of candidates and selecting from among them people who would be able to commit themselves strongly to the activities planned within the project. On this basis, 20 candidates were selected and invited to a two- day laboratory workshop.
  14. 14. DANiO During these meetings, the candidates took part in a short lecture on the scientific method and performed laboratory activities such as reagent preparation, agarose gel electrophoresis, micro- scopic observations, etc. This made it possible to select a group of 6 participants, composed of the most committed students, who showed an attitude for research work (Figure 3). During the next classes, tutors introduced to the participants the zebrafish as a model of vertebrate development and disease. Moreover, the objectives and assumptions of the planned research were discussed in detail. The participants also had the opportunity to find out that the zebrafish is an excellent model for the study of compounds affecting muscle development and function and how the three Rs (3Rs) work in practice (Dubińska-Magiera et al. 2016). The research part of the DANiO project focused on experiments regarding a common disease, hypercholesterolaemia. This disorder is characterised by a very high level of cholesterol in the blood, which may lead to the development of heart disease. The hypercholesterolaemia is com- monly treated with commercially available medications such as statins. However, the use of statin- based medicines can causes side effects in the form of patients’ muscle-damage, known as post- statin myopathy. Some researchers suggest that there is a possibility to mitigate side effects with compounds such as coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and L-carnitine (DiNicolantonio 2012).
  15. 15. Figure 3. The students and teacher are discussing experimental results. An example of activities performed in the framework of the ‘Danio Adventure’ educational and research project. Photo by Wiktor Pietrzak.
  16. 16. DANiO The research included in the DANiO project aimed to assess the possibility of reducing muscle damage induced by selected anti-hypercholesterolaemia drugs by supplementation with coen- zyme Q10 and L-carnitine. The research part of the project included two stages. The first one consisted of an assessment of side effects induced by treatment with anti-hypercholesterolaemia drugs. The second concerned the possibility of preventing these effects through appropriate supplementation. The research problem presented above, which the students had to solve, enabled the achievement of the main goal of the DANiO project i.e. to familiarise its participants with the scientific method which describes rules that should be followed while conducting research (Table 1).
  17. 17. DANiO The project ended with a summary and exchange of experiences between participants and tutors. An evaluation questionnaire measuring the level of participants’ satisfaction was also carried out and gave similar results to those previously described for the e-danio project, 100% positive feedback (Figure 2(b)). Due to the experimental character of the DANiO project, the students developed their laboratory work skills and deepened their understanding of the practical aspects of using the scientific method. One of the participants described the uniqueness of the project as follows: ‘Scientists have taught us how to operate equipment, conduct experiments in accordance with the principles of the scientific method, collect and analyse experimental results. In one word, we learned independence. Each of us learned what laboratory work really looks like. We have discovered its advantages and disadvantages’ (Kowalczyk et al. 2018).
  18. 18. Measurable effects The active learning approach provides a better educational effect than traditional lectures. The research performed in the field of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) courses shows that scores improved by around 6%. Students in classes with active learning, including diverse approaches such as problem-solving, worksheets, tutorials, and personal response system, were 1.5 times less likely to fail the exams (Freeman et al. 2014; Michael 2006). To assess our educational project effects we performed a quiz to measure students’ knowledge. Four groups of students (the DANiO project participants and 3 groups of students at the same educational level) were given a quiz consisting of problems requiring practical, experimental skills such as biochemical calculations, formulating a correct research hypothesis, planning an experiment, interpreting results and drawing conclusions. The students at the same educational level attended to general or subject-enhanced classes (humanities, and biology and chemistry). The results show significant difference in students' competences (Figure 2). The contrast between project participants and students who attend general and humanities classes was almost 50%. The students who attend biology and chemistry enhanced classes, obtained better results than two other classes (the difference is statistically significant, with p < 5x10−8). However even those students gets 20% lower score than DANiO project participants. Perhaps this big difference reflects a more serious attitude of DANiO project participants to the quiz; however, the quantitative analysis of the educational project confirms the conclusions of Freeman et al (2014) and were in agreement with our overall observations.
