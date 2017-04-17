3º ESO B- Matemáticas Académicas Nombre y apellidos: ........................................................................
04. (1.25 puntos) Se tiene una recta que tiene de pendiente m = – 3 y además pasa por el punto (– 1, – 2). (a) (0.75 punto...
– 9x – 9 – 6x + 9 – 2 + 4x = 90 – 9x – 6x + 4x = 90 + 9 – 9 + 2 – 11x = 92 11x = – 92 x = – 11 92 → x = – 11 4 8 → x ≅ – 8...
(e) (0.20 puntos) ¿Cuánto vale g (6)? g(6) = 0 (f) (0.10 puntos) Puntos de corte con el eje OY Punto (0, 3) 04. (1.25 punt...
(B) TABLA REALIZADA CON LÁPIZ Y PAPEL f(x) = x2 – 3x + 2 x y – 3 20 1.5 – 0.25 3 2 5 12 (c) (0.15 puntos) ¿En qué momento ...
Simulacro recuperacion2evaluación

  1. 1. 3º ESO B- Matemáticas Académicas Nombre y apellidos: ................................................................................................................................... © Marta Martín Sierra SIMULACRO RECUPERACIÓN 2ª EVALUACIÓN INSTRUCCIONES SUGERENCIAS (1) Las respuestas han de ser razonadas, y se valorarán los procedimientos de resolución. (2) En esta prueba se recomienda la calculadora. (3) Cuida la presentación. (4) Tiempo máximo: 55 minutos. (1) Lee atentamente los enunciados varias veces. (2) Dedica tiempo a pensar, para luego poder plantear, escoger la estrategia adecuada, resolver y analizar críticamente los resultados. (3) Comprueba siempre los resultados para ver si contestas a lo que se te pregunta. CUESTIONES 01. (2.25 puntos) Resuelve las siguientes ecuaciones de forma "algebraica", razonando lo que haces cuando sea necesario y simplificando los resultados al máximo: (0.50 puntos) – 3·(2x – 5)·(x – 1) = 0 (1 punto) 5x3 – 37x2 + 64x – 20 = 0 (0.75 puntos) 2 1−− x – 6 32 −x – 9 21 x− = 5 02. (1.5 puntos) Dados los siguientes sistemas de ecuaciones: (2a)    =+ −=− 52 943 yx yx (2b)    =+ =+ 251010 522 yx yx (i) Resuélvelos algebraicamente, por el método que consideres oportuno. Cuando tenga infinitas soluciones, da 2 posibles. (ii) A la vista de las soluciones obtenidas, di el nombre que recibe cada uno de los 2 sistemas anteriores e interprétalos geométricamente. 03. (1.50 puntos) Sea la función g(x) definida a trozos por la siguiente representación gráfica, responde a las siguientes cuestiones: 2 41 6 8 - 3 5 - 1- 6 (a) (0.40 puntos) Dominio de g(x) (b) (0.30 puntos) Intervalos con función creciente. (c) (0.30 puntos) Asíntotas verticales (d) (0.20 puntos) Máximos relativos. (e) (0.20 puntos) ¿Cuánto vale g (6)? (f) (0.10 puntos) Puntos de corte con el eje OY Abril 172017 Calificación
