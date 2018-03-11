Power Point de los mitos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MITOS DE LAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN
  2. 2. ÍNDICE • Consideración de las Tic como la panacea. • Construcción compartida del conocimiento. • Libertad de expresión e igualdad de participación. • Modelo democrático de educación: educación para todos. • Neutrales y axiológicamente asépticas. • Mito de las “ampliaciones’’: “a más personas’’ y “más acceso’’. • Mito de las “reducciones”: “tiempo de aprendizaje” y “costo”. • Mito de los “más”: “más impacto”, “más efectivo” y “más fácil de retener”. • Valor “per se” de las TIC. • Posibilidades interactivas. • Manipuladoras de la actividad mental y las conductas de las personas. • Amplitud de la información. • Cultura deshumanizante y alienante. • Existencia de la supertecnología. • Sustitución del profesor.
  3. 3. Consideración de las TIC como la panacea La resolución de los problemas educativos no sólo depende de las tecnologías sino también de la metodología y diseño que utilicemos en la enseñanza.
  4. 4. Construcción compartida del conocimiento No se puede realizar el acto de interacción entre personas, ya que las principales funciones de estas tecnologías son el almacenamiento, la búsqueda y la recuperación de la información.
  5. 5. Libertad de expresión e igualdad de participación No debemos de confundir que tener acceso a la información, en nuestro caso al canal de distribución de la información, significa tener conocimiento, y en ninguna medida desarrollar pautas y propuestas de acción.
  6. 6. Modelo democrático de educación: educación para todos Las nuevas tecnologías, permiten, por una parte, la comunicación a un colectivo amplio de personas. Esto permitiría llevar una educación de calidad.
  7. 7. Neutrales y axiológicamente asépticas Según el uso que se le den las tecnologías serán favorecidas o perjudicadas por las personas. La tecnología transmite información y al mismo tiempo, valores y actitudes. Las tecnologías no son asépticas, reflejan las posiciones ideológicas y sociales de la cultura en la cual se desarrollan.
  8. 8. Mito de las “ampliaciones”: “a más personas” y “más acceso” “A priori” la información se puede distribuir a un mayor número de personas y a mayores contextos. Aunque no estamos de acuerdo con que ello sea por sí mismo (“per se”) un criterio de calidad educativa. Por otra parte, todo esto es una cuestión de saber qué hacer una vez que se tiene acceso a la red, centrándonos en nuestro proyecto educativo.
  9. 9. Mito de las “reducciones”: “tiempo de aprendizaje” y “costo” En primer lugar se le atribuye a la tecnología un papel que no es el suyo . En segundo lugar, la reducción de costos .
  10. 10. Mito de los “más”: “más impacto”, “más efectivo” y “más fácil de retener” Suelen confundir se términos, ya que el hecho de que con las TIC se pueda alcanzar un mayor impacto no significa que desde un punto de vista cualitativo ese mayor acceso repercuta sobre la calidad de los productos que se consigan.
  11. 11. Valor “per se” de las TIC Se quiere señalar la significación que se les da a las tecnologías como elementos de transformación de la institución educativa.
  12. 12. Posibilidades interactivas Permiten que el usuario sea un miembro activo y conocedor de la información. Podemos encontrar distintos niveles de interacción de las personas con las TICS, aunque en la actualidad dicha interacción es menos de lo que nos quieren hacer creer las industrias.
  13. 13. Manipuladoras de la actividad y las conductas de las personas Suele aparecer en las noticias como influencia importante en las conductas violentas de las personas. Hoy en día se ha demostrado que esta idea es errónea, la agresividad del individuo es un factor psicológico.
  14. 14. Amplitud de información Proporciona acceso ilimitado a sus contenidos. Esto perjudica al sistema educativo.. En la actualidad debemos formar alumnos para que desarrollen las capacidades necesarias y puedan identificar la información que es útil y la que es errónea.
  15. 15. Cultura deshumanizante y alienante Falla ya que es una tecnología creada por personas para hacernos más sencillas las tareas, lo que resulta independiente de si su aplicación resulta positiva o negativa.
  16. 16. Existencia de la supertecnología Reúne las características superiores de las tecnologías que existen en un determinado momento. Cada época ha ido marcada por un elemento tecnológico que se ha considerado superior.
  17. 17. Sustitución del profesor . La idea de la sustitución es errónea, lo único que podrán avanzar es con la incorporación de las TICS como métodos de apoyo al profesorado. Esto hará que los profesores desarrollen nuevos roles dentro de su ámbito laboral