  19. 19. The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination The popularisation of science to the public (non-scientists) gives immediate as well as longlasting benefits (Figure 4). During knowledge dissemination events all participants attend as volunteers. Therefore they are willing to learn, open-minded, and enthusiastic. They are happy to discuss and ask questions. We are aware that 100% satisfaction reached in the evaluation (Figure 2(b)) may be strongly influenced by the fact that participants were selected due to their willingness, biological interests and commitment. In our opinion directing the educational activity to students, who are keen to gain wider knowledge than is possible in regular school, is a way to succeed. Student engagement is a strong predictor of educational outcomes. Students with higher behavioural and cognitive engagement have higher grades and aspire to higher education (Burgess, van Diggele, and Mellis 2016; Wang and Eccles 2012).
  20. 20. The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination The intensity of meetings and the participants’ involvement are highly satisfying – especially considering that many academic centres are frustrated at the performance of students on their courses and underline the necessity of making changes and introducing new teaching techniques (Harwood 2003). A positive experience during science dissemination events could inspire you to introduce new ideas and techniques to your didactic practice. One example is a webpage created during the e-danio project. The e-platform was made to provide extra information and resources i.e. short tutorials, quizzes, tests, interesting facts, homework etc. The online resources are widely accessible for everyone, including teachers, parents, and other school children, who did not have the chance to participate in the project. It works so well that we have introduced e-learning in our regular, academic teaching, increasing its quality and attractiveness.
  21. 21. Figure 4. Some of the mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination and science popularisation. *PZS – The Polish Zebrafish Society was inspired by our projects to create an e-platform with educational resources.
  22. 22. The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination The great advantage of our two projects, in terms of effective knowledge transfer, is their formula based on close scientist-teacher cooperation. Such projects are an excellent starting point for establishing long-term cooperation with schools, teachers, students and their environment (Patel et al. 2017). We are convinced that this type of approach is good for at least two reasons. First of all, close scientist- teacher collaboration helps scientists adapt the project to school realities. And secondly, it makes it easier to reach a wider audience that goes beyond direct participants. Reaching a wider audience can be based on the involvement of students in the dissemination of the acquired knowledge, e.g. by the use of social media tools, which are known to enhance learning and scientific information dissemination (Bik and Goldstein 2013; Ractham and Firpo 2011). In our case, the implementation of both projects involved tools like Facebook or YouTube. It was positively received by the participants and allows us to increases the project’s impact. By providing an easy-to- use and familiar technology for our participants, we encourage them to share with others what they have gained. They could spread their experiences with non-expert members of the public, including their friends and family. For us, it was also an opportunity to provide teachers with our teaching resources. In conclusion, even small projects, in terms of the number of directly involved participants, can have a relatively broad field of impact.
  23. 23. The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination Science dissemination, especially for secondary school students, is an attractive way to promote the scientific profession and career as a researcher or academic teacher. It is also an opportunity to create a positive image of the university as an open and accessible place. Young people of this age are just about to make a decision whether to study or not. Many of the participants declared that they would like to study science. Indeed we often met them later at our regular, academic courses. Explaining a complex issue in an understandable way is an important skill in one’s career as a scientist, not only during teaching or tutoring students, but also to communicate with other researchers while performing interdisciplinary projects. During the grant application or reporting results it is also crucial to be easily and well understood. Training, such as disseminating science to school children, provides an irreplaceable opportunity to learn it. Popularisation of science can happen when combined with a research project. Such a research and education project will provide the opportunity for people to conduct experiments, and the results could be used as preliminary studies (Zareba et al. 2017).
  24. 24. The mutual benefits of knowledge dissemination Finally we would like to underline one thing, which may be obvious for everyone, but all the more important. Science popularisation is work for the benefit of society. It means that the participants, teachers, parents and your colleagues will appreciate it. Your social, and also profes- sional network will grow and your voice will be heard. It is much easier to gain public attention doing or saying something fun and entertaining. Science dissemination gives us a chance to emphasise the important issues such as the necessity of animal use in biomedical research or the need to allocate government funds to research and education. The messages have a chance to reach a wide audience including government decision makers and politicians.
  25. 25. Acknowledgments We thank the Department of Animal Developmental Biology members for supporting the projects. We especially thank dr Damian Lewandowski and dr Joanna Niedbalska-Tarnowska for their contribution to the projects implementation.