  2. 2. 04. (1.25 puntos) Se tiene una recta que tiene de pendiente m = – 3 y además pasa por el punto (– 1, – 2). (a) (0.75 puntos) Calcula la ecuación de dicha recta, expresándola en forma explícita. (b) (0.50 puntos) Dibuja la recta obtenida. 05. (1.5 puntos) Dada la función f(x) = x2 – 3x + 2 que expresa la evolución de los beneficios de un determinado tipo de acciones según avanza el tiempo “x” en años. (a) (0.10 puntos) Señala qué nombre reciben este tipo de funciones (b) (1.25 puntos) Haz un esbozo de su representación gráfica, justificando algebraicamente cómo lo has hecho. (c) (0.15 puntos) ¿En qué momento se alcanza el menor beneficio de las acciones? 06. (1 punto) Marcos tiene 4 años más que su prima, y hace 6 años él tenía el doble de la edad que la que entonces tenía ésta. ¿Cuántos años tienen actualmente? 07. (1 punto) Un pack A consta de 5 entradas a un parque acuático y 4 noches en un hotel del parque y cuesta 340 euros. Otro pack B consta de 10 entradas y 9 noches de hotel en el mismo parque y cuesta 740 euros. Calcula el precio de una entrada al parque y el precio de una noche en el hotel. TIEMPO MÁXIMO: 55 MINUTOS
  3. 3. 3º ESO B- Matemáticas Académicas Nombre y apellidos: ................................................................................................................................... © Marta Martín Sierra 01. (2.25 puntos) Resuelve las siguientes ecuaciones de forma "algebraica", razonando lo que haces cuando sea necesario y simplificando los resultados al máximo: (a) (0.50 puntos) – 3·(2x – 5)·(x – 1) = 0 (b) (1 punto) 5x3 – 37x2 + 64x – 20 = 0 (c) (0.75 puntos) 2 1−− x – 6 32 −x – 9 21 x− = 5 (a) (0.50 puntos) – 3·(2x – 5)·(x – 1) = 0 RESOLUCIÓN: 2x – 5 = 0 2x = 5 x1 = 5/2 x – 1 = 0 x = 1 (b) (1 punto) 5x3 – 37x2 + 64x – 20 = 0 RESOLUCIÓN: Factorizamos por el método de Ruffini: 5 – 37 64 – 20 5 25 – 60 20 5 – 12 4 0 2 10 – 10 5 – 2 0 Factorizamos → (x – 2)·(x – 5)·(5x – 2) = 0 x1 = 2 ; x2 = 5 Para saber la tercera solución: 5x – 2 = 0 5x = 2 x3 = 2/5 (c) (0.75 puntos) 2 1−− x – 6 32 −x – 9 21 x− = 5 RESOLUCIÓN: mcm: 18 9 (– x – 1) – 3·(2x – 3) – 2·(1 – 2x) = 5 · 18
  4. 4. – 9x – 9 – 6x + 9 – 2 + 4x = 90 – 9x – 6x + 4x = 90 + 9 – 9 + 2 – 11x = 92 11x = – 92 x = – 11 92 → x = – 11 4 8 → x ≅ – 8.37 02. (1.5 puntos) Dados los siguientes sistemas de ecuaciones: (2a)    =+ −=− 52 943 yx yx (2b)    =+ =+ 251010 522 yx yx (i) Resuélvelos algebraicamente, por el método que consideres oportuno. Cuando tenga infinitas soluciones, da 2 posibles. (ii) A la vista de las soluciones obtenidas, di el nombre que recibe cada uno de los 2 sistemas anteriores e interprétalos geométricamente. (2a)    =+ −=− 52 943 yx yx MÉTODO LIBRE DE RESOLUCIÓN: RESOLUCIÓN POR EL MÉTODO DE REDUCCIÓN    =+ −=− 52 943 4 1 yx yx )( )( → 11011 2048 943 =+    =+ −=− yx yx yx 11x = 11 x = 1 Sustituimos el valor obtenido en la segunda ecuación: 2x + y = 5 2·1 + y = 5 y = 5 – 2 y = 3 x = 1 ; y = 3 Esta solución es común en ambas ecuaciones Geométricamente se trata de 2 rectas que se cortan en el punto (1, 3) SISTEMA COMPATIBLE DETERMINADO Comprobación de las soluciones con la calculadora (2b)    =+ =+ 251010 522 yx yx MÉTODO LIBRE DE RESOLUCIÓN: RESOLUCIÓN POR EL MÉTODO DE SUSTITUCIÓN: Despejamos la "x" de la primera ecuación: 2x = 5 – 2y