  26. 26. Funding The project DANiO was funded by the City Council of Wroclaw and organized by the Academy of Young Scholars and Artists and the Department of Animal Developmental Biology, Institute of Experimental Biology, University of Wroclaw. The project e-danio. Dive for knowledge! was funded by the Foundation for Polish Science, Poland [Grant No.: 101/UD/SKILLS/2014]. The subsidy from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education for scientific activity 2019.
  27. 27. References • Bela, G., T. Peltola, J. C. Young, B. Balázs, I. Arpin, G. Pataki, J. Hauck, et al. 2016. “Learning and the Transformative Potential of Citizen Science.” Conservation Biology 30 (5): 990–999. doi:10.1111/cobi.12762. • Bik, H. M., and M. C. Goldstein. 2013. “An Introduction to Social Media for Scientists.” PLoS Biology 11 (4): e1001535. doi:10.1371/journal.pbio.1001535. • Burgess, A., C. van Diggele, and C. Mellis. 2016. “Student Teacher Training: Participant Motivation.” The Clinical Teacher 13 (4): 267–270. doi:10.1111/tct.12447. • DiNicolantonio, J. J. 2012. “CoQ10 and L-carnitine for Statin Myalgia?.” Expert Review Cardiovascular Therapy 10: 1329–1333. doi:10.1586/erc.12.92. • Dubińska-Magiera, M., M. Daczewska, A. Lewicka, M. Migocka-Patrzałek, J. Niedbalska-Tarnowska, and K. Jagla. 2016. “Zebrafish: A Model for the Study of Toxicants Affecting Muscle Development and Function.” International Journal of Molecular Sciences 17. doi:10.3390/ijms17111941. • Dubińska-Magiera, M., and M. Migocka-Patrzałek. 2015. “e-danio.” Nurkuj po wiedzę! Przegląd Uniwersytecki, 13– 14. • Freeman, S., S. L. Eddy, M. McDonough, M. K. Smith, N. Okoroafor, H. Jordt, and M. P. Wenderoth. 2014. “Active Learning Increases Student Performance in Science, Engineering, and Mathematics.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Science United States America 111: 8410–8415. doi:10.1073/pnas.1319030111. • Goś, D. 2019. “‘Be Healthy as a Fish’ Educational Program - Presenting How Zebrafish Can Improve Our Understanding of Human Diseases.” Developmental Biology. doi:10.1016/j.ydbio.2019.01.012. • Goś, D., E. Szymańska, U. Białek-Wyrzykowska, M. Wiweger, and J. Kuźnicki. 2016. “Be Healthy as a Fish Educational Program at the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw, Poland.” Zebrafish 13: 266–271. doi:10.1089/zeb.2015.1195. • Grynszpan, D., and T. C. Araújo-Jorge. 2000. “Education for Science and Science for Education: More than a Play upon Words.” Memórias do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz 95 (suppl 1): 49–52. doi:10.1590/S0074-02762000000700008. Harwood, W. S. 2003. “Course Enhancement: A Road Map for Devising Active-learning and Inquiry-based Science • Courses.” The International Journal of Developmental Biology 47 (2–3): 213–221. Kimmel, C. B., W. W. Ballard, S. R. Kimmel, B. Ullmann, and T. F. Schilling. 1995a. “Stages of Embryonic • Development of the Zebrafish.” Developmental Dynamics 203 (3): 253–310. Kauai, HI, USA. doi:10.1002/ • aja.1002030302. Kowalczyk, P., A. Chromiec, J. Kończak, A. Naumowicz, Z. Pukało, K. Sadowski, M. Dubińska-Magiera, M. Migocka- • Patrzałek, and J. Niedbalska-Tarnowska. 2018. “Danio Adventure! Nauka I Odkrycia.” Przegląd Uniwersytecki, • 20–23. Michael, J. 2006. “Where’s the Evidence that Active Learning Works?.” Advances in Physiology Education 30: 159– • 167. doi:10.1152/advan.00053.2006. Modak, S. P. 2003. “Chick-embryo Culture Techniques Employed at Karnatak University in Dharwad, India, for • Studying Cellular and Molecular Aspects of Morphogenesis.” The International Journal of Developmental Biology • 47: 165–170. Olive, M., P. Thiebaud, M. Landry, M. Duvert, A. Verna, W. Barillot, and N. Theze. 2003. “Using Xenopus as a Model • System for an Undergraduate Laboratory Course in Vertebrate Development at the University of Bordeaux, France.” The International Journal of Developmental Biology 47: 153–160. • Patel, S., S. DeMaine, J. Heafield, L. Bianchi, and A. Prokop. 2017. “The Droso4schools Project: Long-term Scientist- teacher Collaborations to Promote Science Communication and Education in Schools.” Seminars in Cell & Developmental Biology 70: 73–84. doi:10.1016/j.semcdb.2017.07.025. • Ractham, P., and D. Firpo. 2011. “Using Social Networking Technology to Enhance Learning in Higher Education: A Case Study Using Facebook.” 2011 44th Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences, 1–10. IEEE. doi:10.1109/HICSS.2011.479. • Schall, V. 2000. “Science Education and Popularization of Science in the Biomedical Area: Its Role for the Future of Science and of Society.” Memórias do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz 95: 71–77. doi:10.1590/S0074-02762000000700014. Wang, M.-T., and J. S. Eccles. 2012. “Adolescent Behavioral, Emotional, and Cognitive Engagement Trajectories in School and Their Differential Relations to Educational Success.” Journal of Research on Adolescence 22 (1): 31–39. • doi:10.1111/j.1532-7795.2011.00753.x. Zareba, J., P. Blazej, A. Laszkiewicz, L. Sniezewski, M. Majkowski, S. Janik, and M. Cebrat. 2017. “Uneven • Distribution of Complementary Sex Determiner (Csd) Alleles in Apis Mellifera Population.” Scientific Reports 7 (1): 2317. doi:10.1038/s41598-017-02629-9.

Here we present our experience and research outcomes regarding one of the possible approaches to disseminate knowledge. The independent educational project with flexible formula provides many benefits both for participants, and teachers. The advantages incudes, but are not limited to, clearly hearable voice in public debate and/or useful preliminary results from experimental research. We argument here also for significant educational impact of this approach.

Views

Total views

16

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×