  5. 5. 3º ESO B- Matemáticas Académicas Nombre y apellidos: ................................................................................................................................... © Marta Martín Sierra x = 2 25 y− Sustituimos el valor de "x" en la segunda ecuación: 10x + 10y =25 10· 2 25 y− + 10y = 25 5(5 – 2y) + 10y = 25 25 – 10y + 10y = 25 – 10y + 10y = 25 – 25 0 = 0 INFINITAS SOLUCIONES Geométricamente son dos rectas superpuestas SISTEMA COMPATIBLE INDETERMINADO Tendría por solución todos aquellos valores de "x" e "y" que verifiquen la igualdad 2x + 2y = 5; así, algunas soluciones serían: x = 5/2 ; y = 0 x = 0 ; y = 5/2 x = 1 ; y = 3/2 etc. 03. (1.50 puntos) Sea la función g(x) definida a trozos por la siguiente representación gráfica, responde a las siguientes cuestiones: 2 41 6 8 - 3 5 - 1- 6 (a) (0.40 puntos) Dominio de g(x) (– ∞, –9) ∨ (– 9, –3) ∨ (– 3, 4) ∨ (4, 5) ∨ (5, 7) ∨ (7, 9] ∨ (10, + ∞) (b) (0.30 puntos) Intervalos con función creciente. (– 9, – 6) (– 3, 0) (0, 2) (4.5, 5) (7, 9) (10, + ∞) (c) (0.30 puntos) Asíntotas verticales x = – 9 ; x = – 3 ; x = 0 ; x = 4 ; x = 5 ; x = 7 ; x = 10 (d) (0.20 puntos) Máximos relativos: Punto (2, 0)
  6. 6. (e) (0.20 puntos) ¿Cuánto vale g (6)? g(6) = 0 (f) (0.10 puntos) Puntos de corte con el eje OY Punto (0, 3) 04. (1.25 puntos) Se tiene una recta que tiene de pendiente m = – 3 y además pasa por el punto (– 1, – 2). (a) (0.75 puntos) Calcula la ecuación de dicha recta, expresándola en forma explícita. (b) (0.50 puntos) Dibuja la recta obtenida. (a) (0.75 puntos) Calcula la ecuación de dicha recta, expresándola en forma explícita. y – y0 = m (x – x0) (x0 , y0 ) → (– 1, – 2) ; m = – 3 y – y0 = m (x – x0) y – (– 2) = – 3 (x – (– 1)) y + 2 = – 3x – 3 y = – 3x – 3 – 2 y = – 3x – 5 (b) (0.50 puntos) Dibuja la recta obtenida. Para su gráfica, conocemos un punto (– 1, – 2) Y averiguamos otro fácilmente: Para x = 0 → y = – 3x – 5 → y = - 3· 0 - 5 y = – 5 (0, – 5) 05. (1.5 puntos) Dada la función f(x) = x2 – 3x + 2 que expresa la evolución de los beneficios de un determinado tipo de acciones según avanza el tiempo “x” en años. (a) (0.10 puntos) Señala qué nombre reciben este tipo de funciones (b) (1.25 puntos) Haz un esbozo de su representación gráfica, justificando algebraicamente cómo lo has hecho. (c) (0.15 puntos) ¿En qué momento se alcanza el menor beneficio de las acciones? RESOLUCIÓN (a) (0.10 puntos) Señala qué nombre reciben este tipo de funciones f (x) = x2 – 3x + 2, se trata de una parábola. (b) (1.25 puntos) Haz un esbozo de su representación gráfica, justificando algebraicamente cómo lo has hecho. Obtenemos la tabla de valores y, ayudándonos de las propiedades locales de la función cuadrática, realizamos un esbozo de la función: f(x) = x2 – 3x + 2 – Al ser a > 0, tendrá un mínimo (Vértice)
  7. 7. 3º ESO B- Matemáticas Académicas Nombre y apellidos: ................................................................................................................................... © Marta Martín Sierra (A) PUNTOS DE CORTE CON EL EJE OX Y VÉRTICE CON LA CALCULADORA La función corta al eje OX en (2, 0) (1, 0) y tiene por vértice (1.5, – 0.25) (B) VÉRTICE, PUNTOS DE CORTE CON EL EJE OX , CON EL EJE OY Y EJE DE SIMETRÍA. Las coordenadas del vértice vendrán dadas por la expresión: V(–b/2a, y) V (3/2, y) Luego miramos tabla de valores para x = 1.5 (o mentalmente) → V (1.5, – 0.25) Puntos de corte con eje de abscisas (OX) Buscamos el valor de la parábola para el que y = 0 x2 – 3x + 2 = 0 x = 12 21433 2 ⋅ ⋅⋅−± = 2 13 ± = 2 13 ± = x1 = 2 ; x2 = 1 La función corta al eje OX en (2, 0) (1, 0) y tiene por vértice (1.5, – 0.25) Puntos de corte con eje de ordenadas (OY) Buscamos el valor de la parábola para el que x = 0 y = 02 – 3·0 + 2 = 0 – 0 + 2 = 2 NOTA: Se observa también en la tabla de valores para x = 0 (0, 2) Eje de simetría x = 1.5 Coincide con el valor de "x" en el vértice. (A) TABLA DE VALORES REALIZADA CON CALCULADORA
  8. 8. (B) TABLA REALIZADA CON LÁPIZ Y PAPEL f(x) = x2 – 3x + 2 x y – 3 20 1.5 – 0.25 3 2 5 12 (c) (0.15 puntos) ¿En qué momento se alcanza el menor beneficio de las acciones? El menor beneficio se alcanza al año y medio. Punto (1.5, - 0.25) 06. (1 punto) Marcos tiene 4 años más que su prima, y hace 6 años él tenía el doble de la edad que la que entonces tenía ésta. ¿Cuántos años tienen actualmente? DATOS Y DETERMINACIÓN DE INCÓGNITAS x ≡ "Edad de la hermana de Pedro" PASADO PRESENTE FUTURO Marcos x + 4 – 6 x + 4 Prima x – 6 x PLANTEAMIENTO y transcripción al lenguaje algebraico x + 4 – 6 = 2 · (x – 6) RESOLUCIÓN x – 2 = 2x – 12 x – 2x = – 12 + 2 – x = – 10 x = 10 COMPROBACIÓN en el enunciado verbal Hace 6 años: 8 años de Marcos 4 años prima de Marcos 4·2 = 8 VÁLIDA
  9. 9. 3º ESO B- Matemáticas Académicas Nombre y apellidos: ................................................................................................................................... © Marta Martín Sierra Actualidad: x + 4 → 14 años de Marcos x → 10 años prima Marcos ANÁLISIS CRÍTICO de los resultados Marcos tiene 14 años y su prima 10 años 07. (1 punto) Un pack A consta de 5 entradas a un parque acuático y 4 noches en un hotel del parque y cuesta 340 euros. Otro pack B consta de 10 entradas y 9 noches de hotel en el mismo parque y cuesta 740 euros. Calcula el precio de una entrada al parque y el precio de una noche en el hotel. DETERMINACIÓN DE INCÓGNITAS x ≡ "Precio de una entrada al parque acuático, en euros" y ≡ "Precio de una noche en el hotel en euros" PLANTEAMIENTO DEL SISTEMA: Pack A → 5x + 4y = 340 Pack B → 10x + 9y = 740    =+ =+ 740910 34045 yx yx RESOLUCIÓN CON CALCULADORA ANÁLISIS CRÍTICO DE LOS RESULTADOS El precio de una entrada al parque acuático es de 20 euros y el precio de una noche en el hotel es de 60 euros.

